World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

LONDON: The five permanent members of the UN Security Council expressed ‘outrage’ over a bombing outside Aden Airport in Yemen that killed 12 people, including children.
The US embassy to Yemen said the heads of missions accredited to Yemen from the US, UK, France, China and Russia condemned the attack on Saturday that injured many other.
“The international community will continue to stand with the people of Yemen in fighting terrorism,” the embassy statement said, adding that “the perpetrators of this attack must be brought to justice without delay.”
The US, UK, France, China and Russia also said they continued to strongly support the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and “for the efforts of the Yemeni government to restore stability and security to the country.”
The car bomb exploded near the airport in the temporary capital, Aden, the Yemeni government said. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was not directed against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government only, but against all Yemenis, “who seek security, peace, stability and prosperity at a time when dark forces stand in the way of achieving their aspirations.”
The foreign ministry expressed the Kingdom’s continuous solidarity and its support for Yemen and the Yemeni people, calling on all parties to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to unite ranks, confront terrorism, achieve security and stability, and restore their state.
Kuwait, Bahrain Egypt and Jordan issued similar statements strongly condemned the attack and expressing their solidarity and support for Yemen. They also sent condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen, calling on the international community to move quickly to confront these dangerous attacks.