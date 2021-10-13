You are here

  • Home
  • Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan
German soldiers parade during a final roll call ceremony in recognition of the Afghanistan mission of the German armed forces Bundeswehr that ended after almost 20 years, at the Defense Ministry in Berlin on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gfv8

Updated 13 October 2021
AP

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan
  • A military tattoo in front of the Reichstag parliament building was planned Wednesday evening
  • More than 150,000 German troops served in Afghanistan
Updated 13 October 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s leaders paid tribute Wednesday to its troops that served over nearly 20 years in Afghanistan.
The country’s president said the German answer to the mission’s disappointing end must not be “resignation and retreat” from global affairs.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other top officials joined a final roll call for the troops at the Defense Ministry in Berlin. A military tattoo in front of the Reichstag parliament building was planned Wednesday evening.
More than 150,000 German troops served in Afghanistan between the beginning of 2002 and their final withdrawal this summer. Germany was in recent years the second-biggest troop provider after the United States. Fifty-nine German troops died in Afghanistan missions over the years.
Germany’s military, the Bundeswehr, brought home its last troops from northern Afghanistan, long the focus of the country’s deployment, in late June.
After the Taliban took control of the country, Germany was one of the nations that participated in the hectic evacuation of Western nationals and endangered Afghans from Kabul airport. Germany’s part of that airlift ended on Aug. 26 after the country’s military evacuated more than 5,300 people, including over 4,000 Afghans. Many more remained behind.
“There is no doubt, no ifs and buts about one thing, dear soldiers: the Bundeswehr fulfilled its assignment,” Steinmeier told the troops. “Our country is proud of you.”
Looking ahead, he added, “Germany deserves a security policy that draws lessons from 20 years of Afghanistan.”
Steinmeier, who was then-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of staff when the deployment started and later served twice as Merkel’s foreign minister, said it was right to go into Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the US
“There were doubts, and often harsh criticism, but there also were always good reasons why we stayed in Afghanistan,” he said.
“For me, it is clear that the fall of Kabul was a turning point,” he added. “We are standing at a crossroads that forces us to consider self-critically our responsibility in the world, our possibilities and their limits.”
“I hope that we don’t look back at this crossroads in 20 years and say that resignation and retreat was the answer to Afghanistan — it would be the wrong lesson,” Steinmeier said. “Because we Germans don’t live isolated on an island — even less so in 2021 than 2001.”

Topics: Germany Afghanistan troops Bundeswehr

Related

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians
Middle-East
Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians
Update Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AFP

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
  • The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential
  • WHO announced earlier this year that it would set up a Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization unveiled Wednesday a team of scientists it wants to investigate new pathogens and preventing future pandemics — plus reviving the stalled probe into Covid-19’s origins.
The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential — and their remit includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.
Besides the Covid-19 crisis, a growing number of high-risk pathogens have appeared or reappeared in recent years, including MERS, bird flu viruses, Lassa, Marburg and Ebola.
The WHO announced earlier this year that it would set up a Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).
“The emergence of new viruses with the potential to spark epidemics and pandemics is a fact of nature, and while SARS-CoV-2 is the latest such virus, it will not be the last,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Understanding where new pathogens come from is essential for preventing future outbreaks.”
The 26 members that the WHO has put forward were chosen from a field of more than 700 applications and are drawn from a range of scientific disciplines.
And the team the WHO has named is subject to a two-week public consultation.
They include Christian Drosten, the head of Berlin’s Institute of Virology; Yungui Yang of the Beijing Institute of Genomics; Jean-Claude Manuguerra of France’s Institut Pasteur; and Inger Damon from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several of the experts were on the joint WHO-China scientific mission investigating the origins of Covid-19: Vladimir Dedkov, Farag Elmoubasher, Thea Fischer, Marion Koopmans, Hung Nguyen and John Watson.
The terms of reference say the group must give the WHO an independent evaluation of all available scientific and technical findings from global studies on the origins of Covid-19.
It must also advise the UN health agency on developing, monitoring and supporting the next series of studies into the origins of the virus. That could include “rapid advice” on the WHO’s operational plans to implement the next series of studies into the pandemic’s origins, and advice on additional studies.
The pandemic has killed more than 4.85 million people and battered the global economy since the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
After much delay, a WHO team of international experts went to Wuhan in January 2021 to produce a first phase report, written in conjunction with their Chinese counterparts.
Their March report drew no firm conclusions, but ranked four hypotheses.
Most probable was that the virus jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal, it said. It judged a leak from the Wuhan virology laboratories was “extremely unlikely.”
However, the investigation faced criticism for lacking transparency and access, and for not evaluating the lab-leak theory more deeply.
In August, China rejected the WHO’s calls for a renewed probe on the ground into the origins of Covid-19.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said SAGO would urgently assess what was now known, what still remained unknown, and what rapidly needed to be done.
“I anticipate that the SAGO... will recommend further studies in China and potentially elsewhere,” she told journalists.
“There’s no time to waste in this.”
Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, said it may be the “last chance to understand the origins of this virus” in a collegiate manner.
Earlier Wednesday, Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the UN correspondents’ association that SAGO’s work should not be “politicized.”
“If we are going to send teams to any other places, I believe it’s not to China because we have received international teams twice already,” he said.
“It’s time to send teams to other places.”

