You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education

Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education

Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education
The new Taliban administration decided last month that schools above the sixth grade would only reopen for boys and refused to give ground on allowing girls to return to high school. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rk3fd

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education

Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education
  • New Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis
  • But they have so far refused to give ground on allowing girls to return to high school
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: Afghanistan’s foreign minister appealed to the world for good relations on Monday but avoided making firm commitments on girls’ education despite international demands to allow all Afghan children to go back to school.
Almost two months after the former Western-backed government collapsed and insurgent forces swept into Kabul, the new Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.
“The international community need to start cooperating with us,” acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at an event organized by Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. “With this we will be able to stop insecurity and at the same time with this we will be able to engage positively with the world.”
But the Taliban have so far refused to give ground on allowing girls to return to high school, one of the key demands of the international community after a decision last month that schools above the sixth grade would only reopen for boys.
Muttaqi said the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate government was moving carefully but had only been in power for a few weeks and could not be expected to complete reforms the international community had not been able to implement in 20 years.
“They had a lot of financial resources and they had a strong international backing and support but at the same time you are asking us to do all the reforms in two months?” he said.
The new administration has come under sustained criticism for its approach to girls’ education, considered one of the limited number of unambiguously positive gains from the West’s two decades of involvement in Afghanistan.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Taliban had broken promises on guaranteeing rights for women and girls and there was no way the economy could be fixed if women were barred from work.
Muttaqi repeated calls for the United States to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country but said the government had revenues of its own from taxes, customs tariffs and agriculture if the funds remain frozen.
He said Taliban forces had full control of the country and were able to control the threat from Daesh militants who have claimed a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, including last week’s bombing at a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.
“The Daesh issue has been controlled by the Islamic Emirate very well so far,” he said using a derogatory term for the radical Sunni group but adding that international pressure on the government was helping Daesh’s morale.
“Instead of pressure the world should cooperate with us.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Girls excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan
World
Girls excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan
Schools, colleges across Afghanistan can open: Taliban official
World
Schools, colleges across Afghanistan can open: Taliban official

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines
Updated 52 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines
  • Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the most populous island of Luzon
  • The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year
Updated 52 min 16 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: At least nine people were killed and 11 others were missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said Tuesday.
Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the most populous island of Luzon on Monday as it swept across the archipelago nation toward the South China Sea.
Four people were killed in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, and one person drowned in the coastal province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said.
Seven people were missing on Luzon island.
“Eleven municipalities were flooded but it subsided this morning,” Cagayan provincial information officer Rogelio Sending said.
Major highways and bridges were flooded, he said, but the water was retreating Tuesday.
The storm intensified the southwest monsoon, sparking a flash flood in a village in the western island province of Palawan, leaving four people dead and the same number missing.
“Around seven to eight barangays (villages) are still flooded... due to clogged drainage or lack of drainage,” said Earl Timbancaya, a disaster officer in the city of Puerto Princesa on Palawan.
“But it’s subsiding now.”
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Typhoon in Philippines displaces 120,000, 8 missing
World
Typhoon in Philippines displaces 120,000, 8 missing
Typhoon kills at least 16 in Philippines, strands thousands
World
Typhoon kills at least 16 in Philippines, strands thousands

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s national army launched a ground offensive against forces from the rebellious northern region of Tigray on Monday, the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, said.
Getachew Reda, the front’s spokesperson, said that the army, alongside forces from the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.
“On the morning of Oct.11, the Ethiopian military with the support of Amhara special forces launched coordinated offensives on all fronts,” the office Reda heads said in a statement.
Reda said there was fighting in Amhara region’s Wegeltena, Wurgessa and Haro towns, and that the forces were using heavy artillery, fighter jets, drones, tanks and rockets to attack.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson, or from military spokespeople on the matter.
Last week, Reda had said airstrikes against the Tigrayan forces in Amhara had increased in what he described as the lead-up to a ground offensive by the Ethiopian military and its allies.
The fighting since November 2020 has displaced millions of people and forced hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans into famine — a situation the UN has blamed on a government blockade. The government denies it is blocking aid.
Tigrayan forces retook most of the Tigray region at the end of June, and then pushed into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, forcing hundreds of thousands of people there to flee their homes.
Around 5.2 million people in Tigray and another 1.7 million people in Afar and Amhara are dependent on food aid.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
World
Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
Ethiopia says Tigrayan forces withdraw in defeat from Afar, Tigrayan forces say they are redeploying
World
Ethiopia says Tigrayan forces withdraw in defeat from Afar, Tigrayan forces say they are redeploying

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week. (Supplied)
Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week. (Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week. (Supplied)
  • The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award recognizing individuals and entities who are making profound contributions to human progress
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

VATICAN CITY/ROME: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award recognizing individuals and entities who are making profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence. The award was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the two religious leaders signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity - under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and patron of human fraternity - and became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The trophies were presented by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, meeting chairperson of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and HCHF Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam. The HCHF is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values in communities around the world and to fulfill the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.

Pope Francis and Grand Imam Al-Tayeb expressed their happiness for the efforts of the HCHF, which supervises the Zayed Award. The two religious figures appealed to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee to continue with its work the spirit of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates. The values the award celebrates reflect Sheikh Zayed’s dedication to working closely with people from all backgrounds, his moral legacy, humanitarianism, and respect for others and helping them, regardless of their religion, gender, race, or nationality

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is decided every year by an independent judging committee, appointed by the HCHF. Earlier this week, members of the 2022 judging committee held meetings with Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in Vatican City and Rome, respectively.

