Green leader: ‘Long way’ to go in talks to form German govt
Germany’s Social Democratic Party top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves after attending exploratory talks to build a new German government coalition, in Berlin. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Green leader: ‘Long way’ to go in talks to form German govt
  • The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks Thursday on a possible coalition
  • The process of putting together a new government can take weeks or months in Germany
BERLIN: A Greens leader says the multiparty talks on forming a new German government have “a long way to go” and will have to bridge significant policy differences.
The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks Thursday on a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, the alliance would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after her 16 years leading Europe’s biggest economy.
More discussions are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. But the process of putting together a new government can take weeks or months in Germany, and Merkel and her government will stay in a caretaker role in the meantime.
“We have a long way to go, and it will get very arduous,” Robert Habeck, one of the Greens’ two leaders, told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview broadcast Saturday. “The public will see that there are some conflicts between the possible coalition partners.”
Habeck identified finance as a particularly difficult issue in the talks — including how to fund investments in fighting climate change and approaches for dealing with the debt that European Union countries have run up during the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent decades, the Free Democrats have mostly allied with the Union, while the Greens traditionally lean left. A three-way alliance with the Social Democrats has been tried successfully in Germany at the state level, but not yet in a national government.
If the negotiations result in a coalition, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz — the vice chancellor in Merkel’s outgoing government — would become Germany’s new leader.
The Union is in turmoil after Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, led the two-party bloc to its worst-ever election result in the Sept. 26 vote. Speculation about who will take over the leadership of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the dominant party, is in full swing after Laschet indicated his willingness to step aside.
Outgoing Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer — Laschet’s predecessor as CDU leader — and outgoing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Saturday they won’t take up the parliamentary seats they won in the election. That will allow two younger CDU members from their Saarland region, Nadine Schoen and Markus Uhl, to take their place.

Haiti condemns Trump’s ‘racist’ comments toward migrants

Haiti condemns Trump’s ‘racist’ comments toward migrants

Haiti condemns Trump’s ‘racist’ comments toward migrants
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti has denounced what it said were “racist” remarks from former US president Donald Trump that migrants from the island nation entering the United States would put Americans at risk of contracting AIDS.
“So we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem,” Trump said in a Thursday interview on Fox News.
“Many of those people will probably have AIDS, and they’re coming into our country and we don’t do anything about it, we let everybody come in,” he said. “It’s like a death wish for our country.”
According to World Bank data, HIV prevalence in Haiti has been steadily declining for the past 15 years, and is now estimated at a rate of 1.9 percent among Haitians aged 15 to 49.
The Haitian embassy in Washington condemned the “racist and baseless statement about Haitian migrants, in particular, and the Haitian population, in general, of Donald J Trump.”
“These vile comments aim only to sow hatred and discord against immigrants,” the embassy said in a statement Friday.
The mid-September arrival of more than 30,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, who camped out for days under a bridge on the border between Mexico and Texas, has brought US President Joe Biden’s administration under fire from Republicans.
They accuse the president of having caused the surge by relaxing the hard-line migration policies implemented by predecessor Trump.
Over the course of less than three weeks, more than 7,500 Haitian migrants — 20 percent of them children — have been deported by US migration services, which have chartered 70 planes to the capital Port-au-Prince and to Cap-Haitien, the island’s second-largest city.
After Trump’s comments, the Haitian embassy said that “civilized people... should not remain indifferent to this umpteenth denigration of the Haitian people by former President Trump.”
During a private meeting in January 2018, Trump had referred to Haiti and several African nations as “shithole countries.”

Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

  • The ruling plunged the European Union into an existential crisis on Friday
  • France and Germany said Poland had a legal and moral obligation to abide by the bloc's rules
WARSAW: Poland will continue to respect European Union law, its foreign ministry said on Saturday, after the country’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that parts of EU law were incompatible with Poland’s constitution.
The ruling plunged the European Union into an existential crisis on Friday and raised the possibility of Poland leaving the 27-nation bloc.
France and Germany said in a joint statement that Poland had a legal and moral obligation to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally.
Its foreign ministry said Poland respects binding international law.
“All obligations arising from both primary and secondary European Union law remain in force and thus, will be continue to be fully respected by Poland,” it said in a statement.
“The provisions of the Treaty of the European Union indicated in the judgment ...remain in force. What cannot be accepted are only the forms of their interpretation or application that violate the constitution.”

Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

  • A gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking Kunduz told AFP they had handled 62 bodies, and reports suggested a final toll of up to 100
  • The blast targeted Friday prayers in the packed Sayed Abad mosque in the city, in an apparent attempt to stir trouble between Shiites and Afghanistan's Sunni majority
KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: Mourners from Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community buried their dead on Saturday after a suicide attack claimed by the Daesh group killed more than 60 people.
A gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking the northern city of Kunduz told AFP they had handled 62 bodies, and reports suggested a final toll of up to 100.
The blast targeted Friday prayers in the packed Sayed Abad mosque in the city, in an apparent attempt to stir trouble between Shiites and Afghanistan’s Sunni majority.
The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which the new Taliban security forces in Kunduz said was carried out by a suicide bomber.
The hard-line Sunni movement has vowed to protect Shiites, who have faced persecution in Afghanistan in the past, but the community in Kunduz has been traumatized by the violence.
In the cemetery, Zemarai Mubarak Zada told AFP he had come to bury his 17-year-old nephew Milad, who had wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a doctor.
“He didn’t talk much, but he was very calm,” the 42-year-old said of Milad. “He used to make sure nobody was upset by what he said or did.
“We are really hurt by what happened. He wanted to get married. He wanted to go to university.”
After an Islamic prayer was sung, men with shovels put back the earth over Milad’s grave as a young boy wailed inconsolably. The heart-wrenching scene was repeated dozens of times.

Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

  • The war erupted in November when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the regional ruling party and former national rulers
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian troops and their allies are launching air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive.
A spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a “massive move” against the rebels.
The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term, vowing to defend “Ethiopia’s honor” despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered.
TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been “mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment” of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying “tens of thousands are amassed” in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
“We are confident we will thwart the offensive in all fronts and more,” he said. “We will stand our ground until the siege is lifted.”
Humanitarian sources had told AFP that federal soldiers and Amhara regional troops conducted air and ground offensives in the North Wollo area and other locations on Thursday and Friday.
Representatives from Amhara, as well as federal and military officials, did not respond to requests for comment and the reported military operations could not be independently confirmed by AFP.
The war erupted in November when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the regional ruling party and former national rulers, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.
Although government forces quickly took control of Tigray’s cities and towns, the TPLF recaptured most of the region including the capital Mekele by late June and Abiy later declared a unilateral cease-fire.
But fighting, which has since spread to neighboring Amhara and Afar, has created what the UN calls an “immense humanitarian crisis” with hundreds of thousands of people driven into famine-like conditions.
An untold number of civilians have been killed, nearly two million have been displaced, and there have been many reports of atrocities including massacres and mass rape.
The US has threatened sanctions against the warring parties if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement to end a conflict that threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous nation.

The former chief of staff in the Abiy-appointed Tigray interim adminstration told AFP Saturday that federal officials had long resisted their entreaties to pursue talks, after TPLF forces had initially been driven out of Tigray.
“They rejected that. They said ‘Already the TPLF army is completely destroyed,’ and they said, ‘With whom we are going to negotiate?’” said Gebremeskel Kassa, an outspoken critic of Eritrean forces fighting alongside Ethiopian soldiers in the region.
Gebremeskel, who fled Tigray in June, said he had now left the country fearing for his safety and was seeking asylum abroad.
There has been speculation the fighting could pick up now the rainy season is ending, and with mass mobilization throughout the country and in Amhara in particular.
On Thursday, the Amhara region’s spokesman said on Twitter: “Since an operation to free our people who are in trouble because of the terrorist TPLF could be conducted at any time, in all fronts, we all have to be vigilant 24 hours a day.”
Awet Weldemichael, a Horn of Africa security expert at Queen’s University in Canada, said earlier this week that Abiy’s new government would have to grapple with “a trifecta of crises” — the war itself and its humanitarian and economic fallout.
“The upcoming wave of fighting and worsening humanitarian conditions are a further hit on his international standing and a test to his new government from day one.”
Abiy’s government sparked global outrage last week when it expelled senior UN officials from Ethiopia for “meddling” in its affairs, exacerbating concerns about the humanitarian crisis.
UN chief Antonio Guterres, who has said more than five million people were in need of assistance, on Wednesday urged the Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver aid “without hindrance.”
Tigray is under a de facto blockade that is preventing most aid from getting in. Ethiopian officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but the US has said access to essential supplies and services was being denied by the Ethiopian government.
The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA in recent days warned that a lack of medical supplies was also having fatal consequences in Tigray and reported alarming levels of malnutrition among children and pregnant women.

Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

  • Justin Welby in Egypt to inaugurate new episcopal province covering North Africa
  • Will meet refugees in Cairo before returning to UK
LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior figure in the Church of England, has called on Ethiopia to restart talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Most Rev. Justin Welby was speaking at an event in Egypt inaugurating a new episcopal province on Friday, where he said that natural resources “were not the sole property of individual countries.”

The GERD, damming a stretch of the Blue Nile, has been a source of tension between the three African states for some time, with Egypt and Sudan fearing the impact it will have on vital water supplies downstream.

The dam will be Africa’s largest source of hydroelectricity, but Cairo and Khartoum have accused Addis Ababa of breaking international law by continuing to fill it without their approval.

There have even been suggestions that Egypt could launch airstrikes against Ethiopia if a resolution is not met.

“I appeal to the Ethiopian government to show that they will use the dam responsibly, caring for their neighbors downstream,” Welby said. “Please show that this dam is not a reason to worry.”

The new episcopal province of the Anglican Church Welby inaugurated is based in Alexandria, covering Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Eritrea, Somalia, Mauritania, Chad and Djibouti, and serving around 40,000 worshipers.

“The province covers a huge area, from the waves of the Atlantic to the beaches of the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean,” Welby said in his sermon at All Saint’s Cathedral in Cairo. “A thousand years ago, this area preserved medicine and learning. Today, Egypt has again found its historic place as a place of meeting, of refuge.”

Egypt has a long history of Christian worship, with more than 9 million worshipers living there. Most are Coptic Christians, a religious minority that has faced persecution in recent years. However, Welby praised the efforts of the North African country to improve relations between its disparate religious communities.

“Christians are to be part of a church that is told to conquer with love and peace — never, never by a sword, a bomb or a plot,” Welby said. “And I say to our dear, dear friends from the Islamic community: How often have Christians got this wrong? Our history is one of the tragic sin of force. Let us be people of peace together.”

The archbishop is expected to visit a refugee charity over the weekend, Refuge Egypt, as part of his trip, before returning to the UK on Monday.

