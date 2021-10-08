You are here

Google cracks down on ads promoting climate change denial

Google cracks down on ads promoting climate change denial
Google is cracking down on digital ads promoting false climate change claims or being used to make money from such content, hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms. (AP)
  • Google’s also hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms
  • The new policy will also apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation
LONDON: Google is cracking down on digital ads promoting false climate change claims or being used to make money from such content.
Google’s also hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms.
The company said Thursday in a blog post that the new policy will also apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation.
“We’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” Google said. “Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content.
Publishers and creators on YouTube “don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos,” according to Google.
The restrictions “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the blog post said.
Along with addressing publishers’ frustrations, the changes are also apparently intended to counter online influencers who monetize, or make money from, YouTube videos promoting climate change denial theories by putting ads on them.
Limits will be placed on content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth’s long-term warming, the company said.
Google will use both automated tools and human reviewers to enforce the policy when it takes effect in November for publishers and YouTube creators and in December for advertisers.
Advertisements will still be allowed on content that’s about other related topics like public debates on climate policy or the varying impacts of climate change.
The company is one of the two dominant players in the global digital ad industry, earning $147 billion in ad revenue last year. Facebook, the other big player, prohibits ads used to spread misinformation though it doesn’t list specific topics including climate change denial.
Earlier this week, Google rolled out new features aimed at helping users reduce their carbon footprints, including a search function that shows which flights have lower emissions.
Misinformation and the role that social media companies giants have in amplifying it has become a big concern for many people. Some 95 percent of Americans said misinformation is a problem when trying to access important information, according to a poll Friday from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Facebook’s problem with false information came into the spotlight this week when Frances Haugen, a former data scientist turned whistleblower, told members of Congress that the company knows its platform spreads misinformation but refuses to make changes that could hurt its profits.

British media share jubilant Newcastle United fans' celebration of club's Saudi takeover

British media share jubilant Newcastle United fans’ celebration of club’s Saudi takeover
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

British media share jubilant Newcastle United fans’ celebration of club’s Saudi takeover

British media share jubilant Newcastle United fans’ celebration of club’s Saudi takeover
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The British media and football fans have been sharing celebratory online videos and tweets over the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Following months of negotiations, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, along with financial entrepreneur Amanda Staveley and billionaire investors the Reuben brothers, sealed a £300 million ($410 million) deal with Mike Ashley, the club’s owner.

The purchase has enabled Newcastle to join the ranks of Europe’s super-clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, which have the backing of wealthy and committed owners.

Fans were on Friday celebrating the buyout news online and offline. 

INTERVIEW: The social, cultural impact of the Abraham Accords is beautiful, says Ariella Steinreich

INTERVIEW: The social, cultural impact of the Abraham Accords is beautiful, says Ariella Steinreich
Updated 08 October 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: The social, cultural impact of the Abraham Accords is beautiful, says Ariella Steinreich

INTERVIEW: The social, cultural impact of the Abraham Accords is beautiful, says Ariella Steinreich
  • Steinreich Communications’ regional head talks about the growth of the group’s UAE-Bahrain-Israel specialty group one year into the historic agreement
Updated 08 October 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Following the historic deal between the UAE and Israel on Aug. 13 2020 known as the Abraham Accords, Steinreich Communications Group launched a specialty group to help UAE and Israeli businesses strengthen relationships in the two countries. Shortly after, the firm added Bahrain to the new outfit.

A year later, Steinreich Communications — which already worked with clients in the Middle East region — reported almost 50 percent growth in regional business.

“The last year has been absolutely exciting,” Ariella Steinreich, the company’s senior vice president who heads up the regional business, told Arab News.

“The bulk of our work is media relations. And then we found that there was another column, which was explaining the business culture because it is really different, so that’s what we have been focusing on for the last year,” she added.

The jump in new business came from clients in the travel and tourism, fintech, professional services, government, and NGO sectors in its Dubai and Tel Aviv operations. Almost all of the new clients were won through word-of-mouth, Steinreich said.

The growth in businesses has also led to the company expanding its staff and operations. At launch, the company did not have any physical offices in the region but has now opened an office in Dubai, UAE. When they opened the office, “we had a goal of what we thought the size of the office was and now it has doubled and we are looking at tripling it by the end of the year,” Steinreich said.

The UAE-Bahrain-Israel specialty group has a support staff in the US too. Steinreich said that many people do not realize that the American Jewish community plays an important role in the new business relationships between the Gulf and Israel. “There are dozens of Jewish newspapers in America,” she added.

The American and foreign Jewish community is also important for tourism. “The Abraham Accords did not just impact Israelis, Bahrainis and Emiratis, but also the American Jewish community, many of whom had the ability to come to this part of the world before but maybe didn’t always feel it was the safest or most comfortable place to be,” she said.

