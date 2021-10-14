You are here

  • Home
  • Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain

Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain

Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain
The number of farm animals raised in Spain has jumped by more than a third since 2015 to around 560 million in 2020, Greenpeace said in the report entitled "Mega-farms, poison for rural Spain". (Shuttersstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/md3hy

Updated 8 sec ago

Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain

Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain
  • The number of farm animals raised in Spain has jumped by more than a third since 2015 to around 560 million in 2020
  • Three-quarters of Spain's water tables have seen pollution from nitrates increase between 2016 and 2019
Updated 8 sec ago

MADRID: The “uncontrolled” growth of industrial farming of livestock and poultry in Spain is causing water pollution from nitrates to soar, Greenpeace warned in a new report on Thursday.
The number of farm animals raised in Spain has jumped by more than a third since 2015 to around 560 million in 2020, it said in the report entitled “Mega-farms, poison for rural Spain.”
This “excessive and uncontrolled expansion of industrial animal farming” has had a “serious impact on water pollution from nitrates,” it said.
Three-quarters of Spain’s water tables have seen pollution from nitrates increase between 2016 and 2019, the report said citing Spanish government figures.
Nearly 29 percent of the country’s water tables had more than the amount of nitrate considered safe for drinking, according to a survey carried out by Greenpeace across Spain between April and September.
The environmental group said the government was not doing enough.
It pointed out that the amount of land deemed an “area vulnerable to nitrates” has risen to 12 million hectares in 2021, or 24 percent of Spain’s land mass, from around eight million hectares a decade ago, yet industrial farming has continued to grow.
“It is paradoxical to declare more and more areas vulnerable to nitrates,” but at the same time allow a “disproportionate rise” in the number of livestock on farms, Greenpeace said.
Pollution from hundreds of intensive pig farms played a major role in the collapse of one of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoons, the Mar Menor in Spain’s southeast, according to a media investigation published earlier this week.
Scientists blamed decades of nitrate-laden runoffs for triggering vast blooms of algae that had depleted the water of the lagoon of oxygen, leaving fish suffocating underwater.
Two environmental groups submitted a formal complaint in early October to the European Union over Spain’s failure to protect the lagoon.

Related

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
World
Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester
Sport
Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester

Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet

Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet
Updated 14 October 2021
AP

Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet

Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet
  • “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," said Prince William
  • William was speaking about climate change ahead of his inaugural Earthshot environmental prize awards ceremony on Sunday
Updated 14 October 2021
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Planet Earth instead.
In comments to the BBC aired Thursday, William voiced his disapproval, a day after the former Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest man to fly to space in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” said William, who is second-in-line to the British throne.
On Wednesday, the 90-year-old Shatner, who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s television series Star Trek, briefly flew into space with Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin. Billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson are also pumping resources into their own space ambitions.
William, who is formally known as the Duke of Cambridge, was speaking about climate change ahead of his inaugural Earthshot environmental prize awards ceremony on Sunday and in the run-up to the start of the UN climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow later this month.
During the star-studded ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, which will see five sustainability projects win 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) each, William will be joined by his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. The awards take their inspiration from the Moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the US in 1961 to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade — a challenge that was met eight years later.
The winners will be chosen by a committee including veteran broadcaster David Attenborough, actor Cate Blanchett and World Trade Organization director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
William, who has been immersed in environmental issues all his life through the strong interest in them of his father, Prince Charles, and his late grandfather, Prince Philip, voiced his worries about the world his own children will inherit.
He said it would be an “absolute disaster” if his oldest son, George, who he said is “acutely aware” of how resources impact the planet, was having to raise the same issues in 30 years’ time.
“Young people now are growing up where their futures are basically threatened the whole time,” William said. “It’s very unnerving and it’s very you know, anxiety-making.”
Echoing comments from his father, William urged world leaders to put words into action at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26.
“I think for COP to communicate very clearly and very honestly what the problems are and what the solutions are going to be, is critical,” William said.
The summit is scheduled to take place Oct. 31-Nov. 12. It is being billed by many environmentalists as the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

