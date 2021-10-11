You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

the Facebook
the Facebook "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nskt5

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

the Facebook "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being.
The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is also planning to introduce new controls for adults of teens on an optional basis so that parents or guardians can supervise what their teens are doing online. These initiatives come after Facebook announced late last month that it was pausing work on its Instagram for Kids project. But critics say the plan lacks details and they are skeptical that the new features would be effective.
The new controls were outlined on Sunday by Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, who made the rounds on various Sunday news shows including CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” where he was grilled about Facebook’s use of algorithms as well as its role in spreading harmful misinformation ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
“We are constantly iterating in order to improve our products,” Clegg told Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday. “We cannot, with a wave of the wand, make everyone’s life perfect. What we can do is improve our products, so that our products are as safe and as enjoyable to use.”
Clegg said that Facebook has invested $13 billion over the past few years in making sure to keep the platform safe and that the company has 40,000 people working on these issues. And while Clegg said that Facebook has done its best to keep harmful content out of its platforms, he says he was open for more regulation and oversight.
“We need greater transparency,” he told CNN’s Bash. He noted that the systems that Facebook has in place should be held to account, if necessary, by regulation so that “people can match what our systems say they’re supposed to do from what actually happens.”
The flurry of interviews came after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former data scientist with Facebook, went before Congress last week to accuse the social media platform of failing to make changes to Instagram after internal research showed apparent harm to some teens and of being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation. Haugen’s accusations were supported by tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.
Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, a watchdog for the children and media marketing industry, said that he doesn’t think introducing controls to help parents supervise teens would be effective since many teens set up secret accounts any way. He was also dubious about how effective nudging teens to take a break or move away from harmful content would be. He noted Facebook needs to show exactly how they would implement it and offer research that shows these tools are effective.
“There is tremendous reason to be skeptical,” he said. He added that regulators need to restrict what Facebook does with its algorithms.
He said he also believes that Facebook should cancel its Instagram project for kids.
When Clegg was grilled by both Bash and Stephanopoulos in separate interviews about the use of algorithms in amplifying misinformation ahead of Jan. 6 riots, he responded that if Facebook removed the algorithms people would see more, not less hate speech, and more, not less, misinformation.
Clegg told both hosts that the algorithms serve as “giant spam filters.”
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, told Bash in a separate interview Sunday that it’s time to update children’s privacy laws and offer more transparency in the use of algorithms.
“I appreciate that he is willing to talk about things, but I believe the time for conversation is done,” said Klobuchar, referring to Clegg’s plan. “The time for action is now.”

Topics: Facebook

Related

Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen. (AFP)
Media
Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
When all three services went dark Monday, it was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook. (AFP)
Media
Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE

Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE

Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE
  • But block appears to remain on calls via Skype, WhatsApp and other similar Internet programs
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

DUBAI: FaceTime calls seemed to be working in the UAE on Sunday, an apparent loosening of long-standing restrictions on the Apple program in the federation of seven emirates.
There was no official announcement on the matter. The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple also did not respond to a request for comment. Associated Press journalists could make FaceTime voice and video calls with good sound quality to people inside and outside the country.
The UAE, home to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi and the freewheeling financial hub of Dubai, long has blocked Internet calling apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime, presumably due to security concerns. However, authorities have not publicly explained the ban. Apple iPhones and computers sold in the UAE typically do not carry the FaceTime calling app.
The block appeared to remain Sunday on calls via Skype, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and other similar Internet programs.
Dubai opened its massive world’s fair earlier this month, an event that aims to attract millions of visitors from across the globe after a year’s delay due to the pandemic. On the sprawling Expo fairgrounds in Dubai’s southern desert, visitors are able to make WhatsApp and FaceTime calls. Authorities have not commented on the relaxation of restrictions.
There have been times in the past when such programs temporarily work in the UAE before becoming disrupted due to changes in Internet filtering.

