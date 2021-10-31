Half a million visitors to Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

You are here

The pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period. (SPA)
date 2021-10-31
SPA

  • The pavilion has attracted people through activities, events, and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage, and economic opportunities
DUBAI: Half a million people have visited the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Saudi Press Agency reported, with this figure making up more than 30 percent of expo visitors.

Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion, which officially opened on Oct. 1, have come from Arab countries and further afield. There have also been high-level visits from diplomatic delegations.  

There was an enthusiastic performance of the traditional Saudi Ardah dance to celebrate the pavilion’s achievement of attracting 500,000 visitors, the highest number in the history of international exhibitions.

The pavilion has attracted people through activities, events, and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage, and economic opportunities.

There is also a sustainable energy station, a strong presence of Saudi heritage handicrafts, shows featuring popular folklore, and famous dishes from all of the country’s regions. 

Pavilion visitors are taken on discovery tours that reflect the young spirit of Saudi Arabia and its cultural, innovation, economic, and investment opportunities.

The Kingdom’s pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period. 

It is considered to be the biggest pavilion after that of the host’s, and has already achieved three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Friday that Saudi Arabia was bidding to host Expo 2030.  The theme proposed by the Kingdom is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

Expo 2030 will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Saudi Arabia

  • G20 ministers discussed need to raise the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia supports investment in a Global Innovation Hub to aid in the fight against COVID-19 and promote preparation against potential future pandemics, the new minister of health, Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, has said.

The Kingdom’s strategy came after G20 health ministers recently met to better coordinate global health efforts. Al-Jalajel told the Saudi Press Agency that the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman, has made “significant contributions” and “supported global stability, economic balance, and the overcoming of many obstacles.”

He said that the Kingdom promoted the establishment of the Global Innovation Hub and the building of high-level partnerships, adding that the G20 last year established a one-year digital health working group to harness the potential of digital health solutions to standardize pandemic responses.

Al-Jalajel said that health ministers exchanged their experiences and discussed the need to raise the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and bridging health gaps around the world.

Raising the level of pandemic preparedness, the importance of employing digital solutions in pandemics, the significance of enhancing value in health systems and addressing antibiotic-resistant germs are some of the talking points that the G20 presidency and Saudi Arabia are now discussing.

The health minister said that one of the most important topics of the year is mental health amid the pandemic, adding that the Kingdom remains supportive of World Health Organization efforts in that regard.

He said that the most important topics featured at the G20 Riyadh Summit would also be addressed at the Italy Summit, which began on Oct. 30. These include supporting access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tools, and continuous investment in promoting preventive health to achieve universal health coverage.

The Saudi strategy to establish the Global Innovation Hub will also play a key role in summit discussions.

  • New project aims to boost Riyadh’s image as an environmentally friendly metropolis and improve quality of life
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital is transforming in an attempt to reduce the effects of climate change.

As a part of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom aims to plant 10 billion trees, and Riyadh and its surroundings will, according to Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration, be the site of 7.5 million of them.

Al-Obaidy told Arab News: “This project is one of the most ambitious tree-planting projects ever undertaken worldwide. The (7.5 million) trees (around Riyadh) will be selected from those compatible with Riyadh’s weather and environment. New irrigation networks will be established to use recycled water. This will raise the quantity of recycled water being used across the city.”

He added that the project will help improve and promote Riyadh’s image as an environmentally friendly metropolis, and that it will reduce the capital’s energy consumption and ultimately reduce health-care expenditure by promoting healthier lifestyles for its residents.

“It will also boost Riyadh’s position in the World’s Top 100 most-livable cities ranking,” Al-Obaidy said. “But it is important to raise the local community’s awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting trees and green spaces and the environment in general in order to achieve the project’s goals and improve the quality of the environment and life in our beloved capital city.”

Professor Salem Alghamdi from the College of Agriculture at King Saud University told Arab News, “Humans have impacted the earth’s processes to the point that they have been transformed. Cities are home to the vast majority of the world’s inhabitants. The United Nations General Assembly established its Sustainable Development Goals to improve people’s quality of life in a changing environment. These broad-term objectives enumerate the most pressing issues confronting our generation. Planting and protecting trees, especially in urban areas where most people reside, is an effective technique for achieving these goals.”

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia launched an ambitious $23 billion project in March 2019 to create vast open green areas in the capital, Riyadh, including the world’s biggest city park.

• Professor Sultan Ayoub Meo claimed that a single hectare of land, when 11 percent of it is covered by plants, can remove 9.7 kg of air pollutants every year.

He added: “Providing people with green areas and planting and maintaining trees is an important strategy to alleviate the issues that urban populations face. The reduction of air pollution is one of the most important benefits that urban woods may give.”

Alghamdi said that air pollution — from particulate matter, ozone, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide — has been linked to bronchitis, intraocular pressure, heart attacks, changes in autonomic and microvascular function, autism, and blood pressure issues, as well as to cognitive-development issues in children.

“The literature shows that there is a relationship between trees, green areas, and mortality,” he said. “More trees — particularly mature species planted in strategic areas — might reduce particle matter and other kinds of air pollution, potentially lowering mortality and morbidity in our cities.” 

