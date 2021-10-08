You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge
Egypt’s Automatic Pricing Committee for Petroleum Products meets every three months in line with the Egyptian government’s plan to gradually stop subsidizing fuel products. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqh48

Updated 4 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge
  • All fuel grades increased by 25 piasters
Updated 4 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Gasoline prices in Egypt have been raised by 3.6 percent effective today due to a global increase in the price of crude oil, the country’s official gazette reported.

The prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were all raised by 25 piasters, to 7 Egyptian pounds ($0.45) per liter, 8.25 EGP/liter and 9.25 EGP/liter, respectively, effective from 0900 local time (0700 GMT).

Diesel prices remained unchanged, the paper said.

Egypt last raised gasoline prices in July when it also added 25 piasters to a liter of fuel, following a similar increase in April.

Egypt’s Automatic Pricing Committee for Petroleum Products meets every three months in line with the Egyptian government’s plan to gradually stop subsidizing fuel products within the framework of a reform program supported by the International Monetary Fund.

Prices have remained stable over the past year after dropping in April 2020 and October 2019.

Topics: #inflation #oil #egypt #gasolineprices

Related

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Sudan ends subsidies for gasoline and diesel, raises prices
Business & Economy
Sudan ends subsidies for gasoline and diesel, raises prices
Special Lebanese fear end to fuel subsidies as Arab ministers discuss energy rescue plan video
Middle-East
Lebanese fear end to fuel subsidies as Arab ministers discuss energy rescue plan
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
Business & Economy
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal

Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal
Updated 5 sec ago

Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal

Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal
Updated 5 sec ago
LONDON: Britain will on Friday take its first step toward trade negotiations with the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), asking British businesses what they want an agreement to cover.
Trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan is targeting a deal with the GCC — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain — as she looks to build new ties around the world following Britain’s exit from the European Union.
On Friday, Trevelyan will launch a 14-week consultation, calling on the public and businesses to share their views on what a deal should look like. She will also meet representatives of the GCC in London.
“We want a modern, comprehensive agreement that breaks down trade barriers to a huge food and drink market and in areas like digital trade and renewable energy which will deliver well-paid jobs in all parts of the UK,” she said in a statement.
A deal would be an advance on the relations Britain had as an EU member: The EU meets the GCC annually to build economic cooperation and develop closer trade and investment ties, but 18-year negotiations over a trade deal stalled in 2008.
The GCC has not implemented a free trade deal since 2015 and Britain did not set out a timetable for negotiations.
Britain already has close strategic and military ties with the gulf countries, and trade with the region was worth more than 30 billion pounds in 2020.

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
  • Iraq signs deals for five solar parks with Masdar and two with Scatec consortium
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Power-starved Iraq on Thursday signed a deal with a Norwegian-led consortium to build two solar power plants, officials said, a day after inking a similar agreement with the UAE.
War-scarred Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), but the country faces a severe energy crisis and chronic power cuts that feed social discontent.
Thursday’s agreement with the consortium led by Scatec is for the construction of two solar plants south of Baghdad with a total capacity of 525 megawatts (MW), the oil ministry said.
The project will cost around $500 million, with one plant to be built in Karbala and the other in Babel, it said.
“It is a step toward the development of durable energy,” Oil Minister Ihssan Ismail told a news conference.
Abdelaziz Atribi, Scatec’s vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, told AFP construction should begin “as quickly as possible” and take about a year.
The consortium also includes Egypt’s Orascom Construction and Iraq’s private Albilal Group.
Iraq on Wednesday inked an agreement with UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar to build five solar power plants with a total capacity of 1,000 MW.
They are part of deals with which Iraq aims to add 7,500 MW to its grid by 2023, Suha Daoud Najjar who heads the state’s investment authority, told AFP.
Iraq’s crude accounts for more than 90 percent of Baghdad’s revenues, but decades of conflict, poor maintenance and rampant corruption have battered its energy sector.
Iraq currently produces 16,000 MW of electricity, far short of the estimated 24,000-MW needs of its fast-growing population which the UN says is expected to double by 2050.
Iraq has grown dependent on gas and electricity imports from neighboring Iran, under exemptions to US sanctions on Tehran.
In September, Iraq signed a multi-billion-dollar contract with France’s TotalEnergies on projects including the construction of a 1,000-MW solar plant to supply the southern region of Basra.

Topics: #solar #iraq #masdar #norway #energy

Related

Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%
Business & Economy
Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%
Solar prices are up, but installations push through
Business & Economy
Solar prices are up, but installations push through
Update France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq
Business & Economy
France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy
Updated 38 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy
  • UAE aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Updated 38 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE announced on Thursday the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the Emirates the first to do so in the MENA region, WAM reported.

The initiative, announced at Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to underpin dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.

The country is leveraging its strong international relations to advance shared interests and drive sustainable development.

The deployment and use of clean energy solutions is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s plan to address the challenge of climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Topics: #uae #environment #netzero #renewableenergy

Related

Barclays launches green investment program as part of net zero ambitions
Business & Economy
Barclays launches green investment program as part of net zero ambitions
COP26 chief praises Putin in bid to get Kremlin backing for net zero plan
World
COP26 chief praises Putin in bid to get Kremlin backing for net zero plan
Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions
World
Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank
  • MENA GDP contracted 3.8 percent in 2020 and is forecast to grow 2.8 percent in 2021
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s economic losses will amount to almost $200 billion by the end of 2021 as a result of the pandemic, the World Bank estimated.

The region’s GDP contracted by 3.8 percent in 2020 and is forecast to grow by 2.8 percent in 2021, the multilateral lender said in a report.

Costs of the pandemic losses are calculated by comparing where the region’s GDP would have been if the pandemic had not hit, the bank said.

Thirteen out of 16 countries in the region will have lower standards of living in 2021 than their pre-COVID levels, and recovery will depend on a rapid and equitable rollout of vaccines.

Topics: #economy #covid-19 #pandemic #MENA #worldbank

Related

Update Global airline pandemic losses to hit $201bn in 2020-2022, IATA says
Business & Economy
Global airline pandemic losses to hit $201bn in 2020-2022, IATA says
WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts
Business & Economy
WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg
  • Talks about an IPO are at an early stage, the people said
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is considering selling a stake in its retail fuels and lubricants business, and could list shares on the Riyadh stock exchange, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Talks about an initial public offering (IPO) are at an early stage, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Aramco may opt against any sale, they said.

Five North American companies are bidding for a deal to sell a share of Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.

Topics: #saudi #aramco #ipo #oil #fuel

Related

Update Saudi Aramco closes near $2tr valuation on back of higher oil prices
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco closes near $2tr valuation on back of higher oil prices
Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Update Aramco to raise oil capacity to 13m bpd despite challenges: CEO
Business & Economy
Aramco to raise oil capacity to 13m bpd despite challenges: CEO

Latest updates

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge
Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge
Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal
Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal
Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
UAE hopes fade, Arab teams struggle: 5 things we learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
UAE hopes fade, Arab teams struggle: 5 things we learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Egyptian athletes turn near-death experience into compelling doc that highlights the plight of refugees
Egyptian athletes turn near-death experience into compelling doc that highlights the plight of refugees

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.