Daesh 'planning to bomb US shopping malls,' report claims

Daesh ‘planning to bomb US shopping malls,’ report claims
US police in Virginia have been placed on high alert in response to intelligence reports that Daesh is preparing to stage attacks on shopping malls in the northern state. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

  • Local police placed on high alert as officials warn of growing terror threat
LONDON: US police in Virginia have been placed on high alert in response to intelligence reports that Daesh is preparing to stage attacks on shopping malls in the northern state.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told the media on Friday: “On Thursday we received information concerning potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region.”

After the statement, CBS reported that Daesh was behind the threat, with police immediately responding with cruiser patrols around the giant Fair Oaks Mall, situated 20 miles from the US capital, Washington, D.C.

Davis said of the threat: “Sometimes the information we receive is not with great specificity, but we have to respond to it nonetheless.

“We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls.

“It’s just our responsibility to have a greater presence, to be more aware and to ask the community to have their eyes and ears peeled for suspicious activities.”

The increased police presence will remain throughout the Halloween weekend, he added.

The events came as John Cohen, head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch, warned that since the Afghanistan withdrawal on Aug. 30, Daesh has appealed for individual supporters to carry out deadly lone-wolf attacks in the US and Europe.

He said: “Right now we’re seeing a dramatic increase in online activity by media operations associated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda.”

A senior Pentagon figure also warned that Daesh-K, the Afghan offshoot of the militant group, could build the capacity to stage attacks on US soil within six months.

US President Joe Biden, in response to the warnings, has promised an improvement to the country’s counterterrorism capabilities, including an expansion of drone strikes to target threats to the US.

Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

  • More than 300 councils across the UK have signed up to take in Afghan refugees
  • Around 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by British forces when the Taliban began seizing control of the country
LONDON: Twenty boroughs in London have promised to rehouse hundreds of Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban but a British minister has said that more local authorities need to come forward.

More than 300 councils across the UK have signed up to take in Afghan refugees, many of whom had worked with British or American forces which left them and their families at risk of being targeted.

“Britain can hold our head up high with our response to this crisis,” UK Minister for Afghan Resettlement Victoria Atkins told British newspaper The Evening Standard.

“More than 300 local authorities have offered to take people in. That is great. But it’s not enough. We still need more,” Atkins said.

Around 30 percent of all Afghans evacuated to the UK have been placed in London hotels but finding a permanent abode is proving difficult for them.

London councils say 14 bridging hotels have been reserved in eight boroughs, for use as accommodation pending long-term housing arrangements, the newspaper reported.

Boroughs have committed to offering long-term accommodation and support for around 200 Afghan arrival families so far.

Around 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by British forces when the Taliban began seizing control of the country.

However, many were unable to leave before the deadline for evacuations on Aug. 31.

“My heart breaks for those still there and those here with family members still there,” Atkins said. “The security situation is very fast moving and difficult but we are doing what we can.”.

The British government set up Operation Warm Welcome for those who risked their lives working closely with the British military and government in Afghanistan to help them get access to health, education, employment support and accommodation.

Councils who support people through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme or Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme receive £20,520 ($28,000) per person over a period of three years.

Those that resettle families will receive up to £4,500 per child for education, £850 to cover English language provision for adults and £2,600 to cover healthcare, the Home Office said.

Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

  • A relative of the victims said Taliban fighters had opened fire while music was being played at a wedding in Sorkhrud, Nangarhar province, killing two and wounding two more
  • In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he could not confirm the incident, but promised that it was not Taliban policy to execute music lovers
KABUL: Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests who were listening to music, local officials and a witness said Saturday, forcing Afghanistan’s new government to insist such attacks are not authorized.
A relative of the victims said Taliban fighters had opened fire while music was being played at a wedding in Sorkhrud, in Nangarhar province in the east of the country, killing two and wounding two more.
Music was banned the last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan and, while the new government has not yet issued such a decree, its leadership still frowns on its use in entertainment and sees it as a breach of Islamic law.
“The young men were playing music in a separate room and three Taliban fighters came and opened fire on them. The injuries of the two wounded are serious,” he told reporters.
Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Nangarhar, confirmed the incident but did not provide further details. A security source said the two men who attacked the wedding are now in custody.
In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he could not confirm the incident, but promised that it was not Taliban policy to execute music lovers.
“Investigations are continuing. So far, it’s not clear how it happened,” he said. “Is it a personal matter or what?
“In the ranks of the Islamic Emirate no one has the right to turn anyone away from music or anything, only to try to persuade them. That is the main way,” he told a news conference.
“If anyone kills someone by himself, even if they are our personnel, that is a crime and we will introduce them to the courts and they will face the law.”
The previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 imposed a very strict interpretation of Islamic law and harsh public punishments.
But, since returning to power in mid-August after overthrowing the US-backed government the Taliban, seeking international recognition and an end to sanctions, has tried to show a more moderate face.

Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port

Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

  • The vessel, carrying about 400 migrants, could not sail independently and was being towed by a Greek coast guard vessel
  • It sent the distress signal near the island of Crete with the coast guard quoting passengers as saying it had sailed from Turkey
ATHENS: A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants is sailing slowly off the island of Karpathos after sending out a distress signal on Friday and will dock at a Greek port to disembark the migrants, a Greek coast guard official said on Saturday.
The vessel could not sail independently and was being towed by a Greek coast guard vessel, the official said. It sent the distress signal near the island of Crete with the coast guard quoting passengers as saying it had sailed from Turkey.
“The ship is sailing very slowly off Karpathos island, carrying mostly Afghan migrants. It will dock at a Greek port which has not been decided yet,” the official told Reuters, declining to be named.
Karpathos is the second largest of the Dodecanese islands in the southeastern Aegean Sea.
On Friday Greece’s Shipping Ministry had asked Turkey to accept the vessel’s return to Turkey, a migration ministry official said. Greece’s migration minister had contacted Turkish authorities and the EU Commission to resolve the matter.
Greece is the main route into the European Union for asylum-seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.
Nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU in 2015 after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, many EU states fear a replay of that crisis.
On Tuesday, four migrants, three of them children, drowned after a boat in which they and 23 others were trying to cross from Turkey to Greece sank off the island of Chios.

