Nobel economics prize goes to 3 US-based economists
  Winners are considered pioneers in use of 'natural experiments'
STOCKHOLM: Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize on Monday for pioneering the use of “natural experiments” to understand the causal effects of economic policy and other events.

Natural experiments use real-life situations to work out impacts on the world, an approach that has spread to other fields and revolutionized empirical research.

One such experiment by Canada-born economist Card on a minimum wage increase in the US state of New Jersey in the early 1990s prompted researchers to review their view that such increases should always lead to falls in employment.

“Natural experiments are everywhere,” Eva Mork, a member of the Prize Committee for the Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic sciences, told a news conference of the impact the method has had across all the social sciences.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year’s crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).

Card took half the prize “for his empirical contributions to labor economics,” the academy said. Angrist and Imbens shared the other half “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

Oil prices rose again on Monday, extending multi-week gains as the energy crisis gripping major economies shows no sign of easing.

Amid a pick up in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers, US oil rose $1.95, or 2.5 percent, at $81.30 a barrel, the highest since late 2014. 

Brent crude was up $1.62 cents, or 2 percent, at $84.01 a barrel, the highest level since October 2018.

Prices have risen as the removal of coronavirus restrictions globally and high vaccination rates in many countries has led to a revival in economic activity, with Brent crude advancing for five weeks and US crude for seven.

In addition, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, last week decided to maintain a steady and gradual increase in production.

  The French-owned firm already more than trebled staff in the country between 2019 and 2020
RIYADH: The chief executive of ENGIE in Saudi Arabia says that the number of renewable energy projects in the Kingdom means that the power giant will need several thousand recruits over the coming years to cope with demand.

In an interview with Arab News he says: "Our growth expectations are continuing to meet our customers' needs. We operate today in 17 cities and the main growth will come through acquisition."

Turki Al-Shehri comments come after the French-owned firm already more than trebled staff in the country between 2019 and 2020.

“In 2019 we were at 600 people, at the end of 2020, we reached 2,000 people and that's through acquisition," adding that during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the company hired roughly 60 to 90 individuals, and "from there we will grow in the next five years to 5,000 in total.

“The percentage of the Saudis among that is 38 per cent. We prefer to ensure that we are above 50 per cent to 60 per cent."

Al-Shehri believes that hydrogen holds great potential to power homes and businesses, but his company is also pursuing solar projects, having just won a tender to supply the National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) with solar power.

The latter deal is the first of its kind for a solar project in the Kingdom, based on a 25-year power purchase agreement for 30 megawatts of power.

The power boss says: "By pursuing renewables, NADEC are not just lowering costs by nearly half, but they're also providing a clean product, so it's a 25-years project duration, where we provide them 30 megawatts of solar power to meet their needs during daylight hours, and it’s reducing the consumption of diesel.

"It is, I believe, a great game-changer, not just for NADEC, but for the country as a whole."

Al-Shehri says there is further potential for solar power in the region, but the sector requires more investors.

He adds: "As a result of the NADEC project we're seeing several entities in the agriculture sector, and today we've pursued 13 different organizations trying to apply the similar concept to what NADEC did.

"Saudi is the biggest market in the region today, and if you look at the total capacity it will rank second.

"In the next five years, it will be 60 per cent of the total market in the entire Middle East.

"The Ministry of Energy has already announced a target that was revised upwards from a target of 30 per cent to 50 per cent of the electricity network will come from renewables, or 100 gigawatts by 2030."

"Because of the size of the opportunity, I think Saudi Arabia will need more investors to come in because companies here have limited resources."

Government projects are easier to finance, he says: “Green financing from good credit ratings of government projects is not a problem at all.”

In March, ENGIE in Saudi Arabia signed a $450 million deal to build the first large-scale desalination project in the Kingdom partly powered by solar panels.

ENGIE has a 25-year concession to run the plant, Yanbu-4, based 140km west of Medina, which is due to come on stream in the final quarter of 2023. Construction on the project will create 500 jobs, with around 40 per cent going to Saudis.

  As output continued to expand at a sharp pace, new business declined for the first time since February
Dubai’s non-oil sector signalled a softening of growth momentum at the end of the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest IHS Markit report.

As output continued to expand at a sharp pace, new business declined for the first time since February. 

Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) - which measures conditions of a country’s non-oil sector economy- recorded 51.5 in September, slipping from 53.3 in August, indicating only a modest expansion.  

However, the report indicated an improvement of business confidence with the opening of Expo 2020, as firms hope the event will drive an increase in business across the regional tourism and business hub. 

"The Expo 2020 has now begun, which should drive increased sales in the services sector over the next six months at least. 

Whilst IHS Markit predicts that the direct growth impact from the event will be modest, the latest PMI data highlighted a considerable impact on near-term business confidence,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.  

Saudi Aramco has asked banks to arrange a loan expected to be in the $12 billion-14 billion range that it plans to offer to buyers of its gas pipeline network, sources said, as the oil giant advances plans to raise funds from asset sales.


Aramco could raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, sources have previously told Reuters. The stake would be offered with a loan financing package already in place, worth about 80 percent of the price.


Banks that financed a $12.4 billion acquisition of the company's oil pipelines earlier this year received a request for proposals from Aramco last week, said three sources familiar with the matter.


That deal, which included all of Aramco's existing and future stabilised crude pipelines, was backed by $10.5 billion financing from a large group of banks including Citi, HSBC and JPMorgan.


Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new financing for gas pipelines. It is working with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs on the gas pipeline deal, sources have said.


Reuters reported in August that companies that have been in talks for Aramco's gas pipeline assets include Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, European gas infrastructure owner and operator SNAM, as well as China's Silk Road, Chinese state-backed investment fund CNIC Corp, South Korea's sovereign wealth fund Korean Investment Corp (KIC) and NH Investment & Securities.


Potential buyers are expected to submit bids at the end of October, said one of the sources.


Earlier this year Aramco, similar to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), used a lease-back agreement to sell a 49 percent stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co to the buyer and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on its pipelines.

  Advanced Petrochemical's earnings rose by 57 percent in 9 months amounting to SR654 million
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.04 percent down on Monday  morning, at 11.561.96 points.

On its first day, ACWA Power's shares rose to 72.80 Saudi riyals ($19.41) in early trading, compared with the price at its initial public offering (IPO) of 56 riyals a share.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. (SAICO) signed a bancassurance agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

Advanced Petrochemical's earnings rose by 57 percent in 9 months amounting to SR654 million, according to their filing.

The Saudi-based petrochemicals provider saw its earnings increase due to the rise of prices in 2021, affected by a global economic improvement post pandemic, said Khalifa Al-Mulhim, chairman of Advanced Petrochemical Company, in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The decline in prices last year was put down to the global restrictions related to the pandemic. 

“The pandemic didn’t affect our production, it was performing at its maximum capacity, but the prices went down” he said.  

Etihad Atheeb Co. plans to reduce the company’s capital by 60.62 percent from SR228.53m to SR89.99m

United Electronics Co. (Extra), a Saudi seller of electronics, reported a net profit increase of  52 percent to SR270.8m in the first nine months of 2021

