Eram Group joins hands with Italy’s DMI Wibes

A new partnership between Eram Group and Italian company DMI Wibes, experts in predictive maintenance solutions, will focus on digital transformation, self-sufficiency and localization in the Saudi industrial sector, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The new entity — known as Wibes Eram — will be dedicated to developing IIoT solutions and predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors and IIoT devices, and will also provide services for installation along with monitoring of industrial machineries and infrastructures. The company will be based in the Eastern Province and will play a central role in the global distribution of Wibes solutions.

During his visit to Eram Group’s office in Alkhobar, Chairman of DMI Wibes Tommaso Rocca reiterated his commitment to expanding services in the GCC and India, in partnership with Eram Group.

Rocca is also the shareholder of Techint Group (Tenaris, Ternium, Tenova and Humanitas Hospital) and chairman of Versilfood, a company operating in the food industry, which is a leader in the European Union for the processing and distribution of truffles, mushrooms, berries and vegetables.

Rocca said: “Working with the Eram Group gives us a decided edge in the market where DMI technology is concerned and its transfer to the Saudi market promises to fast track the dissemination of Wibes solutions from our facility being set up in the Eastern Province.”

Chairman and Managing Director of Eram Group Dr. Siddeek Ahmed said: “As a progressive, forward-thinking company we are always open to any initiatives that contribute positively to the Saudi market and we believe this venture will be of great value and lead to significant cost savings and increased revenue for business enterprises that manage large installations.

“From the introduction of advanced solutions including predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors, IoT devices to the planned research and development and the establishment of a manufacturing value chain, which will enable job creation in the region, this is a tangible step in the right direction.”

Eram Group has a strong footprint in the Kingdom when it comes to manufacturing and services. Some of the established entities include a newly constructed production facility of Arabian Power Electronics Company, Hydrofit Arabian Maintenance Company, and the state-of-the-art clinic Qemat Al-Sihha Medical Center in Alkhobar, inaugurated earlier this year.

In a joint statement, Rocca and Ahmed said: “This is indeed the perfect time for expansion in the region and both entities intend to collaborate by extending the services, and explore investment and acquisition opportunities in areas of Industry 4.0, digital transformation, advanced and emerging technologies, energy storage solutions, healthcare technology and infrastructure services.”