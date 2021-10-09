You are here

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold
Most girls around the country have been barred from attending secondary school, and most women have been unable to return to work. (File/AFP)
date 2021-10-09

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold
  • Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power
  • Taliban “posted messages on Facebook saying they did not want to hear any more music or female (voices) on air
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Afghan student Fauzia used to make ends meet voicing ads on a radio station in the Taliban heartland of Kandahar, but that came to an abrupt end when the Islamists swept to power in August.
Their order was clear: no female voices on the air.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power, when women were all but barred from work and education, and prohibited from leaving the house unchaperoned.
But there is widespread mistrust in their women’s rights pledge. Most girls around the country have been barred from attending secondary school, and most women have been unable to return to work.
When AFP visited Kandahar last month, only a few women were visible in the dusty shopping streets of the southern city, hastily lugging bags from store to store while wearing the head-to-toe burqa.
The Taliban “posted messages on Facebook saying they did not want to hear any more music or female (voices) on air,” said Fauzia, who asked not to use her real name.
The 20-year-old medical student’s situation has become increasingly desperate after losing her income from radio ads — Fauzia and her four younger siblings are orphans, and she is struggling to put food on the table.
Despite Taliban promises of a softer rule this time around, women remain depressed and unclear about their place in society, while businesses that once employed them are wary of upsetting the Islamists.
Fauzia’s former boss said the radio station felt forced to stop airing ads with women’s voices.
She has been handing out our resumes all over Kandahar, without any luck.
“I am told to wait,” she said.
Since taking power, the Islamists have repeatedly said they will respect women’s rights in the confines of Islamic law, without elaborating.
Women, with some exceptions, have been barred from returning to work or education, and told that they must hold off until arrangements have been made, including the segregation of men and women.
So far, “we haven’t banned anything for women,” Mullah Noor Ahmad Saeed, a Taliban official in Kandahar province, told AFP
“If they don’t feel secure or don’t go back to work, it is their fault.”
But many are skeptical.
“In the streets, people don’t say anything, but we noticed bad looks from the Taliban,” said Fereshteh Nazari, who has been able to return to work as the head of a girls-only primary school.
Women teachers and girls, however, have been excluded from returning to secondary school.
“Before we used to be happy to come to school. Now we’re under stress,” Nazari told AFP at the school.
On the day AFP visited, some 700 students were present, less than a third of the 2,500 girls enrolled.
“Most parents don’t send their girls to school after the age of 10 because they don’t feel secure,” Nazari said.
Zohra, a mathematics major in her 20s who asked not to use her real name, is among the students staying away, her fear compounded by rumors of a looming violent Taliban crackdown.
“For me, life is more important than anything else,” she told AFP by phone.
For many women, the ability to work is crucial now more than ever as Afghanistan suffers a worsening economic crisis.
It has had a severe impact even on the few women still allowed to work — Nazari and her teacher colleagues have not received their salaries since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.
“Before, we had a good life. Now we might have to go and beg at the bazaar,” said the headmistress, who is in her 20s.
“My husband is jobless, and we have to feed our two kids.”
The Taliban have promised all Afghans security and peace, including women.
But for Fauzia, the mere presence of the Islamists puts social pressure on women to stay away.
“Except (for) groceries, we don’t go anywhere else,” she said, and even then, women “come back home very quickly.”
“Even my little brother tells me to cover my face, to not see friends anymore, and not to go anywhere except classes,” Fauzia said.
It is a jarring change for many young Afghan women, who benefited from the previous government’s push for girls’ education.
“We want freedom,” said a 12-year-old girl in the yard of Nazari’s school.
But she added that with the Taliban now in power, girls and women will have to do “whatever they say.”
“If not, we’ll face problems.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal
ISLAMABAD: Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said.
It’s the first such meeting since US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August, ending a 20-year military presence there, and the Taliban’s rise to power in the nation. The talks are to take place in Doha, the capital of the Arabian Gulf state of Qatar.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, who is based in Doha, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the talks will also revisit the peace agreement the Taliban signed with Washington in 2020. The agreement had paved the way for the final US withdrawal.
“Yes there is a meeting . . . about bilateral relations and implementation of the Doha agreement,” said Shaheen. “It covers various topics.”
Terrorism will also feature in the talks, said a second official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Since the Taliban took power, Islamic State extremists have ramped up attacks on the militant group, as well as ethnic and religious minorities. On Friday, a Daesh suicide bomber killed at least 46 minority Shiite Muslims and wounded dozens in the deadliest attack since the US departure.
IS has carried out relentless assaults on the country’s Shiite Muslims since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. IS is also seen as the greatest threat to the United States.
The US-Taliban agreement of 2020, which was negotiated by the Trump administration, demanded the Taliban break ties with terrorist groups and guarantee Afghanistan would not again harbor terrorists who could attack the United States and its allies.
It seems certain the two sides will discuss in the weekend talks how to tackle the growing threat. The Taliban have said they do not want US anti-terrorism assistance and have warned Washington against any so-called “over-the -horizon” strikes on Afghan territory from outside the country’s borders.
The United States, meanwhile, would seek to hold Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, along with Afghans who once worked for the US military or government and other Afghan allies, a US official said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak by name about the meetings.
The Biden administration has fielded questions and complaints about the slow pace of US-facilitated evacuations from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that 105 US citizens and 95 green card holders had left since then on flights facilitated by the US That number had not changed for more than a week.
US veterans and other individuals have helped others leave the country on charter flights, and some Americans and others have gotten out across land borders.
Hundreds of other foreign nationals and Afghans have also left on recent flights.
Dozens of American citizens are still seeking to get out, according to the State Department, along with thousands of green-card holders and Afghans and family members believed eligible for US visas. US officials have cited the difficulty of verifying flight manifests without any American officials on the ground in Afghanistan to help, along with other hold-ups.
Americans also intend to press the Taliban to observe the rights of women and girls, many of whom the Taliban are reportedly blocking from returning to jobs and classrooms, and of Afghans at large, and to form an inclusive government, the official said.
US officials will also encourage Taliban officials to give humanitarian agencies free access to areas in need amid the economic upheaval following the US departure and Taliban takeover.
The official stressed the session did not imply the US was recognizing the Taliban as legitimate governors of the country.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban United States

