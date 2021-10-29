You are here

  Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country

Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country

Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country
Updated 11 sec ago
  Lebanon's information minister previously said the Houthis were defending themselves
  The Kingdom has also banned all Lebanese imports into the country
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon on Friday for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom during the next 48 hours. 

The Kingdom also banned all Lebanese imports into the country, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom reiterated a previous ban on citizens travelling to Lebanon in the interest of their safety considering the increasing instability in the country.

The move comes after a video emerged on Tuesday of Lebanon’s information minister George Kordahi making offensive comments saying that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and calling the war in Yemen “futile.”

He also described the war as a Saudi “aggression.”

Lebanon’s failure to take measures demanded by the Kingdom to stop the export of drugs from Lebanon through Lebanese exports into the Kingdom, especially in light of Hezbollah’s control of all ports, contributed to the decision, SPA reported.

The news agency added that Beirut’s failure to impose penalties on those involved in these crimes targeting the people of Saudi Arabia and the lack of cooperation in extraditing wanted people to the Kingdom in contravention of the Riyadh Arab Agreement for Judicial Cooperation was another reason for the decision.

The Kingdom regrets the outcome of relations with Lebanon due to authorities in Beirut ignoring the facts and their continued failure to take corrective measures to ensure good relations with the Kingdom, SPA added.

Hezbollah’s control over Lebanon has made the state an arena and a launch pad for implementing projects of countries that do not wish the best for Lebanon and its people who have historical ties with the Kingdom, the news agency said.

The Kingdom said that Lebanese citizens residing in Saudi Arabia are dear to the Saudi people and considered part of bond that unites Saudis with their Arab brothers residing in the Kingdom.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi

Saudi crown prince announces Riyadh's bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi crown prince announces Riyadh's bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi crown prince announces Riyadh's bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi crown prince announces Riyadh's bid to host World Expo 2030
  The theme proposed by the Kingdom is "The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow"
  Prince Mohammed: "2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom's Vision 2030"
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince announced that Riyadh has submitted a formal request to host the World Expo 2030 on Friday.

The theme proposed by the Kingdom is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

In a letter to the World Expo’s organizing body, Bureau International des Expositions, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.

“It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change,” the crown prince added.

Prince Mohammed highlighted that “the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The Saudi Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism and was launched by the crown prince in 2016.

“This vision represents the Kingdom’s ambitions for the future; a vision that aims to leverage the boundless energy of its youth to create a sustainable tomorrow for the benefit of future generations – in which all citizens advance their dreams, surpass their hopes, and go beyond their ambitions,” Prince Mohammed said.

The crown prince also said that “the World Expo 2030 will represent an extraordinary opportunity to share with the world our lessons from this unprecedented transformation.”

The letter was delivered in Paris to the secretary general of the BIE, Dimitri Kerkentzes, by the chief executive officer of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd Al-Rasheed.

Expo 2030 will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City, which is the authority responsible for the city of Riyadh and is chaired by the crown prince, will lead the Saudi bid for the World Expo 2030.

Additional details of the proposal will be submitted to the BIE in Paris in December.

World Expos, officially known as international registered exhibitions, are a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to pressing challenges of their time and have been held since 1851.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Expo 2030 Riyadh Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 537,502
  A total of 8,790 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 56 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 22 were recorded in Riyadh, nine in Jeddah, four in Madinah, four in Al-Khobar, and two in Makkah. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 537,502 after 49 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,790 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 45.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

How Saudi Arabia's Nitaqat program benefits the youth

How Saudi Arabia's Nitaqat program benefits the youth
How Saudi Arabia's Nitaqat program benefits the youth

How Saudi Arabia's Nitaqat program benefits the youth
  Also known as Saudization, the program exceed its direct effects, such as financial security
  The Human Capital Development Program, a 2030 Vision Realization Program, channels Saudization in a new and improved way
JEDDAH: The Saudization Program, officially referred to as Nitaqat, is a nationalization scheme aimed at decreasing Saudi unemployment rates whilst mobilizing human capital to its full potential. 

The program places qualified and skilled Saudis into work in relevant fields. Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi stated that by the end of 2021, it aims to create 213,000 jobs for Saudi citizens.

According to the General Authority of Statistics, the unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 11.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 12.6 percent by the end of 2020.

The program’s numbers indicate notable progress with a massive employment leap and workplace gender diversification. The umbrella strategy of the program is to counteract unemployment and negate its social effects that unnecessarily burden the Saudi citizen.

Social issues that can rise from unemployment include a widening inequality gap, creating division and status barriers between citizens.

“Unemployment causes stress, which ultimately has long-term physiological health effects and can have negative consequences for people’s mental health, including depression, anxiety and lower self-esteem. The relationship between mental health and unemployment is bi-directional. Good mental health is a key influence on employability, finding a job and remaining in that job,” said Dr. Moayyad Al-Salem, a consultant in psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine.

The benefits of Saudization exceed its direct effects, such as financial security. Being employed can have a positive effect on the individual, providing a sense of purpose, engagement with the world, and a chance to experience life through different lenses.

The impact of the program also reached individuals encouraged to delve into new markets. Saudi citizens, especially younger ones, are increasingly experimenting and creating new market places.

Twenty-year-old Saudi barista Radwan Abdulrahman Moumin told Arab News that due to the program, he was able to find his sense of purpose and follow a path that brings him personal joy, satisfaction and financial stability, turning his life around significantly. Moumin also said that the positive societal impact he and many others are witnessing is empowering and supporting Saudis getting an early start in the job market.

