You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, secretary-general of Saudi Equestrian Commission

Who’s Who: Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, secretary-general of Saudi Equestrian Commission

Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan
Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan
Short Url

https://arab.news/z6y9s

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, secretary-general of Saudi Equestrian Commission

Who’s Who: Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, secretary-general of Saudi Equestrian Commission
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan has been assigned to the position of secretary-general of the Saudi Equestrian Commission.

As an ambitious Saudi engineer, Al-Olayan is a highly experienced operations executive who has demonstrated the ability to lead diverse companies to new levels of success in a variety of highly competitive industries and fast-paced environments.

He boasts strong technical and business qualifications with an impressive record of more than 23 years of hands-on experience in strategic planning, project and product management, and system engineering strategies.

He boasts a proven ability to successfully analyze an organization’s critical business requirements, identify deficiencies and potential opportunities, and develop innovative and cost- effective solutions for enhancing competitiveness, increasing revenues, and improving customer service offerings.

Al-Olayan has also served as deputy CEO at THIQAH Business Services since January 2019.

He has held several senior positions during his career, including deputy secretary-general for corporate services and vice- president of Human Resources Development/Transformation.

He was a chief human resources and admin officer and a human resources director in the public sector and held similar roles at Saudia Airlines, Dur Hospitality, and Ernst & Young.

Al-Olayan was a human resources leader business partner at BAE Systems, where he developed human resources strategies and ensured organizational alignment with company goals and provided guidance regarding employee relations, performance management, compensation and benefits, diversity, affirmative action, and training.

He is a board member and NRC member at Bayan Credit Bureau, vice chairman of the board at AHAD Business Services and chairman of the board at Bridges of the World and Alemdad Medical Company.

Topics: Who's Who Equestrian Commission

Related

Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company
Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company

Shoura Council speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s global role at Rome meeting

Shoura Council speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s global role at Rome meeting
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Shoura Council speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s global role at Rome meeting

Shoura Council speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s global role at Rome meeting
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Seventh G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit commenced in Rome on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s delegation is led by Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh, who said in a statement that the Kingdom performs a leading role — both politically and economically — on the global stage, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first session of the summit addressed the international response to the economic and employment challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was led by President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Meritxell Batet.

In the second session, moderated by Speaker of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speakers discussed ways to stimulate economic growth and social and environmental sustainability in the post-COVID era.

In his statement, Al-Asheikh expressed his hope that the summit will boost the G20’s efforts to improve people’s lives, achieve sustainable development, boost the global economy, realize the hopes and aspirations of all people, and highlight efforts to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Seventh G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Related

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut
Saudi Arabia
Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut
Special Saudi-led consortium will invest in all areas of Newcastle United FC: Staveley
Sport
Saudi-led consortium will invest in all areas of Newcastle United FC: Staveley

Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned

Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned

Houthi drone attack on Abha widely condemned
  • Al-Othaimeen called on the international community to take decisive stances to stop the continuous cowardly threats with ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The latest Houthi attempt to attack Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia was widely condemned on Thursday after four workers were injured by debris from an intercepted drone.

The workers received light injuries after a Houthi drone was shot down at the airport, the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said early on Thursday.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that endangering civilian lives is a cowardly terrorist act, a war crime, and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

He called on the international community to take decisive stances to stop the continuous cowardly threats with ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones used by the Houthis to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.

He also reiterated the OIC’s support for all measures that Saudi Arabia takes to confront the practices of the terrorist Houthi militia in order to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Emirati Foreign Ministry said that targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and passengers. The statement reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and passengers.

The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The UAE voiced support for all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

The statement confirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Houthi actions and said targeting of civilian and vital facilities is an act of sabotage that contravenes all international norms and laws.

Jordan also condemned the Houthis’ ongoing attacks against Saudi Arabia, including the latest targeting of the airport.

Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Foul, the spokesperson for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, voiced Amman’s strong condemnation of the repeated terrorist acts as well as the targeting of civilians and the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that Jordan stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of any threat to its security.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hothi attacks Abha International Airport ousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen

Related

Update Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport
Saudi Arabia
Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport
Update Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut
Updated 07 October 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a ‘good distance,’ Iran’s foreign minister says in Beirut
Updated 07 October 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have covered a “good distance,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed on behalf of his government “the positivity prevailing on the Saudi-Iranian talks, hosted by Iraq.”

He stressed the need to “believe in the honest intentions of the interlocutors to put an end to the conflict and pave the way for the establishment of new relationships based on mutual respect, to achieve states’ sovereignty and non-interference of internal affairs and preserve their stability and security and achieve the aspirations of their peoples, which will have positive effects on Lebanon.”

Amirabdollahian held a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib, during which Amirabdollahian announced that “the dialogue that we believe in aims to address regional and international issues and we have come a long way in our talks with Saudi Arabia.”

