You are here

  • Home
  • NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

Leaders of the NYC Fire Department's firefighters association attend a news conference on Oct. 29, 2021 as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline approaches. (REUTERS)
Leaders of the NYC Fire Department's firefighters association attend a news conference on Oct. 29, 2021 as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline approaches. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g53nv

Updated 30 October 2021
AP

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
  • Tempers rise in New York as firefighters and municipal workers refuse to get vaccinated
Updated 30 October 2021
AP

 

NEW YORK: Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street.
That’s the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots.
Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers faced a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm on the mandate even as tempers flared on Friday with six firefighters suspended for taking a fire truck to a lawmaker’s office and threatening his staff over the vaccine mandate.
The incident was a dramatic escalation after firefighters and other workers rallied Thursday outside de Blasio’s official residence, sanitation workers appeared to be skipping garbage pick ups in protest and the city’s largest police union went to an appeals court seeking a halt to the vaccine requirement.
Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the hard deadline “sets the city up for a real crisis.” Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, warned longer response times will “be a death sentence to some people.”
De Blasio said Thursday that the city has contingencies to maintain adequate staffing and public safety, including mandatory overtime and extra shifts — tools that he said were typically used “in times of challenging crisis.”
The mayor called the sanitation slowdowns “unacceptable” and said the department will move to 12-hour and begin working Sunday shifts to ensure trash doesn’t pile up.
“My job is to keep people safe — my employees, and 8.8 million people,” de Blasio said at a virtual news briefing. “And until we defeat COVID, people are not safe. If we don’t stop COVID, New Yorkers will die.”
People who refuse to get vaccinated are now a big factor in the continued spread of the virus. Backers of mandates say New Yorkers have a right not to be infected by public servants unwilling to get the shots.
Nearly one-fifth of city employees covered by the impending mandate had yet to receive at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, including 21 percent of police personnel, 29 percent of firefighters and EMS workers and 33 percent of sanitation workers, according to city data. City jail guards have another month to comply.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 33,400 city workers remained unvaccinated. The city said it would provided updated vaccine rates on Saturday.
The fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20 percent of its fire companies and have 20 percent fewer ambulances in service while changing schedules, canceling vacations and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages.
“The department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who had COVID-19 in January, said his department was sending reminders to workers whose records indicated they hadn’t yet received a shot and that NYPD vaccination sites will remain open all weekend. Shea said thousands of officers who’ve applied for medical and religious exemptions will be allowed to work while their cases are reviewed.
Nearly 1,000 officers were vaccinated on Friday alone, the NYPD said, rushing to meet the deadline for the mandate and an extra incentive: workers who get a shot by Friday will get $500.
“On Monday, when this thing really starts being enforced, we’re going to check the vaccination status and if you’re not vaccinated, no pay and you’re going to be not able to work,” Shea said in a video message Wednesday to officers. “I don’t think anyone wants that to happen. I don’t think you want it to happen. I certainly don’t. We need you out there.”
Fire department officials are holding virtual meetings with staff, imploring them to get vaccinated.
A Staten Island judge on Wednesday refused a police union’s request for a temporary block on the mandate, but she ordered city officials into her courtroom next month to explain why the requirement shouldn’t be reversed. If the mandate is deemed illegal, workers put on leave will be given back pay, the city said.
Mike Salsedo, 44, was among hundreds of firefighters protesting Thursday outside de Blasio’s residence, Gracie Mansion. He said he believes he has natural immunity to COVID-19 after having the disease last year and doesn’t need to be vaccinated, a stance that’s contrary to the consensus among public health experts.
“I’m a man of faith, and I don’t believe that putting something manmade into my body is good,” Salsedo said.
Another firefighter, Jackie-Michelle Martinez, said the ability to choose was “our God-given right” as she questioned the city’s decision to move away from its previous policy, which allowed workers to stay on the job if they had a negative COVID-19 test.
“If the weekly testing is working, why are you, Mayor de Blasio, eliminating it?” she asked.
COVID-19 is the leading cause of death of law enforcement officers in the US, killing 498 officers since the start of 2020 compared to 102 gun deaths, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks police fatalities.
De Blasio on Thursday credited the impending deadline for moving the needle on vaccinations across city government. In the last week, the number of affected workers who’ve gotten at least one dose rose from 71 percent to 79 percent.
When the state required all workers at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated, a last-minute rush of people to comply meant that a few facilities experienced staffing challenges.
“We expected that a lot of the vaccinations would happen toward the end of the deadline,” de Blasio said. “We also know a lot of people make the decision once they really realize that they’re not going to get paid. That’s just the human reality.”
 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 anti-vaccine NYC Bill de Blasio

