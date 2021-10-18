Singapore to expand no-quarantine scheme for vaccinated travelers

You are here

Under the policy, passengers will not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus before they depart and on arrival. (AFP)
Updated 18 October 2021
AFP

  • ‘Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely’
SINGAPORE: Fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine from Tuesday, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the coronavirus.

The city-state initially fought the pandemic by shutting borders, lockdowns of varying intensity and aggressive contact tracing but with more than 80 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are keen to revive the economy.

They opened travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany in September, and will expand the scheme from Tuesday to another eight countries – Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

The lane with South Korea will start November 15.

Under the policy, passengers will not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus before they depart and on arrival.

“Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said October 9, when he announced a raft of measures under the “Living with COVID-19” strategy.

Lee pointed to the Delta coronavirus variant as a factor.

“The Delta variant is highly infectious, and has spread all over the world. Even with the whole population vaccinated, we still will not be able to stamp it out,” he said.

“Almost every country has accepted this reality.”

In addition to focusing on home care for mild and asymptomatic domestic cases, Lee said Singapore needed to resume international travel.

The city-state is home to the regional offices of thousands of multi-national corporations, which rely on Singapore’s status as a business and aviation hub for their operations.

“We must continue to re-open our borders safely,” Lee said. “Companies and investors need to carry out regional and global business from Singapore. People working for them need to travel to earn a living.”

And the success of the city-state’s vaccinated lanes project may boost the recovery in the global aviation industry, which was hammered by the pandemic.

“We hope the positive actions taken by Singapore will spur other markets to similarly navigate their pathways towards restarting air travel,” said Philip Goh, Asia-Pacific vice president at aviation industry group IATA.

Muhammad again among UK’s most popular baby names

Muhammad again among UK’s most popular baby names
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

  • Muslim names including Ibrahim and Yusuf continue to gain popularity
  • Pop culture and royalty informing naming trends for new parents
LONDON: Muhammad was the fifth most popular name for male British babies in 2020, the UK’s Office for National Statistics revealed on Monday.

Mohammed and Mohammad were also among the 100 most popular baby boy names in the UK – ranking 32 and 74 – though neither came close to the Muhammad spelling.

Noah, an important figure in all three Abrahamic religions, was the fourth most popular name for male British babies.

Two other Muslim names — Ibrahim and Yusuf — made it into the top 100 for 2020. All three spellings of the prophet’s name, as well as Yusuf and Ibrahim, have been climbing in popularity consistently since 1996, ONS data shows.

Muslims from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds transliterate the name Muhammad differently into English, but all are named in reverence of Islam’s most loved figure.

Despite being spelled differently by different groups, the origins and intention behind the naming are likely shared by each culture and ethnicity employing it. 

It is likely that the name is even more popular than the ONS rankings suggest, but the methodology of dividing names based on their spellings makes it unclear exactly how it ranks against other top names.

Other popular names for male British babies included George, Oliver, and Arthur. The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is called George, while the middle name of their third child is Arthur.

Sian Bradford, a statistics officer at the ONS, said: “Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favorite show or trending celebrities. Maeve and Otis, characters from the program ‘Sex Education,’ have seen a surge in popularity in 2020. While the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’”

Archie leapt into the top 10 of baby names for boys — likely because Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle chose that name for their firstborn.

Italian police use water cannon on port protesters

Italian police use water cannon on port protesters
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
AFP

  • Dozens of police in riot gear faced off against hundreds of remaining demonstrators and port workers
  • They began blocking one of the port entrances Friday to protest the introduction of the "Green Pass"
ROME: Police in Italy used water cannon and tear gas against protesters at the northeastern port of Trieste on Monday following a three-day demonstration against a new mandatory workplace Covid pass.
Dozens of police in riot gear faced off against hundreds of remaining demonstrators and port workers who began blocking one of the port entrances Friday to protest the introduction of the “Green Pass.”
“Liberty, liberty!” shouted protesters, as others yelled “We’re not violent, put down your shields.”
Police managed to clear the entrance after a few hours of standoff, pushing demonstrators to a nearby parking lot from which they then marched toward the city center.
Italian news agency AGI reported that by Friday afternoon, more than a thousand protesters were participating in a sit-in at Trieste’s main plaza.
Trieste dock workers had called a strike Friday despite being offered free Covid tests, and their protest attracted demonstrators from out of town.
The Green Pass, which offers proof of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test, became mandatory in all workplaces on Friday throughout Italy.
The new regulation spurred a wave of protests across the country, although most were small and not disruptive.
More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the Trieste port, however, at the height of the protest Friday.
Although more than 85 percent of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccine dose, qualifying them for the pass, there remain up to three million workers estimated to be unvaccinated.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Updated 18 October 2021
Reuters

  • As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush
WASHINGTON: Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said in a statement.
“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family said in a post on his Facebook page.
As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait.
Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush.

France confirms its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17

France confirms its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17
Updated 18 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France confirmed its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17, adding that the official in question - Nicolas de Lacoste - would now assume the role of special envoy in Belarus as of this Monday onwards.
"France will keep on standing by the Belarus people and will look for a solution to the crisis in the country," said the spokeswoman for the French Foreign Affairs ministry.
Relations between EU member states and Belarus have been at a low ebb since President Alexander Lukashenko last year comfortably won re-election in a poll that the opposition said was rigged, and cracked down on the opposition, detaining all its leading figures or driving them into exile.

Air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray: sources

Air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray: sources
Updated 18 October 2021
AFP

  • First reported air raids in Mekele since the conflict erupted in November last year
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian forces hit the Tigrayan capital of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and diplomats said, in a new phase of the nearly year-long war in the country’s north.
They are the first reported air raids in Mekele since the conflict erupted in November last year, although there have been others in the Tigray region.
“Air strike now in Mekele,” one humanitarian official in the city said via SMS to AFP on condition of anonymity, describing attacks also confirmed by a second humanitarian source, two diplomats and a rebel spokesman.
The first air raid occurred in the morning on the outskirts of Mekele near a cement factory, the sources said.
The second took place around midday in the city center near the Planet Hotel, often used by top officials from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the region’s former ruling party and the target of a government military operation since November 2020.
The TPLF said the aerial assaults were designed to inflict civilian casualties.
“Monday is market day in Mekelle & the intention is all too palpable,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.
The reports could not be independently verified and government officials could not be reached for comment.
Medical officials in Mekele could not immediately be reached to provide information on casualties.
The strikes come as the government appeared to be pursuing a new offensive in the war against the TPLF, which dominated national politics before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.
There were reports last week of fresh clashes between government and rebel forces in Afar, a region bordering Tigray, where fighting has also spread.

TotalEnergies opens UK offshore wind hub in North Sea oil, gas center
TotalEnergies opens UK offshore wind hub in North Sea oil, gas center
Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing
Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing
Gunmen kill dozens in Nigeria’s troubled north
Gunmen kill dozens in Nigeria’s troubled north
Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer weds Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nasser
Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer weds Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nasser
Saudi SMEs have raised $267m from crowdfunding: Saudi Capital Market Authority 
Saudi SMEs have raised $267m from crowdfunding: Saudi Capital Market Authority 