Topics: China WHO Wuhan COVID-19

Related

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
World
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
COVID-19 returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
World
COVID-19 returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings
  • Police official Oyvind Aas: We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode
  • Oyvind Aas: The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding they had arrested the suspect.
“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode,” local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference.
“The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved.”
The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town center of Kongsberg at around 6:30 p.m. (1600 GMT), was not yet known.
Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man.
“There is no active search for other people,” Aas said.
The TV2 station reported that the man also had a knife or other weapons.
The wounded have been taken to hospital. However, police have not said how many people were hurt or given details of their condition.
Police urged the public to stay at home and several neighborhoods were cordoned off, with television footage showing ambulances and armed police in the area.
A helicopter and bomb disposal team were also sent to the scene.
The website of public broadcaster NRK published an image sent by a witness of a black arrow sticking out of a wall.
Police were expected to hold another press conference at 10 pm.
Norway has traditionally been a peaceful nation but has suffered far-right attacks.
Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik carried out twin attacks that killed 77 people on July 22, 2011.
Breivik first set off a bomb in the capital Oslo next to the building that housed the office of the prime minister, then went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youths on the island of Utoya.
In August 2019, self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Philip Manshaus opened fire into a mosque on the outskirts of Oslo before being overpowered by worshippers, with no one being seriously injured.
However, he had earlier shot dead his step-sister, who had been adopted from China, in what prosecutors termed a “racist act.”
Several planned Daesh-linked attacks have also been foiled by security services.

Topics: Norway Kongsberg bow-and-arrow attack

Related

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
World
Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Breivik says will fight ‘to the death’ for Nazism
World
Breivik says will fight ‘to the death’ for Nazism

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant
  • The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines
  • Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets with Western vaccines
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection. The one-shot product is likely to become the country’s main vaccine, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines.
RDIF, the wealth fund which markets Sputnik Light abroad, cited data submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review. The data was based on 28,000 participants who received a dose of Sputnik Light, and an unvaccinated control group of 5.6 million.
Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets with Western vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Countries around the world are deploying or considering administering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna as booster shots though there is no scientific consensus about how broadly they should be used.
When used as a booster for other vaccines, Sputnik Light, which comprises the first shot of Russia’s two-shot flagship Sputnik V, will be over 83 percent effective against infection by the Delta variant and over 94 percent effective against hospitalization, RDIF said in a statement.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the RDIF, told Reuters he expected Sputnik Light to become Russia’s main COVID-19 vaccine.
“Eventually, we believe that Sputnik Light could be the main vaccine one year from now when many people will just need to get revaccinated or will have had COVID and won’t need Sputnik V,” he said.
RDIF expects to produce enough Sputnik V and Sputnik Light for 700 million people this year, with around 50 percent of production already located abroad, Dmitriev said.
He said Russia wanted no more than 20-25 percent of the global market and had no ambition to take a monopoly position.
Argentina and some other counties were doing trials to combine Sputnik Light with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna. Two countries were combining Pfizer and Sputnik Light, he said.
Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute, said Sputnik Light was easy and fast to produce.
Manufacturers have told Reuters that they have had difficulties producing the second Sputnik V dose.
RDIF had hoped to clinch regulatory approval for Sputnik V from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) months ago, but it has taken longer than expected, depriving it of access to more markets.
Dmitriev said RDIF expected the WHO to approve Sputnik V for use by the end of the year. The WHO said on Wednesday approval for Sputnik V was on hold pending some missing data and legal procedures, which it hoped would be “sorted out quite soon.”
Dmitriev said it was possible the EMA would grant approval by the end of this year as well. RDIF had got positive feedback from the EU on clinical trials and expected an EU inspection in the autumn, he said.
RDIF had applied for separate approval for the two components used in Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light would therefore be automatically approved at the same time, he added.
Dmitriev said Sputnik Light had already been registered in 15 countries and he expected it to be approved in 30 other countries in the next month.
The two-shot Sputnik V vaccine is registered in 70 countries.

