You are here

  • Home
  • Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Protesters take part in a demonstration against climate change in Brussels, on October 10, 2021, ahead of the COP26 climate summit. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22kht

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
  • China may be the world's top carbon polluter today, accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A hundred billion dollars every year — that's the aid promised more than a decade ago to help developing nations curb their carbon pollution and adapt to devastating climate impacts.
But rich countries have not delivered on that pledge, a failure that could undermine a critical COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month already riven with tensions, experts say.
The vow to gradually ramp up aid for the Global South to $100 billion (86.5 billion euros) per year by 2020 was first made at the 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen.
A decade later, wealthy nations were still far from the mark, with the total below $80 billion in 2019, according to the OECD, which took on the role of tracking climate finance.
If only outright grants and not loans are considered, the amount drops by almost half, say NGOs that monitor money flows.
With a Democrat back in the White House, the US has doubled its aid and promises $11.4 billion per year by 2024, but it's still not enough to close the gap. Canada and Germany are expected to announce enhanced commitments before the Glasgow summit opens on October 31.
China may be the world's top carbon polluter today, accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, but the United States and other rich countries are historically the main emitters of greenhouse gases.
COP26 host Boris Johnson recently reminded leaders at the UN that Britain had pioneered the industrial revolution and was the first country "to send enough acrid smoke into the atmosphere to disrupt the natural order".
"We understand that when developing countries look to us for help, we have to shoulder our responsibilities," the British Prime Minister continued.
One of the biggest challenges facing climate negotiations is a deficit of trust among parties, and climate finance may be the most fraught issue on the table.
"The shortfall in funds is costing lives and livelihoods," Sonam Wangi, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) negotiating bloc, said in a statement.
"Developed countries delivering on their decade-old commitment to support vulnerable countries ... will be critical for building trust and accelerating the global response to climate change."
UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa agrees that living up to those promises could be a key for unlocking other logjams.
"The complexity of the outcome of COP26 is that it is not one or two or three decisions, it has to be a package," she told journalists.
"If we can get a good perspective regarding the $100 billion, that would ... give us the means to make progress on some other issues."

In 2009, $100 billion sounded like a lot of money, but the recent crescendo of heatwaves, flooding caused by extreme rainfall, drought and evermore powerful storms has made it clear that it's not nearly enough, experts agree.
The sum seems especially paltry compared to the multi-trillion dollar Covid recovery packages that have been cobbled together to prop up rich economies.
"A combined global fiscal response to the crisis of close to $12 trillion begs a question," climate finance experts commissioned by the UN wrote in a recent report.
"If a pandemic can provoke such a rapid and far-reaching response, at scale, surely the world can muster the necessary will to act with similar decisiveness and urgency in response to the climate crisis?"
"The $100 billion target therefore needs to be seen as a floor and not as a ceiling," the added.
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, representing the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 48 countries home to a billion people, said financing should be broadened to include sovereign debt relief.
"We are so threatened that we might not have an island or a country much longer, so it's hardly possible for us to pay the debt if we are not around," he said.
"Is it not then reasonable for climate vulnerable countries to call upon debt holders to restructure their debt?", he added, saying he would be taking this proposal to the Glasgow talks.

The $100 billion figure — earmarked for emissions reduction and preparing for future climate impact — has become a symbol of the perceived need for "climate justice", many observers point out.
The failure of rich nations to honour their pledge is especially galling in light of a separate track in the negotiations over "loss and damage", meant to cover the costs of climate-enhanced damages that have already occurred.
"The people and communities the least responsible for the rise in global emissions are facing the worst of the climate crisis right now," said Vanessa Nakate, a young climate activist from Uganda.

