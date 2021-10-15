You are here

Rights watchdog presses Houthis to release abducted journalist

Rights watchdog presses Houthis to release abducted journalist
The CPJ has urged the Houthis to free a journalist they abducted in August and to end their “campaign against journalists.” (File/AFP)
Rights watchdog presses Houthis to release abducted journalist

Rights watchdog presses Houthis to release abducted journalist
  • Youness Abdelsalam suffers from health issues, says CPJ
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the Houthis to free a journalist they abducted in August and to end their “campaign against journalists.”

Youness Abdelsalam was seized in Sanaa and the CPJ said it feared he could be executed for his reporting.

His family said he had not been formally charged with a crime.

Abdelsalam, who worked for local papers, criticized the Houthis and also the Yemeni government.

“The Houthis must release Youness Abdelsalam immediately and stop abducting journalists,” said the CPJ’s senior Middle East and North Africa researcher Justin Shilad. “The Houthis’ campaign against journalists knows no bounds, and now more than ever the international community needs to take action.”

The CPJ said Abdelsalam suffered from health issues and that his family had only been able to visit him once since his arrest.

He is being held with at least four other journalists, all of whom face the death sentence, the CPJ said, adding that the Iran-backed militia had “assaulted, imprisoned, and forced out journalists from areas under the group’s control over the last several years.”

Imprisoned journalists experienced torture, isolation, and the deprivation of critical healthcare services while in detention, their familes warned.

They said the brother of Abdulkader Al-Murtada, who is the head of the Houthi prisoner affairs committee, tortured the journalists himself or incited other captors to mistreat them. They also said they had been forced to bribe Houthis to deliver life-saving injections to one diabetic journalist.

“We bribe the Houthis to allow us to send him an injection every 20 days. We do not know if he received them or not,” a family member said.

The Houthis have committed human rights and other abuses since they took power from the internationally recognized Yemeni government in 2014. 

Since then, and with the assistance of Iranian weapons and training, they have executed a bloody campaign in order to control the whole country. 

Topics: Houthis Yemen Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Youness Abdelsalam Sanaa

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was 'ashamed' to be Muslim after 9/11

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was ‘ashamed’ to be Muslim after 9/11
Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was 'ashamed' to be Muslim after 9/11

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was ‘ashamed’ to be Muslim after 9/11
  • Journalist criticized for “deceitful” treatment of Diana, Princess of Wales
  • Politician said question was part of West's “rising Islamophobia”
LONDON: The BBC’s former religion editor Martin Bashir asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan if he was “ashamed of being a Muslim” after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Khan revealed in his autobiography that he was “shocked” by Bashir’s line of questioning when he was contacted after the tragedy.

“After 9/11, I will never forget he (Bashir) rang me up and he said: ‘Aren’t you ashamed of being a Muslim,’” said Khan, who was interviewed by the journalist in Pakistan.

“‘As a Muslim, aren’t you embarrassed by the attacks?’ was his immediate question. I was shocked,” Khan wrote.

“Implying all the world’s 1.3 billion Muslims should feel responsible for an act of a handful of criminals is like asking a Christian to feel responsible for Hitler or Stalin’s atrocities, or asking a Catholic if they support the IRA blowing up children at Omagh. I expected a backlash after 9/11, but had not anticipated its ferocity,” he added.

It was part of the “rising Islamophobia” in the West that falsely portrayed all Muslims as “baddies,” said Khan, who was elected as Pakistan’s leader in 2018.

He said the phone call with Bashir, who then worked for ITN, was an example of how some in the West used the Sep. 11 attacks to put “all Muslims on trial” and merely “alienated many normal Muslims.”

Bashir, Khan concluded, was “not the best of journalists.”

The journalist, who retired from the profession in May this year citing health reasons, has also been the subject of significant scrutiny for his reporting methods in other cases, most prominently with his treatment of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The UK’s Daily Mail newspaper revealed last year that Bashir had used forgery and deception to trick her into giving him an interview in 1995 that some blamed on her eventual split from Prince Charles. She died in 1997 in a car crash.

