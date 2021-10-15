You are here

Egypt's current account deficit widens in April-June quarter

Egypt’s current account deficit widens in April-June quarter
Foreign direct investment fell to $427.2 million in the April-June quarter from $6.48 billion a year earlier. (Getty Images)
Reuters

Egypt’s current account deficit widens in April-June quarter

Egypt’s current account deficit widens in April-June quarter
  • The deficit widened to $5.13 billion in the quarter from $3.83 billion a year earlier
CAIRO: Egypt’s current account deficit widened in the April-to-June quarter as imports surged and tourism was slow to bounce back to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to central bank figures released on Thursday.
The deficit widened to $5.13 billion in the quarter from $3.83 billion a year earlier, when the coronavirus pandemic was taking a heavy toll on the economy and tourism ground to a virtual halt.
A strong currency helped boost imports to $19.59 billion in the quarter from $13.83 billion a year earlier.
Tourism revenue jumped to $1.75 billion during the quarter from a low of $305 million at the height of the coronavirus crisis in April-June 2020, according to Reuters calculations using data from the bank’s latest balance of payments report.
Two years earlier, before the pandemic, Egypt reported tourism revenue of $3.18 billion for the April-June period.
Suez Canal revenue climbed to $1.56 billion during the quarter from $1.34 billion, while remittances rose to $8.05 billion from $6.21 billion.
For the whole of the financial year to the end of June, the current account deficit, hit by the pandemic, widened to $18.4 billion from $11.2 billion.
Tourism revenue dropped by 50.7 percent to $4.9 billion during the year, the central bank said.
Foreign direct investment fell to $427.2 million in the April-June quarter from $6.48 billion a year earlier, while portfolio investment rose to $2.76 billion from $910 million.

#egypt #economy #deficit #trade

Dubai Court tells Nissan to pay $354m to Al Dahana over agreement breach

Dubai Court tells Nissan to pay $354m to Al Dahana over agreement breach
Dubai Court tells Nissan to pay $354m to Al Dahana over agreement breach

Dubai Court tells Nissan to pay $354m to Al Dahana over agreement breach
  • The case was brought by Al Dahana against Nissan and Nissan Middle East in 2019 for alleged breach of contract
RIYADH: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Middle East have been told to pay in excess of 1.3 billion dirhams ($354 million) including interest, to Al Dahana FZCO, in the case filed by the latter back in 2019, Al Dahana said in a statement.

The case sought compensation for damages suffered due to breach of contract allegedly committed by Japanese automaker Nissan, its subsidiary Nissan Middle East and two appointed directors, following the arrest of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo.

The Dubai court issued a precautionary attachment order over goods and moveables, bank accounts and balances of the two companies, according to the statement.

Al Dahana was founded in 2008 to help promote sales of Nissan vehicles in the Gulf region, and is jointly owned by Saudi Arabian billionaire Khaled Juffali and Nasser Watar, a Lebanese businessman, Bloomberg reported.

Japanese automaker Nissan told Bloomberg the partnership ended in 2019 after it fully complied with its contractual obligations, and that legal proceedings are ongoing in the emirate.

#nissan #dubai #ghosn #law

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to work together on housing and urban development

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to work together on housing and urban development
Saudi Arabia, Egypt to work together on housing and urban development

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to work together on housing and urban development
  • The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and its Egyptian counterpart signed an agreement to develop an executive program
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed an agreement to increase cooperation in the areas of housing and urban development.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and its Egyptian counterpart signed an agreement on Thursday to develop an executive program, SPA reported.

The agreement sets out a detailed program for exchanging expertise between the two countries said Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, the ministry’s undersecretary for customer service.

#saudi #egypt #housing

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns: Reuters

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns: Reuters
China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns: Reuters

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns: Reuters
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK: Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with US exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country’s fuel security, several sources said.
At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and local government-backed energy distributors like Zhejiang Energy, are in discussions with US exporters, mainly Cheniere Energy and Venture Global, the sources told Reuters.
The discussions could lead to deals worth tens of billions of dollars that would mark a surge in China’s LNG imports from the United States. At the height of Sino-US trade war in 2019, gas trade briefly came to a standstill.
Talks with US suppliers began early this year but speeded up in recent months amid one of the biggest power-generating, heating fuel crunch in decades. Natural gas prices in Asia have jumped more than fivefold this year, sparking fears of power shortages in the winter.
“Companies faced a supply gap (for winter) and surging prices. Talks really picked up since August when spot prices touched $15/mmbtu,” said a Beijing-based senior industry source briefed on the talks.
Another Beijing-based source said: “After experiencing the recent massive market volatility, some buyers were regretting that they didn’t sign enough long-term supplies.”
Sources expected fresh deals to be announced over the coming few months, after privately controlled ENN Natural Gas Co, , headed by the ex-LNG chief of China’s largest buyer, CNOOC, announced a 13-year deal with Cheniere on Monday.
It was the first major US-China LNG deal since 2018.
The new purchases will also cement China’s position as the world’s top LNG buyer, taking over from Japan this year.
“As state-owned enterprises, companies are all under pressure to keep security of supply and the recent price trend has deeply changed the image of long-term supplies in the mind of leadership,” said the first Beijing-based trader.
“People may have taken the spot (market) as the key in the past, but are now realizing that long-term cargoes are the backbone.”