Topics: Prince William Planet Earth space climate change

Related

Google cracks down on ads promoting climate change denial
Media
Google cracks down on ads promoting climate change denial
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space video
Offbeat
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Rolling Stones drop hit ‘Brown Sugar’ from US tour

Rolling Stones drop hit ‘Brown Sugar’ from US tour
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

Rolling Stones drop hit ‘Brown Sugar’ from US tour

Rolling Stones drop hit ‘Brown Sugar’ from US tour
  • "You picked up on that, huh?" Keith Richards told the Los Angeles Times
  • The gritty rock chart-topper officially released in 1971 opens with the lyric "Gold coast slave ship bound for cotton fields"
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: The Rolling Stones have cut their popular track “Brown Sugar” from their US tour, at least for now, in the wake of criticism over its lyrics referring to slavery.
“You picked up on that, huh?” Keith Richards told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview, when asked about the song’s absence at the British band’s stadium shows.
“I’m trying to figure out with the sisters quite where the beef is. Didn’t they understand this was a song about the horrors of slavery? But they’re trying to bury it. At the moment I don’t want to get into conflicts,” the superstar told the paper.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to resurrect the babe in her glory somewhere along the track,” Richards, 77, added.
The gritty rock chart-topper officially released in 1971 opens with the lyric “Gold coast slave ship bound for cotton fields” and references beating enslaved people, and sex with young enslaved women.
In recent years magazine critics and others in the industry have criticized the song as “racist,” including one writer for New York Magazine who called the track “gross, sexist, and stunningly offensive toward black women.”
“We’ve played ‘Brown Sugar’ every night since 1970, so sometimes you think, We’ll take that one out for now and see how it goes,” frontman Mick Jagger told the LA Times.
“We might put it back in,” he said, adding “the set list in a stadium show, it’s kind of a tough one.”
In 1995 Jagger told Rolling Stone magazine that “I never would write that song now.”
“I would probably censor myself. I’d think, ‘Oh God, I can’t. I’ve got to stop’. God knows what I’m on about on that song. It’s such a mishmash. All the nasty subjects in one go.”
The Stones resurrected their “No Filter” tour in September after a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They will play a string of dates into November 2021 including in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Detroit.

Topics: Rolling Stones Brown Sugar US Keith Richards

Related

Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Lifestyle
Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of their songs
Offbeat
Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of their songs

Former US President Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai, Middle East’s first

Former US President Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai, Middle East’s first
Updated 13 October 2021
AP

Former US President Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai, Middle East’s first

Former US President Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai, Middle East’s first
  • Not the real Trump but a wax versions of Trump and his wife Melania
  • The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders
Updated 13 October 2021
AP

DUBAI: In the United Arab Emirates, home to the only Trump-branded golf course in the region and rulers who for years cultivated warm ties with the former US president, Donald Trump is back in the spotlight.
Not the real Trump, who has kept a relatively low profile since losing re-election last year, but a wax versions of Trump and his wife Melania. The two are some of the stars of Dubai’s new Madame Tussauds, the tourist-friendly wax statue museum known for its celebrity likenesses that ceremonially opened its first Middle East branch here on Wednesday.
The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars in various dance poses.
Trump’s figure, sporting his signature red tie, is seated at a desk with the former president looking down and checking out his smartphone, while a sleek wax figure of former first lady Melania stands by his side in a cobalt blue dress, her classic look during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“He looks very real but he’s not quite orange enough,” said 27-year-old visitor Amna Al-Haddad after snapping a selfie.
The wax figures at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds were each created over six months by a team of 20 artists at the London studio, where wax was poured into metal frames, then sculpted with clay. Each strand of real human hair was methodically implanted using needles.
During his presidency, Trump was considered a close friend in the capital of Abu Dhabi. Gulf Arab sheikhdoms welcomed Trump’s policies in the region, including his harder-line on Iran, as he pulled America out of Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. In Dubai, the flashy Trump International Golf Club, developed by DAMAC Properties, sprawls from the center of a luxurious collection of upscale apartments and villas.
To design the collection, the Madame Tussauds team conducted an extensive population survey to figure out who potential visitors would most want to see. There is no President Joe Biden currently on display, but a company spokesman said he could be featured at some point in the future.

