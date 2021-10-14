You are here

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults — study

The study found that the epidemic was growing among those under 17. (AFP/File)
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

  • Imperial study finds September rise in child COVID cases
  • Epidemic shrinks in younger to middle aged adults
LONDON: COVID-19 infections in children in England rose in September after schools returned from summer holidays, helping to keep cases high even as there was a fall among adults, a large prevalence study showed on Thursday.
The REACT-1 study, led by Imperial College London, is the latest to find that more children are getting infected with COVID-19 following the reopening of schools at the start of September.
Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries, with more than 30,000 new cases reported every day this month, but have not risen above summer levels following the return of schools in England despite the higher infection rates in children.
The study found that prevalence in 13 to 17-year-olds was 2.55 percent between Sept 9-27, with prevalence in those aged 5 to 12 at 2.32 percent. Prevalence for every adult age group was estimated below 1 percent.
The study found that the epidemic was growing among those under 17, with an estimated reproduction “R” number of 1.18. An R number above 1 implies exponential growth, while a number below 1 implies the epidemic is shrinking.
The epidemic was estimated to be shrinking in 18-54 year olds, with an R number of 0.81, while the epidemic was broadly steady among those over 55.
While around 90 percent of over 18s have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination rates of children are much lower, and broad vaccination of those aged 12-15 only began last month.
“Prevalence was high and increasing in school aged children during September,” Paul Elliott, who led the study, told reporters.
“Increased vaccination uptake in school-aged children, and the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults will help reduce the potential for transmission.”
The study is intended to give an estimate of infection numbers that are unaffected by trends in people coming forward to be tested with COVID symptoms.
There was overall prevalence of 0.83 percent out of 100,527 valid swabs submitted, higher than the 0.63 percent recorded by the study in July before cases peaked later that month.

Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave

Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave

Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave
  • Some are not as concerned with the Taliban themselves but fear that under them, an already collapsing economy will utterly crash
  • The British Foreign Office said in a statement that it is working to ensure British nationals in Afghanistan are able to leave
KABUL: As their flight to Islamabad was finally about to take off, Somaya took her husband Ali’s hand, lay her head back and closed her eyes. Tension had been building in her for weeks. Now it was happening: They were leaving Afghanistan, their homeland.
The couple had been trying to go ever since the Taliban took over in mid-August, for multiple reasons. Ali is journalist and Somaya a civil engineer who has worked on United Nations development programs. They worry how the Taliban will treat anyone with those jobs. Both are members of the mainly Shiite Hazara minority, which fears the Sunni militants.
Most important of all: Somaya is five months pregnant with their daughter, whom they’ve already named Negar.
“I will not allow my daughter to step in Afghanistan if the Taliban are in charge,” Somaya told The Associated Press on the flight with them. Like others leaving or trying to leave, the couple asked that their full names not be used for their protection. They don't know if they'll ever return.
Ask almost anyone in the Afghan capital what they want now that the Taliban are in power, and the answer is the same: They want to leave. It’s the same at every level of society, in the local market, in a barbershop, at Kabul University, at a camp of displaced people. At a restaurant once popular with businessmen and upper-class teens, the waiter lists the countries to which he has applied for visas.
Some say their lives are in danger because of links with the ousted government or with Western organizations. Others say their way of life cannot endure under the hard-line Taliban, notorious for their restrictions on women, on civil liberties and their harsh interpretation of Islamic law. Some are not as concerned with the Taliban themselves but fear that under them, an already collapsing economy will utterly crash.
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated by the United States and its allies in the frantic days between the Aug. 15 Taliban takeover and the official end of the evacuation on Aug. 30. After that wave, the numbers slowed, leaving many who want to leave but are struggling to find a way out. Some don’t have the money for travel, others don’t have passports, and the Afghan passport offices reopened only recently.
The exodus is emptying Afghanistan of many of its young people who had hoped to help build their homeland.
“I was raised with one dream, that I study hard and be someone, and I’d come back to this country and help,” said Popal, a 27-year-old engineer.
“With this sudden collapse, every dream is shattered. … We lose everything living here.”
When Popal was 5 years old, his father sent him to Britain with relatives to get an education. Growing up, Popal worked low-skill jobs, sending money back to his family, while studying engineering. He eventually gained British citizenship and worked in the nuclear sector.
A few weeks before the Taliban takeover, Popal returned to Afghanistan in hopes of getting his family out. His father once worked at a military base in Logar Province, where his mother was a teacher. His sisters have been studying medicine in Kabul.
The recent weeks have been tumultuous. His family’s home in Logar was destroyed by the Taliban, and they moved to Kabul. They believe it was because they refused to give information to relatives who are linked to the Taliban. One of his sisters went missing as she commuted between Kabul and Logar, and has not been heard from in weeks. The family fears it could be connected to warnings they received from relatives to stop the daughters from studies, Popal told the AP.
Popal has been in contact for weeks with British officials trying to arrange evacuations. But he said they told him he could not bring his parents and siblings. In early October, Popal managed to get out to Iran. Complaining that he's had no help from the British Foreign Office, he is making his way back to Britain, where he will try to find a way to bring out his family.
The British Foreign Office said in a statement that it is working to ensure British nationals in Afghanistan are able to leave.
A former adviser to a senior Cabinet minister in Afghanistan’s ousted government said he was searching for a way out. The decision came after years of sticking it out through mounting violence. He survived a 2016 suicide bombing that hit a protest march in Kabul and killed more than 90 people. Friends of his were killed in an attack later that year on the American University of Afghanistan, killing at least 13.
In the past, he had opportunities and offers to go to the United States or Europe. “I didn’t take them because I wanted to stay and I wanted to work and I wanted to make a difference,” he said, speaking on condition he not be named for his protection.
Now he is in hiding, waiting for his opportunity to escape.
The American University of Afghanistan, a private university in Kabul, is arranging flights out for many of its students.
One student, a 27-year-old, recounted one attempt by the school to get evacuees to Kabul airport on Aug. 29, the second-to-last day when U.S. troops were there. In the chaos, buses carrying the students drove for hours around the capital, trying to find a route to the airport, he said. They couldn’t make it.
The student has been waiting for the past month for a spot on another flight arranged by the university for himself, his wife and two young children. He hopes that once out, he can apply for visas to the United States. His family has packed up everything in their house, covering their furniture with sheets to protect it from the dust. His parents are trying to get to the United Arab Emirates.
In Pakistan, at the Islamabad airport, a group of American University students, freshly arrived from Kabul, waited to cross through immigration. They will go on to sister schools in Central Asia.
But their families could not come with them, so they face the uncertain future alone for the moment.
Without her family for the first time ever, Meena, a 21-year-old political science student, cringed with humiliation as an airport official shouted rudely at the students.
“I don’t know my future. I had a lot of dreams, but now I don’t know,” she said, starting to cry.
She showed the school pen she brought with her because it has the flag of her country on it, the one now replaced in Afghanistan by the Taliban flag.
“We just burned our dreams ... we are just broken people.”

