Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

Poland's lawmakers on Friday approved the speedy construction of a $402 million barrier on the European Union member's border with Belarus, seeking to stop the increasing flow of migrants.
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

  • Now the plan proposed by the right-wing government only needs the approval from President Andrzej Duda, a government ally
  • Construction of the wall with motion sensors is to start upon the approval
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland’s lawmakers on Friday approved the speedy construction of a $402 million barrier on the European Union member’s border with Belarus, seeking to stop the increasing flow of migrants.
Now the plan proposed by the right-wing government only needs the approval from President Andrzej Duda, a government ally.
Construction of the wall with motion sensors is to start upon the approval.
Poland and other EU nations are accusing the Belarusian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging and aiding migrants from the Mideast and Africa to seek entry into the EU through their borders with Belarus. It says the government in Minsk is seeking to destabilize the whole bloc in retaliation for Western sanctions.
Some migrants, chiefly from Iraq and Syria, have died from exhaustion near Poland’s border with Belarus, which runs over 400 kilometers (250 miles) through forest, bogs and along the Bug River.
Poland has built a razor-wire fence on the border and sent thousands of border guards, troops and police, but the measures have failed to stop the inflow of migrants. The border guards have also been pushing migrants back across the border, including some families with children, and a new Polish law makes that legal.
Poland is also in talks with the European Union’s border agency Frontex regarding plans to fly the migrants back to their home countries.
Migrants who get into any EU country can ask for international protection, or asylum that will cover all of the EU, but in most cases the requests are denied.

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
Updated 30 October 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
  • Salahuddin Hassan died in a clash with government troops in Talayan, Maguindanao province in the early hours of Friday
Updated 30 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Friday that it had killed the top leader of Daulah Islamiyah, a group suspected of carrying out a series of deadly attacks in the country’s south.
Salahuddin Hassan died in a clash with government troops in Talayan, Maguindanao province in the early hours of Friday, the military said in a press briefing.
“Salauddin Hassan, also known as Orak, the overall amir of Daulah Islamiyah-Philippines and most wanted Daulah Islamiya terrorist, was neutralized by government security forces during the conduct of a joint military and police operation at Sitio Pinareng, Barangay Damablac, Talayan, Maguindanao early morning today, October 29, 2021,” Army 6th Infantry Division chief and Joint Task Force Central commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy said.
He added that Hassan’s wife, Jehana Mimbida, who reportedly ran the group’s finances, was also killed as they tried to evade arrest. Their bodies were recovered along with rifles and ammunition magazines.

FASTFACT

Hassan’s Daulah Islamiyah group has been suspected of carrying out a series of deadly attacks in the country’s south.

Known also as Abu Salman and Abu Saif, Hassan and his group were blamed for bombings, extor- tion and other attacks in Central Mindanao between 2007 and 2015.
He was trained by slain Filipino bombmaker Basit Usman and Malaysian militant Zulkifli Abdhir, or Marwan, who were among Southeast Asia’s most wanted terrorists.
The military said that Hassan’s group was also involved in the 2014 Maramag Bukidnon rural transit bus bombing, which left 11 people dead, and a night market bombing in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, Davao City, in September 2016, which left 14 people dead and dozens injured. In 2018, the group was behind a twin bombing that killed five civilians and injured 40 others in Isulan city in the province of Sultan Kudarat.
The military described Hassan’s death as a major blow to the militant group.
“With the death of Hassan, the Daulah Islamiyah terror group nears its end,” Uy said. “With the help of the community and other stakeholders, we can defeat these terrorist groups and realize our desire of a safe and peaceful community.”
Besides Daulah Islamiyah, several other Daesh-inspired groups have been active in Mindanao, including the Abu Sayyaf, notorious for bombings, kidnappings for ransom, assassinations and extortion.

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers
Updated 30 October 2021

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers
Updated 30 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Jordan has become a top destination for skilled garment workers from Bangladesh, officials in Dhaka say, as hundreds of Bangladeshi women find employment in the kingdom’s clothing sector every week.
Bangladesh started exporting skilled garment workers to Jordan in 2010 through a government agreement. Jordan’s garment industry has expanded rapidly in the past few years, and two thirds of Bangladeshi female workers in the kingdom now find employment at its clothing factories.
In other Middle Eastern countries, Bangladeshi women work mostly as domestic helpers.
According to data from the Bangladeshi Embassy in Amman, the Jordanian garment sector currently employs 40,000 Bangladeshi women.
“Every week we recruit around 500 female migrants for Jordan’s garment sector,” Mohammad Abdus Sobhan, company secretary of the state-run Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services, told Arab News. “It’s a very good opportunity for Bangladeshi female migrants to earn more as a skilled workforce with much more dignity.”
“All they need to have is some working experience in the local garment factories,” he said, adding that average monthly salary of Bangladeshi garment workers in Jordan is between $260 and $360 and that all of them initially receive two-year contracts.
The demand for Bangladeshi labor has been on the rise since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, Sobhan said. In 2020, the kingdom accepted only about 3,700 garment workers from Bangladesh, but this year up to Sept. 30 more than 12,300 had already left for the Middle Eastern country.
Jordanian employers bear all the costs of processing working permits, travel, accommodation and healthcare.
Bangladesh Nari Sromik Kendro (BNSK), a rights organization for migrant workers, has been conducting awareness campaigns in the country’s rural areas about work opportunities abroad. It has found that workers are interested in joining Jordanian garment factories due to their employment model.
“Our female migrants are very interested in taking the opportunity since it’s an employer pay model, where the employer bears all costs to have the migrants’ services,” BNSK executive director Sumaiya Islam said.
Workers themselves say higher incomes are also a factor.
“My elder sister joined a garment factory in Jordan three years ago. The working environment and salary structure is much better than in Bangladesh,” said Masuma Begum, a 33-year-old single mother of two who is scheduled to fly to Jordan next month. “So, I also decided to join my sister.”
Kulsum Akter, 27, another garment worker who is preparing to work in Jordan, said the job will help her to provide for her whole five-member family.
“The job in Jordan will double my income,” she said. “Now I will provide better education for my seven-year-old son.”
BRAC, the largest development organization in Bangladesh, encourages the authorities to do more to tap into the Jordanian market
“It’s a very good opportunity for our female migrants since they earn more without any incidents of abuse,” BRAC’s head of migration program Shariful Hasan said.
“We need to make the people aware at the grassroots level, so that the intended migrants can make an informed decision about their opportunities in the overseas market.”
Dhaka’s ambassador to Amman, Nahida Sobhan, said the embassy is regularly in touch with Jordanian authorities, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan Garments, Accessories and Textiles Exporters Association, and individual factory owners to facilitate the employment of Bangladeshi workers.
“We are maintaining regular contact with Jordan’s Ministry of Labor and other government agencies to bring more Bangladeshi workers,” she said. “We have regular interaction with the business community.”

