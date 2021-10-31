You are here

  • Home
  • Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores

Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores

Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores
The supermarket will offer customers a unique grocery shopping experience of fresh and high-quality food alongside a wide variety of premium grocery offerings. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7hct

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores

Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores
  • The new Jeddah store is part of an expansion drive of Danube’s footprint across the Kingdom with two more stores set to open in Makkah and Alkhobar by the end of November.
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

BinDawood Holding Company, a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has announced the opening of a new Danube store in Jeddah — Danube Corniche Commercial Center, Al-Balad. The new store is spread across 1,500 square meters and located downtown on the doorstep of one the city’s well-established neighborhoods. The supermarket will offer customers a unique grocery shopping experience of fresh and high-quality food alongside a wide variety of premium grocery offerings from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.
The Danube supermarket will give Jeddah residents and visitors in the area convenience and choice. In addition to including fresh fish, meat, fruit and vegetable and cheese sections, customers can also grab a freshly squeezed juice and cake alongside their grocery shopping with the inclusion of the in-store Danube Star bakery facilities. The new Jeddah store is part of an expansion drive of Danube’s footprint across the Kingdom with two more stores set to open in Makkah and Alkhobar by the end of November.
Ahmad A.R, chief executive of BinDawood Holding, said: “We’re delighted to expand our Danube Jeddah operations and bring more convenience to our customers in the city where the headquarters of BinDawood Holding is located. We have an ambitious property pipeline for Danube to close 2021 with more stores coming in Makkah and Alkhobar in November and Riyadh in December. We are working to ensure we’re in the right locations to best serve our valued customers. We are also very happy to add to our expanding team and operations with the new staff excited to start work in our new and modern supermarkets, meet the new customers in these areas and deliver our unique grocery shopping experience to them.
“This new store brings BinDawood Holding’s total footprint to 76 stores — 49 Danube and 27 BinDawood — in 15 cities across Saudi Arabia and is part of an ongoing program of expansion whereby we are adding five to six new stores per year to our portfolio until 2024. Additionally, we have plans to bring the BinDawood retail brand to Riyadh in 2022, committing to the opening of 10 stores across the province over a five-year period from 2022-2027.”

Related

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Corporate News
BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years
Business & Economy
Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years

Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients

Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients

Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, owned by Johnson and Johnson, has announced the successful completion of a knowledge transfer program that is improving outcomes for leukemia patients in Saudi Arabia. In cooperation with the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, the initiative offers vital genetic testing to patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, to ensure the most appropriate treatment is given, and prognosis and outcomes are improved. Supported by the Saudi Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, this is the first time this vital test has been offered in the region.

Identifying the presence of a mutation within the immunoglobulin heavy-chain variable region gene (IGHV) is a vital tool in treating CLL. It is recognized as a marker of overall survival rate, and an acknowledged prognostic factor in the disease. Identification of the mutation ensures the most appropriate treatment is given to improve patient outcomes.
Under the knowledge transfer project, two pathologists selected by the SSBMT received training on the sophisticated next-generation sequencing technique in Switzerland. They then returned to Saudi Arabia with the knowledge and skills to train colleagues and establish testing capabilities in the Kingdom. The program, sponsored by Janssen, is in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of developing the Kingdom’s healthcare capabilities and supporting localization within the healthcare sector.

CLL is the most common leukemia diagnosed in adults. The Saudi Cancer Registry reports that leukemia is the fifth most common cancer in Saudi adults, and the incidence of the disease is on the rise, due in part to an aging population. But while the average age of diagnosis is 70, increasing numbers are being diagnosed at a younger age within the Kingdom.

Dr. Ahmed Alaskar, president of SSBMT and executive director, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, said: “When we understand the molecular basis of the disease, and ensure an individualized approach to treatment, we really can improve survival rates. Being able to offer CLL patients in the Kingdom this type of molecular testing is a real breakthrough.”

Mohammed Alquwaizani, general manager at Janssen, Saudi Arabia, said: “For several decades, Janssen has been establishing public-private partnerships within the Kingdom to deliver groundbreaking solutions for patients with added value to the healthcare system. We are committed to — and invested in — supporting Saudi Arabia’s position as a pioneer in healthcare capabilities.”

FACTOID

FAST FACT

The Saudi Cancer Registry reports that leukemia is the fifth most common cancer in Saudi adults.

