You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district
A fighter loyal to the Yemeni government at the approaches to Marib city, Yemen, May 5, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2bnk

Updated 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district
  • Coalition airstrikes alleviated Houthi pressure and allowed loyalists to have the upper hand on the battlefield
  • The fighting in Juba came as the Houthis rejected local and international calls to end their siege of Abedia
Updated 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni troops on Thursday recaptured areas from the Houthis south of Marib province, as the UN demanded that the militia ended its siege of Abedia district and other hostilities in the province.

Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, director of the army’s military media, told Arab News at least 108 Houthis were killed in fighting during the past 24 hours and that troops had liberated several locations in Juba district from the militia.

Arab coalition warplanes carried out more than two dozen air raids targeting Houthis outside Abedia, hitting the reinforcements that were heading to the battlefields in Marib province.

Fighting flared on Wednesday as troops launched fresh counterattacks in Juba, and Al-Hatemi said the coalition airstrikes had alleviated Houthi pressure on troops and smoothed the way for loyalists to have an upper hand on the battlefields.

The fighting in Juba came as the Houthis rejected local and international calls to end their Abedia siege, which is pushing thousands of civilians into famine.

Yemeni officials said the Houthis on Wednesday had shelled the district's only functioning hospital even as dozens of patients were being treated.

The militia has also snubbed appeals to allow aid organizations to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to more than 35,000 people in the district.

Al-Hatemi said coalition warplanes had carried out many airstrikes in Abedia to shore up troops defending the district and to force the Houthis into ending their siege.

The provincial office of the Health Ministry in Marib declared Abedia a “disaster area” due to the Houthi shelling of residential areas and health facilities, the ongoing siege, and severe shortages of medicine, clean drinking water, food and fuel.

It said that local health workers and patients had been evacuated from the district’s main hospital after it was hit by Houthi shells.

“We express deep disappointment as our distress calls have been unjustifiably ignored since the beginning of the deadly siege that targeted women, children and civilians,” the office added.

The UN on Wednesday urged the Houthis to end their siege, protect civilians, and open safe corridors for humanitarian assistance and fleeing civilians.

“The UN is particularly concerned about the situation in Abedia district, in the south-west of Marib,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, said. “The district is home to an estimated 35,000 people, including many who had found refuge there after fleeing conflict in neighboring areas. The area has been encircled by Houthi forces since late September.”

Topics: Yemen Marib Juba Abedia Houthis

Related

Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
Middle-East
Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
Coalition airstrikes on Houthis in bid to end siege of Abedia
Middle-East
Coalition airstrikes on Houthis in bid to end siege of Abedia

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
AP

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Armenia urged judges at a United Nations court Thursday to order Azerbaijan to release Armenians detained during a six-week war last year and to stop promoting ethnic hatred. Azerbaijan urged judges to reject the requests as the two nations faced off in a Hague courtroom.
Armenian representative Yeghishe Kirakosyan made the requests as a hearing opened at the International Court of Justice into a petition by Armenia for judges to impose urgent interim measures to prevent Azerbaijan breaching an international convention to stamp out ethnic discrimination.
Among measures Armenia wants the court to impose on Azerbaijan an order to release and repatriate prisoners of war and halt hate speech aimed at Armenians.
Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister, Elnur Mammadov, said Armenia’s request “is defective, and must be rejected.”
The case stems from longstanding enmity that boiled over into last year’s war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that left more than 6,600 people dead. The region is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Kirakosyan said Armenia wasn’t asking the court to rule on the root causes of the war, but “seeks to prevent and remedy the cycle of violence and hatred perpetrated against ethnic Armenians.”
Azerbaijan also has filed a similar case alleging discrimination against its citizens by Armenia and also has requested the world court to impose interim measures. Hearings in the Azerbaijan case are scheduled to start next Monday. Rulings on both requests will likely be issued in coming weeks.
Both nations’ cases alleging breaches of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination will likely take years to reach their conclusion at the Hague-based court.
Last year’s conflict ended when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement that granted Azerbaijan control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as adjacent territories occupied by Armenians.
Armenia says more than 3,700 Armenians and Nagorno-Karabakh residents died in the war. Azerbaijan said it lost 2,900 people.
Kirakosyan told the court that despite the deal that ended last year’s conflict, “Azerbaijan continues to espouse and actively promote ethnic hatred against Armenians.”
He said that Azerbaijan has “captured, tortured, and arbitrarily detained numerous members of Armenian armed forces and civilians of ethnic Armenian origin” and “continues to destroy Armenian cultural heritage and religious sites or negate the Armenian character, and the territory’s economic controls.”
Lawyers for Azerbaijan said Baku has released most prisoners and those who remain in detention were convicted or are being prosecuted on charges including murder, torture and espionage.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan hate speech United Nations court

