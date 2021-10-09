You are here

Can the White House stop cryptocurrencies being used for cybercrime?
There were 304 million ransomware attacks globally last year, according to Statistica. (Reuters)
  • Cryptocurrency transactions can be traced on public blockchains, but the identity of the owner is not always clear
LONDON: The White House is considering how it can regulate cryptocurrencies so they are not used to facilitate ransomware attacks and other cybercrime.

The National Security Council and the National Economic Council, forums through which the president consults and makes policy decisions, are working with other agencies to “ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors,” a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The oversight could include an executive order, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, although that was not confirmed by the spokeswoman.

Cyber criminals often demand that ransoms are paid in cryptocurrencies, so they are harder to trace. There were an estimated 304 million ransomware attacks globally in 2020, with 68.5 percent of companies the subject of an attack, according to data from Statistica.

The FBI was informed of almost 2,500 ransomware attacks last year, which cost the victims about $29.1 million, up more than 200 percent from the previous year.

It is not the first rumblings of firmer action from the US. In September, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned a crypto exchange in a first as part of its response to a spate of ransomware attacks.

However, there are limits to what the White House, or anyone else, can do to stop cryptocurrencies being used for cybercrime.

Despite rumors to the contrary, cryptocurrencies are more traceable than cash. Every transaction involving a crypto asset is stored on a public blockchain. However, the identity of those carrying out the transactions is not always clear.

Scammers tend to move bitcoins or their crypto of choice through hundreds or thousands of transactions and may control dozens of wallets, making it a huge job for law enforcement to track. They even use software called a “mixer” to break it up into many smaller transactions and complicate tracing it even further.

So, if there is a really large ransom that the FBI, or another national law enforcement agency, wants to track down, they may be able to do it after investing a lot of time and expertise, but smaller amounts will usually fall between the cracks.

What the White House may be able to do is improve know-your-customer rules for exchanges and wallets that are allowed to operate in their jurisdiction. Banks have to do this kind of thing before taking on new customers; if cryptocurrency intermediaries were forced to do the same, it would make it harder for cyber criminals to hide their ill-gotten gains. But not impossible.

Topics: #crypto #cybercrime #ransomware #bitcoin #regulation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Saturday said the total assets of private portfolios increased to SR187 billion ($49.8 billion) by the end of the first half of 2021.
It said the value of the local stock assets constituted the largest share at about 50.3 percent.
According to the authority, total assets increased by 38.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of this year, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was SR135 billion, and increased by 0.6 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021, when it amounted to SR186 billion.
The assets of local shares amounted to SR94 billion, 50.3 percent, was in the total assets, while investment funds amounted to 23.6 percent, others 20.4 percent, debt instruments 3.8 percent, and international shares 1.9 percent.

Topics: Saudi Capital Market Authority

GRUENHEIDE: The first cars to emerge from Tesla’s new Berlin factory should roll off the production line as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk said at the site of the plant on Saturday, but added that volume production would take much longer to achieve.

Musk hopes to get the green light in coming weeks to start production at the site. The latest consultation on public concerns towards the site closes on Oct. 14, after which the Environment Ministry will make a decision.

“Starting production is nice, but volume production is the hard part,” Musk told a cheering audience at a festival at the plant site, many of whom livestreamed the speech on social media. “It will take longer to reach volume production than it took to build the factory.”

He said volume production would amount to 5,000 or “hopefully 10,000” vehicles per day, and battery cells would be made there in volume by the end of next year.

He also defended the factory against critics of its environmental impact, saying that it used “relatively little” water and that battery cell production was “sustainable.”

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk Germany

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has dropped plans to build a 400,000 barrels per day refinery in Ruwais citing changing economic outlook for the project.

In a statement, the Emirati national oil company said: “We regularly assess market conditions and global supply and demand considerations. This ensures ADNOC’s economic resilience and the future-proofing of our business operations. As a result of our early feasibility and pre-feed (front-end engineering and design) studies, we have concluded that at this time a new refinery is not economically attractive.”

Topics: ADNOC refinery

RIYADH: Leila R. Benali, chief economist at the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum, has been appointed Morocco’s minister of energy transition and sustainable development.

IEF Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle wished the economist all the very best for her future endeavors. 

“The IEF warmly congratulates Benali on her appointment and wishes her every success in her new role,” McMonigle said.

“We are grateful for her invaluable contribution to the IEF in particular her ground-breaking work with global policy leaders on investment, energy security and the energy transition as well as examining the pandemic’s impacts on energy markets.”

The IEF Ministerial Meeting is the world’s largest gatherings of energy ministers from producing and consuming nations, where participants discuss energy security, market stability and transparency and the energy transition.

Topics: IEF Riyadh Benali

  • European natural gas prices are equivalent to $200 a barrel of oil
RIYADH: Natural gas prices in Europe equivalent to $200 a barrel of crude are pushing more power producers to burn oil instead.

Gas-to-oil switching helped crude oil prices add about 4 percent last week. Brent crude closed at $82.39 a barrel on Friday after hitting a three-year high of $83.47 earlier in the week, while US benchmark WTI ended the week at $79.35, close to the highest level since October 2014.

A rebound in demand as economies recover from the pandemic, continued supply issues in the Gulf of Mexico and a decision by OPEC+ this week to continue a measured increase in production all helped to ensure the market will remain tight in the coming weeks.

Moreover, surging natural gas prices are increasing demand for crude oil, prompting investment bank ANZ to increase its 2021 fourth-quarter crude oil demand forecast by 450,000 barrels per day.

Over the past few weeks, worries that Europe would not have enough gas in storage for the winter heating season and high demand for the fuel in Asia boosted global prices to record peaks.

US prices followed, reaching their highest since 2008 this week, on expectations competition between Europe and Asia would keep demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. But global prices fell late this week after Russia said it would supply more gas to Europe.

Higher prices are only having a modest effect on US drillers, who added rigs for a fifth week in a row, but still well below their peaks.

The combined oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose five to 533 in the week to Oct. 8, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

While the total rig count is up 264 rigs, or 98 percent, over this time last year, the annual average rig count peaked at 1,919 in 2012 and hit a record low of 433 in 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1988.

US investment bank Piper Sandler this week forecast the rig count would rise to an average of 472 in 2021 and 599 in 2022 from 436 in 2020.

Topics: #oil #energy #naturalgas