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters
AP

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm
  • World rushing headlong toward disaster, G20 leaders must help poorer countries: UN chief
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters AP

ROME: Leaders of the 20 richest countries will acknowledge the existential threat of climate change and will take urgent steps to limit global warming, a draft communique seen ahead of the COP26 summit shows.
As people around the world prepared to demonstrate their frustration with politicians, Pope Francis lent his voice to a chorus demanding action, not mere words, from the meeting that will start in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.
The Group of 20, whose leaders gather on Saturday and Sunday in Rome beforehand, will pledge to take urgent steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
While the 2015 Paris Agreement committed signatories to keeping global warming to “well below” 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 degrees, carbon levels in the atmosphere have since grown.
“We commit to tackle the existential challenge of climate change,” the G20 draft promised. “We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees are much lower than at 2 degrees and that immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the world was rushing headlong toward climate disaster and G20 leaders must do more to help poorer countries.
“Unfortunately, the message to developing countries is essentially this: The check is in the mail. On all our climate goals, we have miles to go. And we must pick up the pace,” Guterres said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting COP26, said this week the outcome hangs in the balance.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has berated politicians for 30 years of “blah, blah, blah” is among those who took to the streets of the City of London, the British capital’s financial heart, to demand the world’s biggest financial companies withdraw support for fossil fuel.
The 84-year-old pope will not attend COP26, following surgery earlier this year, but on Friday he led the calls for action at the talks that run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.
The world’s political leaders, he said, must give future generations “concrete hope” that they are taking the radical steps needed.
“These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy,” he said.
“Moments of difficulty like these also present opportunities, opportunities that we must not waste.”
The pope had a chance to raise his climate concerns at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Rome.
The White House said Biden thanked the pope for “his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict and persecution”.
Biden also praised the pope’s “leadership in fighting the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery”.
The Vatican said the two discussed “care of the planet,” healthcare, the pandemic, refugees, migrants, and “the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience”.
The Vatican said the private meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes and then about another 15 minutes for picture taking and the exchange of gifts in the presence of other members of the delegation, including Biden’s wife, Jill.

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
  • Ten states’ attorneys general signed on to the lawsuit which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri
  • The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

COLUMBIA: Ten states filed a lawsuit Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.
Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri.
The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.
“If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. “The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that’s why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”
New Hampshire’s Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that COVID vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged but that the benefits “do not justify violating the law.”
Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.
Florida filed a separate lawsuit against the federal mandate on Thursday. That lawsuit also alleged the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack
  • Abdelilah Ziyad "was expelled on Wednesday from France and brought before a judge" in Morocco
  • Press say that Ziyad was sentenced in absentia in 1984 to prison over unspecified criminal charges
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

RABAT: A Moroccan jailed by France in 1997 for a deadly attack in Marrakech has been handed back to authorities in the North African kingdom, an official in Rabat said Friday.
Abdelilah Ziyad “was expelled on Wednesday from France and brought before a judge” in Morocco, an official from the DGSN security service told AFP without giving details of any further charges.
Press say that Ziyad was sentenced in absentia in 1984 to prison over unspecified criminal charges, but had been released due to a statute of limitations.
It was not possible to immediately confirm these reports.
In January 1997, Ziyad was sentenced to eight years in jail by a French court for terrorist conspiracy after admitting during his trial that he had organized an August 1994 attack on a Marrakesh hotel in which two Spanish tourists were killed.
The attack, the first of its kind on Moroccan soil, sparked a crisis between Morocco and Algeria, as Rabat accused Algerian secret services of being behind it.
Morocco slapped visa restrictions on Algerians and Algeria responded by closing the regional rivals’ shared border — which remains closed to this day.
Ziyad, known as “Rachid,” was ordered banned from French territory for 10 years after serving his sentence.
Court president Bruno Steinmann said Ziyad had advocated violent Islamism and had learned how to handle arms and explosives during visits to Libya, Algeria and Afghanistan.
According to details revealed during his 1996 trial, Ziyad had been living illegally in France and become the leader of a 30-strong network of Islamist militants in the French city of Orleans, south of Paris.
He admitted to recruiting, organizing and giving orders for the 1994 attack.

