Saudi Arabia's first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF
Dumat Al-Jandal will be the most cost-efficient wind-energy project in the world. (Getty Images)
Updated 10 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF
  • Project will be operated by locally hired Saudis
Updated 10 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first large industrial-scale wind farm will be ready to operate within the coming weeks and is expected to produce its first power within months, said EDF Executive Director for Renewable Energy Bruno Bensasson.

The 400 MW project in Dumat Al Jandal consists of 99 turbines and will be operated by locally hired Saudis, he told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the FII summit in Riyadh.

“It will produce renewable power at a very competitive price,” Bensasson said. “It also helps the country to shift power production from liquids to a mix of gas and renewables.”

The Kingdom’s first utility-scale wind-power farm is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Masdar. Once fully operational, it will reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 1 million tons annually and supply 72,000 homes with clean energy.

Its tariff of $21.3 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the lowest bid submitted, was reduced to $19.9/MWh at financial close, making Dumat Al-Jandal the most cost-efficient wind-energy project in the world.

According to the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council, the development of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector could create up to 750,000 jobs over the next decade, as the Kingdom pushes to generate 7 percent of its total electricity output from renewables by 2030.

“Wind and solar are complimentary,” said Bensasson. “Solar, of course, delivers power during the day when the sun is here. Wind is a bit different. It comes, for instance, in the evening when the sun is not here anymore. So, we will do both wind and solar.”

Renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, are planned across more than 35 parks in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

PIF's Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment
  • $800 million of investment is for infrastructure
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Public Investment Company-owned Soudah Development Co. has attracted SR11 billion ($3 billion) of investment for its development of Al Soudah in the Asir region of Saudi Arabia, said CEO Husameddin Al-Madani.

Of that $3 billion, $800 million is only for infrastructure, including primary and secondary and tertiary roads, and some investment in energy and microgrids, he told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit held in Riyadh.

“We believe that this infrastructure is necessary today to attract even more investments,” he said in the interview.

The company is engaging heavily with local, and international investment communities, with the release of its Masterplan by the beginning of 2022.

“We have started our demolition and our site preparation work on the ground in preparation for starting our large construction program by April 2022,” he said.

“We’ll receive our [first] guests by the end of 2023, or early 2024, depending on the soft launch of the assets,” he said.

Soudah is developing 2,700 hospitality rooms in about 18 to 20 hotels with different sizes, and 1,300 second homes as summer houses available for sale in Al Soudah, Al-Madani told Arab News.

Hotels will be mainly boutique hotels to ensure minimal impact on the destination, but there will also be some large-scale resorts in Soudah in particular, he said.

Soudah Development announced at the Green Saudi Initiative Forum a new environmental initiative to plant more than one million trees across ​​Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa by 2030.

The landmark project will support the Green Saudi Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees, reduce carbon emissions by 4 percent, and raise protected areas to more than 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total land area.

This is the first initiative to be announced amongst other green initiatives including rewilding, reintroduction of flagship species, baboon population management, protected areas expansion in addition to environmental management and destination sustainability.

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
  • Ministry issued eight new mining licenses
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year 2021, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news, on the sidelines of the FII summit.

“We have issued eight new mining licenses; it is a big project-a multibillion dollar project,” he said in an interview.

The mining law is an investment law so “it has to be competitive for people because investors have the choice to come here or go to another jurisdiction,” he said.

“We made sure that Saudi Arabia is the world’s best, with the lowest mining tax in the world, because we want development, we want the long-term benefit of mining,” he said. “If you do more value addition, more manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, you get a discount in royalties up to 90 percent.”

“We have received since the nine months up to September more applications that in the 20 years that has passed,” Al-Mudaifer told Arab News.

We also have issued, by now, 133 local exploration licenses, and there are applications for international exploration that are under processing, he said. “That is a big percentage because this is almost 25 percent, a quarter of what we have done in 20 years,” Al-Mudaifer said.

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
  • BNY custodizes and administers $45 trillion of the world’s assets
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Digitization has become crucial for BNY Mellon due to the amount of data it has in its systems, Chairman of International Hani Kablawi told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit in Riyadh.

“We custodize and administer $45 trillion of the world’s assets, we manage upwards of $2.5 trillion of assets, we clear on behalf of governments $5 trillion a day of securities that are coming through our systems,” he said.

“We have had a very clear strategy for a number of years now, and we are executing on it very deliberately and with determination, and that strategy is to digitize the platforms that we function on,” Kablawi said.

“Our payment flows are one of the largest in the world,” he added.

Kablawi said that digitization enables better, faster and more insightful data, enabling its clients to make more informed decisions, investment, risk, operational oversight and marketing and distributing decisions.

“We invest assets on behalf of clients, mainly for retirement, which means we have to be very careful from a fiduciary perspective in managing those assets,” he said. “The second thing we do is, we enable financial markets. We enable investment managers to invest assets on behalf of retirees and aspiring retirees.”

Kablawi also talked about helping companies to issue debt and equity, and enabling the proper functioning of both the securities markets and the payments markets, on behalf of asset managers, namely, banks, broker dealers, pension funds, insurance companies, alternative investment managers.

BNY Mellon and SNB Capital, a unit of Saudi National Bank, launched global securities services capabilities for institutional and large asset owners based in Saudi Arabia in August of this year.

The launch followed an alliance signed between the American investment bank and SNB Capital (previously called NCB Capital) in October last year.

This partnership is aimed at addressing the demand to embrace the global best practices of segregated asset management, brokerage and custody functions following the introduction of Saudi’s Independent Custody Model in 2017.

Kablawi told Arab News he considered the investment bank to be “the global champion in the business model that we operate and SNB Capital is a local champion across investment management and investment services”.

“We’ve put our hands together so that we get the best of BNY Mellon globally and SNB Capital locally as a national champion, in reaching and supporting institutional investors here in the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia's largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Updated 29 October 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Updated 29 October 2021
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s biggest gold mine will start producing in the first quarter of 2022 as the Kingdom looks to ramp up exploitation of its reserves.

“In the pipeline, we have a project that will start producing next quarter,” Ma'aden CEO Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, told Arab News in an interview at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative. “This project is our largest gold mine.”

The project in the Makkah region is using renewable energy for 13 percent of its energy requirements with a plan to increase it, he said.

The Kingdom is currently producing about 400,000 ounces from five mines that were developed in the last 10 years, but he wants to see a lot more, he said.

“The numbers we are seeing across the mining sector are not enough,” he said. “We need to have very ambitious targets during the next 20 years.”

The Kingdom’s mining companies need to invest in technology, to change the way metals are extracted and processed, and to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, he said.

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources
  • That source said the revision for 2021 was "nothing to worry about"
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020's collapse.


The Joint Technical Committee, which met on Thursday, left its demand forecast for next year steady at 4.2 million bpd, one source said.


That source said the revision for 2021 was "nothing to worry about" as it was an update of actual data and rounding.


Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, meet on Nov. 4 to decide output policy.