Topics: Dubai Madame Tussauds Dubai Dnald Trump museum

Related

Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai
Offbeat
Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai
Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date
Lifestyle
Madame Tussauds Dubai announces opening date

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Updated 13 October 2021
AP

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
  • Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record — set by a passenger on a similar jaunt on a Jeff Bezos spaceship in July
  • Bezos is a huge ‘Star Trek’ fan — the Amazon founder had a cameo as an alien in one of the later ‘Star Trek’ movies — and Shatner rode free as his invited guest
Updated 13 October 2021
AP

VAN HORN, Texas: Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.
The “Star Trek” hero and three fellow passengers soared to an estimated 66 miles (106 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule and then safely parachuted to the desert floor in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.
Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record — set by a passenger on a similar jaunt on a Bezos spaceship in July — by eight years.
“That was unlike anything they described,” Shatner said at the capsule descended toward Earth.
Sci-fi fans reveled in the opportunity to see the man best known as the stalwart Capt. James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise boldly go where no star of American TV has gone before.
Shatner said ahead of the countdown that he planned to spend his approximately three minutes of weightlessness gazing down at Earth, his nose pressed against the capsule’s windows.
“The only thing I don’t want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me,” he joked, referring to the plot of his 1963 “Twilight Zone” episode titled “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”
Bezos is a huge “Star Trek” fan — the Amazon founder had a cameo as an alien in one of the later “Star Trek” movies — and Shatner rode free as his invited guest.
The blastoff brought priceless star power to Bezos’ spaceship company, given its built-in appeal to baby boomers, celebrity watchers and space enthusiasts. Shatner starred in TV’s original “Star Trek” from 1966 to 1969, back when the US was racing for the moon, and went on to appear in a string of “Star Trek” movies.
Bezos himself drove the four to the pad, accompanied them to the platform high above the ground and cranked the hatch shut after they climbed aboard the 60-foot rocket. The capsule, New Shepard, was named for first American in space, Alan Shepard.
“This is a pinch-me moment for all of us to see Capt. James Tiberius Kirk go to space,” Blue Origin launch commentator Jacki Cortese said before liftoff. She said she, like so many others, was drawn to the space business by shows like “Star Trek.”
The flight comes as the space tourism industry finally takes off, with passengers joyriding aboard ships built and operated by some of the richest men in the world.
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson led the way by riding into space in his own rocket ship in July, followed by Bezos nine days later on Blue Origin’s first flight with a crew. Elon Musk’s SpaceX made its first private voyage in mid-September, though without Musk aboard.
Last week, the Russians launched an actor and a film director to the International Space Station for a movie-making project.
“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight.
Shatner strapped in alongside Audrey Powers, a Blue Origin vice president and former space station flight controller for NASA, and two paying customers: Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer who co-founded a satellite company, and Glen de Vries of a 3D software company. Blue Origin would not divulge the cost of their tickets.
Shatner milked his upcoming flight for laughs last week at New York Comic Con. The actor said Blue Origin informed him he would be the oldest guy in space.
“I don’t want to be known as the oldest guy in space. I’m bloody Captain Kirk!” he exclaimed. Then he stammered in a faux-panicky voice: “Captain Kirk, going where no man ... I’m going what? Where am I going?”
He confessed: “I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified.”
Jokes aside, Blue Origin said Shatner and the rest of the crew met all the medical and physical requirements, including the ability to hustle up and down several flights of steps at the launch tower. Passengers are subjected to nearly 6 G’s, or six times the force of Earth’s gravity, as the capsule returns to Earth.
Shatner shooting into space is “the most badass thing I think I’ve ever seen,” said Joseph Barra, a bartender flown in from Los Angeles to help cater Blue Origin’s launch week festivities. “William Shatner is setting the bar for what a 90-year-old man can do.”

