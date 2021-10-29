You are here

  • Home
  • 10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Florida state has sued President Joe Biden’s administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, opening yet another battleground between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the White House. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ck838

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
  • Ten states’ attorneys general signed on to the lawsuit which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri
  • The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

COLUMBIA: Ten states filed a lawsuit Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.
Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri.
The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.
“If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. “The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that’s why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”
New Hampshire’s Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that COVID vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged but that the benefits “do not justify violating the law.”
Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.
Florida filed a separate lawsuit against the federal mandate on Thursday. That lawsuit also alleged the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

Topics: President Joe Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate US court

Related

Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus in July last year, had credited his taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, for his mild symptoms. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook, YouTube take down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 percent effective in kids
World
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 percent effective in kids

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
AFP

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack

France hands back Moroccan jailed for 1994 attack
  • Abdelilah Ziyad "was expelled on Wednesday from France and brought before a judge" in Morocco
  • Press say that Ziyad was sentenced in absentia in 1984 to prison over unspecified criminal charges
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
AFP

RABAT: A Moroccan jailed by France in 1997 for a deadly attack in Marrakech has been handed back to authorities in the North African kingdom, an official in Rabat said Friday.
Abdelilah Ziyad “was expelled on Wednesday from France and brought before a judge” in Morocco, an official from the DGSN security service told AFP without giving details of any further charges.
Press say that Ziyad was sentenced in absentia in 1984 to prison over unspecified criminal charges, but had been released due to a statute of limitations.
It was not possible to immediately confirm these reports.
In January 1997, Ziyad was sentenced to eight years in jail by a French court for terrorist conspiracy after admitting during his trial that he had organized an August 1994 attack on a Marrakesh hotel in which two Spanish tourists were killed.
The attack, the first of its kind on Moroccan soil, sparked a crisis between Morocco and Algeria, as Rabat accused Algerian secret services of being behind it.
Morocco slapped visa restrictions on Algerians and Algeria responded by closing the regional rivals’ shared border — which remains closed to this day.
Ziyad, known as “Rachid,” was ordered banned from French territory for 10 years after serving his sentence.
Court president Bruno Steinmann said Ziyad had advocated violent Islamism and had learned how to handle arms and explosives during visits to Libya, Algeria and Afghanistan.
According to details revealed during his 1996 trial, Ziyad had been living illegally in France and become the leader of a 30-strong network of Islamist militants in the French city of Orleans, south of Paris.
He admitted to recruiting, organizing and giving orders for the 1994 attack.

Topics: France Morocco Marrakech attack court

Related

France releases list of possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row
World
France releases list of possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row
Marrakech show highlights its role as art capital
Lifestyle
Marrakech show highlights its role as art capital

Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
  • Now the plan proposed by the right-wing government only needs the approval from President Andrzej Duda, a government ally
  • Construction of the wall with motion sensors is to start upon the approval
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland’s lawmakers on Friday approved the speedy construction of a $402 million barrier on the European Union member’s border with Belarus, seeking to stop the increasing flow of migrants.
Now the plan proposed by the right-wing government only needs the approval from President Andrzej Duda, a government ally.
Construction of the wall with motion sensors is to start upon the approval.
Poland and other EU nations are accusing the Belarusian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging and aiding migrants from the Mideast and Africa to seek entry into the EU through their borders with Belarus. It says the government in Minsk is seeking to destabilize the whole bloc in retaliation for Western sanctions.
Some migrants, chiefly from Iraq and Syria, have died from exhaustion near Poland’s border with Belarus, which runs over 400 kilometers (250 miles) through forest, bogs and along the Bug River.
Poland has built a razor-wire fence on the border and sent thousands of border guards, troops and police, but the measures have failed to stop the inflow of migrants. The border guards have also been pushing migrants back across the border, including some families with children, and a new Polish law makes that legal.
Poland is also in talks with the European Union’s border agency Frontex regarding plans to fly the migrants back to their home countries.
Migrants who get into any EU country can ask for international protection, or asylum that will cover all of the EU, but in most cases the requests are denied.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants

Related

Poland has 6,000 soldiers to stop migrants: minister
World
Poland has 6,000 soldiers to stop migrants: minister
Trapped in ‘cruel’ forest, migrant regrets Belarus-EU crossing
World
Trapped in ‘cruel’ forest, migrant regrets Belarus-EU crossing

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks
  • The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time including some virtual audiences
  • Decision comes just days after Elizabeth canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.
“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.
The decision comes just days after Elizabeth canceled her planned appearance at the UN climate conference in Glasgow — a move that dashed the hopes of Britain’s Conservative government which is anxious to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 and her attendance was meant to kick it off in style and splendor.
The news came after the sovereign held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle — the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. The sovereign greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Oct. 20 for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.
The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Buckingham Palace UN climate conference

Related

Queen Elizabeth II won’t visit COP26 UN climate conference after health scare
World
Queen Elizabeth II won’t visit COP26 UN climate conference after health scare
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
World
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit

Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port

Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port

Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port
  • Turkish-flagged freighter was located by a Greek search and rescue vessel east of Crete
  • There was no indication that anybody on board was in ill health
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: A small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea miles off the island of Crete is being towed to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday.
A coast guard statement said the Turkish-flagged freighter was located by a Greek search and rescue vessel east of Crete. Greek authorities had earlier been informed that the cargo ship was crippled and in need of assistance.
There was no indication that anybody on board was in ill health. The nationalities of the passengers and crew were unknown.
“Right now, the important thing is to get the ship to a safe anchorage,” an official with knowledge of the operation told The Associated Press. The official, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said later that the vessel remained east of Crete and by nightfall there had still been no decision on where it would be taken.
A photograph posted by the coast guard showed scores of people, apparently mostly men, standing in groups on the deck of a small, battered-looking freighter with what appeared to be the name “Vatha” painted on her bows.
The coast guard said the ship had set off from Turkey and had been heading for Italy, where smuggling rings frequently send migrants by sea — particularly after Greece toughened border policing and maritime patrols over the past 18 months.
Usually they use yachts, and a large vessel capable of carrying several hundred people would mark a shift in tactics by smugglers.
The coast guard said that because of the number of people on the ship it was “one of the biggest search and rescue operations carried out in the eastern Mediterranean.”
The last time a vessel carrying several hundred migrants was located in Greece was in late 2014, again off Crete. The 77-meter (250-foot) Baris cargo ship ran into trouble in international waters with nearly 600 people on board and was towed by a Greek naval frigate to the Cretan port of Ierapetra.
The passengers, mostly Syrians, told officials they had paid smugglers $2,000 to $6,000 for a passage from Turkey to Italy on the aging rust bucket.
A couple more cargo ships were also located around the same time heading for Italy. But the use of vessels that size eased soon afterwards, as by then smugglers were offering a cheaper and quicker — though by no means safer — way into the European Union.
Crammed into flimsy dinghies, almost a million people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa crossed from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands, seeking to proceed through Greece to more prosperous EU countries.

Topics: Greece cargo ship migrants

Related

Greece blames Turkey after migrants drown in Aegean
World
Greece blames Turkey after migrants drown in Aegean
24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast
World
24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

Asylum seekers in Britain housed in mock jail cells

Asylum seekers in Britain housed in mock jail cells
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Asylum seekers in Britain housed in mock jail cells

Asylum seekers in Britain housed in mock jail cells
  • Some had previously been imprisoned in their home countries, including Libya
  • Rights group: “Unthinkable that Home Office is using this place to accommodate people seeking safety”
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Asylum seekers are being housed by the British government in a former courthouse that was turned into a hostel and promises guests a stay in “an authentic prison cell.”

Some of the asylum seekers held in the accommodation had previously been imprisoned in their home countries, including Libya, The Guardian reported.

They told the newspaper that the experience of being locked up in the cell-like conditions has traumatized them again.

The unidentified hostel was previously a courthouse that had a prison wing, much of which has been preserved, including the cell windows, prison-style bunk beds and heavy cell doors.

The Home Office has said asylum seekers are staying in “regular hotel accommodation,” and the part of the building with “experience rooms” is not accessible.

Internal Home Office email discussions about how to respond to The Guardian’s questions were inadvertently sent to another media outlet, which passed the correspondence on to the newspaper. 

In those emails, one official said: “I’ve called them experience rooms to avoid saying prison. Can we say that no one has stayed in court rooms or were they inappropriately placed there?”

That same email chain also revealed that officials visited the hostel on Oct. 25 and discovered overcrowding and a courtroom “fully set.”

One asylum seeker staying in the accommodation told The Guardian: “Everything is so bad here. Some of us have been through Libya where we have been imprisoned or have been tortured in other places. It makes us feel very bad to be living in a prison building even though we are not locked in.

“We were in another place before they put us here which was better than this. They just move us around like animals. They don’t care about us at all.” He added: “We are all sleeping close together and we are worried that we will catch Covid.”

Maddie Harris, founder of the Humans for Rights Network, said: “It is unthinkable that the Home Office is using this place to accommodate people seeking safety, many of whom will have been detained in countries such as Syria and Libya.

“This is extremely traumatizing for them. This accommodation must immediately be closed and residents provided with safe, secure accommodation that does not resemble a prison.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Due to unprecedented demand we have had to use temporary accommodation such as hotels to meet our statutory duties.

“The health and wellbeing of those in our care is our priority, which is why all accommodation must meet relevant health and safety legislation with a strict adherence to Public Health England guidelines.”

Topics: asylum seekers Britain Jail cells Libya Syria

Related

Greece blames Turkey after migrants drown in Aegean
World
Greece blames Turkey after migrants drown in Aegean
Special Why Afghan refugees might face hurdles in seeking asylum in Scandinavia  graphic
World
Why Afghan refugees might face hurdles in seeking asylum in Scandinavia 

Latest updates

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index
Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Training programs spark new opportunities for Diriyah youth
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Training programs spark new opportunities for Diriyah youth
1,500 carpets sanitized weekly at Grand Mosque 
1,500 carpets sanitized weekly at Grand Mosque 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.