Related

Dr. Feras Alfraih, president of Saudi Society for Blood Disorders (L) and Mohamed Alquwaizani, general manager of Janssen Saudi Arabia (R). (Supplied)
Corporate News
Janssen, Saudi Society for Blood Disorders launches ‘Salamat Damak’
Janssen and Riyadh Pharma sign partnership agreement
Business & Economy
Janssen and Riyadh Pharma sign partnership agreement

From farm to store: LuLu promotes local pomegranates 

From farm to store: LuLu promotes local pomegranates 
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

From farm to store: LuLu promotes local pomegranates 

From farm to store: LuLu promotes local pomegranates 
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Thanks to its state-of-the-art logistics, warehousing and food sourcing team, LuLu has been able to strengthen networks with local farmers and government agricultural organizations to find and showcase the best local food items grown in Saudi Arabia.

The region’s largest hypermarket chain, LuLu has reinforced its commitment to supporting local farmers and agricultural enterprises with the Pomegranate Festival being held across all its branches in Saudi Arabia. The juicy fruit is sourced from two regions in Saudi Arabia, mainly Qassim and Baha. The festival is part of the retail giant’s efforts to promote fresh and local produce. Thanks to its state-of-the-art logistics, warehousing and food sourcing team, LuLu has been able to strengthen networks with local farmers and government agricultural organizations to find and showcase the best local food items grown in Saudi Arabia.

LuLu is the first and only retail chain in Saudi Arabia to promote local pomegranates directly from Saudi farms. The festival, which is currently running in the Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stores, began on Oct. 27 and will continue until Nov. 2. It is an initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s “It’s Season” campaign to promote seasonal agricultural produce. 

“At LuLu, we believe in extending support to the local agricultural community and this puts our hypermarkets at the front of the ‘farm-to-table’ movement,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, “This is part of our corporate effort to promote food self-sufficiency and also the local farmers. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with MEWA to do this.”

LuLu is a leading hypermarket and supermarket chain and the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early 90s, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 217 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. Since 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and a vibrant online shopping platform.

 

 

Topics: LULU hypermarket

Related

LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign
Corporate News
LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign
LuLu marks World Animal Day with cat show & pet care deals
Corporate News
LuLu marks World Animal Day with cat show & pet care deals

5th EU-GCC Business Forum concludes at Expo 2020

5th EU-GCC Business Forum concludes at Expo 2020
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

5th EU-GCC Business Forum concludes at Expo 2020

5th EU-GCC Business Forum concludes at Expo 2020
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

Businesses and government leaders from the EU and the GCC came together at the 5th EU-GCC Business Forum that focused on how to drive the post-pandemic recovery in the two regions toward a green and digital transition. The event took place at Expo 2020, Dubai on Oct. 23, with panel discussions that covered different topics as part of the theme, “Accelerating GCC Economic Diversification after the Crisis — The Way Forward.”

“Our well-established EU-GCC cooperation provides the right framework to advance together toward a sustainable economic model. As we move on, we should learn lessons from the pandemic and use the opportunity to do things better,” said Margaritas Schinas, vice president of the EU.

The forum involved sessions that covered topics such as Enhancing EU-GCC Trade and Investment, Innovation and Economic Acceleration, and Trade and Investment Opportunities in the GCC.

“The possibilities are huge for more EU-GCC economic cooperation, trade and investment in an increasingly green and digitized global economy. We should tap on the full potential of this emerging new dimension of cooperation between our regions. I am sure that today’s impressive EU-GCC Business Forum will contribute to this objective in a significant and tangible way,” said Stefan Schleuning, head of unit, FPI.4-Industrial Countries and Foreign Policy Support.

Session 1 covered “Enhancing EU-GCC Trade and Investment Opportunities” that highlighted the importance of innovation labs for women to prepare them for highly paid roles with extraordinary skills, eliminate gender and social gaps, in addition to promoting business opportunities arising from the transition.

In Session 2, speakers covered “Innovation and Economic Acceleration,” including the EU space program, which provides full access to data collected free of charge for the benefit of the world as a whole; water scarcity, which is a big challenge for the region; and the efforts that are being made to reduce food waste and increase energy from food waste.

