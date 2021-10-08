You are here

  • Home
  • European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
Germany repatriated 23 children and their mothers from Roj camp on Wednesday, while Denmark brought back 14 children and three women. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2txs9

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
  • Germany and Denmark have brought back 11 women, 37 children
  • Other countries refusing to repatriate citizens from Syrian camps
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Germany and Denmark have flown female suspected Daesh members and their children from Syria.

Many of the adult women were arrested on arrival, but the countries pledged to do all they can for the “blameless” children.

Germany repatriated 23 children and their eight mothers from Roj camp on Wednesday evening, while Denmark brought back 14 children and three women.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the children bore no responsibility for their situation and “it is right that we do everything to make possible for them a life in safety and a good environment.”

But, he added, “the mothers will have to answer to criminal justice for their actions.” 

He thanked Kurdish authorities in Syria, Denmark, and “our American partners, who provided logistical support.”

US allies the Syrian Democratic Forces, a majority Kurdish group with a significant Arab contingent, have been overseeing the detention of thousands of former Daesh members and their families.

But they have been vocal in their desire for states to bring home their citizens in the camps, saying they cannot hold them in perpetuity.

Conditions in the camps are extremely dangerous and unsanitary, but the SDF — which is still involved directly in the Syrian war — does not have the resources to improve the lives of its detainees.

Germany and Denmark will charge some of the women returning from Syria with terrorism-related crimes, including membership of a foreign terrorist organization and promoting terrorism.

Countries such as the UK have taken a different approach, choosing not to repatriate any adults and instead stripping them of their citizenship.

A British woman currently in Syria, Nicole Jack, pleaded with authorities earlier this week to allow her to return home. 

Her mother also begged the government to allow Jack and her three daughters home, saying her grandchildren did not deserve to be condemned to a life in refugee camps and that her daughter should “face the consequences” of her actions in British courts.

Another high-profile British case has been that of 22-year-old Shamima Begum, who made headlines for contesting the removal of her citizenship. 

Last month, she begged the British public to forgive her for joining Daesh when she was 15, saying in an interview there was “no evidence” that she had a role in preparing acts of terrorism.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was home secretary when the decision was made to remove her citizenship.

He defended the move, saying it was “morally right” because it was done in order to “protect the British people.”

It is estimated that there are at least 16 British women and 35-60 British children detained in Syrian camps.

Topics: Daesh Syria Denmark Germany Roj camp

Related

‘Don’t sweep us under the carpet,’ says British Daesh woman stuck in Syria
Middle-East
‘Don’t sweep us under the carpet,’ says British Daesh woman stuck in Syria
Morocco breaks up Daesh-linked cell, arrests 5
Middle-East
Morocco breaks up Daesh-linked cell, arrests 5

Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say

Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say

Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
KABUL: A powerful explosion in a mosque frequented by a religious minority group in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said.
The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque when members of the Shiite religious minority typically come in large numbers for worship. Witness Ali Reza said he was praying at the time of the explosion and reported seeing many casualties.
Videos and photos on social media and elsewhere appear to show people searching the destroyed mosque and moving a worshipper's body from the gruesome scene to an ambulance.
Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Shiite mosque was the target and that a “large number” of worshippers were killed and wounded. He said Taliban special forces had arrived to the scene and were investigating the incident.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. No group has yet claimed responsibility for it.
The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Islamic State affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. IS militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.
IS has also targeted Afghanistan’s religious minorities in attacks.

Channel migrants held on double-decker bus as Britain struggles to cope with influx

Channel migrants held on double-decker bus as Britain struggles to cope with influx
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Channel migrants held on double-decker bus as Britain struggles to cope with influx

Channel migrants held on double-decker bus as Britain struggles to cope with influx
  • Local monitor: “It is clear that more and better provision is urgently needed”
  • More than twice as many people have arrived in UK via Channel this year than in whole of 2020
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Migrants arriving in Britain via the English Channel have been held on a double-decker bus as the UK struggles to manage record levels of arrivals.

The Dover Independent Monitoring Board said the surge in numbers of migrants has been so great that the overstretched Border Force had to accommodate migrants in “manifestly unsuitable” tents and portacabins on a nearby car park.

The facilities, the IMB said, were not suitable for children or the vulnerable and put peoples’ welfare at risk. At one point the facilities became so overwhelmed that some individuals were even held on a double-decker bus parked on site.

While the area was originally established purely as a processing facility, the record-breaking number of arrivals this year means that people have often been forced to spend the night there, sleeping on the floor without mats.

Many unaccompanied children and families, the IMB added, were forced to spend the night in small spaces with adults that they did not know. Food was insufficient, and in some cases, age assessment failings saw children moved to immigration removal centers rather than being taken into care by councils.