Topics: facetime UAE Apple

Related

Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
Business & Economy
Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
Apple unveils new features for iPhone, iPad, TV and Mac
Business & Economy
Apple unveils new features for iPhone, iPad, TV and Mac

Philippines government defends press freedom after critic wins Nobel Peace Prize

Philippines government defends press freedom after critic wins Nobel Peace Prize
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

Philippines government defends press freedom after critic wins Nobel Peace Prize

Philippines government defends press freedom after critic wins Nobel Peace Prize
  • Philippine press groups and rights activists have hailed Maria Ressa’s prize as a ‘triumph’
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

MANILA: A top aide to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to journalist and government critic Maria Ressa was proof that “press freedom is alive” in the country.
Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize on Friday for their efforts to “safeguard freedom of expression.”
Since Duterte took power in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have faced a series of criminal charges and investigations in what media advocates describe as state harassment over their reporting, including on the government’s deadly drug war.
Duterte has called Rappler a “fake news outlet,” and Ressa has been the target of abusive messages online.
“It’s a victory for a Filipino and we’re very happy for that,” Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, told a regular briefing.
“Press freedom is alive and the proof is the Nobel Prize award to Maria Ressa,” Roque said, in the presidential palace’s first public comments on the award.
Philippine press groups and rights activists have hailed Ressa’s prize as a “triumph” in a country ranked as one of the world’s most dangerous for journalists.
Ressa, 58, said in an interview Saturday that she was still battling seven court cases, including an appeal of a cyber libel conviction, for which she faces up to six years in prison.
Two other cyber libel cases were dismissed earlier this year.
Ressa, who is also a US citizen, said she hoped the prize would help shield her and other journalists in the Philippines against physical attacks and online threats.
“This ‘us against them’ was never the creation of the journalists, it was the creation of the people in power who wanted to use a type of leadership that divides society,” Ressa said.
“I hope... this allows journalists to do our jobs well without fear.”
Roque denied the government had created a “chilling effect” for media outlets, saying anyone who claimed that “should not be a journalist.”
He also rejected suggestions Ressa’s Nobel Prize was “a slap” for the government, insisting “no one has ever been censored in the Philippines.”
“Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before our courts,” Roque said, calling her a “convicted felon.”
“We leave it to our courts to decide on her fate.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Journalist Maria Ressa becomes first Filipino to win Nobel Prize
Media
Journalist Maria Ressa becomes first Filipino to win Nobel Prize
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook ‘biased against facts’
Media
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook ‘biased against facts’

Canadian subject of NYT ‘Caliphate’ podcast admits fabricating story

Canadian subject of NYT ‘Caliphate’ podcast admits fabricating story
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Canadian subject of NYT ‘Caliphate’ podcast admits fabricating story

Canadian subject of NYT ‘Caliphate’ podcast admits fabricating story
  • Prosecutors drop case against Shehroze Chaudhry after he confessed to never having joined Daesh 
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Canadian man has had charges against him dropped after admitting he made up stories about having been a member of Daesh in Syria.

Shehroze Chaudhry, 26, who called himself Abu Huzayfah, spread false tales of his escapades on social media in 2016, including that he had been an executioner for Daesh.

He was the subject of the award-winning New York Times podcast series “Caliphate” in 2018.

His lawyer Nader R. Hasan said Chaudhry’s lies were “borne of immaturity” and he realized his mistakes and wanted to “finish school and turn his life around.”

Canadian law-enforcement agencies were able to identify Chaudhry after Instagram posts made in 2016 by him claimed he had traveled to Syria in 2014, becoming part of Daesh’s Amniyat internal security group “for a bit less than a year.”

But investigators found that he had been living and working in Ontario during the period, using his social media posts to cross reference with documents including his driving license and travel records.

In November 2016, the US-based Middle East Media Research Institute gave Chaudhry’s social media posts to NYT journalists, which prompted his involvement in the “Caliphate” series. The institute also contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In 2017, the RCMP interviewed Chaudhry about his social media posts, and he admitted that his stories were false.

But he continued to suggest that he had been a member of Daesh online afterward, including to NYT journalists.

After the release of “Caliphate,” he was arrested on suspicion of perpetrating a hoax threatening the public with terrorism.

This led to the NYT investigating the conduct and veracity of the series, and concluding: “Times journalists were too credulous about the verification steps that were undertaken and dismissive of the lack of corroboration of essential aspects of Mr. Chaudhry’s account.”

The series included “a history of misrepresentations by Mr. Chaudhry and no corroboration that he committed the atrocities he described in the ‘Caliphate’ podcast,” said NYT spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha. 

