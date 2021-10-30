Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, her mom

DOYLESTOWN: Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family's home outside Philadelphia.
The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “continuous cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said, calling her an “f——— Dutch (redacted)” and telling her to stay away from his daughter.
Malik, 28, also told Gigi Hadid to “defend your partner against your f——— mother in my house,” according to charging documents filed in Bucks County. He also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also at the house, the documents said.
Malik entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment Wednesday. The plea means that Malik refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment.
A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count, or nearly a year total. He must complete an anger management class, and be screened for and “if approved,” complete a domestic violence program. He was also ordered to have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or the man. Probation could be lifted in six months if Malik satisfies the conditions, according to documents.
Malik addressed the charges on Twitter, writing that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He complained the case had been leaked to the media and called it a “private matter.”
A representative for Gigi Hadid issued a statement to People magazine that said she “asks for privacy during this time.”
Malik and Gigi Hadid, 26, have a 1-year-old daughter together. The couple had been dating off-and-on for several years. She has become one of the world’s most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to strike out as a solo artist.
Sofia Boutella shares first look at film ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella has released her first look at upcoming World War II drama series “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a six-parter from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.
The series, which has officially wrapped up filming in the UK and in Morocco, is based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same name and tells the true events of the formation of the Special Air Service, the British special forces unit during World War II.
It is described as a dramatized account of “how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II.”
The Algiers-born actress takes on the role of Eve, who is one of the series’ leads.
“Very excited to share the first look at ‘SAS Rogue Heroes,’” wrote the dancer-turned-actress on Instagram alongside a photo of her character.
The cast also includes Egyptian star Amir El-Masry. The actor is a two-time BAFTA nominee who made his film debut in Egyptian cinema, following advice given to him by screen legend Omar Sharif.
The star-studded cast also includes “Sex Education” actor Connor Swindells; “Skins” star Jack O’Connell; Dominic West, who will appear in the newest season of “The Crown; “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen; and English actor Tom Glynn-Carney.
Directed by Tom Shankland, “SAS: Rogue Heroes” will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.
The “Atomic Blonde” actress is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. Boutella has had at least one movie hit on the big screen since 2016, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Though she just wrapped up the filming for “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” it’s back to work soon for Boutella, who is set to begin shooting horror flick “Cuckoo” and sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang,” which are both in the pre-production phase.
Today, the US-based actress, who pressed pause on her dancing career to pursue acting, has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.
History is made in Giza: Contemporary art in dialogue with Egyptian pyramids
Updated 51 min 21 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
CAIRO: The ancient Egyptians saw death as a temporary interruption rather than the cessation of life. Death was simply part of the journey, toward an individual’s immortality and experience of the afterlife. The pyramids of Giza are not only breathtaking for their monumental stature — to this day a feat of human ingenuity — but also awe-inspiring because of their spiritual significance and their resistance against time.
Giza’s pyramids were given new life earlier this week when the multidisciplinary arts entity Art D’Egypte opened “Forever is Now” on Oct. 21. The title of the exhibition, which will run until Nov. 7, is apt considering the pyramids’ history and, now, their new role in the first-ever contemporary art exhibition staged amidst their stately presence in 4,500 years. The exhibition, curated by independent arts advisor Simon Watson, features works by 10 contemporary artists, including Sultan bin Fahad, Alexander Ponomarev, Gisela Colon, Joao Trevisan, Lorenzo Quinn, JR, Moataz Nasr, Sherin Guirguis, Shuster + Moseley and Stephen Cox.
Held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the patronage of UNESCO, the exhibition is the fourth staged by Art D’Egypte since its establishment in 2016. These have included shows of contemporary Egyptian and international art at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, Manial Palace Museum and on Al-Muizz Street in historic Cairo.
