Who’s Who: Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, secretary-general of Saudi Equestrian Commission

Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan has been assigned to the position of secretary-general of the Saudi Equestrian Commission.
As an ambitious Saudi engineer, Al-Olayan is a highly experienced operations executive who has demonstrated the ability to lead diverse companies to new levels of success in a variety of highly competitive industries and fast-paced environments.
He boasts strong technical and business qualifications with an impressive record of more than 23 years of hands-on experience in strategic planning, project and product management, and system engineering strategies.
He boasts a proven ability to successfully analyze an organization’s critical business requirements, identify deficiencies and potential opportunities, and develop innovative and cost- effective solutions for enhancing competitiveness, increasing revenues, and improving customer service offerings.
Al-Olayan has also served as deputy CEO at THIQAH Business Services since January 2019.
He has held several senior positions during his career, including deputy secretary-general for corporate services and vice- president of Human Resources Development/Transformation.
He was a chief human resources and admin officer and a human resources director in the public sector and held similar roles at Saudia Airlines, Dur Hospitality, and Ernst & Young.
Al-Olayan was a human resources leader business partner at BAE Systems, where he developed human resources strategies and ensured organizational alignment with company goals and provided guidance regarding employee relations, performance management, compensation and benefits, diversity, affirmative action, and training.
He is a board member and NRC member at Bayan Credit Bureau, vice chairman of the board at AHAD Business Services and chairman of the board at Bridges of the World and Alemdad Medical Company.