You are here

  • Home
  • STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pvxt

Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (Solutions by STC) on Sunday signed several contracts with the Saudi Telecom Company to build a modern data center in NEOM, according to a stock exchange filing.

The contracts, valued at SR201.3 million, will contribute to the establishment of the data center’s infrastructure, cloud platform and other applications.

The project aims to design and build digital solutions for NEOM Telco Park’s digital platform as well as data center support starting from the concept to project delivery. 

It also includes data center campus enablement, system integration, infrastructure services, and physical security solutions, digital platform enabling NEOM to provide private cloud services to its customers, solutions and technology maintenance and support.

The project delivery and implementation will be within one year starting from the contract signing date, involving support services for three years.

Topics: STC NEOM Data deal

Related

‘solutions by stc’ and Datumcon join forces to bring the ‘internet of eyes’ to Kuwait
Business & Economy
‘solutions by stc’ and Datumcon join forces to bring the ‘internet of eyes’ to Kuwait

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jubail Commercial Port’s containers handling increased to 27 percent by more than 53,000 containers during September 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

The port also achieved a record in handling container ships by clearing procedures within five minutes.
The speedy and efficient handling is part of the Saudi Ports Authority strategy to attract international shipping lines and expand the Kingdom’s ports capacity and operations to transform the country into a logistics hub.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ports jubail containers

Related

Jubail port records 20% increase in cargo transport
Business & Economy
Jubail port records 20% increase in cargo transport

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding with three major Omani banks to boost financing ties and exchange expertise.

The MoUs were signed with the National Bank of Oman, Muscat Bank and Sohar International Bank.The banks also discussed cooperation in extending credit financing and securing financing guarantees for Saudi exporters’ Omani clients.

The banks agreed to develop training programs in financial trade, risk analysis, loan management, Saad Al-Khallab, CEO of the Saudi bank said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Bank exports imports

Related

Update Saudi EXIM helps businesses export to 50 countries with financing worth $2.3bn 
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM helps businesses export to 50 countries with financing worth $2.3bn 

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
Reuters/File
Updated 32 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
Updated 32 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial and Technology Zones, known as MODON, signed on Sunday a contract with a company to manufacture prosthetics in the Kingdom.

The first factory to manufacture prosthetics in Saudi Arabia will be established in Asir Industrial City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Qusai Al-Abdulkarim, a spokesman for MODON, said the establishment of the facility is a valuable addition to Saudi Arabia and it is in line with Vision 2030.

The factory, to be established with an investment of SR40 million, aims to localize manufacture of prosthetics in the Kingdom. It seeks to meet 20 percent of the local demand in the first phase of its operations. It aims to expand its operation to export Saudi products to other countries.

Topics: MODON Prosthetic limbs localization

Related

Saudi industrial sector grows on MODON-led initiatives: Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial sector grows on MODON-led initiatives: Knight Frank

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
  • Saudi initiatives demonstrate Kingdom’s willingness to address environmental challenges
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: The final event of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Middle East Green Initiative, is taking place today to create a sustainable road map for the region and highlight green transition, green policy solutions, the finance sector’s contribution to the goals of the SGI as well as insight from an international perspective. 

It will be attended by several heads of state, with key speakers including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, UN Deputy Secretary Amina Mohammed,  BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, and André Esteves, senior partner, BTG Pactual, Brazil.

Earlier this year, the crown prince highlighted that the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives are a continuation of the environmental efforts in the Kingdom over the past few years in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The two initiatives demonstrate the Kingdom’s strong willingness to address the environmental challenges it has faced, from increase in temperatures and dust waves to low levels of rain and desertification.

The SGI and MGI are also aiming to collectively plant 50 billion trees as well as propel the Middle East region toward achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.

The SGI aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060.

Saudi Arabia said the transition to net zero carbon emissions “will be delivered in a manner that preserves the Kingdom’s leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets.”

Announcing a plan to reach net zero in carbon by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday said the move was in line with the Kingdom’s development plans, “while preserving and reinforcing its leading role in the security and stability of global energy markets.”

The Kingdom has pledged to double the amount of carbon it will cut in its domestic economy, removing 278 million tons of the pollutant pr year by 2030.

“As a region, we have always had to live with harsh climate conditions and we will have to continue to innovate in both mitigation and adaptation,” said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, at a forum on COP26 in Riyadh. 

“The UAE highly commends the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia, particularly the youth, for such a landmark, bold and long-term strategic initiative. It represents a paradigm shift in ambition for this region,” the minister said.

The SGI aims to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine ecosystems. 

 

Topics: Middle East Green Initiative #SGI Saudi Arabia climate change

Related

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
UN praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold and courageous’ climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021
Business & Economy
UN praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold and courageous’ climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap

Bank shares lead 0.77% TASI fall: Market wrap
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Declining bank shares led a fall of the Tadawul All-Share Index, which was down 91 points on Sunday, or 0.77 percent, closing at 11,848,05 points.

221.4 million of shares changed hands in 323,000 deals.

Al Rajhi Bank fell 3 percent to SR137.80, amid trading of about four million shares, The bank’s net profit for Q3 2021 increased 43 percent year-on-year to SR3.794 billion.

Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Sulaiman Al Habib, Bank Albilad, Almarai, Maaden, Arab National Bank and Thob Al Aseel declined between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Dallah Health Services Company obtained a long term, Sharia-compliant 10-year bond financing from Al-Rajhi Bank, with a value of SR900 million to support the company's strategic plan for future acquisitions and expansions, according to a filing.

The parallel Nomu index decreased by 225.2 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 23,505.27 points. The liquidity amounted to about SR18.4 million.

Yanbu Cement slumped 2 percent to SR38, The cement producer reported earlier a net profit of SAR 36.4 million in Q3 2021, a fall of 56 percent Year on year. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul stock exchange

Related

Tadawul aims to offer incentives for tech startup firms: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Tadawul aims to offer incentives for tech startup firms: Bloomberg

Latest updates

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
Babar, Rizwan star as Pakistan break India jinx with rout
Babar, Rizwan star as Pakistan break India jinx with rout

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.