The independent Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee includes former president of Niger and winner of the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou; 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of East Timor H.E. José Ramos-Horta; former Deputy President of South Africa and former UN Under-Secretary-General H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See H.Em. Cardinal Michael Czerny; president of the Aladdin Project Dr. Leah Pisar; and Secretary-General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam.

The nominations process for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 will close on December 1, 2021 and the honoree(s) will be announced on February 4, 2022. Nominations can be made by qualified nominators through the official website of the Zayed Award of Human Fraternity, https://zayedaward.org/.

Topics: Bahrain Italy Vatican City Pope Francis

Related

Update Pope Francis meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban at start of Europe pilgrimage
World
Pope Francis meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban at start of Europe pilgrimage
Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
World
Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
  • Mohamed Nasheed, currently the speaker of parliament, was critically wounded in a May 7 assassination attempt outside his home in the capital Male
  • Nasheed underwent 16 hours of surgery before traveling to Germany in May for further treatment and rehabilitation
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

MALÉ, Maldives: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed returned to his atoll nation unannounced Monday, five months after surviving a bomb attack and undergoing treatment in Germany.
The 54-year-old pro-democracy pioneer was welcomed by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Male international airport before being driven away under heavy armed escort.
“People were taken by surprise to see him arrive today,” a Maldivian official close to Nasheed told AFP. “The return was not announced in advance due to security considerations.”
Nasheed, currently the speaker of parliament, was critically wounded in a May 7 assassination attempt outside his home in the capital Male.
He underwent 16 hours of surgery before traveling to Germany in May for further treatment and rehabilitation.
There has been no claim of responsibility but Nasheed’s party has blamed religious extremists in the tiny Islamic republic, which practices a liberal form of the religion and is known for its upmarket tourism.
Maldivian authorities have arrested six people, all locals, in connection with the attack that rocked the largely peaceful nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims.
The government has cracked down on extremism and foreign preachers are banned.
Violent attacks are rare, though a dozen foreign tourists were wounded by a bomb blast in Male in 2007.
Daesh claimed a boat arson attack last year, but there is little evidence the group has a presence in the archipelago of 1,192 tiny coral islands.
Nasheed caught international attention for holding a 2009 cabinet meeting underwater to highlight the threat of global warming, signing documents as officials wore scuba gear with coral reefs in the background.
He was toppled in a military-backed coup in 2012, convicted on a terrorism charge and jailed for 13 years.
He left the country on medical leave and sought refuge in Britain, returning to the Maldives after his nominee won the presidency in 2018.

Topics: Maldives Mohamed Nasheed Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Related

Maldives arrests two over attack on ex-president
World
Maldives arrests two over attack on ex-president
Update Maldives ex-president ‘critical’ after assassination attempt
World
Maldives ex-president ‘critical’ after assassination attempt

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

African Union to broaden Somalia operations
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

African Union to broaden Somalia operations
  • The Horn of Africa nation has faced renewed instability in recent months, with long-running election delays and an ongoing row between its president and prime minister
  • Despite the militants’ ouster from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia’s government controls only a small portion of the country, with the crucial help of some 20,000 soldiers from the AU
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked extremists in Somalia to include other member states, as its current mandate nears an end on December 31.

The Horn of Africa nation has faced renewed instability in recent months, with long-running election delays and an ongoing row between its president and prime minister sapping attention from an insurgency waged by Al-Shabab extremists.

Despite the militants’ ouster from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia’s government controls only a small portion of the country, with the crucial help of some 20,000 soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

AMISOM late Sunday said the AU’s Peace and Security Council had agreed to shift to a joint mission with the UN that would enable “other willing and interested AU Member States” to join operations against the extremists.

The plan will need to be endorsed by the UN Security Council and the government in Mogadishu.

The AU expressed “grave concern at the worsening security situation in Somalia,” where there had been a “worrying resurgence” of Al-Shabab activities.

The militants regularly stage deadly attacks against civilian and military targets in the capital and elsewhere.

The UN Security Council in March extended AMISOM’s mandate until December following fractious talks between Western countries and African members of the council over funding for the peacekeepers.

Sunday’s AU statement asked the UN Security Council “to consider a technical roll-over of the AMISOM mandate, while discussions continue on the details and modalities for transition toward the post-2021 arrangement.”

The statement also urged President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to resolve their differences and “re-focus on concluding the overdue elections without further delay.”

“The ongoing political stand-off between the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister is contributing to the worsening security situation, as the political authorities find their attention distracted from governance matters,” the statement said.

Topics: Somalia African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Al-Shabab Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Mohamed Hussein Roble

Related

US calls for Somalia leadership to resolve ‘dispute’
World
US calls for Somalia leadership to resolve ‘dispute’
Somalia’s Farmajo and Roble: the leaders at loggerheads
World
Somalia’s Farmajo and Roble: the leaders at loggerheads

Latest updates

Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education
Afghanistan’s chief envoy: We want good relations, need more time on girls’ education
Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders end captain Virat Kohli’s IPL dream
Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders end captain Virat Kohli’s IPL dream
Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines
Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines
Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play for the Maradona Cup during Riyadh Season
Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play for the Maradona Cup during Riyadh Season
200 women employed by General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques: imam
200 women employed by General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques: imam

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.