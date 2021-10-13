You are here

G20 finance chiefs back deal to revamp corporate taxation: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Finance leaders from the G20 major economies on Wednesday endorsed a global deal to revamp corporate taxation and pledged to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support while keeping a close eye on inflationary pressures, according to a final draft communique seen by Reuters.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors also called on the International Monetary Fund to establish a new trust fund to channel a $650 billion issuance of IMF monetary reserves to a broader range of vulnerable countries. 

RIYADH / AL-MUKALLA: The US on Wednesday demanded an end to the Houthi siege of Abedia to allow beleaguered civilians access to humanitarian aid.

The Iran-backed militia has surrounded the district in the battleground Yemeni province of Marib for more than three weeks, denying 35,000 people access to food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials.

Civilians in Abedia were suffering from what “looks to be encirclement,” a senior US official said at a briefing in the US Embassy in Riyadh.

“This is another example of one side pushing for a military solution and putting great pressure on the Yemeni people,” he said. “We call for this situation to be de-escalated and for humanitarian assistance to be able to flow into Abedia.

“We regard the current Houthi offensive in Marib as contrary to the principle of de-escalation. We believe outsiders cannot impose any solution in Yemen. I want to build on UN efforts and those of neighboring countries to create the best climate for Yemenis to negotiate their own future.”

The Houthis were an obstacle to peace, the official said. “How can a well-armed militia continue to operate inside Yemen and still contribute to a peace effort?” he said. “We believe, 100 percent, there is no military solution to this conflict.”

He said the US was not interested in merely a ceasefire, but in a longterm solution. “A ceasefire is one step we want to see happen in order to turn the corner away from conflict and move toward peace and security.”

Yemen’s government also increased the diplomatic pressure on the Houthis, urging the UN to intervene. In a phone call to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak urged him to pressure the Houthis to end the siege. “I briefed him on the catastrophic situation in Abedia and called on UN to condemn this war crime, urgently provide essential needs and evacuate the injured,” the minister said.

Yemen’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Saadi, warned that civilians faced starvation and death as the Houthis intensified missile and drone strikes, and blocked the distribution of life-saving humanitarian aid. 

Despite the diplomatic efforts, the Houthis continued to bombard Abedia on Wednesday with missiles, mortar fire and explosive-rigged drones. Yemeni forces responded with counterattacks, and Arab coalition airstrikes hit Houthi targets outside Abedia.

“The coalition’s warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes on the Houthis,” said army spokesman Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili.

DUBAI: In the United Arab Emirates, home to the only Trump-branded golf course in the region and rulers who for years cultivated warm ties with the former US president, Donald Trump is back in the spotlight.
Not the real Trump, who has kept a relatively low profile since losing re-election last year, but a wax versions of Trump and his wife Melania. The two are some of the stars of Dubai’s new Madame Tussauds, the tourist-friendly wax statue museum known for its celebrity likenesses that ceremonially opened its first Middle East branch here on Wednesday.
The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars in various dance poses.
Trump’s figure, sporting his signature red tie, is seated at a desk with the former president looking down and checking out his smartphone, while a sleek wax figure of former first lady Melania stands by his side in a cobalt blue dress, her classic look during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“He looks very real but he’s not quite orange enough,” said 27-year-old visitor Amna Al-Haddad after snapping a selfie.
The wax figures at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds were each created over six months by a team of 20 artists at the London studio, where wax was poured into metal frames, then sculpted with clay. Each strand of real human hair was methodically implanted using needles.
During his presidency, Trump was considered a close friend in the capital of Abu Dhabi. Gulf Arab sheikhdoms welcomed Trump’s policies in the region, including his harder-line on Iran, as he pulled America out of Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. In Dubai, the flashy Trump International Golf Club, developed by DAMAC Properties, sprawls from the center of a luxurious collection of upscale apartments and villas.
To design the collection, the Madame Tussauds team conducted an extensive population survey to figure out who potential visitors would most want to see. There is no President Joe Biden currently on display, but a company spokesman said he could be featured at some point in the future.

RIYADH: Ratings firm Moody’s on Wednesday affirmed the Baa2 ratings of state-owned Dubai Electricity & Water Authority and revised its outlook to stable from negative.