Amirabdollahian discussed with Lebanese officials the arrival of the first Iranian gasoline shipment to Syria’s Banyas port. This will be shipped to Lebanon by Syrian tankers that Hezbollah will get into the country through illegal crossings.

None of the Lebanese officials directly criticized the Iranian fuel shipped into the country despite the sanctions placed on Iran.

Instead, President Michel Aoun reiterated “Iran’s solidarity with Lebanon during its crisis and the aids it has provided for the country in the aftermath of the Beirut port blast.”

According to his media office, Aoun reiterated “Lebanon’s support for the efforts exerted by Iran to promote rapprochement with the countries in the region, especially Arab countries, through the ongoing dialogue that aims to converge views on disputed issues.”

Amirabdollahian highlighted “his country’s solid support for Lebanon and the Iranian government’s readiness to assist Lebanon amid the difficult circumstances the country has been going through.”

The media office at the presidential palace ascertained that Amirabdollahian “reiterated his country’s position regarding the latest developments and the negotiations held between Tehran and Arab and foreign countries on several issues, notably concerning the nuclear issue.”

Following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Amirabdollahian considered “the presence of foreign troops the main factor for the regional instability and insecurity.”

He said: “We agreed that all regional problems and issues should be addressed by the people of the region themselves.”

Mikati told Amirabdollahian that “today, Lebanon is in desperate need to promote the Lebanese’ confidence in their state and its institutions, through establishing normal relationships with other states based on mutual respect and common interests, to meet the peoples’ aspirations.”

Mikati stressed that “Lebanon welcomes any efforts exerted by any brotherly and friendly state and the international community as long as it helps Lebanon maintain its constitutional institutions and its role in protecting and strengthening its legal, security and military forces.”

Amirabdollahian also announced that “Iranian companies are ready to build two power plants with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts in Beirut and the south of Lebanon, within 18 months.”

On the Middle East crisis, he said, “from Beirut, we recognize one state only, and that is Palestine, and its capital is Jerusalem”.

According to some sources, Amirabdollahian met Palestinian leaders in refugee camps in Lebanon and is likely to meet Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah before heading to Damascus.

Three hours before his arrival in Beirut, demonstrators took to the streets to protest “the Iranian occupation of Lebanon.”

The protest was carried out by a group of activists who marched toward the Lebanese Foreign Ministry’s headquarters. Protesters held signs calling for “the implementation of international resolutions and the removal of illegal arms,” and rejecting “the project to transform Lebanon into a satellite state of the Iranian regime.”

Many took to social media and traditional media outlets to express their surprise at the Iranian official’s speech from Beirut airport, where he said that his country “firmly stands by Lebanon to break the unjust siege imposed on it during this critical phase.”

Media outlets wondered “what siege he was talking about.”

Former minister Richard Kouyoumjian described Amirabdollahian’s visit as “the establishment of occupation, guardianship, dominance, interference.”

“We must mainly not yield to the alliance of minorities under the era of humiliation.”

The central news agency quoted a political source wondering “what assistance and what siege Amirabdollahian was talking about? The international community is fully mobilized to help Lebanon and is awaiting reforms to provide support. The US allowed the access of Egyptian gas to Beirut through Syria and Jordan. However, the shortage of US dollars to buy fuel is the result of decades of corruption of the political ruling class, which Hezbollah is part of.”

The political source was also quoted as saying that the reason behind “Lebanon’s exclusion by the Gulf is the complete lack of Lebanese legitimacy under Hezbollah’s control and the state’s inaction on the groups’ military, political and smuggling violations.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drones launched toward Saudi Arabia
  • Four people were injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport on Thursday
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted a ballistic missile and two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city Khamis Mushait on Thursday.

The coalition said it is taking “operational measures to protect civilians from violations” and futile attempted attacks. 

Earlier on Thursday, four people were slightly injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Falling debris from the destroyed drone also shattered the glass of some facades.

The coalition said it had destroyed the drone launch site in Yemen’s northwestern Saada governorate.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia Khamis Mushait

Related

Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’
Middle-East
Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’
Special Houthis under fire for killing displaced civilians in Marib
Middle-East
Houthis under fire for killing displaced civilians in Marib

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 536,493
  • A total of 8,736 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 07 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 47 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 14 were recorded in Riyadh, six in Jeddah, three in Makkah, and two in Taif. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,493 after 46 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,736 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 42.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 
Middle-East
Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 
Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021
World
Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021

Latest updates

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14
Danish women evacuated from Syria charged with terror links
Danish women evacuated from Syria charged with terror links
Tunisia police seize equipment used by pro-Ennahda channel
Tunisia police seize equipment used by pro-Ennahda channel
Turkey ratifies Paris agreement ahead of key climate summit
Turkey ratifies Paris agreement ahead of key climate summit
Fast-rising Iraqi politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred city of Ramadi
Fast-rising Iraqi politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred city of Ramadi

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.