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
Updated 30 October 2021
AP

  • Tempers rise in New York as firefighters and municipal workers refuse to get vaccinated
NEW YORK: Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street.
That’s the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots.
Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers faced a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm on the mandate even as tempers flared on Friday with six firefighters suspended for taking a fire truck to a lawmaker’s office and threatening his staff over the vaccine mandate.
The incident was a dramatic escalation after firefighters and other workers rallied Thursday outside de Blasio’s official residence, sanitation workers appeared to be skipping garbage pick ups in protest and the city’s largest police union went to an appeals court seeking a halt to the vaccine requirement.
Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the hard deadline “sets the city up for a real crisis.” Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, warned longer response times will “be a death sentence to some people.”
De Blasio said Thursday that the city has contingencies to maintain adequate staffing and public safety, including mandatory overtime and extra shifts — tools that he said were typically used “in times of challenging crisis.”
The mayor called the sanitation slowdowns “unacceptable” and said the department will move to 12-hour and begin working Sunday shifts to ensure trash doesn’t pile up.
“My job is to keep people safe — my employees, and 8.8 million people,” de Blasio said at a virtual news briefing. “And until we defeat COVID, people are not safe. If we don’t stop COVID, New Yorkers will die.”
People who refuse to get vaccinated are now a big factor in the continued spread of the virus. Backers of mandates say New Yorkers have a right not to be infected by public servants unwilling to get the shots.
Nearly one-fifth of city employees covered by the impending mandate had yet to receive at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, including 21 percent of police personnel, 29 percent of firefighters and EMS workers and 33 percent of sanitation workers, according to city data. City jail guards have another month to comply.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 33,400 city workers remained unvaccinated. The city said it would provided updated vaccine rates on Saturday.
The fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20 percent of its fire companies and have 20 percent fewer ambulances in service while changing schedules, canceling vacations and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages.
“The department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who had COVID-19 in January, said his department was sending reminders to workers whose records indicated they hadn’t yet received a shot and that NYPD vaccination sites will remain open all weekend. Shea said thousands of officers who’ve applied for medical and religious exemptions will be allowed to work while their cases are reviewed.
Nearly 1,000 officers were vaccinated on Friday alone, the NYPD said, rushing to meet the deadline for the mandate and an extra incentive: workers who get a shot by Friday will get $500.
“On Monday, when this thing really starts being enforced, we’re going to check the vaccination status and if you’re not vaccinated, no pay and you’re going to be not able to work,” Shea said in a video message Wednesday to officers. “I don’t think anyone wants that to happen. I don’t think you want it to happen. I certainly don’t. We need you out there.”
Fire department officials are holding virtual meetings with staff, imploring them to get vaccinated.
A Staten Island judge on Wednesday refused a police union’s request for a temporary block on the mandate, but she ordered city officials into her courtroom next month to explain why the requirement shouldn’t be reversed. If the mandate is deemed illegal, workers put on leave will be given back pay, the city said.
Mike Salsedo, 44, was among hundreds of firefighters protesting Thursday outside de Blasio’s residence, Gracie Mansion. He said he believes he has natural immunity to COVID-19 after having the disease last year and doesn’t need to be vaccinated, a stance that’s contrary to the consensus among public health experts.
“I’m a man of faith, and I don’t believe that putting something manmade into my body is good,” Salsedo said.
Another firefighter, Jackie-Michelle Martinez, said the ability to choose was “our God-given right” as she questioned the city’s decision to move away from its previous policy, which allowed workers to stay on the job if they had a negative COVID-19 test.
“If the weekly testing is working, why are you, Mayor de Blasio, eliminating it?” she asked.
COVID-19 is the leading cause of death of law enforcement officers in the US, killing 498 officers since the start of 2020 compared to 102 gun deaths, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks police fatalities.
De Blasio on Thursday credited the impending deadline for moving the needle on vaccinations across city government. In the last week, the number of affected workers who’ve gotten at least one dose rose from 71 percent to 79 percent.
When the state required all workers at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated, a last-minute rush of people to comply meant that a few facilities experienced staffing challenges.
“We expected that a lot of the vaccinations would happen toward the end of the deadline,” de Blasio said. “We also know a lot of people make the decision once they really realize that they’re not going to get paid. That’s just the human reality.”
 

US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

US FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

  • The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in young children, lower than the 30 micrograms in the original vaccine for those age 12 and older
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.
The shot will not be immediately available to the age group. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to advise on how the shot should be administered, which will be decided after a group of outside advisers discuss the plan on Tuesday.
Pfizer said it will begin shipping pediatric vials of the vaccine on Saturday to pharmacies, pediatricians’ offices and other places where the shots may be administered.
The FDA decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million American children, many of whom are back in school for in-person learning.
It comes after a panel of advisers to the regulator voted overwhelmingly to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.
Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, have so far cleared COVID-19 vaccines for children in this age group and younger.
The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in young children, lower than the 30 micrograms in the original vaccine for those age 12 and older.
Advisers on the FDA panel said a lower dose could help mitigate some of the rare side effects after paying close attention to the rate of heart inflammation, or myocarditis, that has been linked to both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, especially in young men.
The regulator said on Friday that known and potential benefits of the Pfizer vaccine in individuals aged between 5 and 11 outweigh the risks.
For the pediatric shots, the FDA has authorized a new version of the vaccine, which uses a new buffer and allows them to be stored in refrigerators for up to 10 weeks.
In the United States, around 58 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, lagging other nations such as the UK and France. Many adults, who have been hesitant to get a vaccine, may be more cautious about giving the shot to their children.
“We certainly hope that as people see children getting vaccinated, and being protected and being able to participate in activities without concern, that more people will get their kids vaccinated,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said at a press conference.
“And as we accumulate more experience with the vaccine, more comfort with the safety will occur.”
Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine showed 90.7 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.
“This is a day so many parents, eager to protect their young children from this virus, have been waiting for,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement
The United States started administering the vaccine to teens between ages 12 and 17 in May. Vaccination coverage among the age group is lower than in older groups, according to the CDC.
Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States in December last year for those age 16 and older and was granted full US approval in August.
Earlier this week, Moderna reported interim data showing that its vaccine generated a strong immune response in children ages 6 to 11 years. It is awaiting a US regulatory decision on the authorization for children between ages 12 and 17.

