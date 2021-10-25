You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic

Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic

Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic
Hotels, banks and office buildings by the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2j75f

Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic

Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic
  • Assistant Tourism Minister Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said the government was allowing hotels to operate at full capacity while obliging them to follow strict precautionary measures
  • The country’s destinations are on the road to recovery – these include popular resorts such as Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Sharm El-Sheikh and cultural sites in Luxor and Aswan
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s hotels will be allowed to operate at full capacity, the government has said, ending a previous restriction that capped it at 70 percent as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It is the first time they will run at full capacity without operating restrictions since March 2020. 

Assistant Tourism Minister Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said the government was allowing hotels to operate at full capacity while obliging them to follow strict precautionary measures.

Hotels have been operating at 70 percent capacity since July. 

They were banned from operating at the start of the pandemic until some health and safety standards were met.

Those hotels that met the standards and obtained certificates were only allowed to operate at a quarter of their capacity, before the government raised that to 50 percent in late June.

The decision comes as the tourism sector begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

According to a report from the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development, the country’s recreational destinations are on the road to recovery. These include popular resorts such as Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Sharm El-Sheikh and cultural sites in Luxor and Aswan.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani said earlier: “The Egyptian tourist destination is a safe destination and is unique in its excellence throughout the year and in its unparalleled tourist and archaeological components.”

He said the country was working to enhance these tourism and archaeological components by creating a new integrated product that would allow tourists to have a unique and distinctive tourism experience and give them an opportunity to enjoy different tourist patterns during their visit to Egypt.

Tourism revenue reached $4 billion in 2020, down from $13.03 billion in 2019.

About 3.5 million tourists visited the country during the first six months of this year, the same number of people who visited Egypt for the whole of last year.

Topics: Egypt SHARM EL-SHEIKH Hurghada Egypt’s hotels

Related

Egypt’s hotels had up to 45% occupancy rate in Q1 2021
Business & Economy
Egypt’s hotels had up to 45% occupancy rate in Q1 2021
Egypt’s hotels win over domestic tourists with on-site clinics
Middle-East
Egypt’s hotels win over domestic tourists with on-site clinics

Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap

Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap
Updated 28 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap

Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap
Updated 28 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI

The minimum wage rate in Britain will rise to £9.50 ($13.06) per hour from £8.91, according to the country’s finance ministry.

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s finance minister, said that "this wage boost ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament."

Mexico's unemployment

Mexico's unemployment rate slightly declined to 4.2 percent in September from 4.3 percent in the previous month, official data showed. 

The country’s annual economic activity slowed in August to 4.3 percent in August, compared to 7.1 percent in the previous month. This was mainly driven by a slowdown in secondary activities and services, according to Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

On a monthly basis, economic activity declined by 1.6 percent.

A setback in European business climate 

Germany’s Ifo business climate indicator experienced a decline in September to 98.9 points, compared to 99.6 points in the previous month. This is the lowest reading in 5 months and was fuelled by shortages in the industrial sector. Manufacturers, service providers and traders all had an unfavorable outlook for the German economy.

In addition, the Turkish manufacturing confidence index declined to 109.6 in October, falling by 3.8 points from September’s 113.4. This is the lowest level since February. Negative outlook for output, employment and export orders —despite a depreciating Lira — all contributed to this slip.

German growth

Economic growth in Germany is expected to decline steeply in the final quarter of this year, the Bundesbank said in a report. Supply shortages and a diminishing demand in services contributed to the downside in forecasts.

Singapore’s inflation

Singapore's annual inflation reached 2.5 percent in September, experiencing little change from August’s figure of 2.4 percent.

The main sources of inflationary pressures were rising food and housing prices, rising by 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Topics: #uk minimum wage #mexico Economic Wrap

Related

US jobless claims fall; Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate again: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
US jobless claims fall; Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate again: Economic wrap
Euro area experiences 13-year annual inflation high: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
Euro area experiences 13-year annual inflation high: Economic wrap

Nigeria becomes first African country to launch digital currency

Nigeria becomes first African country to launch digital currency
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Nigeria becomes first African country to launch digital currency

Nigeria becomes first African country to launch digital currency
  • The new eNaira will be issued as legal tender like the current naira
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
AFP

ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country’s new digital eNaira currency on Monday as Africa’s largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money and cryptocurrencies.

With the eNaira, Nigeria becomes the first in sub-Saharan Africa to fully launch a digital currency and joins China and a few other countries using or piloting central bank-regulated electronic tender.

“We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” Buhari said at the official launch.

Nigeria has seen booming interest in cryptocurrencies as people look for ways to avoid the weakening naira currency and combat high costs of living and unemployment in Africa’s most populous country.

Central bank-backed digital currencies or CBDCs and cryptocurrencies are both virtual money though the CBDCs are legal tender regulated by central banks while cryptos are out of government control.

Five countries have already launched CBDCs, with another 14 including Sweden and South Korea in the pilot stage, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracking project.

In West Africa, Ghana is also looking to launch its own CBDC soon.

Nigeria’s central bank earlier this year sought to control the use of cyptocurrencies by ordering banks to close accounts that were involved in such transactions.

But in spite of the central bank ban, many Nigerians still skirt traditional sectors to use cryptocurrency for overseas transactions.

Experts say digital currencies can potentially reduce transaction costs and ease crossborder transfers while also expanding financial inclusion as people with no banking access can use their mobile phones.