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Chaudhry on Friday, but forced him to post a so-called “peace bond” of 10,000 Canadian dollars ($8,017.51) subject to certain conditions.

An agreed statement between prosecutors and the defense presented to an Ontario court said Chaudhry had “never entered Syria nor participated in ISIS (Daesh) operations anywhere in the world.”

Under the terms of the bond, he must live with his parents in Ontario for a year, receive counseling, report any changes in virtual or physical circumstances to the police, and is prohibited from owning firearms.

The statement also alleged that the lead journalist in the “Caliphate” series, Rukmini Callimachi, had “encouraged” Chaudhry to spread misinformation. 

“At times during the podcast, Ms. Callimachi expressly encouraged Mr. Chaudhry to discuss violent acts,” it said.

“When Mr. Chaudhry expressed reluctance to do so, she responded, ‘You need to talk about the killings.’”

Hasan said in an email seen by the NYT that the settlement “takes into account the tremendous strides that Mr. Chaudhry has made over the past two years. Despite the worldwide media attention this case has garnered and the stress of a criminal charge, Mr. Chaudhry has managed to graduate from university and maintain full-time employment.”

Errol P. Mendes, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, told the NYT that authorities concluded that Chaudhry was “an immature young man who basically made up a lot of stuff and tried to convince people that he was far more influential than he was.”

The “Caliphate” series was well-received following its release, and was awarded an Overseas Press Club Prize and a Peabody Award, while also being nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. All of its wins and nominations were subsequently rescinded or returned.

Topics: Shehroze Chaudhry Daesh New York Times Podcast series “Caliphate”

Related

UK Daesh bride Shamima Begum warned German repatriation ‘sets no precedent’
World
UK Daesh bride Shamima Begum warned German repatriation ‘sets no precedent’
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
World
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members

Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen. (AFP)
Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen. (AFP)
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen. (AFP)
  • Facebook still has to walk a fine line
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year.
US law protects whistleblowers who disclose information about potential misconduct to the government. But that protection doesn’t necessarily cover taking corporate secrets to the media.
Facebook still has to walk a fine line. The company has to weigh whether suing Haugen, which could dissuade other employees who might otherwise speak out, is worth casting itself as a legal Godzilla willing to stomp on a woman who says she’s just doing the right thing.
Haugen may face other consequences. Whistleblowers often put themselves at risk of professional damage — other firms may be reluctant to hire them in the future — and personal attacks from being in the public eye.
Facebook did not respond to emailed questions.
What did Haugen do?
Haugen secretly copied a trove of internal Facebook documents before leaving the company and subsequently had her lawyers file complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Facebook hides what it knows about the negative effects of its platform.
John Tye, her lawyer, said the team gave redacted documents to Congress, where Haugen testified on Tuesday, and also informed officials in California. Haugen also shared documents with the Wall Street Journal, which she started talking to in December, leading to a series of explosive stories that began in mid-September.
What was Facebook's response?
The company says it has been mischaracterized. “I think most of us just don’t recognize the false picture of the company that is being painted,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote to employees on Tuesday.
Some company officials have also begun using harsher language to describe Haugen’s actions that could be interpreted as threatening.
In an Associated Press interview Thursday, Facebook executive Monika Bickert repeatedly referred to the documents Haugen copied as “stolen,” a word she has also used in other media interviews. David Colapinto, a lawyer for Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto who specializes in whistleblower cases, said that language was threatening.
In the same interview, asked if Facebook would sue or retaliate against the whistleblower, Bickert said only, “I can’t answer that.”
A week earlier, Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, testified in the Senate that Facebook “would never retaliate against someone for speaking to Congress,” which left open the possibility that the company might go after her for giving documents to the Journal.
Is Haugen protected?
Various laws offer whistleblower protection at both the state and federal levels. The federal laws applicable to Haugen are the Dodd-Frank Act, a 2010 Wall Street reform law, and the Sarbanes Oxley Act, a 2002 law that followed the collapse of Enron and other accounting scandals.
Dodd-Frank expanded protections for whistleblowers and empowered the SEC to take action against a company that threatens a whistleblower. Protections exist for both employees and former employees, experts say.
Asked about her risk because she went to the media, Haugen’s lawyer, Tye, maintains that because Haugen went to the SEC, Congress and state authorities, she’s entitled to whistleblower protections. He said any suit from Facebook would be “frivolous” and that Facebook has not been in touch.
What about her leaks to the media?
Courts haven’t tested whether leaking to the media is protected under Dodd-Frank, but Colapinto said the US Secretary of Labor determined decades ago that environmental and nuclear-safety whistleblowers’ communications with the media were protected. He argues that the language of Sarbanes-Oxley is modeled on those earlier statutes, and Haugen should have the same protections for any of her communications with reporters.
Facebook could allege that Haugen broke her nondisclosure agreement by sharing company documents with the press, leaking trade secrets or just by making comments Facebook considers defamatory, said Lisa Banks of Katz, Marshall and Banks, who has worked on whistleblower cases for decades. “Like many whistleblowers, she’s extraordinarily brave and puts herself at personal and professional risk in shining a light on these practices,” she said.
Haugen effectively used leaks to the media to turn up the pressure on Congress and government regulators. Colapinto said her disclosures had a public-interest purpose that could complicate enforcing the NDA if Facebook chose to do so.
Could Facebook face blowback?
Facebook probably wants its veiled threats to unnerve other employees or former employees who might be tempted to speak out. “If they go after her, it won’t be because they necessarily think they have a strong case legally, but sending a message to other would-be whistleblowers that they intend to play hardball,” Banks said.
But she said it would be a “disaster” for Facebook to go after Haugen. Regardless of potential legal vulnerabilities, Facebook might look like a bully if it pursued a legal case against her.
“The last thing Facebook needs is to rouse the ire of governmental authorities and the public at large by playing the role of the big bad giant company against the courageous individual whistleblower,” said Neil Getnick, whose firm, Getnick and Getnick, represents whistleblowers.

