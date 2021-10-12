Mastercard, Female Fusion push women’s empowerment at Expo 2020 Dubai

Mastercard, the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has teamed up with the region’s largest network for women-owned businesses, Female Fusion, to unlock opportunities for women entrepreneurs at the world’s largest cultural gathering.

The collaboration will result in a host of knowledge-sharing, networking and mentoring events aimed at women-owned businesses that will aim to empower and educate them, to grow and scale their businesses and include them in an evolving digital economy.

The series of activities, designed to accelerate women’s impact on creating a better world, will take place at the Women’s Pavilion by Expo 2020, in collaboration with Cartier. There will also be virtual workshops during the six-month period.

The alliance will invite guests, including Sarah Beydoun, founder and creative director of a social impact fashion business in Lebanon; Ioanna Angelidaki, co-founder of Instashop; and Maureen Hall, founder and CEO of a sunwear brand. The workshops will empower entrepreneurs with valuable skills to go digital and grow digital in their ventures.

According to the inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, 81 percent of the region’s women entrepreneurs have a digital presence for their businesses, compared to 68 percent of their male counterparts.

In terms of a digital footprint of the region’s women entrepreneurs, social media (71 percent) leads the way, followed by a company website (57 percent).

“Through our collaboration with Female Fusion, we want to take the opportunity to discuss topics relevant to women business owners on a global platform such as Expo 2020 Dubai and engage with this passionate group of women to help them in their journeys toward digital transformation,” said Ngozi Megwa, senior vice president, Digital Partnerships MEA, Mastercard.

“The Women’s Pavilion by Expo 2020 ... is designed to celebrate the positive impact women make on the world while understanding the challenges they still face. We welcome Mastercard as one of our premier partners in delivering these opportunities to a growing community of women business owners. When women thrive, all of humanity thrives,” said Hind Alowais, senior vice president, Participants Management, Expo 2020 Dubai.

With more than 20,000 members, Female Fusion supports its members through online learning, face-to-face events, networking, social media forums and more.