Topics: climate COP26

Related

COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
Business & Economy
COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
UK climate activists face prison for blocking highways
World
UK climate activists face prison for blocking highways

India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions

India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions

India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions
  • India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962
  • Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs and stones
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese army commanders met Sunday and discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas along their disputed border to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, an Indian army spokesman said.
The commanders met after a gap of two months at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area and a joint statement is likely to be issued on Monday, said Col. Sudhir Chamoli, the army spokesman.
No details were available. There was no immediate comment by the Chinese side.
Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.
Additional troop deployment has also taken place at Demchok and Depsang Plains, Indian media reports say.
With the standoff continuing, the two sides are looking to continue troop deployment in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter in freezing temperatures.
The talks came amid frustration expressed by the Indian army chief at what he called the massive deployment of troops and weaponry by the Chinese side.
“Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side,” Gen. M.M. Naravane said on Saturday.
“So, it means that they (China) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too,” he stated.
Temperatures in the forward areas in Ladakh drop to 30 below zero Celsius (22 below zero Fahrenheit) around January. The troops from both sides used to retreat to their traditional summer holding positions around this time, but continue to remain close to the disputed border since the start of faceoff in May last year.
Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.
The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962.
Since the standoff began last year, the Chinese have been building build dozens of large weather-proof structures along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for their troops to stay in during the winter. New helipads, widening of airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations have also been reported by Indian media.

Topics: India-China conflict Moldo Ladakh Arunachal Pradesh

Related

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl
World
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl
Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India after ban
Business & Economy
Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India after ban

US Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets

In this July 30, 2004 file photo, the US Submarine Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Connecticut after its first sea trials. (AP)
In this July 30, 2004 file photo, the US Submarine Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Connecticut after its first sea trials. (AP)
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
AP

US Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets

In this July 30, 2004 file photo, the US Submarine Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Connecticut after its first sea trials. (AP)
  • The scheme began in April 2020 when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and wrote that he was interested in selling to that country operations manuals, says FBI
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents.
Toebbe, 42, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday along with his wife, Diana, 45, after he had placed a removable memory card at a prearranged “dead drop” in the state, according to the Justice Department.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Toebbes, who are from Annapolis, Maryland, have lawyers. The Navy declined to comment Sunday.
The FBI says the scheme began in April 2020 when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and wrote that he was interested in selling to that country operations manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information.
Authorities say he also provided instructions for how to conduct the furtive relationship, with a letter that said: “I apologize for this poor translation into your language. Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation. This is not a hoax.”
That package, which had a return address in Pittsburgh, was obtained by the FBI last December through its legal attache office in the unspecified foreign country. The court documents don’t explain how the FBI came to receive the package or from whom.
In any event, the FBI used Toebbe’s outreach as the launching pad for a monthslong undercover operation in which an agent posing as a representative of a foreign contact made contact with Toebbe and agreed to pay thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for the information that Toebbe was offering.
After weeks of back and forth over email, the undercover agent in June sent Toebbe about $10,000 in cryptocurrency, describing it as a sign of good faith and trust, the FBI says.
Weeks later, federal agents watched as the Toebbes arrived at an agreed-upon location in West Virginia for the exchange, with Diana Toebbe appearing to serve as a lookout for her husband during a dead-drop operation for which the FBI paid $20,000.
The FBI recovered a blue memory card wrapped in plastic and placed between two slices of bread on a half of a peanut butter sandwich, court documents say. The records on the memory card included design elements and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarine reactors.
The Justice Department describes those submarines as “cruise missile fast-attack submarines, which incorporate the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering, and weapons systems technology.”
The memory card also included a typed message that said, in part: “I hope your experts are very happy with the sample provided and I understand the importance of a small exchange to grow our trust.”
The FBI conducted similar dead-drop exchanges over the next several months, including one in August in eastern Virginia for which Toebbe was paid roughly $70,000. In that instance, prosecutors say, he concealed in a chewing gum package a memory card that contained schematic designs for the Virginia-class submarine.
The complaint alleges violations of the Atomic Energy Act, which restricts the disclosure of information related to atomic weapons or nuclear materials.
The Toebbes are expected to have their initial court appearances Tuesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Jonathan Toebbe has worked for the US government since 2012, holding a top-secret security clearance and specializing in naval nuclear propulsion, the FBI says. He has also been assigned to a government-owned laboratory in the Pittsburgh area that officials say works on nuclear power for the US Navy.
No one answered at the Toebbe residence on Sunday afternoon in a waterside Annapolis community by the South River. An outside light was on above the door of their home, and a dog barked inside.
John Cooley, who lives across the street from the Toebbes, said he counted more than 30 FBI agents on his block on Saturday from about 2:30 p.m. until after dark. He said agents went inside the home.
 