Topics: William Shatner ‘Star Trek’ Jeff Bezos Blue Origin

Related

William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects
Offbeat
William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother video
Business & Economy
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut

Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut

Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut
  • Family members criticised him for capitalising on a pandemic-fuelled boom in his densely-populated hometown of Bugobi
  • The former mathematics teacher realised that he could make and sell coffins for a lot less than the exorbitant prices charged by other carpenters
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

BUGOBI, Uganda: As a Covid-19 surge overwhelmed Uganda earlier this year, Livingstone Musaala, who was forced to quit his teaching job following school closures, turned to coffin-making to pay the bills and help his community.
But few welcomed his initiative at first. Family members criticized him for capitalizing on a pandemic-fueled boom in his densely-populated hometown of Bugobi, 140 kilometers (90 miles) east of Kampala.
“Of all the business ideas you start selling coffins as if you wish people death?” Musaala recounted a relative asking him.
But the former mathematics teacher realized that he could make and sell coffins for a lot less than the exorbitant prices charged by other carpenters after demand surged due to Covid-19 deaths.
“It was a tough decision but people now appreciate it,” the 28-year-old told AFP, with Bugobi residents no longer compelled to travel long distances to find affordable coffins.
“At the height of the pandemic, we did brisk business, we sold between four to 10 coffins daily,” he said, earning between 150,000 to 450,000 shillings ($42 to $125) per coffin.
His success prompted some 30 teachers to join him, many of whom were left frustrated and penniless by the ongoing school shutdown.
Although coffins have proven to be their biggest seller, the teachers have also taken on other joinery jobs.
Some had already been trained in carpentry, but most have simply learned on the job.
Today, many say they have no intention to return to school, even if classes resume — something that spells even worse news for the East African nation’s rickety education system.
Some 15 million students have been out of school since the government sent them home in March 2020, and activists fear a surge in teen pregnancies and child labor as a result.
With no income to speak of, some schools have shut down for good, rebranding themselves as hotels or restaurants. Others have defaulted on loans as interest piles up, putting their future in doubt and adding to the uncertainty faced by out-of-work teachers.
“If I was given an option between teaching and carpentry, I would take the latter because it is ready cash,” Godfrey Mutyaba told AFP as his colleagues shuffled around for pieces of timber to put the final touches on a coffin.
“I liked teaching but due to poor pay, I won’t go back,” the father-of-two said.
On average, teachers working at private schools in Bugobi earn between $100 to $250 per month.
Despite strong sales, the newly-minted coffin makers have struggled to raise capital to buy equipment like electric saws, and are now confronting a new challenge as the pandemic begins to ease after death rates soared in June and July.
Nevertheless, even as coffin sales fall, Musaala has no plans to return to his old job and is turning his attention to making furniture instead.
“Covid-19 has taught me there is life beyond teaching,” the father-of-two said.

Topics: Uganda coffins teacher COVID-19

Related

Japan police find Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from Olympic camp
Offbeat
Japan police find Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from Olympic camp
Uganda’s Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win
World
Uganda’s Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win

Latest updates

Reading terror attacker denied appeal to whole-life prison sentence 
Khariri Saadallah, 27, admitted to stabbing and murdering three men in a park in the English town of Reading. (Social Media/Handout)
Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain
Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain
All eyes on Newcastle’s match against Tottenham as new power prepares to challenge EPL’s Big Six
The Newcastle v. Tottenham match will also be intensely scrutinized by the rest of the English Premier League clubs to assess the initial effects of the takeover. (AFP/File Photos)
Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable, PM announces day of mourning
Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable, PM announces day of mourning
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Jazan
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Jazan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.