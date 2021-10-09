You are here

Riyadh-based IEF's chief economist appointed Morocco’s energy minister
Leila R. Benali, second to the left in the bottom row, poses with Morocco's newly appointed female ministers. Social media
Arab News

RIYADH: Leila R. Benali, chief economist at the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum, has been appointed Morocco’s minister of energy transition and sustainable development.

IEF Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle wished the economist all the very best for her future endeavors. 

“The IEF warmly congratulates Benali on her appointment and wishes her every success in her new role,” McMonigle said.

“We are grateful for her invaluable contribution to the IEF in particular her ground-breaking work with global policy leaders on investment, energy security and the energy transition as well as examining the pandemic’s impacts on energy markets.”

The IEF Ministerial Meeting is the world’s largest gatherings of energy ministers from producing and consuming nations, where participants discuss energy security, market stability and transparency and the energy transition.

MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: The White House is considering how it can regulate cryptocurrencies so they are not used to facilitate ransomware attacks and other cybercrime.

The National Security Council and the National Economic Council, forums through which the president consults and makes policy decisions, are working with other agencies to “ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors,” a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The oversight could include an executive order, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, although that was not confirmed by the spokeswoman.

Cyber criminals often demand that ransoms are paid in cryptocurrencies, so they are harder to trace. There were an estimated 304 million ransomware attacks globally in 2020, with 68.5 percent of companies the subject of an attack, according to data from Statistica.

The FBI was informed of almost 2,500 ransomware attacks last year, which cost the victims about $29.1 million, up more than 200 percent from the previous year.

It is not the first rumblings of firmer action from the US. In September, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned a crypto exchange in a first as part of its response to a spate of ransomware attacks.

However, there are limits to what the White House, or anyone else, can do to stop cryptocurrencies being used for cybercrime.

Despite rumors to the contrary, cryptocurrencies are more traceable than cash. Every transaction involving a crypto asset is stored on a public blockchain. However, the identity of those carrying out the transactions is not always clear.

Scammers tend to move bitcoins or their crypto of choice through hundreds or thousands of transactions and may control dozens of wallets, making it a huge job for law enforcement to track. They even use software called a “mixer” to break it up into many smaller transactions and complicate tracing it even further.

So, if there is a really large ransom that the FBI, or another national law enforcement agency, wants to track down, they may be able to do it after investing a lot of time and expertise, but smaller amounts will usually fall between the cracks.

What the White House may be able to do is improve know-your-customer rules for exchanges and wallets that are allowed to operate in their jurisdiction. Banks have to do this kind of thing before taking on new customers; if cryptocurrency intermediaries were forced to do the same, it would make it harder for cyber criminals to hide their ill-gotten gains. But not impossible.

  • European natural gas prices are equivalent to $200 a barrel of oil
RIYADH: Natural gas prices in Europe equivalent to $200 a barrel of crude are pushing more power producers to burn oil instead.

Gas-to-oil switching helped crude oil prices add about 4 percent last week. Brent crude closed at $82.39 a barrel on Friday after hitting a three-year high of $83.47 earlier in the week, while US benchmark WTI ended the week at $79.35, close to the highest level since October 2014.

A rebound in demand as economies recover from the pandemic, continued supply issues in the Gulf of Mexico and a decision by OPEC+ this week to continue a measured increase in production all helped to ensure the market will remain tight in the coming weeks.

Moreover, surging natural gas prices are increasing demand for crude oil, prompting investment bank ANZ to increase its 2021 fourth-quarter crude oil demand forecast by 450,000 barrels per day.

Over the past few weeks, worries that Europe would not have enough gas in storage for the winter heating season and high demand for the fuel in Asia boosted global prices to record peaks.

US prices followed, reaching their highest since 2008 this week, on expectations competition between Europe and Asia would keep demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. But global prices fell late this week after Russia said it would supply more gas to Europe.

Higher prices are only having a modest effect on US drillers, who added rigs for a fifth week in a row, but still well below their peaks.

The combined oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose five to 533 in the week to Oct. 8, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

While the total rig count is up 264 rigs, or 98 percent, over this time last year, the annual average rig count peaked at 1,919 in 2012 and hit a record low of 433 in 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1988.

US investment bank Piper Sandler this week forecast the rig count would rise to an average of 472 in 2021 and 599 in 2022 from 436 in 2020.

CAIRO: Egypt started construction of a gas pipeline in the Western Desert with an expected capacity of 15 million cubic feet of gas per day, the Petroleum Ministry said on Facebook on Saturday, citing the head of the General Petroleum Corp.

The company’s current production is about 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, he said.