Related

Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal
Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
Middle-East
Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A durable solution in Yemen can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Thursday.

“A comprehensive negotiated political settlement is needed to end the violence once and for all, restore state institutions, pave the way for economic recovery and development, provide for accountable governance and the rule of law, and protect Yemenis’ human rights,” Grundberg told the UN Security Council.

The envoy condemned the Houthi military escalation in Marib and the surrounding areas and said it “must stop.”

He said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments in Marib’s Abdiyah district  closely.

The district been under a Houthi siege since Sept. 23, hindering movement of civilians and impeding humanitarian aid flows, including medical supplies, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said earlier this week.

“We reiterate the call on all parties to facilitate safe, timely and sustained humanitarian access to affected areas,” Grundberg said.

The envoy also condemned Sunday’s attack on a convoy carrying the governor of Aden and the Yemeni agriculture minister.

“Attacks like this deepen distrust and undermine efforts towards stability, security, and peace,” he said.

He also welcomed Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed’s recent return to Aden and described it as “an important step to enhance state institutions' ability to address urgent economic and basic service delivery.”

“Sustainable improvements won't be possible unless actors work together across political divides,” Grundberg added.

Topics: Yemen Hans Grundberg United Nations Security Council

Related

Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
Middle-East
Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
Yemen pressuring Houthis to keep Safer tanker ‘away from political conflict’
Middle-East
Yemen pressuring Houthis to keep Safer tanker ‘away from political conflict’

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi
Updated 14 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi
  • El-Sisi said he and Orban had agreed to move forward in cooperating on agricultural, economic, tourism, and industrial projects
  • Orban is due to visit Egypt for the inauguration of its New Administrative Capital
Updated 14 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that the key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe was bringing stability to the conflict-hit countries they were fleeing from.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after talks in the capital Budapest, the Egyptian leader thanked the PM for his understanding of developments in the Middle East.

El-Sisi said he and Orban had agreed to move forward in cooperating on agricultural, economic, tourism, and industrial projects, adding that they had also discussed measures taken by Egypt to deal with illegal immigration across its land and sea borders.

He noted that restoring stability to the countries which migrants were using as staging posts to cross into Europe was important to addressing the crisis. “This is not only for Europe’s security … we should not allow people to throw themselves into the sea one way or another.”

The president pointed out Cairo’s appreciation of Orban’s continued support for Egypt and its army in the wake of mass protests between 2011 and 2013 and said his country looked forward to further benefitting from Hungarian expertise and capabilities in various sectors.

Orban is due to visit Egypt for the inauguration of its New Administrative Capital, a trip that El-Sisi said would offer the PM the opportunity to witness first-hand the progress that has taken place in the country over recent years.

El-Sisi added that he hoped Hungary’s current presidency of the Visegrad Group — a cultural and political alliance of four central European nations — would help in developing links with Egypt in areas including economic cooperation and tourism.

And he highlighted the need to draw up joint action plans to deal with energy and regional security issues.

Topics: Egypt Europe immigration Budapest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Related

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri (R) meets with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (L), in the capital Cairo, on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP/Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi, Biden adviser Sullivan hold talks on regional tensions
El-Sisi inaugurates world’s largest wastewater treatment plant
Middle-East
El-Sisi inaugurates world’s largest wastewater treatment plant

Overseas Filipino workers left frustrated as Gulf nations stay off Philippines’ COVID-19 green list

Overseas Filipino workers left frustrated as Gulf nations stay off Philippines’ COVID-19 green list
Updated 14 October 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Overseas Filipino workers left frustrated as Gulf nations stay off Philippines’ COVID-19 green list

Overseas Filipino workers left frustrated as Gulf nations stay off Philippines’ COVID-19 green list
  • The Philippines’ pandemic task force updates protocols for Filipinos arriving from green-list countries
Updated 14 October 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The Philippine government is to ease coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine rules relating to green-list countries, allowing millions of its citizens to return home for the first time in two years.