Following an inquiry, the BBC found that Bashir had used “deceitful” methods to secure an interview with her and that a “woefully ineffective” internal investigation had covered his tracks.

Khan and Diana were friends and she visited Pakistan numerous times. He attended her funeral alongside Hasnat Khan, her former boyfriend and a distant relative of the cricket star.

Topics: BBC Martin Bashir Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Muslim 9/11

Abu Dhabi Media to create Arabic versions of popular reality game shows

Abu Dhabi Media to create Arabic versions of popular reality game shows
Abu Dhabi Media to create Arabic versions of popular reality game shows

Abu Dhabi Media to create Arabic versions of popular reality game shows
  • Dori Media Group’s unscripted formats “The Selfie Challenge” and “Win the Crowd” expected to be popular with younger audiences
DUBAI: Dori Media Group has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Media to create Arabic versions of two unscripted shows, “The Selfie Challenge” and “Win the Crowd”. Both show formats were originally created by Israeli content house Studio Glam.

Abu Dhabi Media has ordered 15 episodes of each format, which will be adapted for its flagship channel, Abu Dhabi TV, and the ADtv app.

“The Selfie Challenge” is a modern reality game show filmed that draws inspiration from the selfie phenomenon. Two groups of three friends must quickly replicate selfies they receive. The competition has five rounds, which become progressively tougher and more daring.

“Win the Crowd” is a talent competition series where the street is the stage and the public is the audience. There are no votes and no judges—contestants simply have to win the crowd. Artists from a variety of art forms are invited to perform on a busy street corner, covered with hidden cameras. Each performer has seven minutes to attract as many viewers as possible. For every person that stops to watch, they score one point. The performer who has the largest crowd will win a cash prize.

“We are confident these two unique formats by Studio Glam will be successful, especially among young adult audiences. We are very excited about this new relationship and we look forward to introducing more content to the UAE market in the near future,” said Haitham Al-Kathiri, Acting Executive Director of TV at Abu Dhabi Media.

The step is in line with the media group’s “international ambitions in the region” and reinforces Abu Dhabi TV network’s strategy to “expand its partner pool and target a wide base of regional and international audiences through the provision of unique and compelling content that is entertaining, informative and engaging,” he said.

“We are delighted to be collaborating once again with Dori Media Group (DMG) on two of our innovative formats. It has been said that television speaks the universal language. These two shows are an excellent example of that, and networks from around the world will find the shows very flexible and easily replicable,” said Ilan V. Glam, CEO & Head of Business Development of Studio Glam.

The Arabic version of “The Selfie Challenge” is slated to air at the end of this year and will be produced by Highways Arabia, while “Win the Crowd” will air at the start of 2022, with the production company soon to be announced.

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
  • LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs
REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year after Internet rules were tightened by Beijing, the latest American tech giant to lessen its ties to the country.
The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”
LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”
LinkedIn in March said it would pause new member sign-ups on LinkedIn China because of unspecified regulatory issues. China’s Internet watchdog in May said it had found LinkedIn as well as Microsoft’s Bing search engine and about 100 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.
Several scholars this year also reported getting warning letters from LinkedIn that they were sharing “prohibited content” that would not be made viewable in China but could still be seen by LinkedIn users elsewhere.
In 2014, LinkedIn launched a site in simplified Chinese, the written characters used on the mainland, to expand its reach in the country. It said at the time that expanding in China raises “difficult questions” because it will be required to censor content, but that it would be clear about how it conducts business in China and undertake “extensive measures” to protect members’ rights and data.
Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.
Google pulled its search engine out of mainland China in 2010 after the government began censoring search results and videos on YouTube.