American artist Colon’s “Eternity Now” (2021) demonstrates how the art of today can dialogue with the UNESCO heritage site. It features a 30-foot-long golden elliptical dome that could pass for something from outer space. The dome’s formal geometric aspects embody the mythical shape of the Egyptian sun god Ra’s glowing orb, “the venerable chroma of gold being omnipresent in Egyptian symbolism and ritualism,” as Colon explains. Visitors can catch a magical glimpse of their own reflection and that of their surroundings, which include Giza and its pyramids, by looking into its glossy exterior. The artwork thus allows the spectator, the artwork, and the ancient pyramids to become one for a brief second.
“The exhibition was historic, in the sense that it placed contemporary artworks within the backdrop of ancient history,” Colon told Arab News.
Staging 10 contemporary art installations by Middle Eastern and international artists was no easy feat, but Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder and director of Art D’Egypte, did not give up.
“I think if I knew how difficult it would be to stage this show, I might have shied away from it,” Abdel Ghaffar told Arab News. “Our archaeologists are not usually taken by the idea of contemporary art, so it took a lot of time to convince them to stage this show at the pyramids. Placing art here made a statement to the world, as the pyramids are not only Egyptian heritage but world heritage. The pyramids are one of the only ancient wonders still standing. Until now, there has never been a contemporary art exhibition at the pyramids of Giza.”
A powerful curatorial tactic involved placing each work within the perspective of the pyramids themselves so that their silhouettes and inherent features played with the forms of the ancient structures.
Egyptian LA-based artist Guirguis’ work, “Here I Have Returned” (2021) — a title inspired by a poem from the great Doria Shafik — features an elegant abstracted curved form with two steel disks dangling from two ropes that chime in a window. Guirguis’ installation perfectly frames the three Giza pyramids as if it were made for this very location. It is also scented with jasmine harvested by Egyptian women. According to Guirguis, the piece is meant to honor Egyptian women of the ancient past and those of the 1950s who fought for their freedom.
In Saudi artist Fahad’s “R III” (2021), a maze of stacked white cubes presents hieroglyphic inscriptions belonging to King Ramses III. The inscriptions were discovered by Saudi archaeologists in the northern part of the Kingdom. Fahad’s cubes, framed by the powerful forms of the nearby pyramids, shimmer when seen under the moonlight. The work investigates the historic roots between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Egyptian artist Nasr’s powerful piece “Barzakh” (2021) presents a series of oars joined together to form a triangular corridor. Inspired by the solar boat of the Egyptians, made to carry the souls of the pharaohs to the heavens, the work allows spectators to get a glimpse of the pyramids in the distance — perfectly framed by the triangular shape created in Nasr’s installation.
One of the most popular and perhaps moving installations is artist Quinn’s “Together” (2021), which shows two hands joined together in what appears to be a prayer. It is positioned so that the tips of the pyramids can be seen from just inside the hands.
“I will cherish forever this emotional moment in life,” Quinn told Arab News. “Exhibiting my art in front of one of the only standing wonders of the ancient world is beyond anything I had ever hoped for. My work, ‘Together,’ was made in honor of the pyramids and of Ra, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun, as well as the work of my father.” Quinn is the fifth son of actor Anthony Quinn.
As for the fate of the artworks in the exhibition, Art d’Egypte’s plan is to have them remain in Egypt after the show concludes. In this sense, “Forever is Now” continues, like its name and the legacy of the pyramids, to live on both metaphorically and physically, carrying with it the memory of a short-lived contemporary art exhibition at the pyramids that surely will stand the test of time.
Not everyone in Egypt, however, was in favor of this exhibition. Most recently, Instagram account @Fartdegypte, with the line “Leave the pyramids alone” in its bio, quickly gathered 1,106 followers and has posted harsh criticism of the event, condemning it as an “Instagrammable Burning Man” show that makes a mockery of the ancient structures and offers access only to the few elite — many of whom have traveled to see the show from the farthest corners of the world.