Topics: Sputnik Light Russia COVID-19

Related

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
World
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months
World
Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months

One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes

One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes

One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes
  • Kosovo police said officers met resistance in Mitrovica as they carried out an operation to seize smuggled goods
  • Police responded when protesters in Mitrovica used hand grenades and stun grenades against officers
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters
PRISTINA: One Serb was shot and six police officers injured on Wednesday when police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd.
The crowd became hostile after raids on suspected smugglers in a volatile area of Kosovo populated by the Serb minority.
Kosovo police said officers met resistance in Mitrovica as they carried out an operation to seize smuggled goods in several towns on Wednesday.
A statement said police responded when protesters in Mitrovica used hand grenades and stun grenades against officers. It said six police officers were injured.
Serbian state TV showed people running from tear gas and one vehicle set on fire. It said several people were injured.
Similar clashes were reported in the nearby town of Zvecan.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell called for an immediate end to violence in Kosovo’s north, adding that all “open issues must be addressed through the EU-facilitated dialogue” between Belgrade and Pristina.
“Unilateral and uncoordinated actions that endanger stability are unacceptable,” Borell said on his twitter account.
Belgrade and Pristina agreed to an EU-sponsored dialogue in 2013, but little progress has been made.
The Kosovo Online news portal quoted Zlatan Elek, the head of a hospital in Mitrovica, as saying one person was seriously injured.
“The injury to the shoulder blade and ribs has been caused by a firearm ... He is in intensive care and is in serious condition,” Elek was quoted as saying.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic left Belgrade to go to the central Serbian town of Raska to meet representatives of Kosovo Serbs later in the afternoon, his office said.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic urged NATO, which has 3,000 peacekeepers in Kosovo, to step in and stop the violence.
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said: “Crime and criminal groups will not be tolerated and will be fought. We will fight and stop the smuggling.”
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but around 50,000 Serbs who remain in the northern part of the country refuse to recognize the Pristina authorities and see Belgrade as their capital.

Related

Doctors remove cell phone from prisoner’s stomach in Kosovo
Offbeat
Doctors remove cell phone from prisoner’s stomach in Kosovo
Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters take part in a military parade marking the graduation of a new batch of cadets in the Afrin region of the northern Syrian rebel-held province of Aleppo. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Kosovo repatriates citizens from Syria camps

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace
  • Beijing also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces
  • China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

BEIJING/TAIPEI: Chinese military drills near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island’s formal independence and are a “just” move to protect peace, China said on Wednesday, as Taiwan’s president reiterated her government would not bend to pressure.
Beijing also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces.
Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan’s defense minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a “full scale” invasion by 2025.
He was speaking after China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone that began Oct. 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the cause of current tensions was Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “collusion” with foreign force and “provocations” over seeking Taiwan’s independence.
Chinese drills are aimed at this collusion — a veiled reference to US support for Taiwan — and separatist activities, protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.
“They are absolutely just actions,” Ma said.
“The DPP authorities’ hyping of the so-called ‘military threat’ of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation,” he added.
“If the DPP authorities obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way, and do not know how to draw back from the edge, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation.”
Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and will defend its freedom and democracy.
Despite Ma’s comments, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made relatively conciliatory speeches at the weekend, even as Xi vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and Tsai said they would not be forced to bow to China.
Xi did not mention a desire for peace and dialogue with China.
Tsai, speaking at a regular party meeting later on Wednesday, reiterated that the government has never “slacked off” when presented with China’s military threats but has also never “advanced rashly.”
“I also want to repeat that we will never succumb to pressure. Strengthening national defense by ourselves is the government’s top priority,” she added.

Topics: China Taiwan

Related

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
World
Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
China enters Taiwan air defense zone a day after military budget boost
World
China enters Taiwan air defense zone a day after military budget boost

Latest updates

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
Six giga-projects that epitomize Saudi Arabia’s $7 trillion development plan
Six giga-projects that epitomize Saudi Arabia’s $7 trillion development plan
Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings
Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings
Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
‘Super Muslim Comedy Tour’ back for 6th UK tour
‘Super Muslim Comedy Tour’ back for 6th UK tour

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.