Topics: Microsoft Linkedin China

Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit

Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit
Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit

Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit
  • Assignment covers Standard Chartered’s global markets including the Middle East and Pakistan
DUBAI: Dentsu International has been selected as Standard Chartered’s media agency of record for a further five years, after having successfully defended the account in a competitive pitch.
The assignment covers Standard Chartered’s global markets across media planning, strategy, and buying, including the Middle East, and Pakistan.
Sumeet Single, country head of corporate affairs, brand, and marketing for Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Dentsu continues to deliver a deep knowledge of our business and how we can drive growth through media.
“Working with a partner with shared values and ambitions has created a strong partnership for us to build on, and I look forward to what the future holds.”
Ramzy Abouchacra, the chief executive officer of Carat MENA, said: “We have built a fantastic partnership with Standard Chartered over the past four years, helping them on a journey of digital transformation and delivering performance with purpose.”
He added that the agency was excited for the next five years, “as we realize a vision for growth delivered through our one Dentsu service model.”

Topics: Dentsu International Standard Chartered Bank

Google and Amazon employees call on tech businesses to end contracts with Israel

An open letter has been written by Google and Amazon employees calling on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and ties with the Israeli military. (Reuters/File Photos)
An open letter has been written by Google and Amazon employees calling on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and ties with the Israeli military. (Reuters/File Photos)
Google and Amazon employees call on tech businesses to end contracts with Israel

An open letter has been written by Google and Amazon employees calling on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and ties with the Israeli military. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • An anonymous letter by company workers condemns Project Nimbus
DUBAI: “We are Google and Amazon workers. We condemn Project Nimbus.” That is the headline of an open letter written by Google and Amazon employees who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Gabriel Schubiner, software engineer and researcher at Google and Bathool Syed, content strategist at Amazon, wrote in an op-ed on NBC News: “We’ve joined together as workers across corporate lines for the first time to send a joint letter Tuesday calling on Google and Amazon to respect Palestinian human rights and cancel Project Nimbus.”

The letter, signed by nearly 1,000 employees at Amazon and more than 600 at Google, calls on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and cut all ties with the Israeli military.

“As more and more Palestinians are documenting Israeli human rights abuses on the ground, it’s no longer possible for the rest of the world to ignore the brutal reality of the Israeli occupation and military actions targeting civilians,” Nadim Nashif, Director, 7amleh — The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, told Arab News.

“By participating in the creation of these technologies and providing them to the Israeli government, companies such as Google and Amazon are further entrenching and enhancing this illegal occupation, and legitimizing illegal military actions around the world,” said Nashif.

Project Nimbus is a $1.2 billion project where Google and Amazon are providing cloud services for Israel’s public sector and military.

“The Nimbus framework will provide cloud services to Israeli government ministries including local municipalities, government-owned companies, and public sector organizations with the aim of helping to accelerate digital transformation,” Amazon said in a statement issued earlier this year.

However, in the letter, the employees stated that Project Nimbus will enable the selling of “dangerous technology to the Israeli military and government.”

It added that Google and Amazon’s contracts with institutions such as the US Department of Defense, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement departments, are “part of a disturbing pattern of militarization, lack of transparency and avoidance of oversight.”

Schubiner and Syed also alluded to the dangers of Project Nimbus in their op-ed, stating that their cloud services would help to facilitate the Israeli military’s control and persecution of Palestinians, demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied Palestinian territories and attacks on Gaza.

“We cannot look the other way, as the products we build are used to deny Palestinians their basic rights, force Palestinians out of their homes and attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the employees said in their letter, which concluded with them condemning the Project Nimbus contract and asking the two companies to reject this and other contracts that would harm users.

The workers also called on other employees from around the world in the technology industry to join them “in building a world where technology promotes safety and dignity for all.”

“There’s a growing movement of Silicon Valley workers who are taking a stand and showing solidarity with marginalized communities whose lives are impacted by the increasing militarization of the technology space. Technology companies must listen to their employees, or risk facing the consequences of profiting from state-sanctioned human rights abuses,” said Nashif.

Topics: media Google Amazon Israel

