World 'outraged' over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

People stand amid debris at the site of a deadly car bomb attack close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport, in the neighborhood of Khormaksar, in the southern city of Aden, Yemen, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)
People stand amid debris at the site of a deadly car bomb attack close to a security checkpoint outside Aden's international airport, in the neighborhood of Khormaksar, in the southern city of Aden, Yemen, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 31 October 2021

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen
  • Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was directed against all Yemeni people
  • The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The five permanent members of the UN Security Council expressed ‘outrage’ over a bombing outside Aden Airport in Yemen that killed 12 people, including children.
The US embassy to Yemen said the heads of missions accredited to Yemen from the US, UK, France, China and Russia condemned the attack on Saturday that injured many other.
“The international community will continue to stand with the people of Yemen in fighting terrorism,” the embassy statement said, adding that “the perpetrators of this attack must be brought to justice without delay.”
The US, UK, France, China and Russia also said they continued to strongly support the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and “for the efforts of the Yemeni government to restore stability and security to the country.”

The car bomb exploded near the airport in the temporary capital, Aden, the Yemeni government said. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing. 
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was not directed against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government only, but against all Yemenis, “who seek security, peace, stability and prosperity at a time when dark forces stand in the way of achieving their aspirations.”
The foreign ministry expressed the Kingdom’s continuous solidarity and its support for Yemen and the Yemeni people, calling on all parties to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to unite ranks, confront terrorism, achieve security and stability, and restore their state.
Kuwait, Bahrain Egypt and Jordan issued similar statements strongly condemned the attack and expressing their solidarity and support for Yemen. They also sent condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen, calling on the international community to move quickly to confront these dangerous attacks.

 

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait

Updated 15 sec ago

Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southwestern region, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.
The coalition added that the drone was targeting a populated area in the city of Khamis Mushait.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia launch almost daily cross-border attacks targeting the Kingdom’s southwestern region. 
In the latest attack, Saudi air defenses destroyed explosive drones by Yemen’s Houthi militia targeting Abha airport and Najran on Wednesday, sparking international condemnation.

Two people arrested for receiving thousands of amphetamine pills by post

Two people arrested for receiving thousands of amphetamine pills by post
Updated 29 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Two people arrested for receiving thousands of amphetamine pills by post

Updated 29 min 2 sec ago

Two people arrested for receiving thousands of amphetamine pills by post
  • The arrest was made in cooperation with authorities in Bahrain, and in coordination with the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority
Updated 29 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities have arrested a Saudi national and an Indian expat in the capital, Riyadh, after they received a posted parcel containing thousands of amphetamine tablets.
Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that the arrest was made during a “proactive security follow-up of the activities of criminal networks that target the security and youth of the Kingdom by using and promoting drugs.”
He said the arrest was made in cooperation with authorities in Bahrain, and in coordination with the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and 205,429 amphetamine pills were seized.
Al-Nujaidi added that initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution. 

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon's real problem

Updated 31 October 2021

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem
  • Prince Faisal said Lebanon’s leaders need to “bring Lebanon back to its place in the Arab world”
  • “There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iran's proxies over the scene,” the foreign minister said
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon’s main problem is Hezbollah’s dominance of its political system, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has said.

“The crisis there is not a crisis between us and Lebanon to some extent. There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iran's proxies over the scene, and this is what concerns us, and this is what makes it futile to deal with Lebanon,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in an interview with Al Arabiya on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The minister added that Lebanon’s leaders need to “bring Lebanon back to its place in the Arab world,” which he said is “available.”

The minister’s interview comes after comments form Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi’s on the Yemen war sparked a diplomatic dispute with Gulf countries.

Kordahi said the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and called the war in Yemen “futile.”

Saudi Arabia responded by recalling its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom, giving him 48 hours to leave. The Kingdom also banned Lebanese imports. 

Other Gulf countries including the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait also withdrew their diplomats and requested Lebanese envoys to to leave. 

Regarding Yemen, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is committed to bringing about a comprehensive ceasefire and then political dialogue, but that the Iran-backed Houthi militia posed a roadblock toward achieving a lasting peace deal.

“The Kingdom is committed to what it has put forward. We want to reach a comprehensive cease-fire immediately and then move on to political dialogue. Unfortunately, the Houthis are still relying on a military solution. The Houthis are still showing or presenting their narrow interests and those of regional parties over Yemen's interest,” the minister said.

Allies in the air: Saudi jets escort US bomber

Allies in the air: Saudi jets escort US bomber
Updated 32 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Allies in the air: Saudi jets escort US bomber

Allies in the air: Saudi jets escort US bomber
  • ‘Show of strength’ patrol over strategic waterways in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf
Updated 32 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi fighter jets escorted a US Air Force strategic bomber in a “show of strength” over key waterways in the Middle East, US military chiefs said on Sunday.
The B-1B Lancer passed over the Arabian Gulf, the Bab Al-Mandeb strait, the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Omanand the Strait of Hormuz. It was also accompanied by military aircraft from Egypt, Bahrain and Israel.

“The bomber task force mission ... was intended to deliver a clear message of reassurance,” said Centcom commander Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of US forces in the Middle East. “Military readiness for any contingency or mission, from crisis response to multilateral exercises to one-day presence patrols like this, depends on reliable partnerships.”

The B-1B is a supersonic bomber that can carry the heaviest conventional payload of all the US military’s planes. A US B-52 bomber, also capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew over the Middle East in January.
Since February, Iran and Israel have engaged in what analysts have called a “shadow war,” in which vessels linked to each nation have come under attack in waters around the Gulf in tit-for-tat exchanges.
The regional patrol, Centcom's fifth such operation this year, comes as talks aimed at reviving the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program have stalled. US President Joe Biden has offered to return to the nuclear accord, but his administration has voiced growing frustration over delays after a hard-line government took office in Iran.
Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, and Iran has stepped upnuclear enrichment.

 

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
Updated 59 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Updated 59 min 13 sec ago

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
  • Ministry of Interior records 742 violations against precautionary measures in past week
  • Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
Updated 59 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,794.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,617 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 61 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 13, followed by Jeddah with 11, Madinah confirmed four, and Makkah recorded three cases.
The health ministry also announced that 36 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,570.
Over 45.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Interior reported 742 violations in the past week, compared to 22,746 the previous week. The highest number of breaches was recorded in Riyadh with 270, followed by Makkah with 208, Madinah with 80, and the Eastern Province with 65. The Northern Borders Province recorded the lowest number of violations with one.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out more than 9,179 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week. Authorities recorded 449 violations and closed 14 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.

Jeddah Municipality carried out 12,990 tours in the past week and field teams closed 32 commercial outlets and issued fines to 32 others for breaching protocols.
Tabuk Municipality carried out 7,293 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last week and authorities closed seven commercial outlets for breaching protocols. In Hail, 22 facilities were closed in the past week during 517 inspection rounds.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million.