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister
  • Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
LONDON: Britain’s defenses against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.
“Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks,” he told Times Radio.
“Our primary defenses against this virus are working.”
Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Gambian women’s voices on COVID-19 vaccines: ‘We are afraid’

Gambian women’s voices on COVID-19 vaccines: ‘We are afraid’
Gambian women’s voices on COVID-19 vaccines: ‘We are afraid’

Gambian women’s voices on COVID-19 vaccines: ‘We are afraid’
  • The TRY Oyster Women’s Association represents more than 500 women, many of whom are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19
SERREKUNDA, Gambia: Oyster harvesting in Gambia is considered women’s work. It’s a grueling task — they paddle rickety boats, then get into water up to their necks to lay nets. Many of the women are the sole family breadwinners, and that burden has only intensified with the pandemic’s economic hardships.
Oysters bring income just two months a year — the rest of year, the nets catch crabs and small fish.
The TRY Oyster Women’s Association represents more than 500 women, many of whom are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. These women fish under darkness of night without fear but are anxious about the vaccine. They say they can’t miss a day of work if it means being sidelined — even briefly— because of side effects from the jab.
Here are their concerns, in their words.

Oumie Sambou, 50, unvaccinated

Sambou’s husband is older and can no longer work. She alone makes money to feed their five children.
“Our life since the coronavirus arrived has been very difficult. No one had anything, and no one was able to work. If I do not wake up and go to work at the water, I will not have anything for my children.
“When COVID-19 broke out, we were told that no one should work. For us, if we sit at home without going to work, what do you expect us to give to feed our children? If your husband isn’t strong enough to work and you both sit at home, how will you survive this along with your children?
“I’m not convinced to accept the vaccine. My mind did not accept it; this is why I said I will not take the vaccine.”