Because of the agreement, tourists and businesses feel more relaxed about being in the region, which explains the firm’s travel-focussed clients. The company also works on creating cultural experiences such as Sabbath and Sukkot dinners for everyone from officials and businesses to influencers and media professionals.

In just the last few weeks, the regional team has placed over 100 op-eds, arranged more than 210 interviews and secured more than 900 pieces of coverage for its clients around the first anniversary of the accords. But, beyond the business side, the most rewarding part of the firm’s efforts is the social and cultural impact.

“There is so much happening on the business side, but when we talk business, a lot of people think we’re just talking about financial or professional services,” said Steinreich. “Personally, what I find incredibly gratifying is when we work with groups and organizations who are doing things that also impact the social and cultural side, which is so impactful and beautiful.”

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
  • The pair were honored “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression”
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

OSLO: Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for fighting for freedom of expression at a time when democracy is increasingly under threat.
Ressa, who is also a US citizen, is co-founder of Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism. Muratov is a co-founder of Russia’s leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.
The pair were honored “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” said the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.
“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” she said.
Ressa, 58, said the prize shows that “nothing is possible without facts,” referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression.
“A world without facts means a world without truth and trust,” the outspoken critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte told a livestreamed interview with Rappler.
She told Norwegian TV2 the honor would give her and her colleagues “tremendous energy to continue the fight.”
Muratov dedicated his half of the prize to his newspaper’s six journalists and contributors killed since 2000, who include the prominent investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya.
“I can’t take credit for this. This is Novaya Gazeta’s,” he was cited by Russian news agency TASS as saying.
The newspaper on Thursday commemorated 15 years since Politkovskaya’s killing.
The Kremlin congratulated Muratov, with President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters: “He is talented. He is courageous.”

Ressa and Rappler, which she co-founded in 2012 and still heads, have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte’s policies, including his bloody drug war.
The former CNN correspondent is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison.
The chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Rappler has “focused critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign.
“The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population,” Reiss-Andersen added.
Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.
Time magazine named her a Person of the Year in 2018.
Muratov, 59, has defended freedom of speech in Russia for decades, under increasingly challenging conditions.
In 1993, he was a founder of Novaya Gazeta, which has a “fundamentally critical attitude toward power” the committee said. He has been its editor-in-chief since 1995.
Novaya Gazeta’s opponents have responded with harassment, threats, violence and murder.
“Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy,” Reiss-Andersen said.
“He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism.”

Free, independent and fact-based journalism helps protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda, Reiss-Andersen said.
According to the latest rankings by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the situation for press freedom is “difficult or very serious” in 73 percent of the 180 countries it evaluated, and “good or satisfactory” in only 27 percent.
According to RSF, 24 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the year, and 350 others are imprisoned.
From the murder of Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 to the shutting of the pro-democracy Apple Daily in Hong Kong earlier this year, attempts to stifle the media abound.
Against that background, media watchdogs had been tipped as contenders for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize ahead of Friday’s announcement.
Last year, the honor went to the UN’s humanitarian agency fighting famine, the World Food Programme.
The award’s image has been hit hard over the past years as one of its previous laureates, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, became embroiled in a war.
Another, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, was accused of defending the massacre of members of the Rohingya minority.
The prize consists of a diploma, a gold medal and a cheque for 10 million kronor (980,000 euros, $1.1 million).
The Nobel season wraps up on Monday with the announcement of the Economics Prize.

Ambassador of Japan celebrates commendation for Faisal J. Abbas

Ambassador of Japan celebrates commendation for Faisal J. Abbas
Updated 08 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Ambassador of Japan celebrates commendation for Faisal J. Abbas

Ambassador of Japan celebrates commendation for Faisal J. Abbas
Updated 08 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fumio Iwai, hosted a reception at his residence to celebrate the Ambassador’s Commendation in honor of Faisal J. Abbas, editor in chief of Arab News, the leading Saudi daily English language newspaper, which in October 2019 became the first pan-Arab media outlet to launch a Japanese edition.
In his recognition speech, Ambassador Iwai highlighted Abbas’s efforts in transforming Arab News into a more digital, more global platform with several international editions.

Iwai underscored the fact that the Japanese version of the newspaper — within just two years — has become a credible, reliable source for government officials, business executives and researchers interested in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.
On this occasion, the Japanese ambassador also referred to the landmark Arab News/YouGov study on how the Arab world views Japan, which has become a go-to source for understanding regional sentiment toward his country. He also commended the newspaper’s special coverage of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s visit to the Kingdom in January 2020.