“The use of CBDCs can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country,” Buhari said.

The new eNaira will be issued as legal tender like the current naira currency and will operate on the Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain. It will also follow the official exchange rate.

Customers will be able to download the eNaira app and fund their mobile wallets using their bank accounts, according to the central bank.

Nigeria’s central bank says it will adapt the system after the launch to encourage use by people with no banking access, especially in rural areas.

The eNaira launch comes as Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, is tackling the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp drop in global crude prices.

Topics: Nigeria cryptocurrency Digital Naira

Related

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says
Business & Economy
Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says

Fitch places six GCC banks on rating watch negative

Fitch places six GCC banks on rating watch negative
Updated 51 min 37 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Fitch places six GCC banks on rating watch negative

Fitch places six GCC banks on rating watch negative
Updated 51 min 37 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Excessive reliance on external funding in the Qatari banking sector has prompted Fitch Ratings to place six Qatari banks on Rating Watch Negative.

This means that the ratings agency has a negative outlook for the banks and might decrease their current credit ratings in the near future.

The six banks are Qatar International Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Doha Bank, Al Khaliji Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank and Ahli Bank Qatar.

Fitch said that non-resident funding in the country’s banking system reached $193 billion at the end of August, which was 48 percent of the sector’s liabilities — compared with $121 billion and 38 percent at the end of 2018.
At the same time, foreign assets held by the banks remained relatively stable.

Both of these developments led the net external debt to jump to a significant $133 billion, or 82 percent of the gross domestic product forecast for 2021. It was much lower at the end of 2018 — at $57 billion, or 38 percent of the GDP, Fitch added.

Moreover, total assets of the banking system leapt from 212 percent of GDP at the end of 2018 to 302 percent of forecast 2021 GDP.

Fitch explained that this outcome, along with the excessive external funding, could hamper the authorities’ ability to support the banking sector in case of hardships.

In a previous report released by S&P Global Ratings on GCC countries’ banking systems, only Bahrain — aside from Qatar — exceeded the 10-percent mark for the net external debt/system-wide loans ratio. Other countries even reported negative values. 

This is a sign that the majority of banks in the region were mainly depending on core customer deposits not external funding, unlike Qatari banks.

Topics: GCC banking

Saudi Arabia launches two initiatives at cost of $10.4 billion to combat climate change: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh on Monday. (Screenshot/MGI Summit)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh on Monday. (Screenshot/MGI Summit)
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi Arabia launches two initiatives at cost of $10.4 billion to combat climate change: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh on Monday. (Screenshot/MGI Summit)
  • Mohammed bin Salman said gathering planned to put a regional roadmap into place for combating climate change
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh on Monday and announced two initiatives at a cost of SR39 billion ($10.39 billion) to combat climate change, of which Saudi Arabia will contribute about 15 percent of the entire cost.

Opening the summit, the Crown Prince said the gathering also planned to put a regional roadmap into place for combating climate change.

The Crown Prince said that the Kingdom will be establishing an investment fund for carbon economy solutions in the region, and a global initiative that contributes to clean fuel solutions to feed more than 750 million people worldwide.

The Saudi Crown Prince added that the Kingdom will build a regional program to reduce carbon emissions within the framework of the Green Middle East Initiative, and create a cooperation platform to implement the concept of a circular carbon economy.

Heads of state from around the world are taking part in the MGI Summit, including Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah II.

John Kerry, the first Special Envoy for Climate for the US, is also in attendance.

 

Topics: sgi2021 Middle East Green Initiative Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update Saudi Arabia to reach net zero carbon by 2060: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to reach net zero carbon by 2060: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda
Business & Economy
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda

Riyadh leads human capital index ranking in the region

Riyadh leads human capital index ranking in the region
Updated 25 October 2021
Arab News

Riyadh leads human capital index ranking in the region

Riyadh leads human capital index ranking in the region
Updated 25 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh ranks first among GCC cities in Human Capital, according to the Global Cities Index 2021 report by Kearney.

The report measures global engagement of 156 cities across five dimensions, namely business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement.

It attributed the results to the Kingdom’s increased emphasis and ongoing efforts in creating a more diverse and sustainable economy, in support of the realization of Vision 2030.

“In the past five years since the launch of the Kingdom’s vision, Saudi Arabia has created immense opportunities and an attractive business environment to ensure the country’s competitiveness not just in the region but on a global stage,” Kearney’s government practice leader, Antoine Nasr, said.

“Saudi Arabia is poised to drive regional, post-pandemic recovery supported by accelerated efforts of its government across the five dimensions of the report,” he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Human Capital

Related

30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity by 2030, says Al-Rasheed
Business & Economy
30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity by 2030, says Al-Rasheed
Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition
Art & Culture
Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition

Latest updates

Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic
Egypt’s hotels to operate at full capacity for first time since start of pandemic
Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap
Britain's minimum wage hike; Mexico's unemployment falls: Economic wrap
Assange looks ‘very unwell’ ahead of US appeal hearings: Fiancee
Assange looks ‘very unwell’ ahead of US appeal hearings: Fiancee
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse
An installation depicting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg surfing on a wave of cash and surrounded by distressed teenagers. (AFP)
Nigeria becomes first African country to launch digital currency
Nigeria becomes first African country to launch digital currency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.