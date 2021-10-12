You are here

UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more

UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
UEFA is looking for its own hosts amid uncertainty in the international soccer schedule as FIFA pushes proposals to stage the World Cup every two years despite widespread European opposition. (Reuters)
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more

UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
  European soccer body has been looking at whether to expand the tournament again to include 32 of its 55 member nations
  UEFA set a March deadline on Tuesday for members to register interest in hosting a 24-team, 51-game format in 2028
GENEVA: UEFA invited bidders on Tuesday to host a 24-team European Championship in 2028, though did not rule out changing the dates and format of the tournament.
The European soccer body has been looking at whether to expand the tournament again to include 32 of its 55 member nations, officials said in July during the successful Euro 2020.
UEFA set a March deadline on Tuesday for members to register interest in hosting a 24-team, 51-game format in 2028 though cautioned plans could change.
Until tournament rules are confirmed “information regarding dates, the number of participating teams and the number of matches are provisional,” UEFA said.
UEFA is looking for its own hosts amid uncertainty in the international soccer schedule as FIFA pushes proposals to stage the World Cup every two years despite widespread European opposition.
Even if FIFA succeeds in getting support for a biennial tournament, a 2028 World Cup is unlikely because of a back-to-back clash with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics scheduled July 21-Aug. 6.
UEFA set a September 2023 target for its hosting decision — less than five years before the scheduled kickoff in June 2028.
Russia and Turkey are possible candidates to host the tournament alone without needing to build any of the 10 stadiums UEFA requires. A stadium with at least 60,000 capacity is needed for the final.
Spain could be a candidate if it’s not involved in bidding for the 2030 World Cup. That project would likely be a co-hosting plan with Portugal.
“Joint bids are permitted (for Euro 2028), provided that the bidding countries are geographically compact,” UEFA said.
Staging the Euro 2020 in 11 different countries — after Belgium and Ireland dropped out of the original project — was a one-off experiment, UEFA has long insisted.
Two co-hosts would get automatic entries in the finals tournament, but a three-nation candidacy “cannot be guaranteed” to all get a place, UEFA said.
UEFA’s marquee national team event was for 16 teams from 1996 through 2012 co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine. It expanded to 24 teams for Euro 2016 in France.
Euro 2024 is being hosted by Germany.

5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era

5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era
Updated 12 October 2021
Ali Khaled

5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era

5 matches that defined Newcastle United in Premier League era
  From Kevin Keegan's Entertainers to unforgettable St. James' Park clash with Arsenal, the highs, lows of following club over almost 3 decades
Updated 12 October 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: On Sunday, Newcastle United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St. James’ Park for the first match since the $410 million Saudi-backed club takeover, and the supporters will likely produce an atmosphere the ground has not experienced for some time.

Here are five occasions on which Newcastle have been involved in some of the Premier League’s most memorable matches, games that have encapsulated the club’s highs and lows, from former manager Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers to a rare Mike Ashley-era classic against Arsenal.

Newcastle 3-0 Liverpool (Nov. 21, 1993)

A sign of things to come.

In their first ever Premier League season following promotion the previous May, Keegan’s exciting team had made a decent enough start among the big boys and were sitting ninth in the table.

Little did the visiting Liverpool manager Graeme Souness and his struggling team realize that they were about to be blown away on an icy day in the North East by a team that would go on to flirt with greatness.

Poor Liverpool were ripped apart by the likes of Scott Sellars, Robert Lee, and Peter Beardsley, and the outcome, time and again, was the same. Goal by Andy Cole. Three almost identical strikes in the opening half-an-hour gave the home team a commanding lead they would hold until the final whistle.

Newcastle had given notice that the good times were back at St. James’ Park. The team would finish third behind champions Manchester United and second-placed Blackburn Rovers, while Cole would go on to score 34 goals that season. And better things were just around the corner.

Keegan’s Entertainers had arrived.

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle (April 3, 1996)

A game that continues to be the gold standard for Premier League football.