But despite the announcement, overseas Filipino workers based in the Gulf region have been left frustrated by the continued exclusion of the nations they work in from the Philippines’ green list.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday updated protocols for fully vaccinated Filipinos and foreign nationals traveling from green-listed countries, doing away with mandatory quarantine as long as they present negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test results within 72 hours before their departure.

OFWs must also produce a national digital certificate from the foreign government where they were vaccinated to validate their COVID-19 inoculation status.

The Philippines’ pandemic task force previously directed fully vaccinated individuals from green-list countries to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on their fifth day upon arrival.

A number of OFWs, who would only give their first names, spoke to Arab News about the latest developments.

Roselyn, an office worker from Abu Dhabi, said: “I want to go home (to the Philippines), but I cannot understand why fully vaccinated Filipinos like me still have to take long quarantine periods because the UAE – which has now very low daily COVID-19 cases – remains excluded from the green list.”

Melissa, who teaches at a government college in Bahrain, said: “I have plans to go home this December, but the short two-week semestral break makes it not advisable to make the trip since Bahrain remains out of the green list.”

Countries and jurisdictions on the Philippines’ green list include American Samoa, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Cayman Islands, Chad, mainland China, New Zealand, Niger, Taiwan, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Other countries and jurisdictions, including those in the Middle East, not on the green list are automatically included on the yellow list – which requires institutional quarantine. Only Bermuda is on the red list, from where travelers are prohibited entry.

Dr. Shammah, an optometry doctor working in Kuwait, said she was optimistic that the Philippines would soon lift travel restrictions for OFWs in the Gulf. “There is already about 99 percent herd immunity (in Kuwait) and Kuwait is now on phase five of booster shots for residents and citizens,” she added.

Marge, an office manager for an Abu Dhabi-based engineering consultancy, said other countries with far worse COVID-19 situations than the Philippines had opened up to travelers.

“I would really like to know why the Philippine government continues to exclude the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries from its green list when COVID-19 cases in these countries have drastically gone down.

“Why are they very strict in implementing travel protocols for OFWs from the Middle East? Some have not gone home for years. Imagine the effect on the mental well-being of Filipinos who must deal not only with the strict travel protocols but also expensive flight tickets and flights getting cancelled multiple times,” she added.

And she pointed out that her partner, who works in Saudi Arabia, had seen round-trip flight tickets from Dammam to Manila rise to around SR8,000 ($2,133).

“The Philippine government should heed the clamor of OFWs, especially those from the Middle East, as most of them are not only fully vaccinated but have taken booster shots,” she said.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait Bahrain

Related

Philippines reopens cinemas, gyms in capital to boost jobs
World
Philippines reopens cinemas, gyms in capital to boost jobs
Special Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October
World
Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October

EU envoy on nuclear talks meets Iran deputy minister in Tehran

EU envoy on nuclear talks meets Iran deputy minister in Tehran
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

EU envoy on nuclear talks meets Iran deputy minister in Tehran

EU envoy on nuclear talks meets Iran deputy minister in Tehran
  • The talks come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of potential “other options” if diplomacy fails to bring Iran back to the table
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, Thursday met Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran, the Iranian ministry said.
The talks come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of potential “other options” if diplomacy fails to bring Iran back to the table.

Topics: Iran

Related

US, Israel say they are exploring a ‘Plan B’ for Iran
Middle-East
US, Israel say they are exploring a ‘Plan B’ for Iran
EU envoy to visit Iran amid nuclear talks push
Middle-East
EU envoy to visit Iran amid nuclear talks push

Latest updates

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district
Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district
Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China
The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
Concerns rising over the upholding of cricket standards in the age of short format competitions
Michael Holding’s ability to surprise with a cricket ball has been matched by the piquancy of his comments and views from the commentary box. (Reuters/File Photo)
At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
Italian captain gets prison sentence for turning migrants back to Libya
Italian captain gets prison sentence for turning migrants back to Libya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.