Topics: US navy nuclear-powered submarines Jonathan Toebbe FBI

Related

Pyongyang derides Seoul’s submarine-launched missile as clumsy, rudimentary
World
Pyongyang derides Seoul’s submarine-launched missile as clumsy, rudimentary
Australia: France’s recall of ambassador over scrapped submarines deal regretful
World
Australia: France’s recall of ambassador over scrapped submarines deal regretful

No crisis, government says, as Indian power plants run short of coal

No crisis, government says, as Indian power plants run short of coal
Updated 11 October 2021

No crisis, government says, as Indian power plants run short of coal

No crisis, government says, as Indian power plants run short of coal
  • Asia’s third largest economy is facing an ‘unprecedented’ increase in demand for electricity as its coronavirus-closed economy reopens
Updated 11 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Panic over imminent power shortages is unnecessary, the Indian government said on Sunday, following reports from several states that coal stocks at power plants have dropped to critically low levels.

Authorities and power companies in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi have been appealing to consumers for the past few days to use electricity “judiciously” amid limited coal supplies.

India is heavily dependent on thermal power plants. Coal accounts for 70 percent of India’s electricity generation. “Neither was there, nor is there any crisis,” Power Minister R.K. Singh told reporters after a government meeting. “The panic has been unnecessarily created and the country has four days’ reserves.

“We have sufficient power available. We are supplying power to the entire country. Whoever wants, give me a requisition and I will supply them,” he added.

Addressing concerns from the national capital territory, Singh said “Delhi will continue to get supply and there will be no load shedding.”

The announcement came a day after the chief minister of the national capital territory, Arvind Kejriwal, took to social media to say Delhi, home to 20 million people, “could face a power crisis.”

Tata Power, one of the main electricity suppliers in the northern part of Delhi, sent text messages to its customers on Saturday, saying that “the power supply scenario between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. is at critical level” due to “limited coal availability in generation plants.”

The northern state of Punjab, meanwhile, went into panic mode on Saturday, with the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. asking customers to “conserve power by switching off lights, devices and air conditioners when not required.” The state is now resorting to load-shedding of three to four hours a day.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy wrote in a letter to the central government on Friday that the southern state needed an “urgent allotment of coal and revival of defunct coal-fired power plants,” as its power demands have risen by 20 percent since September.

While the government urged people not to panic, the Power Ministry admitted on Saturday that Asia’s third largest economy is facing an “unprecedented” increase in demand for coal for electricity generation, as its coronavirus-closed economy is currently reopening.

“Heavy rains in coal mine areas, increase in the prices of imported coal, nonbuilding of adequate coal stocks before the onset of monsoons are four reasons for the depletion of coal stocks,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the whole country registered an increase of 18 percent in coal demand between August and September, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

India imports coal mainly from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa. “The imported coal price of Indonesian coal jumped from $60 per ton in March 2021 to $160 per ton (in September/October 2021),” the ministry said.

Some experts say the coal shortage India is currently facing is also due to its current power policy moving from fossil fuels to clean energy generation.

“The present thrust is to promote solar and other forms of energy produced from non-fossil fuel,” Dr. Arup Roy Choudhury, former head of the National Thermal Power Co., India’s largest producer of thermal power, told Arab News. “Coal-based power is no longer on the priority list.”

Topics: coal India power plants Power shortages

Related

India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push
Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir
World
Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK

Afghan women’s football team given permission to come to UK
  • Development squad took temporary shelter in Pakistan but faced uncertain future with visas running out on Monday
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the Afghan Women’s Development Football Team, who were forced to flee from the Taliban, have been told they can relocate to the UK.

