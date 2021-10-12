You are here

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn

date 2021-10-12
Reuters

Aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn
  • Aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Asian Development Bank’s chief said on Tuesday said the lender will boost its climate financing goals by $20 billion to a new target of $100 billion for the 2019-2030 period and aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland next month.

The plans, disclosed by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in an interview with Reuters, increase a previous $80 billion goal for climate financing for developing countries in Asia for the decade announced in 2018.

“The fight against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific, and we are committed to serving as a climate bank and a long term climate partner for our region,” Asakawa said.

The additional $20 billion in financing support will provide support for climate mitigation efforts including low-carbon energy sources, climate adaptation projects and private sector projects.

Asakawa said ADB now plans for $66 billion in financing for climate mitigation financing through 2030, including for new energy storage, energy efficiency and low-carbon transportation investments. The Manila-based lender will plan for climate adaptation financing of $34 billion, including agriculture, urban and water adaptation projects.

The bank also plans to boost its private sector operations to attract more private sector capital to finance new climate technologies and innovations, using $12 billion from its balance sheet to attract up to $30 billion in new private capital, due to increased demand for such financing, Asakawa said.

The plans were presented on Tuesday to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who had convened a meeting with multilateral development banks, including ADB and the World Bank, to discuss their efforts to boost climate financing in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Asakawa said the group has finished an initial feasibility study and is now embarking on a longer study of the concept in three target countries — Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

ADB and its partners, including British insurer Prudential , lenders Citi and HSBC and BlackRock Real Assets, are aiming to complete and launch a pilot investment fund in 2022 and make its initial power plant purchase next year or early 2023.

The concept is not included in the ADB’s overall climate financing goals, because most of the money will come from private investors and donor sources, including philanthropists, he said.

“Even now, some philanthropists have already shown interest in investing in this new initiative. So we plan to launch the ETM at COP26 in Glasgow,” Asakawa said.

Topics: ADB climate change COP26

Algeria meeting European gas supply commitments, says minister
date 12 October 2021
Reuters

  Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Algeria’s energy minister said on Tuesday the North African country was fulfilling its contractual obligations for supplying natural gas to Europe, the state news agency reported.
Mohamed Arkab said Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December with the expansion of the Medgaz pipeline.
European gas prices have rocketed this year as tight supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rebound in economic activity after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns has laid bare a shortage of natural gas stocks and other fuel supplies, causing blackouts in some countries.
Arkab said a planned pipeline to supply Europe with Nigerian gas via Algeria, had reached a “very advanced” stage.
The new pipeline will transport Nigerian gas through Niger and Algeria to Europe, he said.

Topics: Algeria gas Europe energy

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi has launched an IPO fund that will target investing in 5 to 10 companies annually, with a focus on SMEs to enhance the position of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that the value of the fund will be AED5 billion ($1.3 billion) to strengthen the local stock market.

“The Abu Dhabi IPO Fund will incentivise more private companies, including SMEs, to list, by providing liquidity and by building additional confidence around IPOs through encouragement of additional private sector investment,” Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi #ipo small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
date 12 October 2021
Arab News

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The League of Arab Committee of Renewable Energy will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to develop a strategy on green hydrogen, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“The meeting will discuss the mechanism of implementing the Arab strategy for sustainable energy, which aims to convert waste into energy and to produce green hydrogen,” said Ambassador Kamal Ali, head of the economic affairs sector at the Arab League.

 

Topics: League of Arab Committee of Renewable Energy Green hydrogen

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
Updated 12 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
Updated 12 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

The IMF has slightly revised down its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 5.9 percent from the previously reported 6 percent. The international organization cited supply chain problems and mounting inflationary pressures as obstacles that might hold back the global economy’s recovery. 

While the downgrade might seem a slight change, the IMF said in its report that “the outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics.”

The report also mentioned the disparities in economic outlooks between different countries as low-income countries risk facing lower growth and more poverty as well as significantly weaker vaccination rates.

The global growth forecast for 2022 remained unchanged at 4.9 percent.

The United States had a considerable downgrade for its 2021 growth forecast as it was reduced from 7 percent to 6 percent.

China’s forecast was reduced for both 2021 and 2022 to 8 percent and 5.6 percent respectively while the eurozone forecast was upgraded to 5 percent for 2021, up from the previous projection of 4.6 percent.

UAE Inflation 

The United Arab Emirates Consumer Price Index had an annual increase in August as it turned positive for the first time in 13 months. It stood at 0.55 percent in August, following a decline of 0.02 percent in the previous month. 

Prices of entertainment and culture services, as well as educational services, experienced the highest annual inflation.

Egyptian trade balance 

Egypt's trade balance deficit declined by 14.6 percent in July to reach $2.88 billion, compared to $3.37 billion in the same month last year, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. 

Exports leaped by a 31.5 percent annual growth rate. Plastics and ready-made clothing exports saw the highest growth, rising by 58 percent and 23.3 percent respectively.

UK unemployment

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent in the June-to-August period, the lowest in a year, as the labor market continued to recover.

However, the rate remained 0.5 percentage points higher than it was pre-pandemic.

South Korean interest rate

Korea’s Central Bank kept the country’s interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent in its October meeting. However, it is possible that policy will tighten in November as policymakers might grapple with rising inflation and household debt.

Industrial production

Turkey’s industrial production has grown by an annual rate of 13.8 percent in August, compared to 9.7 percent in July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Capital goods and intermediate goods grew at the highest rates as they increased by 20.5 percent and 15.4 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s industrial production continued its positive course as it grew by a yearly rate of 5.5 percent in August. However, this is the fifth consecutive month where growth has fallen down as last year's low base effects start to lose importance. The increase in production was mainly driven by an 8.7 percent growth rate in construction and an annual increase of manufacturing by 6.6 percent, official data revealed.

India’s industrial production also saw an increase of 11.9 percent in August, a slightly higher rate than the 11.5 percent recorded in the previous month. Mining and electricity largely induced this output growth according to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data.

Malaysian government data showed that the country’s industrial production declined at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in August, continuing its contractionary trend albeit at a smaller rate. In July, industrial production fell by 5.1 percent. While manufacturing output rose by 0.6 percent in August, electricity and mining activity shrank by 4.8 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

Russian Inflation 

Russia expects inflation to increase in 2021 to 7.4 percent from the previous forecast of 5.8 percent, the economy minister said. This puts more pressure on the central bank for the sixth time this year to increase interest rates. Jumps in food prices are the main drivers of this predicted upswing.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Wrap

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
date 12 October 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwaiti Zain’s board has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of 10 fils per share, distributing a total of $150 million, for the first half of its current fiscal year. 

The dividends are part of the company’s earlier commitment to distribute annual dividends of a minimum 33 fils per share, the company said in a statement. 

“This step gave a clear indication to the strength of our financial solvency, and the company's ability to execute on its strategic investment and financial plans,” Zain vice chairman and group chief executive officer Bader Al-Kharafi said. 

The move is also expected to boost Boursa Kuwait and Zain’s position on the global equity scene, he added. 

Zain has ambitions to enter the financial technology sector in Kuwait and the wider Middle East.

It aims to obtain a “digital banking license and the first Telco-led challenger bank” in the region.

Topics: Zain #dividends