Saudi Arabia is also collaborating with other Arab governments on a Middle East Green Initiative, which includes a pledge to plant an additional 40 billion trees, the world’s largest forestation effort.

Clean-energy output in the Middle East now stands at 7 percent, and Saudi Arabia has stated that it will cooperate with its neighbors to reduce carbon emissions from hydrocarbon production in the region by more than 60 percent.

Alghamdi said: “There is a need for government research institutes, universities, colleges, and schools in the Kingdom to launch such policies, including multimedia campaigns, to explain the benefits of tree plantation, and its impact on human health, climate change, and the reduction of carbon dioxide.”

Professor Sultan Ayoub Meo from King Saud’s University College of Medicine said the Saudi Green Initiative’s 10 billion tree policy will reduce air pollution, diabetes, and cardiorespiratory, endocrine, neurological, and infectious diseases.

“Environmental pollution is an emerging global public-health problem,” he said. “Air pollutants such as particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10, carbon monoxide, and ozone cause various illnesses and act as a risk factor, particularly in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meo explained that air-pollution levels are unsafe in 80 percent of cities around the world. Air pollution causes 7 million deaths yearly, he said — the equivalent of 15.5 deaths per minute, resulting in a $2.9 trillion loss globally. 

He praised the plan to transform Riyadh, saying it would help to minimize environmental pollution, tackle climate change, and reduce disease regionally and worldwide.

  • Some of the top destinations are Wadi Disah in Tabuk, AlUla, Riyadh’s Edge of the World, the Nafud deserts near the Eastern Province, Al-Ahsa Oasis and Al-Qura Mountain for hikers
JEDDAH: As the weather lets up in many parts of Saudi Arabia, preparation for winter tourism is underway. Tour groups map out hiking trips on weekends, quick get-a-ways outside city limits, and organize cross-country trips. While some opt for excursions, many prefer booking through websites that provide elaborate camping trips that will highlight the beauty of life in the Kingdom's deserts.

Yasmin Khaki, an Indian expat living in Jeddah, who explores Saudi Arabia as a hobby, told Arab News that she was looking forward to doing a bit of travel this winter with her children: “I have developed a certain kind of love for Saudi Arabia.”

The 35-year-old was living in Canada before moving to the Kingdom in 2018. “I wasn’t very happy at first. To move from a country filled with lots of greenery and forests to a desert was a little overwhelming. However, I soon realized that everything I have heard about this country and its attractions is wrong.”

“I have been to AlUla once and the place is straight out of a fairy tale. This is just my opinion. Others might disagree but I found the desert much more calming than a hike in the forest. The feeling of being cozied-up in a tent surrounded with absolute silence, and the millions of stars over your head, is unparalleled.”

Though the Kingdom’s western regions — Jeddah, Yanbu and Umluj — may not be as cool as other cities to the north and south, the cooler evenings are still appealing to many residents and visitors.

Some of the top destinations are Wadi Disah in Tabuk, AlUla, Riyadh’s Edge of the World, the Nafud deserts near the Eastern Province, Al-Ahsa Oasis and Al-Qura Mountain for hikers. The Kingdom’s southern mountains offer many options for hiking and camping in forests too.

Similarly, Texas-based Elmar Santamaria said that he has been on desert safaris previously. “The appeal of it for me is that you are out in the middle of nowhere, it is very serene, with nothing to see just the sky and the stars,” he told Arab News.

ROME: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the Italian capital, Rome.

The two sides reviewed cooperation between the Kingdom and WHO and talked about the initiatives of the Kingdom to combat the coronavirus pandemic. These including support for the global economy, debt suspension and financial and medical aid to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, which in turn helped the recovery of the global economy and enhanced opportunities for sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Italy, Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz; the undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rass; and the director general of the Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.

Dr. Doaa Hassan Mirah is the founder and CEO of Enlight Consultancy. She has also been a consultant at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture since September 2021.

Her areas of expertise include pioneering the horizon of searching human resource management in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, particularly in the higher education sector.
She is an expert in multiple HRM practices such as organization structure design, job descriptions, job evaluation, talent management, HR policies and procedures, performance management, and compensation and benefits.
She is engaged in culture transformation and changes-management projects with key organizations in the Kingdom.
In 2020, Mirah held a position as a transformation manager at Initial Saudi Group. She was responsible for managing all transformation projects in the group.
Between 2019 and 2020, Mirah also served as a management consultant for Baseqat Consultancy, a local management consulting firm in Saudi Arabia specializing in strategy-building, human resource management, organizational culture and organization excellence.
From 2017 to 2019, she held the position of general director of human resources at the University of Business and Technology, a private university in Jeddah specialized in business management, engineering, law, advertising and technology.
Mirah also has an academic background. She was an assistant professor from 2012-2017 at
the University of Business and Technology and taught many subjects related to HRM, leadership and management.
Mirah received her Ph.D. in human resources management studies from Manchester Metropolitan University. She also holds a master’s degree in human resources management studies and a master’s degree in management from Manchester Metropolitan University.

