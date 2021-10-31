Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores

BinDawood Holding Company, a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has announced the opening of a new Danube store in Jeddah — Danube Corniche Commercial Center, Al-Balad. The new store is spread across 1,500 square meters and located downtown on the doorstep of one the city’s well-established neighborhoods. The supermarket will offer customers a unique grocery shopping experience of fresh and high-quality food alongside a wide variety of premium grocery offerings from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.
The Danube supermarket will give Jeddah residents and visitors in the area convenience and choice. In addition to including fresh fish, meat, fruit and vegetable and cheese sections, customers can also grab a freshly squeezed juice and cake alongside their grocery shopping with the inclusion of the in-store Danube Star bakery facilities. The new Jeddah store is part of an expansion drive of Danube’s footprint across the Kingdom with two more stores set to open in Makkah and Alkhobar by the end of November.
Ahmad A.R, chief executive of BinDawood Holding, said: “We’re delighted to expand our Danube Jeddah operations and bring more convenience to our customers in the city where the headquarters of BinDawood Holding is located. We have an ambitious property pipeline for Danube to close 2021 with more stores coming in Makkah and Alkhobar in November and Riyadh in December. We are working to ensure we’re in the right locations to best serve our valued customers. We are also very happy to add to our expanding team and operations with the new staff excited to start work in our new and modern supermarkets, meet the new customers in these areas and deliver our unique grocery shopping experience to them.
“This new store brings BinDawood Holding’s total footprint to 76 stores — 49 Danube and 27 BinDawood — in 15 cities across Saudi Arabia and is part of an ongoing program of expansion whereby we are adding five to six new stores per year to our portfolio until 2024. Additionally, we have plans to bring the BinDawood retail brand to Riyadh in 2022, committing to the opening of 10 stores across the province over a five-year period from 2022-2027.”
