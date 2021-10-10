You are here

Kuwait may allow foreigners 100% ownership of businesses, official tells Al-Arabiya

Kuwait may allow foreigners 100% ownership of businesses, official tells Al-Arabiya
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Kuwait may allow foreigners 100% ownership of businesses, official tells Al-Arabiya

Kuwait may allow foreigners 100% ownership of businesses, official tells Al-Arabiya
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait may allow foreigners full ownership of companies in a push to attract more investments and boost the economy.
Abdullah Al-Sabah, deputy director general for investment operations at Kuwait's Direct Investment Promotion Authority, highlighted the possibility of such a move in an interview with Al-Arabiya on Sunday.
Al-Sabah said in the last five years Kuwait managed to attract 1 billion dinars ($3.3 billion) worth of investments in different sectors particularly technology, health and procurement.
He said the authority is also working on the creation of four border economic zones to encourage foreign direct investments. 
Economic zones will enable Kuwait to achieve growth and expansion of the country's GDP base, as the target value of total investment in these areas after four years is estimated in 322 billion dinars (more than a trillion dollars).

Topics: Kuwait economy FDI

Program launched to boost digital skills of employees in Saudi govt sector

Program launched to boost digital skills of employees in Saudi govt sector
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Program launched to boost digital skills of employees in Saudi govt sector

Program launched to boost digital skills of employees in Saudi govt sector
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Digital Government Authority on Sunday launched a program to support the government sector develop capabilities and digital skills of its manpower.

The program called the Digital Government Authority Capabilities Development Program has been launched in collaboration with the Saudi Digital Academy and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology's Future Skills Initiative.

The authority's governor, Ahmed bin Muhammed Al-Suwayan, said that the authority seeks to boost the digital skills of government sector employees.

He said training will be provided by several leading local and international institutions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital

Bitcoin continues to rise above $50,000: Market wrap

Bitcoin continues to rise above $50,000: Market wrap
Updated 10 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin continues to rise above $50,000: Market wrap

Bitcoin continues to rise above $50,000: Market wrap
Updated 10 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin prices continue to rally as the cryptocurrency traded 0.44 percent higher on Sunday to reach $55,180.85 at 8:41 p.m. Riyadh time.

Its closest rival, Ether was down 2.18 percent at $3,522, according to data from CoinDesk.

Illegal mining

Illegal cryptocurrency mining in Iran risks causing new power cuts this winter, the state electricity company warned on Sunday.

The activity will account for at least "10 percent of electricity outages this winter," the power company said in a statement.

Such illegal mining was responsible for 20 percent of blackouts over the summer, it added.

Iran was among the first countries in the world to legalize the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in September 2018, but it requires miners to have a license.

Animal care

El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.

The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said.

"So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: A veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said the veterinary hospital would services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.

Initial steps

In preparation for the regulation of the fintech field, Sri Lankan government has established a special public-private sector commission tasked with formulating the country's policy on digital banking and crypto-related activities.

Adoption

The pro-bitcoin senator, Cynthia Lummis, revealed her recent bitcoin purchases in a periodic transaction report.

Sen. Lummis revealed her bitcoin purchases, worth between $50,000 and $100,000, as she believes that bitcoin is an excellent store of value and should be in every investment portfolio. 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Tadawul edges down 0.2%; Al Rajhi shares rise

Tadawul edges down 0.2%; Al Rajhi shares rise
Updated 10 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Tadawul edges down 0.2%; Al Rajhi shares rise

Tadawul edges down 0.2%; Al Rajhi shares rise
Updated 10 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index was down 25 points on Sunday, or 0.2 percent, closing at 11,566 points. 

A total of 205.6 million shares changed hands in 343,000  deals, with heavy trading in shares of Al Rajhi Bank.

Its shares rose by 2.9 percent, which is the seventh session of gains, to record the stock's highest closing since April 2006. 

SABIC, which was up 1.3 percent, and Saudi Kayan also traded heavily, with traded liquidity amounting to SR7.5 billion. 

The biggest decliners were Banque Saudi Fransi by 2 percent, SABB Bank by 1.9 percent, and STC Bank by 1.3 percent.