CHEAPER US GAS
The sources declined to be named as the negotiations are private.
Sinopec declined comment. CNOOC and Zhejiang Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Venture Global declined comment. Cheniere did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We expect more deals to be signed before year-end. It’s primarily driven by the global energy crunch and prices we’re seeing now... US supplies now stand out as attractive,” said a third Beijing source briefed on the talks.
US cargoes used to be expensive versus oil-linked supplies from Qatar and Australia for example, but are cheaper now.
A deal at $2.50 + 115 percent of Henry Hub futures, similar to ENN’s deal according to traders, would be roughly about $9-$10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on a delivered basis into Northeast Asia. This includes an average shipping cost of $2 per mmBtu for the US-China route.
Jason Feer, global head of business intelligence with consultancy Poten & Partners said Chinese companies are heavily exposed to Brent-related pricing for LNG and the US purchases give some diversity to the pricing.
Asian spot gas prices are now at a near record at over $30 per mmBtu. Long-term LNG deals linked to oil prices work out to about $10-11 per mmBtu, though both calculations vary according to liquefaction costs, premiums and assumption of forward oil and gas prices.
Chinese buyers are scouting for both near-term shipments to cover demand this winter and long-term imports as demand for gas, seen by Beijing a key bridge fuel before reaching its 2060 carbon-neutral goal, is set for steady growth through 2035.
It’s hard to estimate a total volume of the deals being discussed, sources said, but Sinopec alone could be eyeing 4 million tons annually as the company is most exposed to the spot market versus domestic rivals PetroChina and CNOOC, said a third source.
Traders said Sinopec is in final talks with 3 to 4 companies to buy 1 million tons a year for 10 years, starting from 2023, and is looking for US volumes as part of the requirement.
Delays in LNG export projects in Canada, in which PetroChina owns a stake, and Mozambique, where both PetroChina and CNOOC have invested, also made US supplies attractive, sources added.
North American LNG exporters have been adding to capacity because of demand in major Asian economies.
Cheniere, the largest exporter out of the United States, said in late September it expects to announce “a number of other transactions” that will support their going forward with the Corpus Stage 3 expansion next year.
Venture Global is building or developing over 50 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG production capacity in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu, which is expected to cost around $4.5 billion and start producing LNG in test mode in late 2021.
However, some buyers remained cautious.
“There is a lot of hype in the market and nobody knows for sure how long this supply crunch would last. For companies that do not have fresh demand in the next year or two, it’s better to wait,” said a separate Chinese importer.

Abu Dhabi's IHC to IPO subsidiary Multiply this year, CEO says

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to IPO subsidiary Multiply this year, CEO says
Abu Dhabi’s IHC to IPO subsidiary Multiply this year, CEO says

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to IPO subsidiary Multiply this year, CEO says
  • Multiply is a holding company that invests in tech-focused businesses
  • IPO for its majority-owned health care firm Pure Health could happen as soon as March next year
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co. (IHC) plans to list subsidiary Multiply, a holding company that invests in tech-focused businesses, on Abu Dhabi’s main stock market this year, IHC’s chief executive said.
The planned transaction, which could value Multiply at 8 to 10 billion dirhams ($2.2-$2.7 billion), would be the latest in a string of listings and deals for IHC, a firm with a market capitalization of $72.5 billion.
“We’re planning the listing before the end of the year, it’s going to be an IPO, a main market listing,” IHC’s CEO Syed Basar Shueb told Reuters.
IHC plans to offer 30 percent of Multiply’s shares and is working with local banks on the transaction, he added.
The planned deal would follow a surge of new listings on Abu Dhabi’s ADX bourse this year, including companies owned by oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and state investor Mubadala.
The Abu Dhabi stock index is the best performing market in the Gulf this year, helped by higher oil prices, incentives to boost trading and more listings.
“Definitely one of the reasons (for the listing) is market conditions ... but our long term strategy is to list every single entity which we invest into in the market eventually,” said Shueb.
IHC, whose assets include firms in the fast-growing health care and industrial sectors, became Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company in June after the listing of subsidiary Alpha Dhabi.
It is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and a brother of the country’s de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.
The company also plans an IPO for its majority-owned health care firm Pure Health, which Shueb said could happen as soon as March next year.
It is looking at acquisitions abroad, including food processing facilities and health care assets in Turkey, he said, adding discussions were at an early stage.
IHC recently sold a 50 percent stake in another subsidiary, Eltizam, to Abu Dhabi state investor ADQ. Eltizam could also be listed next year, said Shueb.
Sheikh Tahnoon is also the chairman of ADQ.

#ihc #uae #abudhabi #Multiply #ipo

Saudi Airlines Catering signs $48m contract with Ma'aden

Saudi Airlines Catering signs $48m contract with Ma’aden
Saudi Airlines Catering signs $48m contract with Ma’aden

Saudi Airlines Catering signs $48m contract with Ma’aden
  • Deal to positively impact Saudia Catering financial results from Q4, 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Company embarked on a contract with the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) on Thursday, with a total estimated value of about SR180 million ($47.9 million), according to a bourse filing.

The three-year contract will see Saudi Airlines Catering provide a variety of catering services to Ma’aden and its subsidiaries within the Kingdom, the company said in a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Saudi Airlines Catering expects the contract to positively affect its financial results as of the fourth quarter of 2021.

#saudi #saudia #maaden #catering