Related

12 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
World
12 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes
Middle-East
Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes

US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids
  • The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in young children, lower than the 30 micrograms in the original vaccine for those age 12 and older
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.
The shot will not be immediately available to the age group. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to advise on how the shot should be administered, which will be decided after a group of outside advisers discuss the plan on Tuesday.
Pfizer said it will begin shipping pediatric vials of the vaccine on Saturday to pharmacies, pediatricians’ offices and other places where the shots may be administered.
The FDA decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million American children, many of whom are back in school for in-person learning.
It comes after a panel of advisers to the regulator voted overwhelmingly to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.
Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, have so far cleared COVID-19 vaccines for children in this age group and younger.
The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in young children, lower than the 30 micrograms in the original vaccine for those age 12 and older.
Advisers on the FDA panel said a lower dose could help mitigate some of the rare side effects after paying close attention to the rate of heart inflammation, or myocarditis, that has been linked to both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, especially in young men.
The regulator said on Friday that known and potential benefits of the Pfizer vaccine in individuals aged between 5 and 11 outweigh the risks.
For the pediatric shots, the FDA has authorized a new version of the vaccine, which uses a new buffer and allows them to be stored in refrigerators for up to 10 weeks.
In the United States, around 58 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, lagging other nations such as the UK and France. Many adults, who have been hesitant to get a vaccine, may be more cautious about giving the shot to their children.
“We certainly hope that as people see children getting vaccinated, and being protected and being able to participate in activities without concern, that more people will get their kids vaccinated,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said at a press conference.
“And as we accumulate more experience with the vaccine, more comfort with the safety will occur.”
Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine showed 90.7 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.
“This is a day so many parents, eager to protect their young children from this virus, have been waiting for,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement
The United States started administering the vaccine to teens between ages 12 and 17 in May. Vaccination coverage among the age group is lower than in older groups, according to the CDC.
Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States in December last year for those age 16 and older and was granted full US approval in August.
Earlier this week, Moderna reported interim data showing that its vaccine generated a strong immune response in children ages 6 to 11 years. It is awaiting a US regulatory decision on the authorization for children between ages 12 and 17.

Topics: United States Coronavirus

Related

‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations
Offbeat
‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations

US spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known

US spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known
Updated 30 October 2021
AP

US spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known

US spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known
  • ODNI report dismissed suggestions that the coronavirus originated as a bioweapon
  • China has faced criticism for failing to cooperate more fully in investigations of COVID’s origins
Updated 30 October 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies said on Friday they may never be able to identify the origins of COVID-19, as they released a new, more detailed version of their review of whether the coronavirus came from animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab.
The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a declassified report that a natural origin and a lab leak are both plausible hypotheses for how SARS-COV-2 first infected humans. But it said analysts disagree on which is more likely or whether any definitive assessment can be made at all.
The report also dismissed suggestions that the coronavirus originated as a bioweapon, saying proponents of this theory “do not have direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology” and have been accused of spreading disinformation.
The report issued on Friday is an update of a 90-day review that President Joe Biden’s administration released in August, amid intense political infighting over how much to blame China for the effects of the global pandemic rather than governments that may not have moved quickly enough to protect citizens.
China responded on Friday by criticizing the report.
“The US moves of relying on its intelligence apparatus instead of scientists to trace the origins of COVID-19 is a complete political farce,” Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said in an emailed statement.
.”.. It will only undermine science-based origins study and hinder the global effort of finding the source of the virus,” the statement said.
Former Republican President Donald Trump — who lost his bid for re-election as the deadly pandemic ravaged the US economy — and many of his supporters referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”
Some US spy agencies had strongly favored the explanation that the virus originated in nature. But there has been little corroboration and over recent months the virus has spread widely and naturally among wild animals.
The ODNI report said four US spy agencies and a multi-agency body have “low confidence” that COVID-19 originated with an infected animal or a related virus.
But one agency said it had “moderate confidence” that the first human COVID-19 infection most likely was the result of a laboratory accident, probably involving experimentation or animal handling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
US spy agencies believe they will not be able to produce a more definitive explanation for the origin of COVID-19 without new information demonstrating that the virus took a specific pathway from animals to humans or that a Wuhan laboratory was handling the virus or a related virus before COVID-19 surfaced.
The report said US agencies and the global scientific community lacked “clinical samples or a complete understanding of epidemiological data from the earliest COVID-19 cases” and said it could revisit this inconclusive finding if more evidence surfaces.
China has faced international criticism for failing to cooperate more fully in investigations of COVID’s origins.
The embassy statement also dismissed that criticism.
“We have been supporting science-based efforts on origins tracing, and will continue to stay actively engaged. That said, we firmly oppose attempts to politicize this issue,” it said. 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 CIA Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Related