More than 17,000 people have made the perilous crossing across the English Channel to reach the UK so far this year — more than double the 8,410 people that made the journey in the whole of 2020.

William Baker, Dover IMB chairman, said: “The board has seen an unprecedented increase in the number of people held in unsuitable conditions where adults and children may be held for over 24 hours.

“Migrants are initially held in an overstretched facility at the docks, with unsatisfactory arrangements for food, sleeping or washing. They are then transferred to other locations, which can include holding rooms in Dover and Folkestone which are also not designed to cope with these numbers. It is clear that more and better provision is urgently needed.”

He continued: “Given how long the situation with small boat arrivals has continued, it is surprising that the Home Office still has such inadequate facilities for properly managing the care of children, that elderly and vulnerable people have been sleeping on mats on the floor, that medical support has not been expanded, and that there are still no proper washing facilities at the overflow room in Folkestone.

“The board has observed some small improvements over the summer, but they have not gone far enough to address these challenges.”

The increase in the number of arrivals in Britain over the past year has also become a bone of contention between the UK and France, with London urging Paris to do more to prevent individuals from attempting the crossing.

Britain has deployed aircraft and naval vessels to track small boats making the journey, but there are few concrete actions it can legally take to prevent people from arriving in the country via the Channel.

Topics: UK Double-decker bus migrants English channel

Related

Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
World
Albania rejects deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process channel migrants
Officials: Libyan forces round up 500 migrants in crackdown
Middle-East
Officials: Libyan forces round up 500 migrants in crackdown

Italy seeks humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

Italy seeks humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees
Updated 08 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy seeks humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

Italy seeks humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees
  • Lamorgese reaffirmed the need for a “strong European line” to avoid Afghan refugees getting into the hands of human traffickers
  • Late on Thursday, the cabinet decided to increase the government’s refugee reception scheme by 3,000 places
Updated 08 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has pledged to establish humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told an EU forum on the protection of Afghan citizens who had fled their country that Rome will promote action that ensures refugees can reach Italy from third countries.

Lamorgese told the event attended by Arab News that the scheme would cover Afghan refugees “in clear need of international protection,” taking them from Pakistan and Iran. She added that the plan could also include resettling a quota of Afghans in Turkey under the direction of the European resettlement program for 2022.

She confirmed that Italy is already working on setting up the corridors, which will work like those already established for Syrian refugees.

Lamorgese also reaffirmed the need for a “strong European line” to avoid Afghan refugees getting into the hands of human traffickers.

“We must develop collaboration with third countries of transit to dismantle the trafficking networks, strengthening the reception capacity of the countries bordering Afghanistan,” said Lamorgese, adding: “At the same time, legal channels of entry for vulnerable people must be provided.”

Italy managed to evacuate over 4,900 Afghan citizens from Kabul during emergency airlifts as the Taliban recaptured the country in August. They all have been relocated in cities and towns all over the country, where they have received assistance and jobs so that they may build a new life with their families.

Late on Thursday, the cabinet decided to increase the government’s refugee reception scheme by 3,000 places.

This decision, a spokesman for the Italian prime minister told Arab News, has been taken so that the scheme “could meet in an adequate way the new and particular requirements related to the emergency in Afghanistan and the reception of refugees from that country.”

Topics: Italy Afghanistan crisis

Related

UN rights council creates Afghanistan rapporteur
World
UN rights council creates Afghanistan rapporteur

Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars

Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars

Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars
  • Last month mission scientists announced Perseverance had collected two rock samples in Jezero that showed signs they were in contact with groundwater for a long period
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

PARIS: Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday.
In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed a lake, depositing sediment in a fan-shaped delta visible from space.
The study in Science analysed high-resolution images captured by Perseverance of the cliffs that were once the banks of the delta.
Layers within the cliffs reveal how its formation took place.
NASA astrobiologist Amy Williams and her team in Florida found similarities between features of the cliffs seen from the crater floor and patterns in Earth's river deltas.
The shape of the bottom three layers showed a presence and steady flow of water early on, indicating Mars was "warm and humid enough to support a hydrologic cycle" about 3.7 billion years ago, the study says.
The top and most recent layers feature boulders measuring more than a metre in diameter scattered about, probably carried there by violent flooding.
But it is the fine-grained sediment of the base layer that will likely be the target of sampling for signs of long-extinct life -- if it existed -- on Mars.
The findings will help researchers figure out where to send the rover for soil and rocks that may contain precious "biosignatures" of putative Martian life forms.
"From orbital images, we knew it had to be water that formed the delta," Williams said in a press release.
"But having these images is like reading a book instead of just looking at the cover."
Finding out whether life may have existed on Mars is the main mission of Perseverence, a project that took decades and cost billions of dollars to develop.