Session 3 included presentations from six GCC countries. Some of the interesting points that were covered by the UAE speaker included:

• The UAE had advanced nine ranks in the inflow of foreign investment in 2020, to 15th globally, with a growth rate of 11.2 percent.

• The UAE advanced six ranks globally in the outflow of foreign investment in 2020, to rank 13th globally.

• The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in the UAE for international investors and top talent from around the world, providing them with visas for up to 10 years.

• The UAE’s investment environment is marked by stability, modern infrastructure, effective economic policy, and modern economic legislations.

The EU-GCC Dialogue on Economic Diversification is a project funded by the European Commission Service for Foreign Policy Instruments. The project contributes to stronger EU-GCC relations by supporting the GCC countries in the ongoing process of economic diversification away from hydrocarbon dependent sectors.

Time to shop with Carrefour Friday’s unbeatable offers

Time to shop with Carrefour Friday’s unbeatable offers
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

Time to shop with Carrefour Friday’s unbeatable offers

Time to shop with Carrefour Friday’s unbeatable offers
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim in Saudi Arabia, has announced its shopping extravaganza, Carrefour Friday. Following its yearly success, Carrefour has extended the duration of this years’ campaign from one month to five weeks to cater to everyone, from Oct. 28 to Dec. 5.

Carrefour Friday customers will have the opportunity to purchase a range of quality items at discounted prices through promotions. These include discounts of up to 55 percent, and weekly sales across different brands such as Samsung, Apple, Sadia, Kenwood, Braun, Tefal and Al-Marai, as well as across numerous categories including groceries, electronics, home appliances, and health and beauty products.

Carrefour Friday savings will be available both online at www.Carrefourksa.com and through the MAF Carrefour app as well as at all stores across the Kingdom.

“Carrefour is keen on facilitating easy shopping experiences for its customers through exceptional services such as Scan and Go, Self-Service, and Carrefour Online. Online shoppers can start benefiting from discounts when they pay with their Visa Card, and their order is a minimum value of SR250 ($67). The maximum discount shoppers can benefit from is SR50,” a statement said.

“This campaign underlines Carrefour’s commitment to delivering exceptional value through unrivaled deals. Customers will enjoy guilt-free shopping with unbeatable prices and the highest quality for the most sought-after items for the upcoming holiday season.”

Carrefour was launched in the region in 1995 by the UAE-based Majid Al-Futtaim company, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in more than 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and fully owns the operations in the region. Today, Majid Al-Futtaim operates over 375 Carrefour stores in 17 countries, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 workers.

In Saudi Arabia, the hypermarket chain was launched in 2004.

Today, Carrefour operates 18 hypermarkets, and 1 supermarket, employing more than 2,700 people.

Dubai Culture keen to support digital transformation in UAE

Dubai Culture keen to support digital transformation in UAE
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

Dubai Culture keen to support digital transformation in UAE

Dubai Culture keen to support digital transformation in UAE
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, accompanied by a number of CEOs in the authority, visited the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week. The event took place at Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct. 17-21, with the participation of more than 3,500 exhibitors from 140 countries.

Badri stressed the importance of GITEX, the largest event in the world in the field of technology, in providing an optimal platform for major international companies specialized in the information and communications technology sector to support the global digital transformation process, shape the future and find opportunities that will ensure human happiness.

IN NUMBER

3,500 - number of exhibitors from 140 countries who participated in the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week, which took place at Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct. 17-21.

Badri affirmed the authority’s keenness to invest in modern digital technologies across all forms of communication, including automated processes, digital solutions, and information gathering, among others, to provide its customers and employees an effective and smooth experience, in line with its commitment to supporting the digital transformation process in Dubai as well as to contribute to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future in all aspects of life.

During her visit to the exhibition, Badri stopped at a number of platforms for government and private entities, including Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality and Du, where she learned about their latest services, initiatives and innovations, advanced technologies, and the digitizing of their operational processes toward comprehensive development and the improvement of the quality of life in the country.

Badri also visited the creative economy pavilion at GITEX Future Stars, through which Dubai Culture shed light on the creative economy and its importance as a tributary to other economic sectors in the emirate.

Latest updates

Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients
Janssen, National Guard offer breakthrough genetic testing for leukemia patients
Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores
Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores
Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief
Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief
UAE calls on citizens in Lebanon to return as soon as possible
UAE calls on citizens in Lebanon to return as soon as possible
World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen
World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.