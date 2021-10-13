You are here

JPMorgan Chase profits jump on lower reserves for bad loans

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, US, April 9, 2019. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • Revenues rose one percent to $29.7 billion
NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase reported higher third-quarter profits Wednesday as the improving economic outlook allowed it to include in earnings $2.1 billion set aside earlier in the pandemic for potential loan defaults.
The big US bank, kicking off the quarterly reporting season for large financial companies, reported profits of $11.7 billion, up 24 percent from the year-ago period.
Revenues rose one percent to $29.7 billion.
Besides the boost from lower reserves for bad loans, JPMorgan’s results were lifted by a surge in financial advisory revenues tied to mergers and acquisition and initial public offerings.
Those gains helped offset a modest decline in revenues tied to trading in financial markets.
The bank saw a 26 percent jump in debit and credit card volumes. But firm-wide loan growth was anemic, the latest instance of modest lending that has been seen as due to the availability of government support programs during the pandemic.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the bank achieved “strong” results as the economy continues to demonstrate “good growth despite the dampening effect of the Delta variant and supply chain disruptions.”
Shares rose 0.3 percent to $165.77 in pre-market trading.

Topics: JPMorgan banking Finance JPMorgan Chase

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has trimmed its world oil demand growth forecast for 2021 while maintaining its 2022 view, its monthly report showed on Wednesday, but it said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil products as end users switch.

OPEC now expects oil demand to grow by 5.82 million barrels per day, down from 5.96 million bpd in its previous forecast, saying that the downward revision was mainly driven by data for the first three quarters of the year.

It maintained a growth forecast of 4.2 million bpd for next year.

The group of oil-producing countries said, however, that natural gas prices at record highs could provide a potential headwind to oil demand growth as industrial users switch to oil products instead.

“Should this trend continue, fuels such as fuel oil, diesel, and naphtha could see support, driven by higher demand for power generation, refining and petrochemical use,” OPEC said.

European gas at the Dutch TTF hub on Wednesday stood at a crude oil equivalent of about $177 a barrel, based on the relative value of the same amount of energy from each source, Reuters calculations based on Eikon data showed — higher than the record high Brent crude price of $147 in 2008.

Brent crude prices stood at about $83 a barrel by 11:00 GMT.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser last week put the demand boost from the gas-to-oil switch at about 500,000 bpd.

OPEC+, an alliance between OPEC and other producers led by Russia, agreed this month to stick with its plan for a 400,000 bpd production increase for November as it gradually unwinds output cuts it made to support previously low prices.

In its report, OPEC raised its forecast for 2021 demand for OPEC crude oil by 100,000 bpd to 27.8 million bpd and by another 100,000 bpd for 2022 to 28.8 million bpd.

It said that OPEC’s output in September rose by about 490,000 bpd to 27.33 million bpd, according to secondary sources.

In a sign of a tightening oil market, OPEC said that OECD commercial oil inventories fell by 19.5 million barrels in August from the previous month to 2.855 billion barrels, according to preliminary data.

This figure is 183 million barrels below the latest five-year average and 131 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average, OPEC said.

Topics: Oil OPEC gas Demand supply

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions
  • The economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the use of coal and oil
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit.

The IEA is warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”


The Paris-based international organization said Wednesday in its annual world energy outlook that great strides have been made to move away from fossil fuels by relying on more wind and solar energy, while electric vehicles are setting sales records.


But the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic also has seen an increase in the use of coal and oil, the report said, as well as a leap in emissions. Burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas that scientists blame for climate change.


“The world’s hugely encouraging clean energy momentum is running up against the stubborn incumbency of fossil fuels in our energy systems,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the 30-country IEA.


Governments at the summit needed to "give a clear and unmistakable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling up the clean and resilient technologies of the future. The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense.”


The report said the recovery was putting major strains on parts of the energy system, leading to sharp rises in prices for natural gas, coal and electricity as worldwide energy demand is set to regain the ground lost last year during the pandemic.


