200 women employed by General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques: imam

RIYADH: More than 200 women have this year been employed by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques as part of efforts to promote female presence in Saudi society.

During a visit to the Haramain pavilion at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Sunday — the last day of the event — Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and president of the general presidency, met with locals and talked about women’s roles and involvement in managing the mosques’ affairs.

He said: “In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, women have a clear path, and thus, we have granted our sisters, who hold doctorates and master’s degrees, an opportunity.

“We stand by our leaders to support the Saudi Vision 2030 to empower women and encourage the youth. Women have achieved massive success at the presidency that should be praised and highlighted by the media.”

Al-Sudais was briefed on the pavilion and its contents, especially the collection of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the covering of the Kaaba, which detailed the stages of manufacture, including weaving and dyeing, and a display of rare manuscripts and scientific publications.

“Women have played a historical role in the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today, the Kingdom is committed through its Vision 2030 to empower women in line with our Islamic values and our national identity.

“Today, the youth represent 90 percent of the presidency’s members in many different fields,” he added.

In August, Al-Sudais appointed Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Aboud and Dr. Fatima Al-Rashoud as assistants to his office in addition to other senior positions within the organization.

“We are seeking to give women their rightful and adequate place which was ordered by our religion and applied by our leaders,” he said.

The book fair, considered to be the largest in the region, saw the participation of 1,000 publishing houses during the 10-day event.

Cultural exhibitions and guest lectures, as well as interactive games, children’s booths, and reading stations were available throughout the event which ended with a fireworks display over the exhibition center.