UAE's non-oil exports jumps 44% in first half of 2021

UAE’s non-oil exports jumps 44% in first half of 2021
Updated 11 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel 

UAE’s non-oil exports jumps 44% in first half of 2021

UAE’s non-oil exports jumps 44% in first half of 2021
Updated 11 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel 

Jeddah: The UAE's non-oil exports jumped by 44 percent in the first half of 2021 to reach SR919 billion ($245 billion), according to the UAE’s ministry of economics.

The rise represents a 41 percent growth compared to the first half of 2019.

The gold trade helped fuel the export increase, with the metal seeing a 48 percent growth compared to 2020.

Exports of other non-oil commodities rose by 42 percent, according to the statement.

Topics: #uae exports #gold

Egypt's Orascom to focus on gold mining, eyes more investments in Africa

Egypt’s Orascom to focus on gold mining, eyes more investments in Africa
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s Orascom to focus on gold mining, eyes more investments in Africa

Egypt’s Orascom to focus on gold mining, eyes more investments in Africa
  • On Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Sawiris maintained his position against investing in the space, describing it as “high risk” and “unregulated.”
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt's family-owned Orascom is doubling down on its gold mining business in Egypt, as well as seeking more investments in Africa. 

The prominent company’s investments in Egyptian gold mining reflects the positive development in the country’s regulation of the industry, Orascom chief Naguib Sawiris said in an interview with Al-Sharq.

The new regulations, which makes it easier for the private sector to conduct gold mining activities, have spurred investments in the sector, he said. 

Sawiris also talked about the company’s move to invest more in African countries, which he said could yield high returns. 

“I am one of the people who are convinced that (Africa) has very promising opportunities because people are afraid to go there and the competition is less, and these peoples need these investments,” the Egyptian billionaire said.

On Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Sawiris maintained his position against investing in the space, describing it as “high risk” and “unregulated.”

“I did not change my opinion, the venture rises by 20 percent and goes down by 20 percent in one day, you can lose everything in one day, and it is possible for a hack to occur and the money goes away,” he explained. 

Topics: Orascom Orascom Construction #egypt Gold mine #investment #africa

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Investment Strategy will include 40 initiatives, including the opening of economic zones, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih revealed.

The Kingdom will see the opening of the economic zones soon, Al Falih said during an interview with Al Arabiya, without providing a time frame. 

“We want Saudi Arabia to be able to provide international supply chains and the opportunity is currently available, and we also aim that the Kingdom becomes an essential supplier of vital commodities to the world,” he explained. 

Al Falih pointed out the importance of digital transformation, logistic zones, developing the tourism sector, and developing industry, as well as creating special economic zones for traditional sectors, as an essential element for investment in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom aims to be the headquarters for exporting the products of international companies, he said.

Topics: Khalid Al Falih national investment strategy

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
Getty Images
Updated 53 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
  • Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars
Updated 53 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday.


The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming.


"We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," Zipse told a conference in the town of Nuertingen, near Stuttgart.


"The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."


Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.


However, it has said it expects 50 percent of global car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.

Topics: #economy European Union (EU) electric car #climategoals #netzero auto industry Auto sector #globalchipshortage

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date
  • This comes a few months after the Suez Canal was blocked by the 400-meter long megaship Ever Given in March, preventing an estimate of $9.6 billion worth of trade
  • The Canal is prepared to face changes in the global trade movement, the head added, referring to the ongoing area development project
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual revenue from the Suez Canal has gone up by 12.4 percent to $4.9 billion from the beginning of the year to October 12, head of the authority, Osama Rabie, said. 

The first eight months of the year also saw an 11.6 percent growth in the Canal’s revenue. 

“The number of ships that crossed the canal from January to August 2021 amounted to 13.3 thousand ships, compared to 12.5 thousand ships for the same period last year, a growth of 6.7 percent,” Rabea explained. 

The Canal is prepared to face changes in the global trade movement, the head added, referring to the ongoing area development project.

This comes a few months after the Suez Canal was blocked by the 400-meter long megaship Ever Given in March, preventing an estimate of $9.6 billion worth of trade. 

Topics: Egypt suezcanal

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li
Getty Images
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li
  • China's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter from 7.9 percent in April-June
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

China has ample tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth, and the government is confident of achieving full-year development goals, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.


China's major economic indicators are within a reasonable range, said Li at the opening ceremony of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, although he acknowledged growth in the third quarter had slowed, due to a combination of factors.


"The factors challenging the stable economic operations are increasing, while the external environment has plenty of uncertainties and instabilities," Li said.


Affected by high commodity prices and elevated shipping costs, mid- and downstream industries and business are facing a continued increase in operating costs, Li said.


He added that the energy crunch also adds to economic headaches, and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks also deal a blow to the rebound in consumption and services.


"But we are adopting a range of measures to tackle and conquer those challenges and difficulties, and we have relatively ample tools in our reserve toolbox to cope with the challenges."


The government will make sure that the momentum of inflation won't pick up, and will ensure power supply this winter and next spring, Li said.


China's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter from 7.9 percent in April-June, as power shortages and supply bottlenecks hurt factories while sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on consumption, a recent Reuters poll showed.

Topics: #economy #china #asia #powercrisis #chinacrackdown US-China trade war #gas #oilandgas