New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
World
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
Ukraine’s new daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit record
World
Ukraine’s new daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit record

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
Updated 30 October 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander

Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
  • Salahuddin Hassan died in a clash with government troops in Talayan, Maguindanao province in the early hours of Friday
Updated 30 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Friday that it had killed the top leader of Daulah Islamiyah, a group suspected of carrying out a series of deadly attacks in the country’s south.
Salahuddin Hassan died in a clash with government troops in Talayan, Maguindanao province in the early hours of Friday, the military said in a press briefing.
“Salauddin Hassan, also known as Orak, the overall amir of Daulah Islamiyah-Philippines and most wanted Daulah Islamiya terrorist, was neutralized by government security forces during the conduct of a joint military and police operation at Sitio Pinareng, Barangay Damablac, Talayan, Maguindanao early morning today, October 29, 2021,” Army 6th Infantry Division chief and Joint Task Force Central commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy said.
He added that Hassan’s wife, Jehana Mimbida, who reportedly ran the group’s finances, was also killed as they tried to evade arrest. Their bodies were recovered along with rifles and ammunition magazines.

FASTFACT

Hassan’s Daulah Islamiyah group has been suspected of carrying out a series of deadly attacks in the country’s south.

Known also as Abu Salman and Abu Saif, Hassan and his group were blamed for bombings, extor- tion and other attacks in Central Mindanao between 2007 and 2015.
He was trained by slain Filipino bombmaker Basit Usman and Malaysian militant Zulkifli Abdhir, or Marwan, who were among Southeast Asia’s most wanted terrorists.
The military said that Hassan’s group was also involved in the 2014 Maramag Bukidnon rural transit bus bombing, which left 11 people dead, and a night market bombing in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, Davao City, in September 2016, which left 14 people dead and dozens injured. In 2018, the group was behind a twin bombing that killed five civilians and injured 40 others in Isulan city in the province of Sultan Kudarat.
The military described Hassan’s death as a major blow to the militant group.
“With the death of Hassan, the Daulah Islamiyah terror group nears its end,” Uy said. “With the help of the community and other stakeholders, we can defeat these terrorist groups and realize our desire of a safe and peaceful community.”
Besides Daulah Islamiyah, several other Daesh-inspired groups have been active in Mindanao, including the Abu Sayyaf, notorious for bombings, kidnappings for ransom, assassinations and extortion.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Philippines seeks out witnesses to probe abuses in Duterte’s drug war
World
Philippines seeks out witnesses to probe abuses in Duterte’s drug war
Special Philippines to deport, blacklist foreigners who join election campaigns
World
Philippines to deport, blacklist foreigners who join election campaigns

