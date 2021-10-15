You are here

Two Indian soldiers killed as Kashmir tensions escalate

Two Indian soldiers killed as Kashmir tensions escalate
A security personnel stands guard at a market in Srinagar on October 11, 2021, as suspected militants shot dead five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir. (AFP)
Updated 15 October 2021
AFP

Two Indian soldiers killed as Kashmir tensions escalate

Two Indian soldiers killed as Kashmir tensions escalate
  • Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947
Updated 15 October 2021
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Suspected rebels killed an Indian army officer and a trooper during a manhunt in Kashmir, where 22 people have died in spiralling violence in the past two weeks, officials said Friday.
The soldiers were chasing rebels in a forested area in southern Kashmir when a gunbattle erupted late Thursday, Col. Devendar Anand told AFP.
The hunt in the Mendhar region had been intensified since five soldiers were killed nearby three days earlier.
Violence in the Muslim-majority territory, also claimed by Pakistan, has escalated since last week, when armed militants staged attacks that left seven civilians dead, including three from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities.
Some members of the minority communities have since left the restive Kashmir valley fearing they will be targeted, media reported, echoing scenes during another surge in violence in the 1990s when thousands of Hindus fled the region.
Eight suspected rebels have also been killed in battles and military raids in the past two weeks, police said. More than 120 have been killed this year.
The family of one of the dead suspects has denied that the youth had any links to recent attacks, saying he was detained by soldiers and killed in a staged incident in custody.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two wars over the Himalayan region.
An armed rebellion erupted in Indian Kashmir in 1989 and tens of thousands have been killed since. Separatist groups and parties demand independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.
Tensions have also risen since the Hindu nationalist government ended the region’s semi-autonomy and put it under direct central control in August 2019.
Pakistan denies India’s repeated accusations that it supports the rebels.

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
Updated 55 min 53 sec ago

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
  • The ministers were held hostage for three hours when a meeting with military veterans of the fight against apartheid ended in disagreement
  • Police tried to negotiate with the hostage-takers and when that failed they “resorted to a tactical approach and successfully rescued the hostages,”
Updated 55 min 53 sec ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: South African police said Friday they have arrested 56 people who will likely face charges of kidnapping after two government Cabinet ministers and a deputy minister.
The ministers were held hostage for three hours when a meeting with military veterans of the fight against apartheid ended in disagreement.
Police were called to a hotel in the Centurion area near the capital Pretoria on Thursday night to rescue Defense and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, who had been meeting with veterans of various groups that were part of the armed struggle which started in the 1960s against the apartheid regime in South Africa.
The meeting broke down quickly and the three government officials were prevented from leaving the room by some of the veterans, Gungubele said.
Police tried to negotiate with the hostage-takers and when that failed they “resorted to a tactical approach and successfully rescued the hostages,” the South African Police Services said. Police said no shots were fired in the operation, denying allegations by some veterans that they were shot at. Three of the people who were arrested were sent for medical checkups, police said. Of the 56 arrested, seven were women.
Gungubele said the meeting was an attempt to address the grievances of the veterans’ groups, who want, among other things, cash payouts and housing and medical benefits for their service during the fight for democracy in South Africa more than 25 years ago.
The veterans’ latest demand is that they should each be paid the equivalent of $270,000 and receive other benefits. The meeting was called off almost as soon as it started, Gungubele said.
“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they (the veterans) closed the doors,” he said. “It is at that point when we realized that we’re held hostage. It’s a situation that was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully.”
In a statement, the South African government conceded its discussions with the veterans’ groups had been “difficult” but “there was no reason for this group to act in an unlawful manner.”
The military veterans’ groups say they’ve been ignored by the ruling African National Congress party in South Africa despite their role in helping to overthrow the apartheid government and end white minority rule, paving the way for the ANC to win the first democratic elections in 1994. The ANC has been in government since then.
But the veterans’ groups have faced criticism themselves, for allegedly being infiltrated by some who were not involved in the fight for democracy and for demanding rewards not available to ordinary South Africans who also fought against apartheid.
Numerous callers to a radio talk show on Friday said that it was popular uprisings like the Sharpeville protests of 1960 and the Soweto student demonstrations of 1976 that focused the world’s attention on the brutalities of the apartheid system and helped end it. They said it was often ordinary men, women and even children who defied security forces and put themselves in deadly danger to protest.

British politician Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times in church

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament. (AFP/Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)
Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament. (AFP/Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

British politician Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times in church

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament. (AFP/Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)
  • Police said a man had been arrested after a stabbing
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed several times on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church.

Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Amess’ office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.

“He was stabbed several times,” John Lamb, a local councillor at the scene, told Reuters. “We’re not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good.”

Amess’ condition was unclear.

Helicopter TV footage from Sky News showed armed police outside the church as well as a number of ambulances. The church declined to comment.

“Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff,” said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997. His website said he held meetings with local voters on the first and third Friday of the month.

It listed his main interests as “animal welfare and pro-life issues.”

The stabbing at Amess’ meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour’s Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

“Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself,” Cox's husband Brendan said on Twitter. “There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam
  • Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, killed four women and a man with a bow and arrow on Thursday
  • Attacker’s conversion to Islam was “coincidental” and not sincere, a former friend has said
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim convert who killed five people with a bow and arrow this week knew nothing about Islam and considered himself a messenger, his local imam has said.

Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, has been sent for a psychological evaluation ahead of his court appearance Friday, police have confirmed.

Locals have said that the man, who was a convert to Islam, was a “confused” individual who obviously posed a threat and had been reported to police in the past.

Oussama Tlili, imam at the mosque in Kongsberg where Braathen lived and carried out his attack, confirmed that he had visited three times about four or five years ago but “seemed to know nothing about Islam.”

Tlili says Braathen spoke incoherently about “a message” he had been passed by a higher power, and that he needed help delivering it. He was turned down by the imam, who rejected his plea to assist him in delivering the message, and also told him: “Kongsberg is not the place to do it,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

The imam said he had serious concerns about Braathen’s mental health and that he had considered reporting him to the police — but the incident was forgotten as Braathen stopped attending the mosque.

Childhood friends of the man also had concerns over his deteriorating mental health in the years leading up to the attack.

One former friend reported him as a security risk after seeing a 2017 video in which Braathen announced his conversion to Islam and also declared that he was “a messenger” who came with “a warning.” In that video he also asked viewers: “Is this what you want?”

His friend told police that he was a “ticking time bomb” and was potentially dangerous. He told TV2 that, looking back, he does not believe Braathen’s conversion to Islam was sincere, but was instead a symptom of his declining mental state.

Braathen was “confused” when it came to ideology and his choice of Islam was “coincidental,” said the friend.

His neighbors had also been concerned about his behavior, after observing him amassing an arsenal of weapons including batons and clubs, and practicing with them in his garden.

Police were often at the attacker’s house, and court documents show he picked up multiple convictions for aggravated theft and drug possession, and he had also previously had police visit him over concerns of radicalization.

Don’t just talk — act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders

Don’t just talk — act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

Don’t just talk — act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders

Don’t just talk — act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders
  • The queen's rare public foray into big power climate politics came as worries grew that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not attend the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 summit
  • Western leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have repeatedly warned that the world must change to slow climate change
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing to address global warming.
She added it was still unclear who would turn up at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
The queen’s rare public foray into big power climate politics came as worries grew that Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, would not attend the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 summit.
Western leaders such as US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have repeatedly warned that the world must change to slow climate change, but many environmental activists say leaders talk too much and do too little.
The queen, who is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, appeared to agree in a conversation that was picked up by a microphone while visiting the Welsh assembly in Cardiff.
“Extraordinary isn’t it. I’ve been hearing all about COP,” the 95-year-old monarch told Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, and the presiding officer of the Welsh assembly. “Still don’t know who is coming.”
“We only know about people who are not coming... It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do,” Elizabeth said.
She became the third member of the royal family to accuse world leaders of inaction this week, with both Charles and his son William saying COP needed to produce action, not words.
Johnson, as host of the summit, has cast the summit as one of the last major chances to cool down the planet, and had hoped it would showcase his attempt at global leadership.
World leaders, he has said, need to come up with deeds, not just “hot air.”
Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the summit. The Kremlin has not yet said whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he aims to attend COP26 remotely, though he has called an election for Oct. 31. The Times newspaper has reported that Johnson was told that China’s Xi would not attend in person.
Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has not left the People’s Republic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, though he has joined video calls with global leaders.
Xi’s absence from discussions — either in person or via video calls — would mark a setback for Johnson’s hopes of getting world leaders to agree a significant climate deal.
On a trip to a school in Bristol, southwest England, Johnson told baffled schoolchildren: “I promise to get world leaders to cut greenhouse gases and save the planet.”
He later held up a signed, leaf-shaped piece of paper on which he had written his pledge.

Relative reveals stabbed Afghan refugee teen’s final moments

Relative reveals stabbed Afghan refugee teen’s final moments
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

Relative reveals stabbed Afghan refugee teen’s final moments

Relative reveals stabbed Afghan refugee teen’s final moments
  • Hazrat Wali, 18, attacked by group of 8 males in London
  • “His last words were, ‘I don’t know why I’ve been stabbed. What’s my fault? What’s my sin?’”
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The relative of an Afghan teen stabbed to death in London has revealed what the refugee said in the last moments.

Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed on Tuesday after being attacked by a group of eight males, The Times reported. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder.

A relative told The Times that Wali had phoned his friend, who ran to him on a field near their shared college.

By the time he had reached him just one of the attackers remained, who his friend hauled off Wali to find he had been stabbed.

Wali turned to him and said: “Please help me, I’m falling.” He collapsed and “blood started coming out of his nose.” 

The relative said: “His last words were, ‘I don’t know why I’ve been stabbed. What’s my fault? What’s my sin? Can you please tell me why I’ve been stabbed? Why?’”

Wali and his twin brother fled Afghanistan when they were just 12, and arrived in Europe as unaccompanied minors.

The boys were later transferred to the UK under European regulations that allow children to claim asylum in any EU country.

Wali was the 25th teenager to be stabbed to death this year in the UK. A member of school staff said his main attacker was a “fellow student” who had confronted him over “something stupid,” and Wali had told a teacher giving him CPR who had stabbed him.

A student said: “One of my teachers was saying that he was humble and a nice guy who always got on with work.”