  • Saudi food exports increased by 9 percent in the first half of 2021
RIYADH: Twenty-one Saudi companies are taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry, being held in Cologne, Germany.

The companies are participating  in the exhibition under the umbrella of the “Made in Saudi” program. The trade fair will continue until Oct. 13.

“Made in Saudi” aims to play a key role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan by supporting Saudi products and directing purchasing power toward local products and services, leading to the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent and raising the proportion of non-oil exports in the total non-oil GDP to about 50 percent by 2030. 

The secretary-general of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, also known as Saudi Exports, Faisal bin Saad Al-Baddah, said the Saudi food exports increased by 9 percent amounting to SR7.4 billion ($1.97 billion) in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

It aims to help local businesses grow by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products and helping businesses to increase their exports to priority markets.

The program seeks to create more than 1.3 million job opportunities in the industrial and mining sector.

Saudi Exports is also taking measures to promote Saudi companies to take part in international projects by identifying over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects.

Saudi Exports also launched an international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness, by allowing them to export services and products via international tenders in several targeted sectors.

The service includes eight targeted sectors and 24 sub-branches, where Saudi Exports will provide periodic reports with data and analyses for the most important projects in targeted countries.

In other efforts to increase non-oil exports, the Saudi Export-Import Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Saudi Chambers to provide non-oil exporters SR9 billion.

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of Saudi products.

 

  • ENGIE's Saudi CEO points to NEOM as an example of future of hydrogen economy
RIYADH: The chief executive of French owned power giant ENGIE in Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Shehri, finds it hard to hide his excitement about green hydrogen. However, he couldn’t hide his worries on the difficulties that conventional energy projects are currently facing.

He told Arab News that financing for plants that are not green has become “much more difficult”. On projects where there is no credit rating, the firm has had to do its corporate financing at times, as well as its own credit analysis.

“This is not the ideal way to be at this stage,” he said.

On the other hand, Al-Shehri firmly believes the future is hydrogen. He said: “I think it’s a global energy changer. Green hydrogen is coming. Even before it was even a buzzword, we’ve been spending roughly €60 million a year on green hydrogen research around the world.”

Hydrogen has been the fuel of the future for decades but investment in the technology has increased in recent years.

The European Union plans to invest $430 billion in green hydrogen by 2030, and, along with Saudi countries such as Chile, Japan and Australia are investing heavily in the technology.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy to split water, a process called electrolysis. It is distinct from grey hydrogen, which is produced from methane and releases carbon into the atmosphere, and blue hydrogen, which captures the emissions and stores or reuses them.

Currently less than 0.1 percent of the hydrogen produced globally is green, but that is changing.

One of the Kingdom’s giga-projects, the $500 billion megacity NEOM, will be powered by green hydrogen. The huge futuristic development by the Red Sea, first announced in 2017, will cover an area 33 times the size of New York City. It will feature the latest cutting-edge technology that will see no cars on the streets while pedestrians access services through machines that can recognize their faces.

The city will be run on 100 percent renewable energy, with green hydrogen playing a big part of that.

Wind and solar energy can generate enough electricity to power homes and electric cars, but green hydrogen has the bigger potential to power large-scale manufacturing plants, as well as transport that is more difficult to electrify, such as planes, shipping and long-distance trucks.

The Kingdom enjoys the world’s cheapest wind and solar power, because of its high sunshine rates during the day and reliable winds at night, and it intends to step up its investment in green hydrogen development.

ENGIE’s Al-Shehri concedes that this type of power is more expensive than fossil fuels, but adds that the low cost of green energy in the Middle East makes it an attractive option that even has export potential.

Last July, NEOM, Saudi energy firm ACWA Power and US company Air Products signed a $5 billion deal to build the world’s largest green hydrogen plant to supply 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen by 2025.

Al-Shehri calls the deal a “fantastic achievement,” adding: “I think we’re going to continue to see similar opportunities with respect to ENGIE."

The energy boss says the key to getting these early-stage green projects off the ground is companies finding government projects that come with guarantees to take the power produced at an agreed price.

“Green financing from good credit rating agencies of government projects is not a problem at all,” he said.

In March, ENGIE in Saudi Arabia signed a $450 million deal to build the first large-scale desalination project in the Kingdom partly powered by solar panels.

ENGIE has a 25-year concession to run the plant, based 140 km west of Medina, which is due to come on stream in the final quarter of 2023.

Construction on the project will create 500 jobs, with around 40 percent going to Saudis.

Al-Shehri said at the time: “Our objective will be to create local jobs, support increasing foreign direct investment, diversify the economy, and harness the global expertise of ENGIE into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