Newcastle came to Anfield having blown a 12-point lead over Manchester United in one of the most exciting title races of all. Though three points adrift of their rivals at the top of the table, Keegan’s men still had two games in hand, and a win would see them regain momentum at a crucial time in the season.

To complicate matters, Roy Evans’ Liverpool, having progressed to the FA Cup final days earlier, still had some distant hope of winning the league themselves. What followed was arguably the greatest match in Premier League history.

Liverpool took the lead through an early Robbie Fowler header but were soon behind thanks to goals by Les Ferdinand and the brilliant David Ginola. Fowler equalized early in the second half before Faustino Asprilla, who tormented the Liverpool defense all night, gave Newcastle their second lead of the night almost immediately. Stan Collymore then equalized to set up an unforgettable last 23 minutes.

Time and familiarity have not dimmed Collymore’s injury time winner in front of a hysterical Kop.

The facts only tell part of the story. The match was played at a barely believable pace, with every goal of the seven changing the state of the Premier League table.

At the end, the enduring image was that of Keegan slumped over an advertising hoarding. The title race would go down to the last day, but that defeat at Anfield was the day that, looking back, Newcastle fans would identify as the one the Premier League title was lost to Manchester United.

Newcastle 5-0 Manchester United (Oct. 20, 1996)

Nothing could erase the disappointment of losing out on the 1995-96 Premier League title to Manchester United having led the table by 12 points earlier that season. To make things worse, Alex Ferguson’s champions then beat Keegan’s men 4-0 in the season-opening — and world record signing Alan Shearer’s debut — Charity Shield at Wembley.

But October would bring a hugely satisfying measure of revenge.

After a mixed start to the season, Newcastle’s Entertainers welcomed fourth-place Manchester United to St. James’ Park sitting handsomely at the top of the table after a run of six consecutive wins.

The seventh would be the crowning glory of Keegan’s reign as manager. Newcastle tore into their visitors and led 2-0 at half time thanks to Darren Peacock’s header and Ginola’s sensational curling strike.

The second half was even better with close-range efforts by Ferdinand and Shearer followed by a superb Philippe Albert chip that sailed over a flatfooted Peter Schmeichel for the fifth.

Sadly, for Newcastle, a loss at home to Arsenal at the end of November saw them lose top spot, which they would not regain for the remainder of the season. A seven-match unbeaten run at the end of the campaign saw the team rally to finish second and claim their first ever Champions League spot, and the first awarded to a runner-up.

But by then Keegan had left the club, walking out in January to be replaced by Kenny Dalglish. The era of the Entertainers was coming to an end.

Newcastle 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Sept. 19, 1999)

An infamous 2-1 home defeat to bitter rivals Sunderland. The resignation of manager Ruud Gullit. Second bottom in the Premier League table with one point from seven matches. September 1999 was not a good time to be a Newcastle supporter.

Enter Sir Bobby Robson.

A midweek UEFA Cup win away to Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia was a good start for the new manager, but all eyes were on his first home Premier League match against Sheffield Wednesday. It would turn out to be a footballing festival, and a pointer to where the former England and Barcelona coach would take his hometown club.

The visitors simply did not know what had hit them. Shearer scored five goals (the hattrick coming in 12 first-half minutes), while Aaron Hughes, Kieron Dyer, and Gary Speed chipped in with a goal each as Newcastle thrashed the visitors 8-0 at a bouncing St. James’ Park.

A season that threatened to bring a relegation battle would end with an 11th place finish and FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea.

It took a couple of years to get Newcastle up the Premier League table, but Robson would end up guiding the team to fourth and third-place finishes, and a return to the Champions League.

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal (Feb. 5, 2011)

At a time of mid-table struggles, this astonishing match was a reminder that few football grounds could rival St. James’ Park for pure passion when team and supporters are in synch.

Not even one of football’s biggest cliches — it really was a game of two halves — could quite convey what took place on the pitch that day.