Fatou Janha Mboob, 67, vaccinated

Mboob, head of the TRY Oyster Women’s Association, tries to educate members and her staff about COVID-19.
“Every time we had a meeting ... I would tell them about my friends and relatives who had died of COVID-19.
“I took (the vaccine) when it was being offered to the health workers who did not want to take it. So I went in. And then when I got it, I tried to convince my workers around me — my house helpers, my staff — to take it. It wasn’t easy for all of them. I mean, they just didn’t believe in taking that vaccine. So my condition was: You either take the vaccine or you cannot come to my house, to work, to the office. So through that, they took it reluctantly.”

Lucy Jarju, 53, unvaccinated

Jarju lost her husband a decade ago and is the sole provider for her family. Four of her seven children live at home, along with her daughter-in-law and three granddaughters.
“What if I get it and the vaccine does not work with my blood and brings me difficulties? I was told to go and take the vaccine, but I said that I was scared. If I take the vaccine and I can’t move again, what will I do?
“I can’t deny the fact that it exists; it does exist. I’m only scared about the vaccine. It’s my only concern. The way I hear people talking about it, that’s why I’m scared.”

Madeline Sambou, 66, vaccinated

Sambou, mother of three, was vaccinated after pressure from her grown children. Her peers haven’t been persuaded by her experience.
“When I took the vaccine, it did not cause any problems. I went, took it and came back and I was able to cook my food, do the laundry, and all my activities.
“People were saying: ‘You are definitely strong. The injection vaccine did not cause any problems for you, you are doing your work.’“

Sabel Jatta, 60, considering vaccination

Jatta, is a widow and mother of seven.
“We don’t have a husband. The river is our husband.
“I’m not scared of the virus. I’m scared of the vaccine.
“The vaccine they are giving abroad is better than the one they give here. The one given here is not good.
“I have seen my children that have taken the vaccine. Now it’s only me that has not taken it ... but I will go again.”

Rose Jatta, 49, unvaccinated

Jatta suffers from chronic health issues but still goes out in search of food on the river daily. She fears the vaccine could make her sicker, leaving her two children without food.
“My kids only depend on me. Who will help my family if I cannot work?”

This story is part of a yearlong series on how the pandemic is impacting women in Africa, most acutely in the least developed countries. AP’s series is funded by the European Journalism Center’s European Development Journalism Grants program, which is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. AP is responsible for all content.

Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
  • The 13-story building caught on fire around 3 a.m.
  • At least 11 people found on the scene were sent straight to the morgue
TAIPEI, Taiwan: A fire in southern Taiwan has killed 25 and injured dozens of people, after it engulfed a residential building overnight on Thursday.
The 13-story building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said.
Officials said 55 people had been taken to the hospital, including 14 people who showed no signs of life. In Taiwan, official confirmation of a death can only be made in the hospital.
At least 11 people found on the scene were sent straight to the morgue, said the head of the fire department addressing journalists at the site of the fire.
Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts into the afternoon.
The blaze was “extremely fierce,” and destroyed many floors of the building, according to a statement from the fire department.
Firefighters are unsure of the source of the fire, but noted flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up.
Eyewitnesses told local media that they had heard the sound of an explosion around 3 a.m.
The building is about 40 years old, according to an official statement, with shops in the lower levels and apartments above.
While the fire has been put out, the lower levels of the building were completely blackened.

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election
Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election
  • The last lower house election was held in 2017 under Shinzo Abe
TOKYO: Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for elections Oct. 31 that will be Japan’s first of the pandemic.
At stake will be how Japan faces a potential coronavirus resurgence and revives its battered economy, and if or how Kishida’s government can leave the shadow of the nearly nine years of Abe-Suga rule some describe as dominating to the point of muzzling diverse views.
Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago.
He replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just a year as prime minister and whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases.
Kishida, tasked with rallying support for the ruling party, has promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.”
Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution at a plenary session. The 465 lawmakers in the more powerful lower chamber stood up, shouted “banzai” three times and left. Official campaigning for all 465 newly vacant seats begins Tuesday.
The last lower house election was held in 2017 under Shinzo Abe, a staunch conservative who pulled the long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party further to the right while serving as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.
In the earlier lower house vote, the LDP and its coalition partner New Komeito together won 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber.
Four main opposition parties have agreed to cooperate on some policies, such as addressing gaps between the rich and the poor that they say have widened during Abe’s government and worsened by the pandemic.
Despite weaker public support for the LDP under Suga, opposition parties have struggled to win enough votes to form a new government after the brief rule of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012.
Kishida, earlier Friday, visited offices of senior LDP members and expressed his determination of an election victory.
In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country’s pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.