“Imagine a future where Pharrell, in Egypt, is surrounded by privileged Egyptians and white people all wearing symbols of the Ottoman Empire,” stated the most recent post. “A future where clout and culture are practically the same? You don’t have to wait too long my friends. This is happening. Right now. The future is now.”
Regardless of the criticism, the fact remains that staging contemporary artworks by such a riveting list of artists is no easy feat. Importantly, it is turned the world’s eyes once again to the wonders of Egypt, reminding people of the enduring beauty, knowledge and power still be to gained from dialogue with humanity’s ancient past.
What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News
In ancient Greek mythology, the lyrical songs of Orpheus charmed the deities, and compelled animals, rocks, and trees to obey his commands. This mythic power inspired Renaissance philosophers and poets as they attempted to discover the hidden powers of verbal eloquence. They wanted to know: How do words produce action? In The Trials of Orpheus, Jenny Mann examines the key role the Orpheus story played in helping early modern writers and thinkers understand the mechanisms of rhetorical force. Mann demonstrates that the forms and figures of ancient poetry indelibly shaped the principles of 16th- and 17th-century scientific knowledge.
Mann explores how Ovid’s version of the Orpheus myth gave English poets and natural philosophers the lexicon with which to explain language’s ability to move individuals without physical contact. These writers and thinkers came to see eloquence as an aesthetic force capable of binding, drawing, softening, and scattering audiences. Bringing together a range of examples from drama, poetry, and philosophy, Mann demonstrates that the fascination with Orpheus produced some of the most canonical literature of the age.
Singer Zayn Malik denies assault of Gigi Hadid’s mother
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: British singer Zayn Malik has denied claims that he assaulted his partner Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, in a case that has garnered international media attention.
Malik took to social media and issued a separate statement to TMZ news website stating that he did not hit Yolanda Hadid, after the website first reported claims of an altercation based on an unnamed source.
Zayn's statement to TMZ read: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”
The singer, who shares a one-year-old daughter with Gigi, did not directly address the allegations in a statement posted on Twitter, but he did ask for privacy.
“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” Malik began his statement.
Malik said he agreed to “not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”
The singer continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.
“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote, referring to his daughter.
Gigi Hadid’s representative has released a statement, saying: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
Famed French-Tunisian artist eL Seed unveils new work in Nepal
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: French-Tunisian artist eL Seed has unveiled another ambitious work — this time in Nepal’s Giranchaur village.
The artist — who is famous for championing the art of “calligraffiti,” a mixture of Arabic calligraphy and graffiti — took to Instagram to show off his latest large-scale work titled “Like Her,” that stretches 170 meters covering rooftops in the small village.
“In 2015 an earthquake rocked Nepal, destroying hundreds of homes and tearing many families apart. As the country began to build itself back up again women took a leading role in the reconstruction of the society around them. In Giranchour, a small village three hours away from Kathmandu, some women got trained in construction work, when others learned how to produce their own earthquake resistant bricks,” the artist explained on Instagram.
“In this new project, I explore the topic of women empowerment by bringing light to the stories of admirable women. During four weeks, I worked with a team of 12 women who helped me create a giant art installation that spread all around the village connecting each house to another, linking each women’s story to the other,” he added.
The installation features the words of Yogmaya Neupane (1867-1941) one of the first female activists of Nepal.
“There is nothing between us, nothing at all. Your eyes have tears, just like my own,” the words read.
“I believe artists have a great social responsibility to inspire, ignite and implement change. ‘Like Her’ intends to raise up the women in this remote community that was devastated by the 2015 earthquake, and bring to light issues facing these women, and women all over the world, while sharing their beautiful stories of wisdom, strength and resilience,” eL Seed said.
A video documenting the project is on show at the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The artist is no stranger to large scale works, and previously painted the faced of 50 houses in Cairo in a piece titled “Perception.” He also painted the façade of Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge, replacing the famous love locks that adorned the crossing, in a previous piece.