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown
Updated 09 October 2021

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown
  • While global economic collapse caused by health crisis has cost millions of jobs, for some it has provided new opportunities
Updated 09 October 2021
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: Saadia Ahmed worked for years as an entertainment journalist for an online magazine until the publication shut down soon after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The 35-year-old correspondent was devastated as she saw massive job losses around the world. But rather than wait for the business to pick up again, she decided to change direction.

“At first, I thought I should start writing a book, but then I felt too depressed to work on a project such as that,” she told Arab News from her base in Perth, Australia.

“Ultimately, I decided to take the advice of a friend who suggested that I should launch my own YouTube channel.”

Armed with a selfie stick and her intuition, Ahmed started making and uploading videos three times a week, focusing on developments around the world and discussing rights issues on a channel called “My Two Cents.”

“Since then, there has been no looking back,” said Ahmed, who was selected for a master of philosophy degree program on the basis of her broadcasts.

The global economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has put the futures of millions of people in doubt.

“Sometimes you need to burn the boats. I wasn’t courageous enough to do that on my own, but the shutting down of the magazine did it for me. If you can, you must go for it too,” she added.

Several other Pakistanis have made similar choices.

Journalist Mehr F. Hussain said: “I was standing outside my door one night, staring at the bolted gate, and I told myself, ‘this is it; this is all it takes to strip us of our lives.’”

After many years of finding Pakistan’s publishing industry frustrating, Hussain took the reprieve offered by the pandemic to “jump off the proverbial cliff” and launch her dream project, an independent publishing platform called Zuka Books.

