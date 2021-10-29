Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Gulf Health Council to promote physical activity in Kingdom

RIYADH: The Gulf Health Council and Saudi Sports for All Federation have signed partnership deal to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyle programs in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Sports headquarters, in the presence of SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Gulf Health Council General Manager Sulaiman Al-Dakheel, and SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini.

Under agreement, the SFA and GHC will collaborate to promote health awareness initiatives and communicate the importance of participating in sports and physical activity.

The organization will further work together to activate health awareness campaigns and use their communications channels and social media platforms to reach a bigger audience across the Gulf.

The new initiatives will follow “For You and Life” and “Mental Health” campaigns, which aim to use sports to promote mental health.

“The agreement will see the Saudi Sports for All Federation working together with the Gulf Health Council to explore opportunities to launch programs, activities, and events that help spread the culture of sports and health aimed at building a healthier and more vibrant society.,” said Prince Khaled.

“The agreement is another example of SFA’s collaboration with regional and international bodies, whether in the Kingdom or GCC countries, to build a healthier, more active, and spirited society by launching innovative sports and health initiatives,” he added.

Prince Khaled said that the partnership is in line with the SFA strategy to work with the public and private sector to achieve the Vision 2030 Quality of Life objectives.

“The agreement forms part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to work with government agencies to provide health solutions that will have an impact on all members of the Gulf community,” said Al-Dakheel.

“Sports, physical activity, and health awareness are important elements in the council’s objectives focused on prevention, awareness, development, and health support. The collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation will help us spread health awareness initiatives, enhance awareness of physical activity, which will, in turn, improve the quality of life.

Supported by the Ministry of Sport, the SFA is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to increase the ratio of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030.