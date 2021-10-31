Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on Sunday, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit, in the Italian capital, Rome.
The two ministers discussed recent developments in Sudan and the importance of strengthening joint action to support everything that achieves security and stability for the north African country.
Spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan about the situation in Lebanon as well as the need to immediately restore the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/uUAys1D9V2
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 31, 2021
The two sides exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and reviewed international efforts, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, Prince Faisal met with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, to review aspects of relations between Saudi Arabia and the African Union and ways of enhancing them in various fields.
I met with the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia @FaisalbinFarhan on the sidelines of the #G20RomeSummit today. Amongst other issues of mutual interest, we exhanged views on the planned Arab-Africa Summit. pic.twitter.com/kzB0bMT36b
— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) October 31, 2021
The two sides also discussed the most prominent topics raised at the G20 summit, including the challenges of confronting climate change and promoting sustainable development, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.
He also held a similar meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero.
#Rome | Foreign Minister H.H Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met with #Argentine Foreign Minister H.E @SantiagoCafiero, on the sidelines of the #G20RomeSummit. pic.twitter.com/8Dsh9wB8j3
— Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) October 31, 2021