“Being a barista is fun, you’re always on the move, socializing and very popular nowadays. The whole coffee shop experience is interesting and keeps you on your toes, not to mention that I think it’s a healthy work environment that is very nurturing,” said Moumin.

The Human Capital Development Program, a 2030 Vision Realization Program, channels Saudization in a new and improved way. It was created to harness the endless capabilities of Saudi citizens, to prepare and support them to recognize and seize opportunities. The program also encourages them to participate in ongoing local social and cultural developments while also competing in the global labor market.

The HCDP aims at propagating Saudi 2030 Vision to nurture innovation by expanding vocational training, improving the readiness of young people to enter the labor market, and instilling national values.

From its initiation in 2011, Saudization has steadily implemented the necessary measures to nationalize a variety of vocations, and diversify their talent pools.

 

Topics: Saudization General Authority of Statistics Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy

Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy
Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy

Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy
  Kingdom recently pledges $4.2 billion to support Pakistan's economy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s support package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan’s economy is an affirmation of the close relations between the two countries, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bilal Akbar said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia pledged the assistance to Pakistan as the Saudi Fund for Development on Wednesday announced the issuance of the royal directive to deposit $3 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan to help the Pakistani government to support its foreign currency reserves and assist it in facing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the royal directive was issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion during the year.

The SFD said that these royal directives confirm Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the economy of Pakistan.

Commenting on the economic support package, the Pakistan ambassador told Arab News: “Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are very special and are now 75 years old. The relationship is historic, strategic and fraternal, based on common religion and excellent people to people relations.”

“The Kingdom has always stood with Pakistan and this recent assistance is an affirmation of the same. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and mutual support in all times to come,” said Akbar.

HIGHLIGHT

In 2018, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support and further loans worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports.

The Saudi aid comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh for the Middle East Green Initiative, the climate change conference headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday.

The prime minister, who met the crown prince on the sidelines of the summit, has also thanked the Kingdom for the support package.

“Saudi Arabia has always been there for Pakistan in our difficult times, including now when the world confronts rising commodity prices,” Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistan’s currency market bounced back on Wednesday to gain 1 rupee against the US dollar in intra-day trading after Saudi Arabia announced its support package.

The rupee closed the previous session at 175.60 against the dollar. It has depreciated around 13.6 percent since May.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support and further loans worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Pakistan-Saudi relations

Within minutes more than 60,000 tickets sold for Riyadh Season's Winter Wonderland

Within minutes more than 60,000 tickets sold for Riyadh Season's Winter Wonderland
Within minutes more than 60,000 tickets sold for Riyadh Season's Winter Wonderland

Within minutes more than 60,000 tickets sold for Riyadh Season's Winter Wonderland
  More than 60,000 entry tickets were sold during the first minutes of the ticket portal opening
  Winter Wonderland zone opens its doors to visitors from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. daily throughout the season
RIYADH: Zombies dancing, clowns performing, fireworks lighting the city sky — this is how visitors were welcomed to Winter Wonderland, part of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones.

Some families even skipped school and work to make sure they were the first to enter the zone.

Mustafa Usman, a logistics operation manager from Uzbekistan, told Arab News how he had loved Winter Wonderland during the last season and could not wait for it to open again this season.

“The reason why I came on the first day of Winter Wonderland is that last season I visited the zone twice, and this time I wanted my kids to enjoy the experience; they were excited. That is why I got an excuse from my job to be here,” Usman said.

Usman said that he has visited almost all the zones and events during the first ten days since the launch of Riyadh Season. “I went to almost all events, the grand opening for Riyadh Season . . . the WWE Crown Jewel show... I went to Combat Field… and today here at Winter Wonderland… and on Friday I’m going to the (Egyptian) Orchestra in (Riyadh) Boulevard, at Muhammed Abdu’s arena . . . I am excited to go to (Riyadh) Safari once the weather gets better.”

Winter Wonderland opened its doors yesterday with a sense of huge anticipation from a large audience of game-lovers. The zone consists of six primary areas including, for the first time, the children’s corner. The corner is dedicated to the nursery and care of children from one year to 7 years old and is equipped with games for toddlers.

Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children.  (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of the General Entertainment Authority, revealed earlier in a tweet that more than 60,000 entry tickets were sold during the first minutes of the ticket portal opening. This confirms visitors’ enthusiasm, especially after the zone’s area capacity increased 40 percent from last season.

The zone includes more than 103 games that meet all age groups’ tastes — from adults to children — and with cosy snowy scenes and lights where people can enjoy hot drinks and different types of foods. Visitors can also try out the snow maze and skating rink.

The winter atmosphere attracts visitors from all over the world to enjoy experiences that bring back memories of their childhood, with decorations that mix reality with dreams.

Many visitors from GCC countries such as Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait have come to visit the zones of Riyadh Season.

Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland opens its doors for visitors with more than 103 games for adults and children.  (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Eisa Adnan, a civil engineer visiting from Kuwait, told Arab News that he would stay for two weeks in Riyadh to attend most of the events during the season. “We want to go to Al-Murabba zone, and I heard that there is a play coming up for Mohammed Hunaidi, a very famous actor; we would love to see that play,” he said.

“I thank all the girls and boys who are organizing and preparing these amazing events. I never came to the previous seasons; this is my first season to attend, and it is luxurious.”

The zone opens its doors to visitors from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. daily throughout the season, and entry tickets can be booked online through Riyadh Season’s website or application.

Topics: Riyadh season Riyadh Season 2021 WINTER WONDERLAND General Entertainment Authority Culture and Entertainment