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers
Updated 30 October 2021

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers

Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers
Updated 30 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Jordan has become a top destination for skilled garment workers from Bangladesh, officials in Dhaka say, as hundreds of Bangladeshi women find employment in the kingdom’s clothing sector every week.
Bangladesh started exporting skilled garment workers to Jordan in 2010 through a government agreement. Jordan’s garment industry has expanded rapidly in the past few years, and two thirds of Bangladeshi female workers in the kingdom now find employment at its clothing factories.
In other Middle Eastern countries, Bangladeshi women work mostly as domestic helpers.
According to data from the Bangladeshi Embassy in Amman, the Jordanian garment sector currently employs 40,000 Bangladeshi women.
“Every week we recruit around 500 female migrants for Jordan’s garment sector,” Mohammad Abdus Sobhan, company secretary of the state-run Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services, told Arab News. “It’s a very good opportunity for Bangladeshi female migrants to earn more as a skilled workforce with much more dignity.”
“All they need to have is some working experience in the local garment factories,” he said, adding that average monthly salary of Bangladeshi garment workers in Jordan is between $260 and $360 and that all of them initially receive two-year contracts.
The demand for Bangladeshi labor has been on the rise since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, Sobhan said. In 2020, the kingdom accepted only about 3,700 garment workers from Bangladesh, but this year up to Sept. 30 more than 12,300 had already left for the Middle Eastern country.
Jordanian employers bear all the costs of processing working permits, travel, accommodation and healthcare.
Bangladesh Nari Sromik Kendro (BNSK), a rights organization for migrant workers, has been conducting awareness campaigns in the country’s rural areas about work opportunities abroad. It has found that workers are interested in joining Jordanian garment factories due to their employment model.
“Our female migrants are very interested in taking the opportunity since it’s an employer pay model, where the employer bears all costs to have the migrants’ services,” BNSK executive director Sumaiya Islam said.
Workers themselves say higher incomes are also a factor.
“My elder sister joined a garment factory in Jordan three years ago. The working environment and salary structure is much better than in Bangladesh,” said Masuma Begum, a 33-year-old single mother of two who is scheduled to fly to Jordan next month. “So, I also decided to join my sister.”
Kulsum Akter, 27, another garment worker who is preparing to work in Jordan, said the job will help her to provide for her whole five-member family.
“The job in Jordan will double my income,” she said. “Now I will provide better education for my seven-year-old son.”
BRAC, the largest development organization in Bangladesh, encourages the authorities to do more to tap into the Jordanian market
“It’s a very good opportunity for our female migrants since they earn more without any incidents of abuse,” BRAC’s head of migration program Shariful Hasan said.
“We need to make the people aware at the grassroots level, so that the intended migrants can make an informed decision about their opportunities in the overseas market.”
Dhaka’s ambassador to Amman, Nahida Sobhan, said the embassy is regularly in touch with Jordanian authorities, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan Garments, Accessories and Textiles Exporters Association, and individual factory owners to facilitate the employment of Bangladeshi workers.
“We are maintaining regular contact with Jordan’s Ministry of Labor and other government agencies to bring more Bangladeshi workers,” she said. “We have regular interaction with the business community.”

Topics: Bangladesh Jordan textiles garments

Related

Special Jordan textile worker ‘had one day off in two years’
Business & Economy
Jordan textile worker ‘had one day off in two years’
A vital tradition: female artists in Casablanca exhibition discuss significance of textiles
Lifestyle
A vital tradition: female artists in Casablanca exhibition discuss significance of textiles

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters
AP

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm

Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm
  • World rushing headlong toward disaster, G20 leaders must help poorer countries: UN chief
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters AP

ROME: Leaders of the 20 richest countries will acknowledge the existential threat of climate change and will take urgent steps to limit global warming, a draft communique seen ahead of the COP26 summit shows.
As people around the world prepared to demonstrate their frustration with politicians, Pope Francis lent his voice to a chorus demanding action, not mere words, from the meeting that will start in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.
The Group of 20, whose leaders gather on Saturday and Sunday in Rome beforehand, will pledge to take urgent steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
While the 2015 Paris Agreement committed signatories to keeping global warming to “well below” 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 degrees, carbon levels in the atmosphere have since grown.
“We commit to tackle the existential challenge of climate change,” the G20 draft promised. “We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees are much lower than at 2 degrees and that immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the world was rushing headlong toward climate disaster and G20 leaders must do more to help poorer countries.
“Unfortunately, the message to developing countries is essentially this: The check is in the mail. On all our climate goals, we have miles to go. And we must pick up the pace,” Guterres said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting COP26, said this week the outcome hangs in the balance.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has berated politicians for 30 years of “blah, blah, blah” is among those who took to the streets of the City of London, the British capital’s financial heart, to demand the world’s biggest financial companies withdraw support for fossil fuel.
The 84-year-old pope will not attend COP26, following surgery earlier this year, but on Friday he led the calls for action at the talks that run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.
The world’s political leaders, he said, must give future generations “concrete hope” that they are taking the radical steps needed.
“These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy,” he said.
“Moments of difficulty like these also present opportunities, opportunities that we must not waste.”
The pope had a chance to raise his climate concerns at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Rome.
The White House said Biden thanked the pope for “his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict and persecution”.
Biden also praised the pope’s “leadership in fighting the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery”.
The Vatican said the two discussed “care of the planet,” healthcare, the pandemic, refugees, migrants, and “the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience”.
The Vatican said the private meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes and then about another 15 minutes for picture taking and the exchange of gifts in the presence of other members of the delegation, including Biden’s wife, Jill.

Topics: Pope Francis COP26

Related

UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
World
UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
UN calls for more climate adaptation cash from COP26
World
UN calls for more climate adaptation cash from COP26

Latest updates

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup
Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids
US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.