“It was an act of creative resistance to what was happening around me. It was a move for liberation from the old guard. Basically, it was a massive farewell to the pre-pandemic life I led,” she added.

Hussain’s business has published a fashion coffee table book, a graphic novel, and a book of poetry, among others.

“I wish I had taken this decision earlier. I wish I had been more proactive before the pandemic, but it takes a journey to get to a destination. I feel I made the right decision at the right time, and I am lucky to have done so,” Hussain added.

The pandemic also gave 30-year-old corporate executive Sundar Waqar a second lease of life, making her abandon a nine-to-five job at a corporate firm and establish a business selling allergen-free food and baked items.

Waqar, who was diagnosed with celiac disease which prevented her from consuming gluten, realized during the pandemic that she could do something for others with dietary restrictions similar to hers.

“I have been making food for myself for years and have met people who faced difficulties in finding gluten-free food, so I decided to start this,” she said, adding that the pandemic was the catalyst to devoting herself fully to launching a gluten-free food business in Karachi.

“I am so glad I did it. I cannot stress enough that if you want to change something in your life or career, no matter how drastic, you should take the plunge. It is scary and has its own challenges, but it is definitely worth it.”

Financial consultant Jasir Shahbaz, 26, who left his job to teach economics, said: “When you are working from home, it is just you and what you do to make a living. That’s also when you begin to ask yourself if the work you do is what you truly imagined for yourself. Without this time to reflect, I would have continued in that job for a long time.”

He pointed out that the pandemic had forced him to reckon with uncertainty and let go of all the hang ups that had hindered him from pursuing teaching as a career.

“There has always been this negative perception about teaching in Pakistan, that it is not the most preferred career trajectory for men. I decided to let it go,” he added.

A year on, Shahbaz said he felt “great” about his new job, which was a “stark contrast” to the previous one in terms of his sense of fulfilment.

Hussain said: “If the pandemic has done anything it is to make us realize how important it is to live a better and more conscious life.”

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base

Scottish police alerted to 'suspicious activity' of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base

Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base
  • Local residents in Scotland said they saw eight men arrive at Waheed Totakhyl’s Scotland home and leave just 20 minutes later
  • He has previously expressed support for the Taliban, sold Osama bin Laden pizzas, and called for the death of US soldiers
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Residents living near a military complex holding nuclear submarines in Scotland, UK, have alerted police to suspicious activity on land rented by a supporter of the Taliban adjacent to the naval base, Sky News reported.

Waheed Totakhyl once publicly called for the death of US soldiers in Afghanistan and his brother is currently serving as a military commander for the Taliban in Kabul.

He rents a farm less than five miles away from a critical Royal Navy submarine base, which holds submarines equipped with nuclear weapons. 

Local residents said they have witnessed a number of men visiting him in recent weeks. They alerted local police to the activity, telling them that on Aug. 10 eight men arrived on Totakhyl’s farm in two vehicles and then left just 20 minutes later.

Local residents said the men claimed to be Afghans who had traveled there from London — a trip that takes around eight hours each way.

One anonymous local told Sky News: “Of course, there may be absolutely nothing to worry about. However, look at the circumstances of this and the geography. The farm is next door to one of the country's most sensitive military sites.

“We're being given new warnings of a terrorist threat, and now we learn that the tenant at (Totakhyl’s farm) supports the Taliban, with a brother who is a commander.

“I think when you connect the dots, the least we could do was to pass on our concerns. The fleeting appearance of these young males, having traveled from London, was very odd.”

Totakhyl’s farm overlooks a strip of water used by vessels as they enter and leave the base, as well as an accommodation building housing Royal Navy personnel. He rejected, however, any accusations that he was using the base for nefarious purposes.

He “likes to be a farmer,” he said, explaining that his visitors were there purely to discuss events in Afghanistan, which was recently seized in its entirety by the Taliban.