In his reply, Abbas thanked Ambassador Iwai for bestowing this great honor on him, which he dedicated to the Saudi leadership and to his colleagues at Arab News.
Abbas said that the success of the Japanese edition was mainly due to two reasons: The strategic importance and mutual respect which define the official relationship between Riyadh and Tokyo, and the genuine admiration Saudis have for the Japanese people and their culture.

The digital edition was officially inaugurated in Tokyo during an event held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ). It coincided with the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito, and was attended by senior officials of both governments, including former Defense Minister Taro Kono, Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko and Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

INTERVIEW: "I have a responsibility for the Arab World" says Golden Globes member Raffi Boghosian

INTERVIEW: “I have a responsibility for the Arab World” says Golden Globes member Raffi Boghosian
Updated 08 October 2021
LEEN FOUAD AND ZAIRA LAKHPATWALA

INTERVIEW: “I have a responsibility for the Arab World” says Golden Globes member Raffi Boghosian

INTERVIEW: “I have a responsibility for the Arab World” says Golden Globes member Raffi Boghosian
  • Raffi Boghosian, Al Arabiya’s Hollywood correspondent, talks to Arab News about his appointment as a Golden Globes member 
Updated 08 October 2021
LEEN FOUAD AND ZAIRA LAKHPATWALA

DUBAI: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, has added 21 new members after allegations of questionable policies and practices.

A Los Angeles Times report in February this year shed light on the organization’s problematic practices such as the absence of Black members and young blood. “Those who have interacted with the organization describe members falling asleep during screenings, hurling insults at one another during news conferences and frequently engaging in personal feuds,” the report stated.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Feb. 28 but shortly after HFPA received backlash with multiple studios and networks saying that they would cease engagement with the organization until it made substantial changes to its demographics and ethics policies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a live presentation at the awards, HFPA’s Vice President Helen Hoehne said: “We celebrate the work of artists from around the globe. We recognize we have our own work to do. Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Since then, HFPA has been working to amend its practices and recently announced new members and changes to its policies. HFPA members are no longer required to be based in Southern California with the eligibility extending to all journalists in the US who work for a foreign publication. This applies to all journalists, including photojournalists, across radio, broadcast and digital — not only print.

It has also tightened rules for existing and new members by asking them to sign an anti-bullying, anti-harassment, and nondiscrimination pledge that could result in reprimand or expulsion if violated. An anonymous hotline has been set up to register complaints about any such behavior. Additionally, members can no longer accept gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors, or any associated parties.

“I’m now one of the youngest members of HFPA in the history of Golden Globes and I have always dreamt of being a member,” HFPA’s latest member Raffi Boghosian told Arab News.

Boghosian, who is the Hollywood correspondent for Al Arabiya and owner of Boghos Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based full-service production company servicing the broadcast industry in the MENA region, has been enamored by the awards and wanted to be a member since his first red carpet event more than 10 years ago.

“I was at a red carpet event and I saw one of the members — the access and respect they have. I love the Golden Globes so much that I tried to be a member.” He asked an industry peer how he could be a member and was discouraged by the response he received because it seemed impossible. “Some people apply for 10 years and they don’t get accepted, but for the past five years I kept trying, knowing that I may not make it, but this year it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said.

For Boghosian, being an HFPA member is a dream come true. “For an entertainment journalist to be a member in this respected and prestigious organization is like having an actor or actress winning an Oscar,” he said.

But it is also a responsibility. The Academy Awards, or the Oscars, have more than 9,000 voters whereas the Golden Globes have just over 100 voters, he said. “As members, we have more value because we are much fewer in number and that allows us to have more access and power.”

The Golden Globes also take place early in the year so the winners have a higher chance of winning other awards because “the Oscar voters are inspired by Golden Globe voters.”

In addition to being responsible for highlighting the best work at the Golden Globes, Boghosian also feels “a responsibility for the Arab world.”

He said: “There are so many incredible filmmakers, movies and talents coming out of the Middle East and they truly deserve to be seen here in Hollywood. Hopefully, I will be able to be the bridge between the two regions — Hollywood and the Middle East.”

Boghosian’s induction into the HFPA is symbolic of the changing times and the perception of the Arab world on the global stage. “Hollywood is recognizing that the Middle East is a very important region,” he said. Studios were not very interested in the region before, but due to economic growth in the region as well as initiatives such as the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia there is a renewed interest, with “Arabs being heard and having more value,” he added.

We have come a long way, he continued, from Arabs being portrayed primarily as terrorists in Western movies to Rami Malek starring in the latest Bond flick “No Time To Die.”

He said: “Hopefully Arabs will have more chances to become a member — not only in the HSPA and Golden Globes — in every aspect, because Arabs are very smart, talented and powerful people.”