Electricity demand in particular had come “roaring back" in Asia, leading to a rise in the use of coal-fired plants. Such energy crunches were a prelude of more disruption to come if investment in new sources of energy did not increase, according to the report.


Representatives of more than 200 countries will gather for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss new targets for cutting or curbing the growth of emissions that contribute to climate change.


The goal under the 2015 Paris climate accord is to limit the rise of global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius (35 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees.


The U.N.’s scientific committee on climate change has said emissions must be cut to net zero — when greenhouse gases are balanced out by their removal from the atmosphere — by 2050 to reach the 1.5-degree limit.


Birol said governments' current pledges would result in only 20 percent of the reduction by 2030 needed to reach net zero emissions by 2050. He said investment in clean energy and infrastructure would have to triple over the next decade “to jolt the energy system onto a new set or rails.”

Most of that spending would have to come in emerging and developing economies, where financing can be scarce and which are still facing a public health crisis.


There remains only a “narrow but achievable” pathway to net zero, according to the agency.


The financial think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative said the report was “real guidance on managing the climate crisis” but cautioned that “it remains excessively cautious about falls in renewable energy costs and growth rates worldwide.”

Topics: #economy #climatechange #climategoals #climatesummit COP26 emissions Carbon neutral

Egypt and Greece to sign electricity interconnection deal

Egypt and Greece to sign electricity interconnection deal
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt and Greece to sign electricity interconnection deal

Egypt and Greece to sign electricity interconnection deal
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Greece and Egypt will ink a preliminary deal to build an electricity interconnection between the two countries in Athens on Thursday, Athens-Macedonia news agency (AMNA) reported.

The deal, to be signed by the Greek environment and energy minister Costas Skrekas and the Egyptian minister of electricity Mohamed Shaker, constitutes the first interconnection between Europe and Africa in the Southeastern Mediterranean region, AMNA cited. 

The agreement comes a week after Egypt’s signing of an $1.8 billion electrical connection project with Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: #egypt #greece #electricity

Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 

Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 
Updated 33 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 

Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 
Updated 33 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

The shortage of shipping containers, congestion at ports, and skyrocketing freight rates affecting global trade will continue for “a long time”, the head of an Emirati multinational logistics company has warned.

Sultan Ahmen, chief of DP World, said bottlenecks are being caused by pandemic-related restrictions and the rapid recovery of global demand, as reported by Al Iqtisadya. 

The statements were made at a conference in Dubai, where Ahmen said: "No one knows how long it will take, and I think it will take a long time."

"The problem is complicated because you have a backlog of shipments," he added.

Topics: DP World #shipping

Saudi energy minister, PIF head, NEOM CEO to lead Saudi Green Initiative forum

Saudi energy minister, PIF head, NEOM CEO to lead Saudi Green Initiative forum
Updated 43 min 10 sec ago
Deema Alkhudair

Saudi energy minister, PIF head, NEOM CEO to lead Saudi Green Initiative forum

Saudi energy minister, PIF head, NEOM CEO to lead Saudi Green Initiative forum
Updated 43 min 10 sec ago
Deema Alkhudair

Leading ministers and business chiefs have been confirmed as attending the Saudi Green Initiative forum later this month to discuss creating finance systems to support environmentally-friendly mega projects.

The ministers responsible for energy, and environment, water and agriculture, will join with the governor of the Public Investment Fund, NEOM's CEO, and the head of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to thrash out the details of the plan in Saudi Arabia’s capital on October 23.

Also present will be international and regional experts and global leaders.

The forum will focus on creating financing mechanisms for environmental transformations, and the demand to adopt mega projects which have green and sustainable concepts.

The forum comes two days before the Green Middle East Summit, also being hosted by Saudi Arabia, which will see neighbouring countries come together to discuss combating climate change through collective action, Asharq Alawsat reported.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Green Initiative forum

