Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: The CEO of French multinational utility Engie said on Saturday it would be a “huge mistake” to declare a moratorium on wind power development, criticizing proposals from the far and centre right.

Catherine MacGregor’s comments came amid an active anti-wind movement in France, notably supported by Xavier Bertrand, the leading conservative contender in the presidential vote who says he opposes any “archaic growth” of wind turbines.

Two weeks ago, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she was elected next year.

“In my view, it is today extremely dangerous to declare a moratorium on wind energy in France,” MacGregor told France Inter radio.

“If we want to “decarbonize” France by 2050, we must build more renewable energy capacities, sun power and wind power,” she added.

In a 2030 roadmap for the French economy presented earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron proposed billions of euros of support for electric vehicles, the nuclear industry and green hydrogen — produced with nuclear — but made little mention of renewable energy.

France produces about 75 percent of its power in nuclear plants, which means its electricity output has among the lowest carbon emissions per capita of any developed country. However, it lags far behind Germany and other European nations in wind and solar investment.

Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

  • King says Saudi Arabia supports efforts to supply clean energy to the world
King Salman said on Saturday Saudi Arabia will continue supporting the stability and balance of oil markets, and also backs efforts to supply clean energy to the world.

The king, who was speaking remotely to the G20 summit, said the global economy still suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that low-income countries are still struggling to provide vaccines for their populations.

The heads of the world’s 20 biggest economies kicked off two days of talks on Saturday where they were set to acknowledge the existential threat of climate change.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greeted leaders from an array of countries for the first face-to-face G20 summit in two years as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to ebb.

Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

  • Greg Norman named CEO of new company
PALM BEACH, NEY YORK, SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched LIV Golf Investments and announced former world No. 1 Greg Norman as CEO of the new venture.

LIV has created 10 new events to be staged annually on the Asian Tour over the next decade with $200 million of backing, including prize funds, making it one of the biggest single investments ever in professional golf, LIV said in a statement.

The new events will be staged from 2022 across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in a move designed to help bolster the sport following more than a year of disruption due to the pandemic.

“This is only the beginning,” said Norman. “LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today’s announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that.”

“The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential,” he said.

LIV Golf Investments has offices in the US and UK, with an Asian office to open soon, it said in the statement. PIF plans to attract further investment partners into the venture.

“This is the single biggest development in the history of the Asian Tour and a major milestone for professional golf,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour. “The opportunity will secure unprecedented new playing opportunities, establish new player pathways, allow us to compete commercially with other sports, and enhance our social agenda.”

The announcement follows the recent announcement of a new 10-year partnership between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi, the organizers of the Saudi International, which will see the event become the flagship tournament on the Asian Tour. The Saudi International will not be one of the 10 new events to feature as part of the new series.

Updated 29 October 2021

Updated 29 October 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jamaica will be signing an MoU to collaborate on building tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic, Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit in Riyadh.

Jamaica is a very highly tourism dependent country with a direct tourism impact of 10 percent on GDP and an indirect impact of about 34 percent, Bartlett said.

He attributed this to the country being part of the Caribbean, which is regarded as the most tourism dependent region on earth, where some countries have tourism dependence of up to 95 percent of GDP.

Jamaica has 170,000 people out of its working population of 1.2 million employed directly in tourism, he said. “Tourism represents just about 20 percent of the total employment,” he said.

“The foreign exchange it generates for Jamaica is about $3.7 billion before COVID-19, which means it is a little over 54 percent of all the foreign exchange that Jamaica earns,” he added.

Barlett pointed out that tourism in the country is based primarily on the people.

“The iconic attraction for all the visitors is the people. The result of course is that, we have perhaps the highest level of repeat business in the industry, 42 percent,” he said. One in two of everybody who you see on the beach in Jamaica has been there at least once, he said.

Barlett also highlighted the importance of air connectivity for tourism. “Tourism cannot function without air connectivity. As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he said.

Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

  • The company has hired around 2,000 local people including contractors
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is actively working with local communities by recruiting, training and educating people on sustainability, TRSDC and Amaala CEO John Pagano told Arab News.

The company has hired around 2,000 local people including contractors and is training people in vocational jobs and for management roles, he said in an interview on the sidelines of the FII held in Riyadh this week.

“We try to prioritize people that come from the region, get priority when we select our candidates,” he said.

The company is also working with local communities trying to identify business opportunities for them, Pagano added.

On the agriculture side of things, the company is helping farmers to be more organized and educated and to “learn more how to manage pests and use more environmentally sound and friendly solutions to deal with pests, grow more organic foods and give them an outlet so we can become a purchaser of them,” he explained.

Pagano said there will be no overdevelopment as this would damage what makes the place so unique and special.

“We have established what we believe to be our ecological ceiling and we’re going to work within that,” he said. “Even though I have the size of a country, a land area the size of a country, as big as Belgium, we’re only going to develop a very small percentage of that,” he told Arab News.

Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

  • Project will be operated by locally hired Saudis
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first large industrial-scale wind farm will be ready to operate within the coming weeks and is expected to produce its first power within months, said EDF Executive Director for Renewable Energy Bruno Bensasson.

The 400 MW project in Dumat Al Jandal consists of 99 turbines and will be operated by locally hired Saudis, he told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the FII summit in Riyadh.

“It will produce renewable power at a very competitive price,” Bensasson said. “It also helps the country to shift power production from liquids to a mix of gas and renewables.”

The Kingdom’s first utility-scale wind-power farm is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Masdar. Once fully operational, it will reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 1 million tons annually and supply 72,000 homes with clean energy.

Its tariff of $21.3 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the lowest bid submitted, was reduced to $19.9/MWh at financial close, making Dumat Al-Jandal the most cost-efficient wind-energy project in the world.

According to the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council, the development of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector could create up to 750,000 jobs over the next decade, as the Kingdom pushes to generate 7 percent of its total electricity output from renewables by 2030.

“Wind and solar are complimentary,” said Bensasson. “Solar, of course, delivers power during the day when the sun is here. Wind is a bit different. It comes, for instance, in the evening when the sun is not here anymore. So, we will do both wind and solar.”

Renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, are planned across more than 35 parks in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