“My friends visit me from Birmingham, London. They came this year just to visit me and talk about the situation in Afghanistan,” Totakhyl told Sky News.

“We were talking about Afghanistan, what was going to happen in Afghanistan and how can we help the people of Afghanistan from the UK.”

He added: “I rent (the farm) because I like to be a farmer and enjoy the weather… of Scotland. I have never done anything wrong in the UK. Whatever I have done, this is for my people, for my country.”

However, the man — who arrived in the UK in 2001 and now owns a takeaway shop — has taken actions in the past that may warrant additional scrutiny of his behavior.

His shop once sold Osama bin Laden pizzas, and a picture online depicts him holding a rifle alongside three other armed men dressed in military fatigues.

The picture, he said, was taken in Afghanistan during a visit to Bagram jail where his brother was held before being released by the Taliban and reclaiming his position as a commander in the group.

In 2010, he publicly called for the death of American soldiers in Afghanistan during a protest, and even other Afghans have called for action to be taken against him. In September, Afghan asylum seekers called for Totakhyl to be deported over his vocal support of the Taliban.

Speaking anonymously, one former interpreter who worked with the British Army said last month: “He's helping support the refugees and he is helping support Taliban. He needs to take one side, not two.

“If it is right that his brother is a commander of Taliban or supports Taliban, he needs to be deported.”

Topics: Scotland Waheed Totakhyl Taliban British Royal Navy

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations
  • Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials were illegally and sometimes violently pushing back migrants
  • Greek migration minister said Friday he had told EU Home Affairs Commissioner that the claims would be investigated
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Greece said on Friday it would investigate reports that some of its officials were illegally pushing back migrants at the border, a day after Brussels pressed it to look into the accusations.
Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials were illegally and sometimes violently pushing back migrants. The European Union’s executive called for an investigation on Thursday.
Reuters has not independently verified the media reports.
Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Friday he had told EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson that the claims would be investigated.
“Every claim made is investigated by the judiciary and by our internal audit,” he told reporters at an EU meeting in Luxembourg.
Johansson earlier said Croatia had promised to investigate the accusations and she had made it clear to Greece that it needed to do the same.
She said EU countries needed to protect the bloc’s external borders, but they also had to uphold values, the rule of law and fundamental rights.
Under international law, migrants have a right to claim asylum and it is forbidden to send potential asylum-seekers back to where their lives or well-being might be in danger.
Croatia’s Interior Minister, Davor Bozinovic, said on Thursday police would conduct an investigation. He added that Croatian border police acted in line with the law and did not tolerate any abuse of authority.

Topics: Greece migrants Brussels EU

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right
  • The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain
  • Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Friday recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally adding its weight to the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences.
The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain.
The resolution, first discussed in the 1990s, is not legally binding but has the potential to shape global standards. Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights.
“This has life-changing potential in a world where the global environmental crisis causes more than nine million premature deaths every year,” said David Boyd, UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, who called the decision a “historic breakthrough.”
The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favor and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.
Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in recent intense negotiations, voted in favor in a surprise, last-minute move. Its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Rita French, said the UK was voting ‘yes’ because it shared supporters’ ambition to tackle climate change but added that states would not be bound to the resolution’s terms.
The United States did not vote since it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council.
Costa Rica’s ambassador, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, said the decision will “send a powerful message to communities around the world struggling with climate hardship that they are not alone.”
Critics had raised various objections, saying the Council was not the appropriate forum and citing legal concerns.
Environmental defenders had said Britain’s earlier critical stance was undermining its pledges ahead of the global climate conference it is hosting in Glasgow next month.
John Knox, a former UN special rapporteur, said ahead of the vote that those who had criticized the resolution were “on the wrong side of history.”
The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 percent of the global total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure.
Another proposal led by the Marshall Islands to create a new special rapporteur on climate change was also approved by the Council on Friday.

Topics: UN Human Rights Council United States Britain

