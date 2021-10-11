You are here

Firefighters contain fire at southern Lebanon fuel storage facility

1 / 4
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon. (AP)
2 / 4
Smoke billows from a fire at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Oct. 11, 2021. (Reuters)
3 / 4
Water is sprayed on a fire at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Oct. 11, 2021. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Smoke billows from a fire at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Oct. 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident
BEIRUT: Firefighters contained a blaze at a gasoline storage tank in southern Lebanon on Monday, the energy minister said, the latest blow to a nation grappling with a deep economic crisis and a crippling fuel and power shortages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the fire at the Zahrani oil facility on the Mediterranean coast. A witness said the fire, which had sent a huge column of smoke into the sky, appeared to have been put out.

“The fire has been contained,” Energy Minister Walid Fayad, said, according to a statement on Twitter published by the prime minister’s office, saying he had requested a report on the cause of the fire that struck a tank with fuel belonging to Lebanon’s army.

A security source earlier told Reuters that nearby storage tanks were being cooled to stop the blaze spreading and it was diverting traffic away from the facility in a sparsely-populated area.

The facility at Zahrani, around 8km south of the city of Sidon, houses one of the country’s main power stations.

Lebanon, which is in the throes of an economic meltdown, has been hit by a string of calamities including the catastrophic chemicals explosion at Beirut port last year which killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of the city.

At the weekend, fuel shortages led the country’s two biggest power plants — the one in Zahrani and another in Deir Ammar in the north — to shut down completely, adding to the hardship of Lebanese who have struggled with meagre supplies of state-generated power for months and often face long queues for vehicle fuel.

The energy ministry had said on Sunday that power was being restored to the levels before the blackout, after the Lebanese army provided 6,000 kiloliters of gas oil to Zahrani and Deir Ammar power plants.

The World Bank has called Lebanon’s economic crisis one of the deepest depressions of modern history. Three quarters of its population have been plunged into poverty and the currency has lost 90 percent of its value in the past two years.

Lebanese have had to increasingly rely on private generators for power, with expensive fuel oil bills, as the state electricity company provided a few if any hours of service a day to their districts.

Tunisia’s Saied appoints new government 11 weeks after power grab

Tunisia’s Saied appoints new government 11 weeks after power grab
Tunisia’s Saied appoints new government 11 weeks after power grab

  • Kais Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself judicial powers in a July 25 power grab
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has appointed a new government by decree, 11 weeks after he fired the last one, the presidency said Monday.
“The president of the Republic has issued a decree naming the head of government and its members,” the presidency said in a statement, shortly before state television broadcast a swearing-in ceremony.
Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself judicial powers in a July 25 power grab that opponents have termed a coup.

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians
Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians
  • Angela Merkel’s support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel’s leadership during her 16 years in office
JERUSALEM: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to “lose sight” of the need to establish a Palestinian state, as she wrapped up a two-day farewell visit.
Merkel’s support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel’s leadership during her 16 years in office, which were characterized by unwavering support for Israel.
Speaking at an Israeli think tank, Merkel welcomed the historic diplomatic agreements reached last year between Israel and four Arab countries — led by the United Arab Emirates. But she said the deals, known as the Abraham Accords, did not erase the need for Israel to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
“We must not lose sight of the right of the Palestinians to have a chance to live,” she said. “Therefore one should under no circumstances, even as it becomes more and more difficult because of the settlements, lose sight of the issue of a two-state solution,” Merkel told a panel at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.
Backers of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the Trump Administration, have praised them as breaking the long-standing belief that Israel could not forge ties with the Arab world before reaching an agreement with the Palestinians.
Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, a hard-liner who opposes a Palestinian state on Israeli-occupied lands, has ruled out peace talks with the Palestinians. Instead, he has advocated what he says is a more pragmatic approach of improving living conditions for the Palestinians as a way of lowering tensions. His government, a patchwork of dovish, nationalist and Arab parties that took office in June, so far has not announced any major changes in policy.
Merkel welcomed Bennett’s intentions but said such an approach would not be enough.
“I think that such a long-running issue (the conflict with the Palestinians) will not disappear from the agenda, even if there are improved relations with neighboring Arab states,” she said.
Throughout Merkel’s visit, she was welcomed as a “true friend” of Israel. Her agenda included meetings with Israeli leaders and a stop at Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem.
She repeatedly professed Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security and said she was confident that her country’s next government — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks following an inconclusive election last month — would take a similar stance.
A key issue on the agenda was Iran’s nuclear program. Germany was one of the world powers that negotiated the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.
The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump, with Israel’s support, withdrew in 2018. The Biden administration has been trying to revive that deal over Israeli objections.
Israel considers Iran its greatest enemy, citing the country’s military presence in neighboring Syria and its support for hostile militant groups across the region. It accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons — a charge Iran denies — and believes that international deal did not contain sufficient safeguards.
In the meantime, Iran has marched forward with its nuclear activities, such as increased uranium enrichment — a step that can move it closer to building a bomb.
Merkel said that disagreements among the world powers that negotiated the original deal have weakened their position and allowed Iran to buy time and expand its military activities across the region.
“Iran knows this, and therefore we face a very serious situation,” she said. She acknowledged that she does not have a solution, but called on key players, including Russia and China, to take a stronger public stance against Iran.
“The more countries make it clear that they don’t accept the ambitions and aggression of Iran, the better for the region,” she said.
Israel was formed in the wake of the Holocaust in 1948 and the two countries only established diplomatic ties in 1965. But over the decades, those ties have warmed and Germany is one of Israel’s closest and most important international allies and trade partners.
Merkel was scheduled to visit in August, but the trip was postponed after the crisis in Afghanistan in which the Taliban seized power. She then delayed the visit until after last month’s German election. She now remains in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed, a process that could take weeks or even months.

