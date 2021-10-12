You are here

noon reveals future strategy at Seller Summit UAE
noon’s founder Mohamed Alabbar drove a noon food motorbike onstage to deliver a powerful keynote at the recent Seller Summit UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 12 October 2021
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi e-tailer noon.com recently hosted a gala event celebrating the brightest and boldest sellers in the region. noon’s Seller Summit UAE offered sellers an exclusive look at upcoming launches, insights into noon’s biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale, and an address by noon’s founder Mohamed Alabbar, who drove a noon motorbike onstage to deliver a powerful keynote address.

Hundreds of sellers joined the event, which was held in line with social distancing measures in the beautiful setting of the Dubai Opera.

The annual Seller Awards were the highlight of the evening and saw 13 of the region’s brightest sellers handed trophies by noon’s CEO Faraz Khalid, and Alabbar. Among those were EMAX (Power Retailer), Shoexpress (Top Customer Rated Seller), L’Oreal Middle East (Most Innovative Partner), and Home Box (Best noon Seller).

The event also celebrated the rise of local-based entrepreneurship through noon’s Mahali program, created to give local sellers, Emirati and Saudi micro-entrepreneurs tailored support and guidance to help their business dreams and ambitions grow. Local Mahali seller SpeedyBee was awarded noon’s Top Customer Rated Mahali Seller Award of 2021.

Noon’s engineering team detailed the important progress that has been made in terms of tools available to sellers. Robert O’Kirwan, head of product, and Alex Nadalin, SVP technology, told the SME-packed audience that after listening to sellers — noon has worked overtime to alleviate friction. Improvements include an upgraded catalog system, a new reputation management dashboard, and brand stores to allow sellers to showcase their brand as they wish, using noon as their platform.

Details about noon’s largest sale of the year, Yellow Friday, featured prominently at the summit. The sale, which covers all of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, will begin on Nov. 22 and end on Nov. 28.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon, told the audience that noon has “come such a long way since our first Yellow Friday in 2018 where we started with 1,000 sellers and 5,000 brands. Now in our fourth Yellow Friday, we will have over 5,000 sellers and 50,000 brands participating.”

Neha Choudhary, VP onsite operations, said: “During the build-up to this year’s Yellow Friday Sale, we will have a huge 11/11 sale and reveal a ton of surprises, including exclusive offers and never-seen-before deals. This will set us up for 2021’s Yellow Friday Sale, which will be the largest one yet.”

Closing the event, Alabbar drove a noon food bike onto the stage, much to the delight of the audience, before removing his helmet and delivering a 15-minute keynote speech.

“This industry is the future of our lifetime, our children, and our society. It’s the future of our jobs. It is the state of mind of beyond tomorrow. The world is changing. Our businesses are changing,” Alabbar said.

Commenting on noon’s future strategy, he said: “The ecosystem we are building has a mission of bringing our cities online. All businesses, services and products will be accessible digitally through integrated platforms. This is our new business! We have built an incredible delivery system, we have built the technology, we are amazing people, and most of all — we are brave!“

Noon.com is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Alabbar.

Consulate, NASSCOM host meet to boost Saudi-India ties

Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 12 October 2021
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, in association with the National Association of Software and Service Companies, conducted the inaugural event of the second edition of Datalogue — an exclusive virtual private IT B2B meet — on Oct. 11. The first edition was conducted in March this year, which saw around 50 B2B sessions with major Saudi companies.

The second edition would have a total of 100 meetings scheduled with Indian and Saudi companies. Datalogue gives a fillip to closer collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia in the IT sector.

Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed spoke about the growing connect between the two countries in the non-oil and nontraditional sectors, which he said reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. Datalogue would be a half yearly event that would accentuate and engage the IT capabilities of both the countries, he added.

Dr. Faisal H. Al-Sugair, president and CEO, Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, was the chief guest. He spoke about closer ties between the two countries in IT within the ambit of the Strategic Partnership Council.

A panel discussion on “Skilling: How Organizations and the Government Can Collaborate” was conducted, moderated by Shivendra Singh, vice president and head of global trade development, NASSCOM. Panelists included Abdullah Biary, chief information security officer, United Cooperative Assurance; Kirti Seth, CEO, SSC NASSCOM; and Mukund Nair, director, global HR, Nagarro, speaking on the topic.

Consul General of India Mohammed Shahid Alam in his remarks said that the Indian IT services export was mostly concentrated to the US and Europe. However, the MENA region in general, and Saudi Arabia in particular, is making great strides in development.

In alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, India can be a formidable partner in development of IT/ITES solutions for futuristic cities like NEOM, he added.

Mastercard, Female Fusion push women's empowerment at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 12 October 2021
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Mastercard, the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has teamed up with the region’s largest network for women-owned businesses, Female Fusion, to unlock opportunities for women entrepreneurs at the world’s largest cultural gathering.

The collaboration will result in a host of knowledge-sharing, networking and mentoring events aimed at women-owned businesses that will aim to empower and educate them, to grow and scale their businesses and include them in an evolving digital economy.

The series of activities, designed to accelerate women’s impact on creating a better world, will take place at the Women’s Pavilion by Expo 2020, in collaboration with Cartier. There will also be virtual workshops during the six-month period.

The alliance will invite guests, including Sarah Beydoun, founder and creative director of a social impact fashion business in Lebanon; Ioanna Angelidaki, co-founder of Instashop; and Maureen Hall, founder and CEO of a sunwear brand. The workshops will empower entrepreneurs with valuable skills to go digital and grow digital in their ventures.

According to the inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, 81 percent of the region’s women entrepreneurs have a digital presence for their businesses, compared to 68 percent of their male counterparts.

