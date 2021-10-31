You are here

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Bahrain’s King Hamad, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

  • King Salman said the stances of Kuwait and Bahrain reflect solidarity with the Kingdom
  • Lebanese information minister George Kordahi had said that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanked the leaders of Kuwait and Bahrain for measures taken by their countries in response to comments made by the Lebanese information minister.

During separate phone calls with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Bahrain’s King Hamad, the King said the stances of their countries reflect solidarity with the Kingdom and the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A video of Lebanese information minister George Kordahi saying that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and calling the war in Yemen “futile” emerged on Tuesday.

Kordahi also described the war in Yemen as a Saudi “aggression.”

Bahrain gave the Lebanese ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave on Friday after Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations, requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom, and banned Lebanese imports hours earlier.

Kuwait followed suit on Saturday and summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon’s charge d’affaires within 48 hours.

The king of Bahrain reiterated the depth of relations between his country and the Kingdom and the unity of the GCC countries.

Kuwait’s emir said that measures taken by his country affirm the unity of GCC countries and the depth of brotherhood among its peoples.

Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise

Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise
Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise

  • The exercise is a continuation of the joint cooperation between the two air forces to maintain regional security and stability
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and their American counterparts have completed a bilateral exercise to protect regional security, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
The exercise included participation of F-15C fighters of the RSAF and B-1 strategic bombers of the US Air Force.
“The exercise highlighted capabilities, air control and operational integration,” the ministry said, and it is in “continuation of the joint cooperation between the Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force to maintain the security and stability of the region.”

London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia

London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia
London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia

  • Event will reconnect UK businesses in the Umrah travel industry that have been hit hard by travel restrictions
  • It’s important that the industry reconnects and gives new offerings to British pilgrims: Mogradia
LONDON: An event that aims to optimize the experiences of British pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and introduce them to cultural and heritage sites across the Kingdom will take place on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Council of British Hajjis in London, the event is the first of its kind since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will also reconnect UK businesses in the Umrah travel industry that have been hit hard by travel restrictions and the downsizing of pilgrimages.

Umrah+ Connect will allow business to explore how they can expand their current pilgrimage packages to include visits to cultural events and heritage sites that pilgrims would not usually have considered or have had access to previously.

In the past, British Muslims would have travelled to Makkah, where they performed pilgrimage, and then traveled to Madinah, where they would pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Religious sites in the vicinity such as Mount Uhud, where the Battle of Uhud took place, and Jannat-ul-Baqi, the graveyard where many of the Prophet’s companions and family members are buried, would also feature on the itinerary but pilgrims would not usually visit other areas or cities further afield.

However, this has changed since the Kingdom opened its doors to tourists in September 2019 with the launch of its tourist visa.

British pilgrims can now also trace the Hijrah route themselves. The route is the one that the Prophet took when he migrated from Makkah to Madinah with his friend and confidante Abu Bakr, and the event marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

Pilgrims are also able to visit AlUla, home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site at Hegra, and attend motorsport events such as the Dakar Rally and the upcoming Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021.

“This is an opportunity to bring the industry back together and it is perfect timing as Umrah has only recently opened up to foreign pilgrims,” the CEO of the Council of British Hajjis, Rashid Mogradia, said.

Saudi Arabia started welcoming foreign pilgrims in August after some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the Kingdom.

British Muslims are excited to be able to visit the Two Holy Mosques again, particularly after the emotional and physical toll that the pandemic has taken on people.

“There are now a lot of British pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and it’s important that the industry reconnects and gives new offerings,” Mogradia said.  

“Post COVID-19, there is going to be a new set of norms. Many companies have gone bust and those that have survived can’t survive on traditional methods of doing business and just selling Hajj and Umrah packages,” the CEO explained.

“The tourist visa has made travel to Saudi Arabia easier and eliminates the role of travel agencies to an extent so they are now looking at ways to become competitive and innovative to survive.

“These companies are very good at providing Hajj and Umrah services and they know how the system works. They are now adding value and giving their customers something different,” Mogradia added.

Sponsors of the Umrah+ Connect event include the Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia, the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, hotel chain Makarem, destination management companies Discover Saudi, Tetrapylon, Deira Tours and Al Taif for Umrah Services Company.

Online travel agencies approved by the Hajj ministry — zamzam.com, Hulool Umrah, ZOWAR and British travel agency Masterfare — are also sponsors.

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

  • Ministry of Interior records 742 violations against precautionary measures in past week
  • Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,794.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,617 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 61 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 13, followed by Jeddah with 11, Madinah confirmed four, and Makkah recorded three cases.
The health ministry also announced that 36 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,570.
Over 45.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Interior reported 742 violations in the past week, compared to 22,746 the previous week. The highest number of breaches was recorded in Riyadh with 270, followed by Makkah with 208, Madinah with 80, and the Eastern Province with 65. The Northern Borders Province recorded the lowest number of violations with one.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out more than 9,179 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week. Authorities recorded 449 violations and closed 14 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Tabuk Municipality carried out 7,293 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last week and authorities closed seven commercial outlets for breaching protocols. In Hail, 22 facilities were closed in the past week during 517 inspection rounds.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million.

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen
World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

  • Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was directed against all Yemeni people
  • The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen
LONDON: The five permanent members of the UN Security Council expressed ‘outrage’ over a bombing outside Aden Airport in Yemen that killed 12 people, including children.
The US embassy to Yemen said the heads of missions accredited to Yemen from the US, UK, France, China and Russia condemned the attack on Saturday that injured many other.
“The international community will continue to stand with the people of Yemen in fighting terrorism,” the embassy statement said, adding that “the perpetrators of this attack must be brought to justice without delay.”
The US, UK, France, China and Russia also said they continued to strongly support the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and “for the efforts of the Yemeni government to restore stability and security to the country.”

The car bomb exploded near the airport in the temporary capital, Aden, the Yemeni government said. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing. 
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was not directed against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government only, but against all Yemenis, “who seek security, peace, stability and prosperity at a time when dark forces stand in the way of achieving their aspirations.”
The foreign ministry expressed the Kingdom’s continuous solidarity and its support for Yemen and the Yemeni people, calling on all parties to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to unite ranks, confront terrorism, achieve security and stability, and restore their state.
Kuwait, Bahrain Egypt and Jordan issued similar statements strongly condemned the attack and expressing their solidarity and support for Yemen. They also sent condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen, calling on the international community to move quickly to confront these dangerous attacks.

 

Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan

  • Prince Faisal also met with the chairman of the African Union Commission on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on Sunday, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit, in the Italian capital, Rome.
The two ministers discussed recent developments in Sudan and the importance of strengthening joint action to support everything that achieves security and stability for the north African country.
The two sides exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and reviewed international efforts, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, Prince Faisal met with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, to review aspects of relations between Saudi Arabia and the African Union and ways of enhancing them in various fields.
The two sides also discussed the most prominent topics raised at the G20 summit, including the challenges of confronting climate change and promoting sustainable development, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