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1
Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1
  • One in every three visits has come from abroad, the Expo organizer said
  • Visitors to the global event could choose from multiple ticket options including Multi-Day and Season Passes
DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has reported 411,768 visits since the Arab world’s biggest event to date launched 10 days ago.
“Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening week has undoubtedly been a success. The numbers we are seeing are very encouraging and demonstrate the global desire for people to reconnect with each other and to imagine a better future,” Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions, said in a statement.
One in every three visits has come from abroad, the Expo organizer said, and expects that this this proportion would increase as international travel ramps up. The visitors belonged to 175 nationalities and not far off the 192 countries participating in the event, each with its own pavilion, the statement added.
“We are very happy with this wonderful turnout. The numbers achieved in the first ten days reflect the enthusiasm of the world to attend Expo 2020 Dubai. The coming days and weeks will be full of special events offering a visitor experience that will be rich, purposeful and entertaining, and we look forward to welcoming many more people from around the world,” according to Reem Al-Hashimy, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Visitors to the global event could choose from multiple ticket options including Multi-Day and Season Passes, which were preferred by one in five visitors who have been to the Expo site.

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi
Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi
  • Sami Jasim Al-Jaburi allegedly also served as a deputy to former Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
BAGDHAD: Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Daesh group, Sami Jasim Al-Jaburi, who was sought by the United States, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced Monday.

Jaburi, also the suspected former deputy to the late Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was arrested by intelligence services “outside the borders” of Iraq, Kadhimi said on Twitter.

He did not specify the location but said Jaburi was captured in a “complex external operation.”

The US had offered a reward of up to $5 million for the capture of Jaburi.

The US Rewards for Justice program said Jaburi within Daesh had “reportedly served as the equivalent of ... finance minister, supervising the group’s revenue-generating operations from illicit sales of oil, gas, antiquities and minerals.”

In September 2015, the US Treasury Department labelled Jaburi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Daesh took a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014.

Iraq’s government declared victory against the militants in late 2017 after a grinding military campaign backed by a US-led coalition.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election
Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election
  • Election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising
  • There was a marked reluctance among young Iraqis to get out and vote
BAGHDAD: Iraq saw a record low election turnout since the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, the independent body that oversees the election said Monday. The preliminary results signal widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in this weekend’s vote for a new parliament.
The election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the vote was marred by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the same young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces in late 2019, calling for change and new elections.
The Independent High Electoral Commission on Monday said preliminary results show turnout from Sunday’s election was 41 percent. That’s down from 44 percent in the 2018 elections, which was an all-time low.
Tens of thousands of people protested in late 2019 and early 2020, and were met by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured within just a few months.
Although authorities gave in and called the early elections, the death toll and the heavy-handed crackdown — as well as a string of targeted assassinations — prompted many protesters to later call for a boycott of the vote.
More definitive results were expected later Monday, but negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for weeks or even months.
The election was the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Many were skeptical that independent candidates from the protest movement stood a chance against well-entrenched parties and politicians, many of them backed by powerful armed militias.
There was a marked reluctance among young Iraqis — the country’s largest demographic — to get out and vote. Many said the election would only bring back the same faces and parties responsible for the corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Iraq for decades. The problems have left the country with crumbling infrastructure, growing poverty and rising unemployment rates.
Groups drawn from Iraq’s majority Shiite Muslim factions were expected to come out on top, with a tight race expected between the country’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi Al-Ameri.
The Fatah Alliance is comprised of parties and affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iran Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Daesh group. It includes some of the most hard-line Iran-backed factions, such as the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia. Al-Sadr, a black-turbaned nationalist leader, is also close to Iran, but publicly rejects its political influence.
Under Iraq’s laws, the party that wins the most seats gets to choose the country’s next prime minister, but it’s unlikely any of the competing coalitions can secure a clear majority. That will require a lengthy process involving backroom negotiations to select a consensus prime minister and agree on a new coalition government.
Iraq’s current prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has played a key role as a mediator in the region’s crises, particularly between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. Many in the region and beyond will be watching to see if he will secure a second term.
The new parliament will also elect Iraq’s next president.

