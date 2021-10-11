You are here

First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years

First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years

First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years
  Association of Gulf Jewish communities facilitates ceremony as it continues to build Jewish life in the GCC
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

MANAMA: The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, facilitated the first Jewish wedding in Bahrain in 52 years over the weekend at the Ritz Carlton Manama.

The event was also the first strictly kosher wedding in the Kingdom’s history and was arranged by the Orthodox Union, the world’s largest kosher certification agency.

“All weddings are exciting events as we celebrate the creation of a new Jewish family. This wedding was even more significant as it was the first Jewish wedding in more than half a century in the GCC’s only indigenous Jewish community,” said AGJC Rabbi Dr. Eli Abadie. “I was honored to officiate the wedding. It is so fulfilling for me to see a resurgence of Jewish life in this region and to assist families throughout the region pray and experience lifecycle events in the GCC.”

The weekend included two additional ceremonies, a Shabbat Chatan and a Henna ceremony, the latter of which is customary in Sephardic Jewish communities.

The wedding is part of a series of Jewish lifecycle events that the AGJC has facilitated since its inception in February 2021, including a bat mitzvah in Oman and a bar mitzvah in Bahrain. 

“This wedding was an important moment for our family, the community here in Bahrain, and more broadly, for the Jewish community in the region,” said AGJC President Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo. “The atmosphere was euphoric as we sat around the Chuppah (Jewish wedding canopy) which symbolizes the new home being built by the couple, it was also symbolic of the opportunity to further grow Jewish life in the region.”

“It is our hope that we will host more Jewish weddings in the region which will lead to more young couples starting their families here and the further growth of our community,” added Nonoo.

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) is the umbrella organization for the Jewish communities of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are building and enhancing Jewish life in the region.

While each community is independent, they share a common goal and vision – for Jewish life to flourish in the Gulf for the benefit of both residents and visitors. The AGJC oversees programming and services such as the Beth Din of Arabia, the Arabian Kosher Certification Agency, lifecycle events and other community programs.

Topics: Bahrain Israel Abraham Accords Judaism

Red Light, Green Light: Real-life Squid Game to be held in the UAE, but without the violence

Red Light, Green Light: Real-life Squid Game to be held in the UAE, but without the violence
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Red Light, Green Light: Real-life Squid Game to be held in the UAE, but without the violence

Red Light, Green Light: Real-life Squid Game to be held in the UAE, but without the violence
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE fans of “Squid Game” will get the chance to try the games seen on the hit Netflix show during an event organized by the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, but of course without the incredible violence depicted on the series.
The event, set for next Tuesday, will offer a selected group of people for an opportunity to play the games in Squid Game such as Red-light green-light, Dalgona candy challenge and Marbles game.
The real-life UAE version of the Netflix flick will have two game sessions, with 15 invitees for each session.
Since its release, the Korean drama has gripped viewers worldwide, including the UAE. 
The nine-episode show has topped Netflix’s global viewership charts, the company’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed last week.
It tells the story of 456 cash-strapped contestants who are risking their lives for a tempting cash prize.

Topics: UAE South Korea Squid Game

Historic Quran owned by US President Thomas Jefferson on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

Historic Quran owned by US President Thomas Jefferson on display at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Historic Quran owned by US President Thomas Jefferson on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

Historic Quran owned by US President Thomas Jefferson on display at Expo 2020 Dubai
  Holy book leaves home at the Library of Congress for the first time
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A historic copy of the Quran owned by President Thomas Jefferson is on display at the US pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai, after leaving its home at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. for the first time.

“It will be on display in the #USAPavilion as an integral part of our theme, ‘Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of the Future’,” the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai said on its official social media account.

Jefferson was the third president of the US, and is widely credited as the principal author of the Declaration of Independence.

 

 

The Quran – a two-volume second edition English translation by George Sale in 1734 – as well as a framed map of Makkah was transferred from the Library of Congress via a custom-made wooden crate with four inches of padding and customized trays, along with a sensor that detects vibrations and temperature changes.

Conservation and security staff escorted the historical artifacts on their way to the global event in Dubai.

It is believed that Jefferson, who was US president for two terms from 1801-1809, acquired the copy of the Quran while he was a young man studying law. The two-volume set was printed in London and has never previously traveled outside the US since its arrival in then Colonial America.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Dubai US UAE

Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera

Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera
Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera

Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera
  The Bolshoi said the incident occurred during a set change in Sadko
  Moscow investigators said they were probing the circumstances surrounding the performer's death
Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: A performer at Moscow’s renowned Bolshoi Theatre was killed on Saturday in an accident on stage during an opera, the theater said.
The Bolshoi, one of Russia’s most prestigious theaters, said the incident occurred during a set change in Sadko, an opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
“The opera was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave,” the theater said in comments carried by the Interfax news agency.
Moscow investigators said they were probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the 37-year-old performer, a man. It did not disclose his identity.
The Interfax news cited a source as saying that the performer was crushed by a ramp during a change of scenery. Sources told the RIA and TASS news agency he had been killed by a falling piece of decor.
The Bolshoi has been struck by tragedy in the past.
In July 2013, a senior violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.

Topics: Russia Bolshoi Theatre accident performer

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion
  Riyadh Season did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic
  The entertainment-packed season will launch on Oct. 20 this year
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia said that he expects net income from this year’s Riyadh Season to exceed SR2.9 billion ($773 million).
In a tweet on Friday, Turki Al-Sheikh said that “direct and indirect income” from Riyadh Season 2019 reached SR6 billion amid spending of SR3.1 billion.
“And because our ambitions are high and with less spending, we expect to exceed this number, God willing, this season with the efforts of my Saudi brothers and sisters,” the chairman said.
Riyadh Season did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will launch on Oct. 20 this year.
The season is expected to run until March 2022, with more than 7,500 events that will cover an area of 5.4 million square meters across 14 districts in Riyadh.
The program includes 70 Arabic concerts, six international concerts, ten international exhibitions, 350 theater performances, 18 Arabic plays and six international plays, in addition to one free-wrestling championship, two international matches, 100 interactive experiences, 200 restaurants and 70 cafes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Riyadh Season 2021

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar's son

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son
  Aryan Khan was detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on a cruise ship
  Narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.
Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation of the case. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan.
Aryan Khan and seven others were detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were formally arrested on Sunday.
A total of 18 people have been arrested so far in the case.
Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, told the court that the narcotics agency did not find any drugs on Khan and allegations that Khan was in contact with drug dealers were untrue.
The narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis. It did not specify whether any drugs were found in Khan’s possession when he was detained.
Government attorney Anil Singh said Khan’s release could harm the case. The agency said Khan and the others were “regular users of contraband.”
“They are influential persons. There is a chance of tampering with evidence. Had it been one person with a small quantity, it would be different. We have a lot of material. Protection like bail at this stage will hamper the investigation,” The New Delhi Television news channel cited Singh as saying.
Shah Rukh, 55, is one of the world’s most famous actors and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has been acting in Bollywood films for nearly three decades and has starred in more than 105 movies. He has more than 42 million followers on Twitter and also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team, which plays for the Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket competition.
In the last few years, several Bollywood stars have been linked to drug cases.

Topics: Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood drugs

