Children among 12 killed in Yemen car blast

Children among 12 killed in Yemen car blast
Yemeni emergency service staff and bystanders gather at the site of a blast near the airport of the southern city of Aden, on October 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Children among 12 killed in Yemen car blast

Children among 12 killed in Yemen car blast
  • “Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion” in the vicinity of Aden airport, said an official
  • A spokesman from the Southern Transitional Council said the blast was caused by a car bomb explosion
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

ADEN: At least 12 civilians, including children, were killed Saturday in a car bomb blast near the airport of Aden, the Yemeni government’s interim capital, security officials said.
“Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion” in the vicinity of Aden airport and “there are also serious injuries,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Another security official confirmed the toll.
A spokesman from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) — part of Yemen’s government — said the blast was caused by a car bomb explosion.
“A car bomb was detonated, killing a number of our peaceful citizens, including children, and wounding a number of other civilians,” STC spokesman Ali Al-Kathiri said in a statement.
The explosion comes almost three weeks after six people were killed in a car-bomb attack that targeted Aden’s governor, who survived.
AFP footage on Saturday showed people pulling out a body from a vehicle that had been completely destroyed, as firefighters put out flames nearby.
The internationally recognized government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in 2014, forced out by the Houthis, who are fighting Yemeni government loyalists.
An Arab military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s blast, which is the deadliest in the area since December last year, when an attack targeting cabinet members ripped through Aden’s airport.
At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were wounded when explosions rocked the airport at the time, as ministers disembarked from an aircraft.
All cabinet members were reported to be unharmed, in what some ministers charged was a Houthi attack.

Four children killed in Houthi mortar strike in Yemen

Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government deploy in a position of the Al-Juba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi militants in the northeastern province of Marib, on Oct. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government deploy in a position of the Al-Juba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi militants in the northeastern province of Marib, on Oct. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 30 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Four children killed in Houthi mortar strike in Yemen

Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government deploy in a position of the Al-Juba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi militants in the northeastern province of Marib, on Oct. 24, 2021. (AFP)
  • Residents said targeted area is not close to battlefields or military bases under government’s control
  • Shelling is latest in series of deadly strikes by Houthis on residential areas in Taiz
Updated 30 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Four children were killed and two more wounded when a mortar shell fired by the Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday struck a residential area in the city of Taiz, in southern Yemen, residents said.

The six children, belonging to the same family, were playing in front of their house when the shell exploded, Ahmed Mansour, a local medic, told Arab News by telephone.

Residents said the targeted area is not close to the battlefields or military bases under the government’s control, adding that the shell was fired from a Houthi-controlled base east of Taiz.

The shelling is the latest in a series of deadly strikes by the Houthis on residential areas in Taiz that have killed dozens of civilians.

The attack came as local authorities in the central province of Marib announced that the death toll from the Houthi missile strike on the house of a tribal leader in Marib’s Juba district on Thursday evening had risen to 13 civilians. The bodies of seven unidentified civilians have been retrieved from the debris of the house.

The tribal leader, Abdul Latif Al-Qibli Namran, who survived the attack, vowed to fight off the Houthi attacks in Marib province till they are defeated. “We will fight as long as we breathe till victory is achieved,” he said.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, who called Namran to offer his condolences, strongly condemned the Houthi attacks and vowed to make the Houthi militia “pay the price for crimes against civilians and the displaced,” the official news agency SABA said.

Juba has a large concentration of internally displaced people who fled fighting or Houthi repression.

As fighting between the government troops and the Houthis intensified in the district, local aid organizations and officials warned of a big humanitarian crisis as a large number of families are trapped with limited humanitarian assistance.

Local officials said on Saturday that the Houthi had intensified missile and mortar strikes on government-controlled areas in Juba to pave the way for their ground forces to advance.

Separately, the US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, on Saturday accused the Houthi of obstructing peace efforts to end the war and fueling the humanitarian crisis.

“Houthi escalation in Marib is not just an obstacle to peace, it is exacerbating a humanitarian situation already on the brink,” Lenderking said while discussing humanitarian crisis in Yemen with NGOs, according to the US State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran
  • In a statement, the leaders said they were determined "to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon"
  • Said they shared a "grave and growing concern” that Iran has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

ROME: The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed their "grave and growing concern" at Iran's nuclear activities, after a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," they said in a joint statement.
"This will only be possible if Iran changes course."
Earlier this week, Tehran said it would resume talks with world powers in November on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear programme, following a five-month gap.
Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to the agreement, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran.
After the meeting in Rome, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "agreed that continued Iranian nuclear advances and obstacles to the IAEA's work will jeopardise the possibility of a return to the JCPOA".
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is supposed to monitor Iran's nuclear activities.
In a joint statement, the leaders said they were determined "to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon".
They said they shared a "grave and growing concern that, while Iran halted negotiations on a return to the JCPOA since June, it has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal".
"Iran has no credible civilian need for either measure, but both are important to nuclear weapons programs," the statement said.
The accord between Iran and six world powers to find a long-term solution to the crisis over its controversial nuclear programme has been moribund since former US president Donald Trump walked out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.
Biden, his successor, has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement so long as Iran also returns to full compliance by rolling back nuclear activities that it undertook in response to Trump's sanctions.