In terms of a digital footprint of the region’s women entrepreneurs, social media (71 percent) leads the way, followed by a company website (57 percent).

“Through our collaboration with Female Fusion, we want to take the opportunity to discuss topics relevant to women business owners on a global platform such as Expo 2020 Dubai and engage with this passionate group of women to help them in their journeys toward digital transformation,” said Ngozi Megwa, senior vice president, Digital Partnerships MEA, Mastercard.

“The Women’s Pavilion by Expo 2020 ... is designed to celebrate the positive impact women make on the world while understanding the challenges they still face. We welcome Mastercard as one of our premier partners in delivering these opportunities to a growing community of women business owners. When women thrive, all of humanity thrives,” said Hind Alowais, senior vice president, Participants Management, Expo 2020 Dubai.

With more than 20,000 members, Female Fusion supports its members through online learning, face-to-face events, networking, social media forums and more.

LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign

Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 October 2021
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Regional retailer LuLu launched a charity initiative “Pink Now: Buy Green, Support Pink,” wherein SR1 ($0.27) will be given to Zahra Breast Cancer Association for every purchase of a reusable bag across LuLu stores. The campaign was inaugurated at LuLu’s branch in Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, Riyadh by Souad bin Amer, deputy chairperson of Zahra Breast Cancer Association, in the presence of Hanadi Al-Othah, CEO, Zahra Breast Cancer Association; Ahmed Aseeri, marketing and communication manager of Zahra Breast Cancer Association; Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, and other LuLu officials.

Mohammed said: “This is our fourth year in hosting a double-purpose charity initiative with Zahra, which has definitely raised awareness on caring for the environment through reusing, reducing and refusing plastics, while helping to combat this inevitable disease.”

LuLu has dedicated a special “Pink Now” checkout counter in its stores, where customers can easily have faster transactions that will save time in shopping when they use the reusable bags. The campaign is running until Oct. 31.

Besides being well-known for its wide product range and prompt customer service, LuLu has always been a key promoter of sustainability, environment protection, and especially extending help to the less fortunate people. Over the years, the region’s top retailer has initiated many projects toward these advocacies and will continue to do so in the future.

LuLu Hypermarket is the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early nineties, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 215 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. Since 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and an online shopping platform.

Agritech startup Natufia wins KPMG's innovator competition

Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 October 2021
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Natufia, a Saudi Arabia-based agri-technology provider that enables the growth of fresh plants and herbs all year round, has emerged winner of the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Saudi Arabia competition for 2021.

Natufia now joins the winning tech innovators from 20 countries worldwide to qualify for the inaugural KPMG Global Tech Innovator finals at the Web Summit 2021 conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in November.

Natufia, which goes beyond farm-to-fork to provide herbs and plants from kitchen-to-table since its founding in 2014, was up against other tech startups in a closely contested competition from BRAQ Aerospace, Juleb, Digital Pharma Company, Mawidy and Tarjama, who were shortlisted from 22 applicants in this inaugural edition.

The Natufia Smart Kitchen Garden is an innovative automated garden for every home, offering 100 percent nutritious herbs and vegetables without GMO or pesticides.

A panel of four KPMG judges — Dr. Samer Abdallah, head of ICT sector; Fuad Chapra, head of private enterprise and family business; Mazhar Hussain, Digital Lighthouse leader; and Buthainah Albaity, associate director private enterprise and family business — chose the final winner after intense deliberations based on six equally weighted categories, including innovation and disruption, market potential, customer adoption, marketing traction, long-term potential, and quality of their pitch.

Abdallah said: “The response to the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator competition was astounding. The competition was pretty intense and demonstrated the thriving and flourishing technology community in Saudi Arabia. Amid innovative ideas and strong pitches from all contestants, Natufia was chosen the winner.”

“We are excited to be named KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Saudi Arabia. We thank KPMG for the opportunity and support received throughout the process. We are all set to head to the Web Summit to share our concept with a global audience,” said Duaa Albalawi, chief botanical officer at Natufia.

The award was presented by KPMG in Saudi Arabia Chairman Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan.

The KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition is hosted in more than 20 countries around the world. The finalist in each country will represent their country on the world stage at Web Summit 2021, where they have the opportunity to be recognized as the global winner.

SABB discusses future of trade under Kingdom's Vision 2030

Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 October 2021
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank participated in the Global Trade Review Saudi Arabia 2021 Virtual Event on Oct. 5, to discuss the future of trade and the potential opportunities in the Kingdom in light of Vision 2030. The event was attended by a group of decision-makers, senior experts, professionals and leaders in the trade sector from various governmental and private institutions in the region.

SABB was one of the lead sponsors of the event, which is one of the most important and largest trade finance conferences in the world, with more than 800 key figures from global and regional markets attending each year. This, in turn, helps to provide and attract opportunities for hundreds of companies involved in global trade to present their financial plans, discuss the future of trade in the region, and benefit from the most recent experiences and modern technologies to create an ideal environment for doing business.

During the conference’s dialogue sessions, SABB presented its views on the future of trade in the Kingdom and the intended growth routes, highlighting the Kingdom’s digital transformation experience as a model for success and development in the region.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “Our participation in this significant conference is a testament of the Kingdom’s pivotal role, making positive changes to the future of trade, as well as major strategic transformation led by Vision 2030. In addition, how SABB is pioneering new technologies to support more efficiently  the trade finance requirements of companies from multinationals through to SMEs, was also discussed.”

SABB is the leading bank in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by market share and according to several industry reviews, and was the first to launch several digital products and services aimed at promoting the role of trade finance, digitization and sustainability in an effort to stimulate the economy and business development.

SABB provides integrated financial and banking services, such as retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and treasury services.