A total of SR35 million of stocks were traded on the parallel Nomu market index, which was down by 554.04 points, closing at 23,010.91 points. 

Twenty-seven companies' shares were up today led by Chemanol, which rose 3.2 percent after the company announced Q3 profits of SR74.1 million. 

The shares of Saudi Ceramics, Al Hammadi , Yansab, as well as National Gypsum rose by 2 percent.

Shares of 172 companies fell, led by Naseej by 9.7 percent, and Saudi Fisheries by 6.1 percent.

Topics: Tadawul Banking shares

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

The General Authority for Competition announced its approval for the conclusion of the economic concentration process between Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment and Sudair Pharmaceutical Co.

Al Hammadi for Development and Investment acquired 35 percent of Sudair Pharmaceuticals' shares.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pharmacy sector acquisition General Authority for Competition

Al Rajhi's share jump isn't just another TASI rally

Al Rajhi’s share jump isn’t just another TASI rally
Updated 10 October 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 
SARA ALFAIZ 
Ziad Sabbah

Al Rajhi’s share jump isn’t just another TASI rally

Al Rajhi’s share jump isn’t just another TASI rally
Updated 10 October 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN  SARA ALFAIZ  Ziad Sabbah

MOSCOW/RIYADH/CAIRO: When the Saudi stock market index sees a rally, usually most shares get an increase in value. However, this isn't the case for Al Rajhi Bank.

Al Rajhi Bank, whose shares on Sunday recorded their highest level since April 2006 at SR135.20 ($36.05), is in a league of its own among all Gulf Cooperation Council Islamic or Shariah-compliant banks.

"Al Rajhi Bank has been showing significant earning growth (double digit) despite the negative impact of economic lockdown last year, and many analysts still see the double digit growth continuing this year which explains the rise of the stock price ahead of the third quarter earnings announcement," Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital told Arab News. 

Islamic banks and conventional banks usually have almost the same quality of assets in the GCC; non-performing loans (NPL) ratio in Islamic banks was 3.5 percent in 2020 compared to the slightly higher 3.8 percent for conventional ones according to S&P Global. This also applies to the coverage ratio. Thus, differences between the two types of banks as a whole are sometimes brushed off.

However, the Islamic Al Rajhi Bank has been experiencing a solid and steady performance compared to other banks in the Kingdom and the region as a whole. These strong fundamentals probably helped in its share's jump to the highest price in more than 15 years.

In terms of the value of total assets, It is the largest Islamic bank in the Gulf region. As of June 30 2021, its total assets were valued at more than $146 billion which is also the fifth largest in the region when we include conventional banks in the comparison.

S&P Global Ratings predicts the bank's NPL ratio to be 0.69 percent by the end of 2021. 

The bank's selective process in providing loans means this is less than half of the other Saudi banks' readings and the lowest among Saudi and other GCC countries where data were available: Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. 

The bank's return on assets ratio is similarly strong, forecast to be 2.32 percent for 2021 — higher than all of its competitors in both the Kingdom and the region. 

Not all the numbers are as positive, however. Al Rajhi did not have the best cost metric in 2019 and 2020.

But it is still expected to have the lowest ratio in the Kingdom in 2021, with S&P projecting it to be just 0.71 percent by the end of the year. This is marginally lower than other Saudi banks.

Al Rajhi shares traded with price-to-book value of 5, the highest multiple among Saudi bank stocks, analysts at KAMCO Invest pointed out in a report covering the GCC banking sector in Q2 2021. 

For example, Saudi National Bank shares traded with price-to-book multiple of 1.8, Riyad Bank 1.8, Saudi British Bank 1.3, Banque Saudi Fransi 1.4, Alinma Bank 1.7.

Al Rajhi stock traded with a dividend yield of 2.3 percent compared to 2.2% for Saudi National Bank. 

Its shares strongly outperformed the rest of Saudi banks in terms of growth since the beginning of 2021 till end of June.

The stock grew by 67 percent compared to 40 percent for Alinma, the second best performing banking stock at the time, according to KAMCO invest.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Banking sector Tadawul Al Rajhi GCC