The 35-strong team, aged 13-19, along with their families and coaching staff, fled to Pakistan in August where they were granted temporary emergency visas, due to expire on Oct. 11.

The team is being financially supported by the ROKiT Foundation while in Pakistan, and has been offered financial, educational and housing assistance by Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Premier League side Leeds United.

A UK government spokesman said: “We are working to finalise visas to the Afghan Women’s Development Team and look forward to welcoming them to the UK shortly.”

Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of the ROKiT Foundation, said: “This is fantastic news, and we are most grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for this life-saving decision.”

The senior women’s team has already been taken in by Australia, with the junior team being allowed to move to Portugal.

But the development team was left in limbo after the chaos that ensued when Kabul fell to the Taliban.

They were due to be airlifted to Qatar, but were told to leave the vicinity of Kabul Airport two hours before a suicide bomb attack on Aug. 26 killed dozens of people trying to flee Afghanistan.

They eventually fled over the border into neighboring Pakistan, where they were given shelter after the personal intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Gill said the girls had feared that they would be sent back to Afghanistan were their visas to expire without an offer of refuge from a third country, and that they would face persecution there from the Taliban. “Seventy percent of them had received death threats,” Gill added. “They were terrified.”

The foundation’s Chairman Jonathan Kendrick told the BBC that he is “absolutely thrilled for them to have a second chance at life.”

He added: “This is a whole new world they are taking on and I’m sure with the football community supportive to their plight, they will settle in and be able to experience all of the joys life gives.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan UK football Women's team

Related

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown

Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya in anti-militant crackdown
  • Rights advocate Mohib Ullah was gunned down ten days ago by unidentified assailants outside his office
  • His family and fellow community leaders have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh police arrested at least 16 Rohingya refugees in a series of raids on camps in Dhaka after the murder of a top Rohingya community leader last week, officials said Sunday.
Rights advocate Mohib Ullah was gunned down ten days ago by unidentified assailants outside his office at Kutupalong, the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh’s southeast.
His family and fellow community leaders have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) — a militant outfit behind a series of attacks on Myanmar security posts — saying Mohib Ullah’s growing popularity had enraged the group. ARSA has denied any involvement in the murder.
The 48-year-old had become one the most respected moderate voices advocating for Rohingya refugees after nearly 800,000 people fled Myanmar for Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district following military crackdowns on their villages in 2017.
“We have arrested 16 people in the past three days as part of a special drive we have launched after the murder of Mohib Ullah,” said Naimul Huq, the police official in charge of the raids.
But Huq added that those arrested were not “involved in the murder of Mohib Ullah” and ARSA does not operate in the camps.
The arrests signal a wider law enforcement crackdown on the camps, coming a week after five others were apprehended in connection with the murder and local media reported that one of the men had confessed.
Rohingya community leaders and rights activists have repeatedly said members of the militant outfit are active in the refugee settlement and Mohib Ullah’s family had told AFP last week that they were afraid of leaving their homes.
“ARSA has created a reign of terror in the camps,” a senior leader of the slain leader’s rights group told AFP, asking to remain unnamed.
“Since Mohib Ullah’s murder, I haven’t been able to go to my home. I’ve been hiding since the murder. ARSA members are following us and threatening us. I am helpless.”
Another community leader said: “ARSA militants tried to kidnap one of my relatives and the son of one of our members. Now we are all scared of our life. They want to kill me.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Mohib Ullah

Related

Special Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
World
Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
Special Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
World
Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Latest updates

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Clooney goes for kindness with new movie ‘The Tender Bar’
Clooney goes for kindness with new movie ‘The Tender Bar’
India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions
India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions
US Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets
In this July 30, 2004 file photo, the US Submarine Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Connecticut after its first sea trials. (AP)
Swiatek, Murray advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells
Swiatek, Murray advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.