Over the course of several years, the multi-tasking rover will collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.
Last month mission scientists announced Perseverance had collected two rock samples in Jezero that showed signs they were in contact with groundwater for a long period.
Their hope is that the samples might at one point have hosted ancient microbial life, evidence of which could have been trapped by salt minerals.
Learning that Mars might once have harboured life would be one of the most "profound" discoveries ever made by humanity, Williams said.
She also expressed wonder at having a window onto an ancient river system on another planet.
"It's really eye-opening to see something no one on Earth has ever seen before," she said.
Perseverance landed on February 18, and the study looks at long-distance images it captured during its first three months on Mars.
About the size of an SUV, it is equipped with 19 cameras, a two metre (seven foot) long robotic arm, two microphones, and a suite of cutting-edge instruments.
One of them is called the SuperCam, a tool that laser-zaps rocks from a distance in order to study their vapour with a device that reveals their chemical composition.
It took seven months for Perseverance to travel from Earth to Mars with its sister craft Ingenuity, a tiny helicopter whose rotors have to spin five times faster than Earth versions to get lift in the far-less-dense atmosphere.
The plan is for the rover to cross the delta, then the ancient lake shore, and finally explore the edges of the crater.

Topics: Mars

Related

Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos
Science & Technology
Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos
Mars rover still silent as red planet dust storm goes global
Science & Technology
Mars rover still silent as red planet dust storm goes global

Imports of used clothes nearly double in Pakistan as inflation and poverty soar

Imports of used clothes nearly double in Pakistan as inflation and poverty soar
Updated 08 October 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

Imports of used clothes nearly double in Pakistan as inflation and poverty soar

Imports of used clothes nearly double in Pakistan as inflation and poverty soar
Updated 08 October 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan’s imports of used clothing have nearly doubled this year as more people flock to markets selling secondhand clothes due to rising inflation and poverty, traders and experts said.
During the past fiscal year, imports of secondhand clothes rose by 90 percent to 732,623 metric tons, and were worth $309.56 million, which is a 83.43 percent rise in value as compared to the previous fiscal year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Pakistan imported 186,299 metric tons of pre-worn clothes during the first two months (July-August) of the fiscal year 2021-22, a 283 percent rise compared to the same period last year.
Also in the same period, the country spent $79 million on the import of used clothing items, which is 273.4 percent higher than the previous year.
Inflation stood at 9 percent in September this year.  
“The use and the import of secondhand clothes is rising due to high inflationary trends in the country,” Muhammad Usman Farooqui, the general secretary of the Pakistan Secondhand Clothing Merchants Association, told Arab News.
“Those who were not previously using secondhand clothes are now turning toward the used clothing market day by day, with a majority of consumers based in northern parts of the country where extreme weather conditions coupled with poverty are causative factors.”  
Pakistani traders import secondhand clothes mainly from the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, China and Korea.

Imported clothes on display in a shop in Karachi. (AN Photo) 

Experts say that one of the key reasons for importing secondhand clothing items is poverty. According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, about 39 percent of Pakistanis live in poverty.
“Due to the prevailing poverty, people are left with the choice between clothing and food,” said senior economist Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan. “Their first choice obviously would be to keep a contact between body and soul.”  
Pakistani importers said that imported secondhand articles including blankets, jackets and other casual wear were currently meeting about 30 percent of the clothing requirements of the country’s poor.  
“Imported pre-worn clothes meet around 25 percent to 30 percent of the requirement of the poor segment, which cannot afford new clothing,” Farooqui said, pointing to a huge difference in the prices of new and old items.
“Jeans which are available for Rs100 (at flea markets) would be available for around Rs900 in the other markets. The price difference is the major attraction for buyers apart from the quality of imported articles,” Ismail Khan, a flea market vendor in Karachi, told Arab News.    
The used clothes business was previously limited to a few areas around the port city’s MA Jinnah Road, but has now expanded to other parts of the megapolis and across the country.
But traders complain of high import costs such as duties, taxes and high freight charges, and have called for a 10 percent waiver in regulatory duty on the import of pre-worn clothes and a reduction in 5 percent general sales tax.
“The cost of imported clothes has increased due to a huge depreciation of the Pakistani rupee,” Farooqui said.
“Besides the freight (charges) from the USA have increased from $2,000 to over $4,000, from Europe from €1,800 to €2,500, while freight from China has increased from $3,000 per container to $9,000. Commercial importers are in crisis.”

Related

Latest updates

European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
INTERVIEW: The social, cultural impact of the Abraham Accords is beautiful, says Ariella Steinreich
INTERVIEW: The social, cultural impact of the Abraham Accords is beautiful, says Ariella Steinreich
Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say
Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast to host region’s first music conference event
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast to host region’s first music conference event
Channel migrants held on double-decker bus as Britain struggles to cope with influx
Channel migrants held on double-decker bus as Britain struggles to cope with influx

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.