‘Unprecedented’ $27tn leap in global debt risks instabilities to financial systems and public finances: IMF
(Getty)
Global debt reached $226 trillion in 2020 as it rose by an “unprecedented” $27 trillion from 2019, the IMF estimated. 

Vitor Gaspar, director of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said this extraordinary jump in debt poses threats to financial stability and public finances.

However, countries with a highly credible fiscal policy will fare better due to their healthier access to bond markets, Gaspar said. 

This access will prove to be critical in uncertain times like the pandemic. 

“Fiscal credibility pays off," he added.

He pointed out that while rich countries have played important roles in easing fiscal vulnerabilities of low-income countries, “much more could be achieved if rich countries would make part of their resources available to the developing world.”

Getty Images
  K-MAC operates over 300 Taco Bell restaurants, mostly in the midwestern and southern United States
A unit owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company has acquired one of the biggest franchisees of Taco Bell Corp in the United States, according to a statement on Thursday.


Mubadala Capital, an asset management subsidiary, bought K-MAC from Lee Equity Partners Opportunity Fund, the unit said in the statement.


K-MAC operates over 300 Taco Bell restaurants, mostly in the midwestern and southern United States, it said.


U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs advised Mubadala Capital, while Bank of America and North Point advised the seller.

Fahad Abuljadayel 

Jeddah: The UAE's non-oil exports jumped by 44 percent in the first half of 2021 to reach SR919 billion ($245 billion), according to the UAE’s ministry of economics.

The rise represents a 41 percent growth compared to the first half of 2019.

The gold trade helped fuel the export increase, with the metal seeing a 48 percent growth compared to 2020.

Exports of other non-oil commodities rose by 42 percent, according to the statement.

  On Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Sawiris maintained his position against investing in the space, describing it as "high risk" and "unregulated."
DUBAI: Egypt's family-owned Orascom is doubling down on its gold mining business in Egypt, as well as seeking more investments in Africa. 

The prominent company’s investments in Egyptian gold mining reflects the positive development in the country’s regulation of the industry, Orascom chief Naguib Sawiris said in an interview with Al-Sharq.

The new regulations, which makes it easier for the private sector to conduct gold mining activities, have spurred investments in the sector, he said. 

Sawiris also talked about the company’s move to invest more in African countries, which he said could yield high returns. 

“I am one of the people who are convinced that (Africa) has very promising opportunities because people are afraid to go there and the competition is less, and these peoples need these investments,” the Egyptian billionaire said.

On Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Sawiris maintained his position against investing in the space, describing it as “high risk” and “unregulated.”

“I did not change my opinion, the venture rises by 20 percent and goes down by 20 percent in one day, you can lose everything in one day, and it is possible for a hack to occur and the money goes away,” he explained. 

Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Investment Strategy will include 40 initiatives, including the opening of economic zones, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih revealed.

The Kingdom will see the opening of the economic zones soon, Al Falih said during an interview with Al Arabiya, without providing a time frame. 

“We want Saudi Arabia to be able to provide international supply chains and the opportunity is currently available, and we also aim that the Kingdom becomes an essential supplier of vital commodities to the world,” he explained. 

Al Falih pointed out the importance of digital transformation, logistic zones, developing the tourism sector, and developing industry, as well as creating special economic zones for traditional sectors, as an essential element for investment in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom aims to be the headquarters for exporting the products of international companies, he said.

Getty Images
  Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday.


The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming.


"We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," Zipse told a conference in the town of Nuertingen, near Stuttgart.


"The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."


Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.


However, it has said it expects 50 percent of global car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.