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
Updated 30 October 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
  • The Israeli municipality in the city began this week to plow through Yousefieh Cemetery, a sacred site outside the walls of Jerusalem
  • Israeli plainclothes police and security personnel also interrupted cultural activities being held in the Catholic House of Abraham in East Jerusalem, claiming that the event was “illegal”
Updated 30 October 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: An increase in aggressive actions by Israel in Jerusalem against Christian and Muslim worshipers is threatening to inflame tensions and damage US-Israel relations.

The Israeli municipality in the city began this week to plow through the Yousefieh cemetery, a sacred site outside the walls of Jerusalem that holds the remains of many, including Jordanian soldiers who died in the 1967 war and others.

Videos and the images of the cemetery’s destruction — with Palestinian relatives of the dead clutching gravesites — went viral around the world.

Images also showed kippah-wearing Israeli civilians joining in with officials.

Local Israeli figures have argued that the cemetery must be moved to make way for a public park that would be accessible to Palestinians. But many locals fear that the real purpose is to construct an accessway to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Azzam Khatib, director of the Jordanian Waqf council in Jerusalem, warned that the situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa is “very explosive.”

In an interview with the Akhbarelbalad website, Khatib said that he expected the situation “to get even worse.”

He added: “Since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, all our land in the city has been under the threat of expropriation.”

While many Jerusalem citizens are steadfast in protecting their land and holy places, he said, “it is important that others give us support — we count on the free world to support us as well as our Christian brothers who are also facing Israeli restrictions, too.”

Meanwhile, on Oct. 27, Israeli plainclothes police and security personnel interrupted cultural activities being held in the Catholic House of Abraham in East Jerusalem, claiming that the event was “illegal.”

The religious program was supported by the Ramallah-based Palestinian government.

The order to interrupt the activities was signed by Omer Barlev, Israel’s minister of public security, based on the British Emergency Regulations of 1945.

Wadie Abu Nassar, adviser and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, told Arab News that the Israeli order was based on “totally false information” and that the church “had a mission to work with everyone in Jerusalem.”

He said: “The funding came from France and Austria, and anyway, we believe that Jerusalem is an occupied area and that unilateral decisions should not be carried out against the Palestinian population.”

Israel and the US are also in public disagreement over the fulfillment of a promise made by US President Joe Biden to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem and on the need to suspend all illegal settlement building in the occupied territories.

Israel claims that after the Oslo Accords, Palestinians gave away any rights to East Jerusalem and that the Palestinian Authority has no right to have any engagement with fellow Palestinians.

But Palestinian leaders reject this claim. The Palestinian-Israeli agreement makes Jerusalem one of five permanent status issues that were to be negotiated in the five-year interim period.

The Israeli government made a written commitment to honor existing organizations in East Jerusalem, but has closed Orient House and Chamber of Commerce using the same British emergency regulations.

Numerous public events in East Jerusalem have also been repeatedly banned on Israeli orders.

Palestinians celebrating the success of high school graduates in 2020 were ordered to abandon the event.

A puppet festival at the Palestinian National Theater was also banned, as was the premiere of a film that investigated rampant illegal drug use in East Jerusalem.

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's government cannot afford to resign over a growing diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states, a member of a Lebanese crisis group of ministers said on Saturday following a near three-hour meeting over the widening rift.

"The country cannot be left without a government," due to other pressing matters, and would continue to work to resolve the rift, Education Minister Abbas Halabi said after the meeting.

The row over critical comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen had spurred calls by some top politicians for Kordahi's resignation, while others opposed the move.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving the top Lebanese diplomats 48 hours to exit.

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
  • The UAE also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon
  • Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The country also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon after offensive comments by the country’s information minister sparked controversy.

A video of George Kordahi saying that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and calling the war in Yemen “futile” emerged on Tuesday.

Kordahi also described the war as a Saudi “aggression.”

The Emirati decision came in light of the unacceptable approach by some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia, Emirates News Agency reported.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom, giving him 48 hours to leave.

A few hours later, Bahrain also gave the Lebanese ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave.

Kuwait followed suit on Saturday and summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon’s charge d’affaires within 48 hours.

Kuwait said the decision came in response to “Lebanon’s insistence on making negative statements and its reluctance to handle unacceptable and condemnable positions against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

Qatar denounced Kordahi’s statements, a statement from the media office of the Qatari foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Qatar also called on the Lebanese government to take urgent measures to rebuild bridges between “brotherly nations,” and dismissed Kordahi's comments as “irresponsible.”