Arsene Wenger’s young Arsenal team, second in the table and Manchester United’s prime challengers for the Premier League title, ripped the home side apart in a devastating opening 14 minutes, scoring four times through Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou, and a Robin van Persie double. Anything that could go wrong for Newcastle, did.

The second half saw a complete turnaround in fortune for Alan Pardew’s team. Abou Diaby’s sending off five minutes into the second half looked like it would give Newcastle a lift but by the 68th minute they were still four goals adrift. Then it all changed.

A penalty was converted by Joey Barton, and seven minutes later the score was 2-4 thanks to Leon Best’s strike. With seven minutes of the match remaining, Newcastle were awarded another penalty, Barton again scoring to somehow give the home team sight of what would be one of the club’s greatest ever comebacks.

On 87 minutes, what seemed an impossible dream 20 minutes earlier came true. A Barton free kick was cleared by the Arsenal defense only for Cheick Tiote to strike a stunning volley past Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Cue mayhem on the pitch and in the stands.

Topics: Newcastle United Takeover Newcastle United Saudi Arabia

Defending golf champion Yuxin Lin, world No. 1 Keita Nakajima to battle for Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai

Defending golf champion Yuxin Lin, world No. 1 Keita Nakajima to battle for Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Defending golf champion Yuxin Lin, world No. 1 Keita Nakajima to battle for Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai

Defending golf champion Yuxin Lin, world No. 1 Keita Nakajima to battle for Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai
  12th edition of golf tournament will take place at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club on Nov. 3-6
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: China’s defending champion Yuxin Lin is aiming for an unprecedented third Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title but will face a stiff challenge from the in-form Japanese world No.1 Keita Nakajima and a strong regional field at the 12th edition of the tournament taking place at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club from Nov. 3 to 6.

Lin, 21, won his first title in 2017 at Royal Wellington by three shots, after closing with a birdie and an eagle, and then reclaimed the crown from Japan’s Takumi Kanaya when he defeated him in a playoff for the 2019 championship at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

Now in his junior year at the University of Florida, the left-hander from Beijing, ranked No. 20 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will try to become the first player in the history of the championship to win three times. Lin and Japan’s reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (2010 and 2011) are the only players to have won multiple AAC titles.

“It would be a dream come true if I can win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship for a third time. To already be placed in the same bracket as Hideki Matsuyama as a two-time champion is surreal so to get one ahead would be amazing,” said Lin, who already has experience of playing in the UAE, having finished tied for 30th in the European Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship last year.

“It is the biggest tournament in our part of the world, and I know how much the players will be eager to get their hands on the trophy. It is an incredible opportunity to gain an invitation to the Masters and a place in The 150th Open at St Andrews next year. It will be a tough task, but I will give it my best shot,” he added.

While Lin is currently eyeing a return to form with his last win coming in March 2020 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, Nakajima has been an unstoppable force in his home country. In his last three starts, he has won the Japan Amateur Championship, followed by last week’s triumph at the Panasonic Open against a quality field of professionals on the Japan Golf Tour.

Nakajima — who came close to winning the AAC in 2018 in Singapore when he was a co-leader going into the final round only for his fine 67 to be upstaged by compatriot and best friend Kanaya (65) — won the Mark McCormack Medal in August this year for being the top-ranked amateur in the world. He took over the No. 1 position from Kanaya after the latter turned professional in 2020.

With most amateur tournaments in the Asia-Pacific region cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the 21-year-old Nippon Sport Science University student has relied on playing against professionals in the last couple of years. Apart from his recent Panasonic Open win, he also finished second in the Token Homemate Cup in April (one stroke behind Kanaya) and third in last year’s Mitsui Sumitomo Taiheiyo Masters.

Nakajima, who said he cried on the day Kanaya decided to turn professional, added: “I’m an amateur who is at college, so it is an honor that I get the chance to play against the professionals. I feel it provides me with a great challenge to compete against them and that it has helped me become a better player.