“The rating action reflects the credit linkages between DEWA and the government of Dubai. Supportive oil prices and improved prospects for a sustained economic recovery will strengthen the operating environment in Dubai, bolster the emirate’s government finances and limit downside risks to DEWA’s credit profile,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency expects the company’s operating performance to rebound in 2021, as a result of

increased electricity and water consumption as well as the end of the 10 percent blanket discount on all electricity bills which lasted for three months in 2020 and was not reintroduced in 2021.

RIYADH: The US has overtaken China to account for the largest share of bitcoin mining in the world, according to data released by Britain’s Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance on Wednesday.

China’s share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the “hash rate,” had fallen to zero by July from 44 percent in May, and from as much as 75 percent in 2019, the data showed.

Miners elsewhere have taken up the slack, with mining rig manufacturers shifting their attention to North America and Central Asia, and larger Chinese miners moving as well, though this process is fraught with logistical difficulties.

As a result, the US now accounts for the largest share of mining, some 35.4 percent of the global hash rate as of the end of August, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia.

Use of Chinese yuan

Binance, one of the world’s largest exchange by trading volumes, will stop the use of the Chinese yuan on its peer-to-peer trading platform, the latest move by major global cryptocurrency exchanges to cut their ties with mainland Chinese investors following an intense crackdown on the sector.

It will remove the Chinese yuan section of its consumer-to-consumer platform on Dec. 31 this year, and mainland Chinese users will have their accounts switched to “withdraw only mode,” Binance said in a statement.

Binance’s origins lie in China, though it emphasized in a statement that it withdrew from mainland China in 2017, the time of a previous regulatory crackdown.

Also on Wednesday, OKEX, another major cryptocurrency exchange with its origins in China said in a statement it had shifted its core business to international markets since 2017 and stopped promoting and providing services to the mainland China market.

Regulation

Regulators need to work quickly to put in place a set of rules for cryptocurrencies, given the sector’s rapid growth and the time it takes to agree on new standards, Bank of England Deputy Gov. Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work. It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency,” Cunliffe said in a speech at the SIBOS conference.

Last week, global regulators suggested that the safeguards they apply systemic clearing houses and payment systems should also be applied to stablecoins.

“It took two years to draft this measure, during which stablecoins have grown 16-fold,” Cunliffe said.  

 

Trading

Bitcoin fell by 2.04 percent to $55,698.90 at 5:41 p.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday while Ether traded at $3,492.32, down by 0.44 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

“Current market cap of Bitcoin reaches 1 trillion once again, while approaching $55,000 and more,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company, told Arab News.

“Price movement showed again exceeding 50 percent in the past 3 months following recovery from the mining ban in China which affected more than two-third of the Bitcoin network,” he said.

 

 

 

 

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin said oil prices could reach $100 a barrel, adding that Moscow and its partners in the OPEC+ need to agree on global mechanisms on ways to balance energy markets

On the other hand, Oil prices won’t be higher in the future, the Iraqi oil minister said at an energy conference in Moscow.

“We think the price won’t be higher.” 

When asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned, he said: “The market should be balanced.” 

Brent crude futures were down 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $82.66 a barrel at 17:06 Riyadh time. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 80 cents or 0.9 percent to $79.84 a barrel.

Transition to clean energy 

Clean energy investment needs to triple by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

“We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

The IEA warned the global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fueling even greater price volatility.

China customs data 

Crude oil imports in Jan-Sept down 6.8 percent at 387 million tonnes, while natural gas imports up 22.2 percent at 89.85 million tons, General Administration of Customs announced on Wednesday.

Iron ore imports dropped by 3 percent at 842 million tons, as copper imports fall 19.5 percent at 4.1 million tons, the customs data showed.

OPEC report

OPEC production increased by 490,000 barrels per day to 27.33 million barrels per day in September.

 At the same time, OPEC has reduced global demand in 2021 by 160,000 barrels per day to 5.8 million barrels per day.

 OPEC maintained its previous forecast for oil demand growth in the 2022 at 4.15 million barrels per day, while the forecast for crude oil in the 2022 increased by 100.000 million barrels per day to 28.8 million barrels per day.

 