Topics: Facebook Frances Haugen

Related

Special Precious little has been done in the Arab world to hold Facebook and other social networking platforms to account for distributing extremist ideas, bigoted views and hate speech. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
Media
Social media platforms doing little to combat online hate speech in the Arab world: Experts 
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook ‘biased against facts’
Media
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook ‘biased against facts’

Britain and Ireland argue on Twitter over Brexit deal

Britain and Ireland argue on Twitter over Brexit deal
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Britain and Ireland argue on Twitter over Brexit deal

Britain and Ireland argue on Twitter over Brexit deal
  • "I prefer not to do negotiations by twitter, but since @simoncoveney has begun the process..."
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain and Ireland traded barbs on Twitter on Sunday after British Brexit negotiator David Frost restated his view that the EU must agree "significant change" to the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade and border rules in the province.
The protocol was part of the Brexit settlement Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU, but London has repeatedly said it must be rewritten less than a year after taking force due to the barriers businesses face when importing British goods into Northern Ireland.
Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney on Twitter asked: "Real Q: Does UKG (UK Government) actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations?"
That drew a rebuke from Frost: "I prefer not to do negotiations by twitter, but since @simoncoveney has begun the process..."
Frost dismissed Coveney's argument that he was making new demands, saying that Britain's concerns over the European Court of Justice's role in the process were set out three months earlier.
"The problem is that too few people seem to have listened," Frost said.
On Saturday, Frost had released extracts of a speech he is due to make this week again calling for change and signalling a desire to free the protocol from the oversight of European judges.
Responding to that, Ireland's Coveney said Britain had created a new "red line" barrier to progress that it knows the EU cannot move on.
The row comes at the start of an important week in the long running debate over how to manage the flow of goods between Britain, Northern Ireland and the EU.
The European Commission is expected to present new measures on Wednesday aimed at resolving post-Brexit trading issues, but has repeatedly stated it is not willing to renegotiate the protocol.
A day before that, Frost is due to give a speech to the diplomatic community in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.
He will say endless negotiation is not an option and that London will need to act using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if solutions cannot be agreed rapidly.
Article 16 allows either side to take unilateral action if the protocol is deemed to have a negative impact.

Topics: Brexit Twitter

Latest updates

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
the Facebook "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. (File/AFP)
5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir
5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir
Engie's Saudi CEO sees thousands of new hires as Kingdom pushes for more renewables
Engie's Saudi CEO sees thousands of new hires as Kingdom pushes for more renewables
DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day
DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day
Saudi face China, UAE must win: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Saudi face China, UAE must win: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.