“Of course, my confidence is high because of the win but I know I will still have to play at my best in Dubai to be in contention on the final day. I want to be with Hideki when he defends his Masters title next year, so this is my best chance to fulfil that dream and get to play alongside him at Augusta National Golf Club.”

Nakajima is already assured of a place at The Open next year and the US Open as a result of winning the Mark McCormack Medal.

Created in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament, and The R&A, the AAC was established to further develop amateur golf in the region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in final qualifying for The Open.

The 2020 AAC, scheduled to be held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 championship will mark the first edition held in the UAE, one of the APGC’s 42-member countries, and will join the numerous professional and amateur events Dubai hosts annually, including the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship.

Topics: golf Dubai UAE

UK will host Jurassic X Prix to close out Extreme E Season 1

UK will host Jurassic X Prix to close out Extreme E Season 1
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

UK will host Jurassic X Prix to close out Extreme E Season 1

UK will host Jurassic X Prix to close out Extreme E Season 1
  Fifth, final event of electric SUV series' inaugural campaign will run in England from Dec. 18-19
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Extreme E, the first ever electric sport utility vehicle off-road racing series, has confirmed that its Season 1 finale, the Jurassic X Prix, will take place at Bovington, in the English south coast county of Dorset, from Dec. 18 to 19.

The series launched in April with the Desert X Prix at AlUla. The Ocean X Prix in Dakar, Senegal took place on May 29 and 30, and that was followed by the Arctic X Prix in Greenland on Aug. 28 to 29. The next race, the Island X Prix, will be contested in Sardinia on Oct. 23 and 24.

Alejandro Agag, Extreme E founder and chief executive officer, said. “I’m very excited by this race location – our first event on UK soil.

“This move is a poignant shift in our mission to race in remote, far-away places to highlight the effects of climate change, as more increasingly, the issues we talk about are literally happening in our backyards. So, it felt like the right time to bring the spotlight home and help the (British) Army reduce its own carbon footprint.

“The world needs to move forward when it comes to the combustion engine and many other practices, and what better way to symbolize that than with a Jurassic-themed X Prix?

“Unless we push forward with climate and sustainability action, certain species risk becoming extinct, and that is something we simply cannot ignore any longer.”

Bovington is a well-known British Army military base and sits just off the Jurassic coastline. Extreme E is working closely with the British Ministry of Defense and Army which has recently revealed its climate change and sustainability strategy.

The strategy combines the mitigation of environmental impact while maintaining military output and it aims to do this by reducing emissions and scaling up the transition to renewables, thus contributing to the UK’s aim to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Efforts have started already with the Army piloting electric armored vehicles and carbon-efficient accommodation.

The course is designed to include natural obstacles putting the all-electric ODYSSEY 21 through its paces to crown the eventual winning combination of car, team, and driver. Each team fields both a male and female driver who will complete a lap each with a driver switch built into the format.

Former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, the JBXE team principal, said: “It is brilliant news that Extreme E’s season finale will be held in the UK. I’ve been lucky enough to race on UK soil a number of times throughout my career and those memories will always be incredibly special to me.

“Heading off-road at Bovington will be a totally different experience but equally as special as I’ll be the one watching and supporting Kevin (Hansen) and Mikaela (Ahlin-Kottulinsky) and the rest of the JBXE team as we push for a strong finish to the season.

“After back-to-back podiums, if we can carry that form into Sardinia and put ourselves in the mix for the final race then we could be in store for an amazing finish,” he added.

Meanwhile, Catie Munnings, who partners Timmy Hansen at Andretti United Extreme E, said: “I’m really looking forward to having our final round of Extreme E here in the UK. The racecourse will only be a three-hour drive from my home in Kent, so it’ll be nice to be able to race on home soil after what’s been a whirlwind of a year.

“With the United Autosports side of the business based in the UK, it’s also great to be able to have what will effectively be like a home race for the team too, and hopefully Timmy and I can do the team proud.

“The weather in December could be very wet and who knows, maybe there’s a chance of some snow too. It will certainly be very muddy and slippery, but I grew up driving quad bikes and thrashing around in old vehicles at my family home, including learning to drive in muddy fields in the UK, so these sorts of conditions will suit me well,” she added.

Topics: UK Extreme E Jurassic X Prix

Aramco Team Series — New York launches Driving Force to support equality within golf

Aramco Team Series — New York launches Driving Force to support equality within golf
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Aramco Team Series — New York launches Driving Force to support equality within golf

Aramco Team Series — New York launches Driving Force to support equality within golf
  Three-day team and individual tournament takes place at Glen Oaks Club, Long Island, from Oct. 14-16
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

NEW YORK: The Aramco Team Series — New York has launched the Driving Force presented by Aramco, an initiative aimed at helping further open golf to people of all backgrounds and make the sport more inclusive.

Backed by some of the biggest names in modern golf, the initiative seeks to create a culture within global golf that promotes involvement from people of all backgrounds.

The Aramco Team Series — New York will take place at Glen Oaks Club, Long Island, from Oct. 14-16.

Organizers will pair up NYC street golf icon Tiger Hood with big-hitting long drive competitor Troy Mullins and the Girls on the Green Tee charity, which aims to introduce young women to the game, and provide leadership and character development.

Aramco Team Series director Tom Hogg said that it is hoped the initiative will help to develop golf around the world “in a way that makes it more accessible and open to all.”

He added: “That is something that can only be of major benefit to the sport.”

“All four Aramco Team Series events are designed to inspire and attract more women, girls, men and boys into the sport we all love,” he said.

“That invite is open to all, and if there are any obstacles that stand in the way, we as a tournament, and Aramco and Golf Saudi as our backers, will look to take the steps available to help overcome them for the greater good of golf and all those excited by the sport.

“We’ll do this in New York by throwing our weight behind the Girls on the Green Tee charity with the support of Tiger Hood, who has created a form of street golf never seen anywhere before, and Troy Mullins, who through her long-driving alone has become a modern golf icon,” Hogg said.

The Aramco Team Series is a new concept and the first team event series on any professional tour, where the world’s best compete in concurrent team and individual contests.

The New York event is the third leg of the four-tournament Series and heads to the US following successful events in London and Sotogrande in Spain, where American Alison Lee secured her maiden professional victory with a win in the individual format.

The $1 million Aramco-backed event sees teams of four battle it out for a share of an $800,000 prize fund, with a $200,000 purse for the leading individual scores over the weekend. As a full LET event, each tournament also carries points toward the world ranking and the Race to Costa del Sol, LET’s season-long competition to crown Europe’s leading female golfer.

Ahmed Al-Subaey, vice president of marketing, sales and supply planning at Aramco, said: “The Aramco Team Series is all about doing things differently, taking a fresh approach to golf, how it’s played and enjoyed from the top level down. The Driving Force presented by Aramco initiative is a product of that philosophy, which aims to make golf more accessible for everyone. We hope to introduce more young people to the game and make it easier than ever to get a club in your hand, no matter your background or where you’re from.”

Topics: golf

Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells

Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells

Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells
  US Open champion connected on 70 percent of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (1) to reach the round of 16 on a gusty Monday night at the BNP Paribas Open. Karolina Plisova, the women’s top seed, was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Medvedev, the US Open champion, connected on 70 percent of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions.
Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska’s first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round.
Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.
On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5, but she got broken eight times in the match. Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up her second career win over a Top-5 player.
No. 15 Coco Gauff lost to 21st-seeded Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain on a night of wild weather in the desert.
No. 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. No. 12 Ons Jabeur beat Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-3 for her Tour-leading 46th match win of the year.
No. 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5), 6-3.
On the men’s side, No. 6 Casper Ruud outlasted Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4. No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz and 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman advanced. No. 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4.
No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was beaten by 19th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-2.

Topics: tennis Daniil Medvedev Karolina Pliskova

